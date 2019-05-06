DowDuPont - A Value Play As It Spins Off Corteva And Sells Assets

After the Corteva spin-off on June 1, 2019, which will trade under the symbol "CTVA", DowDuPont will likely rename itself after the reverse split to DuPont and trade under the symbol "DD."

But both the spin-off distribution ratio and the record date for shareholders has not yet been set for the Corteva spin-off. There is still time to get in on the deal.

On June 1, 2019, DowDuPont will distribute (spin-off) shares of Corteva, Inc., an agricultural subsidiary, as a separately traded entity, just like Dow, Inc. was spun off on April 1.

DowDuPont's (DWDP) Management is Taking a Number of Shareholder Value Oriented Actions

Upcoming Moves. On April 1, 2019, DWDP's management spun-off Dow, Inc. (DOW) to their shareholders. So now there is no more "Dow" in the company's DowDuPont name. On June 1, 2019, DWDP is going to spin off its agriscience subsidiary, Corteva, Inc. to DWDP shareholders. The Corteva shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "CTVA." DWDP will operate as "DuPont". DWDP will implement a reverse share split (i.e. reduce its shares outstanding) and change its trading symbol to "DD" from "DWDP".

But interestingly, DWDP has not yet announced a distribution ratio for the set June 1, 2019, spin-off of Corteva, Inc. One would have thought DWDP would have used the same ratio as for the DOW spin-off on April 1, 2019. But no, the ratio has yet to be set by DWDP's board. It's possible new DWDP shareholders can still get in on the Corteva spin-off.

DWDP plans on doing the following things by June 1, 2019:

File the final Form 10 for Corteva, Inc. This will include information on how the agriculture science business will operate as a separate public company.

Conduct equity road shows relating to the spin-off.

Announce the share distribution ratio for Corteva, subject to a Board of Directors meeting at DWDP. It looks like it will happen on May 25, 2019, when the DWDP board is to scheduled to meet.

Announce a reverse share split ratio for DWDP, which also requires DWDP shareholder approval. On April 3, 2019, in a proxy filing, DWDP invited shareholders as of record date May 1, 2019, to attend a special meeting to vote on the reverse share split. But the meeting will not have an exact split ratio to be voted on. DWDP has announced that the split ratio will be in the range of between 2 for 5 to 1 for 3. Apparently, the board will determine the exact ratio (after voted upon in theory, I guess, by shareholders on May 23). Here is what the reverse share split means on a practical basis:

Source: Hake estimates

This coincides with what DWDP stated in its May 1, 2019 proxy, in terms of the number of potential shares outstanding of DWDP It estimated that between 748.7 million shares and 898.5 million shares of Corteva would be outstanding after the reverse share split:

Source: DowDuPont DEF 14-A SEC Filing May 1, 2019

Corteva Spin-Off Ratio. The attention and importance of the reverse share split that to DWDP management (since the ratio has not been exactly set - a bit unusual to say the least prior to a special shareholder meeting) seems to imply the reverse share split ratio will be mathematically related to the Corteva spin-off ratio for DWDP shareholders. It seems to imply that management thinks Corteva as an entity when spun off from DWDP will take with it about a third to 40% of DWDP's value as an entity. Management apparently believes DWDP will fall by 33.3% to 40% post the Corteva spin-off and they need to reduce the number of DWDP shares outstanding to "re-up" the DWDP stock price by that same amount. That way when the dividend is announced for Q3 2019 and following, the same dividend per share or close to it could be kept in place as before, assuming the same earnings payout ratio.

Let's assume that the spin-off ratio declared will be half of the difference of the indicated DWDP reverse share split ratio. That means the Corteva distribution ratio will likely be equal to 11 Corteva shares per 30 DWDP shares (remember the ratio 2 for 5 is equal to 12 for 30, and the ratio 1 for 3 is equal to 10 for 30, so the middle point is 11 for 30). This means for every 100 DWDP you might receive 36 Corteva shares in the spin-off, plus a fractional amount of money equal to 0.6667 Corteva shares:

Source: Hake estimate

When will the Spin-Off Record Date be Set? If DWDP's board acts as they did for the DOW, Inc. spin-off which was structured as an in-kind dividend payment, here is what I expect:

Source: DWDP press release dated March 8, 2019, and Hake estimates

The point here is that DWDP set the record date for the DOW spin-off dividend only 9 days before the actual pay date and it announced that ratio less than two weeks before the record date. It is possible that DWDP could announce the setting of the exact ratio any time before the May 23 special shareholder meeting or the May 25 board meeting, but I doubt it. I suspect that the record date will be set as of the date that the board meets on May 25. But to be careful, you should probably consider buying shares before May 19 or May 20 to be sure to get in by a May 23 record date.

What Will Corteva Be Worth?

In the past three years, Corteva AgriScience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, which will not be called Corteva, Inc. after its spin-off had basically flat sales of around $14.0 to $14.2 billion:

Source: DWDP presentation, April 2019 on DowDuPont Inc.

On May 1, 2019, DWDP announced that Corteva, Inc. had Q1 2019 sales of $3.4 billion, down 11% year-over-year. This seems to be a one-off mainly due to the flooding the U.S. Corteva's earnings on an EBITDA basis have increased over the past three years from $1.73 billion to $2.05 billion:

Source: Same as above, page 6.

Based on this we can estimate the company's potential market value. Here is one estimate:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this measure, it looks like Corteva's value is about 36% of the total combined DWDP market value as of today:

Source: Hake

This coincides with the share spin-off ratio I estimated above, where 11 Corteva for 30 DWDP, the mid-point between 2 for 5 (40%) and 1 for 3 (33.33%) is 11 for 30 (36.67%).

So far, I have not seen where DWDP has officially announced what Corteva's balance sheet will look like. Therefore it is not possible to estimate an Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio. I suppose this will be one of the final issues at the May 25, 2019, DWDP board meeting. The multiples that I used in the above analysis are similar to those of Nutrien Ltd (NTR), a NYSE listed agriculture science company:

Source: Hake estimates

Note that Nutrien has a lot of debt and we used their EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios, whereas in the model for Corteva I did not use an estimated EV ratio. However, we know how much debt DWDP now has on its balance sheet. If we take a third of this amount we can estimate the EV ratios for Corteva.

Source: Taken from DOW and DWDP earnings releases for Q1 2019.

So if we add a third of the net debt (assuming that is the ratio that the board of DWDP uses to transfer to Corteva's balance sheet), and using the same EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios as Nutrien, here is the estimate of Cortova's market value:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the estimated market value is $25.78 billion and about $31.30 per share, using the same EV multiples as NTR for Corteva. This means Corteva's value is a little under one-third of the present value DWDP market value:

Source: Hake estimates

So the truth is Corteva is probably worth between one third to 36% of DWDP's value. This coincides with both a 1 for 3 spin-off ratio and an 11 for 30 ratio.

Other Shareholder Value Friendly Actions

I expect that buying DWDP will not only generate excellent returns for the shareholder through the Corteva spin-off but also because (1) DWDP will likely have much lower spin-off expenses in the future, which will enhance EBITDA going forward, (2) DWDP shown it intends to distribute a huge portion of its cash flow through dividends and share buybacks, and (3) DWDP recently announced in its Q1 2019 earnings release that it has identified $2.0 billion in sales of non-core assets that it intends to either sell or spin-off.

For example, relating to the first point above, DWDP incurred $287 million in restructuring and asset-related charges in Q1 2019, as well as a whopping $813 million in integration and separation related charges. Starting in Q3 2019, when "new Dow" (i.e. "DuPont") is separate from Corteva, Inc., these charges will likely mostly fade away, although I suspect it may take several quarters. The bottom line is that EBITDA will rise, and there will be more cash flow to increase share buybacks and dividends. This will push up the DWDP stock price, especially since the dividend yield will increase as a result.

As to the second point above, DWDP returned to shareholders $2.4 billion in dividends ($0.85 billion) and share repurchases ($1.6 billion) in Q1 2019. This represents over half (50.8%) of DWDP's EBITDA cash flow for the quarter. With another $800 million to $1 billion from lower separation charges, shareholders can expect at least $500 million or $0.89 per share per year in buybacks and dividends. That is an increase of over 20% per year in shareholder value return (i.e. ($500 million x 4 = $2 billion) / (2.4 billion per year x 4 = $9.7 billion). Recently DWDP completed a $3 billion share buyback announced program. So far the company has not announced how many shares it will buyback this quarter and for the rest of the year, but I suspect it will be substantial. They are probably waiting for the spin-off and reverse share split, plus new trading symbol to go into effect.

On the third point above, DWDP identified the $2 billion in sales as non-core and created a new Non-Core segment including a joint venture in the semiconductor arena which it may sell off. The division generated about $500 million in EBITDA. So theoretically, if an average sale or spin-off value of 7-8x EBITDA was achieved, DWDP could end up producing another $3.5 billion to $4 billion in value for shareholders. Given, the company's history, it would likely use this to either buy back shares or pay out a dividend to shareholders.

Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP) Analysis

I added together the value of the Corteva spin-off ("CTVA"), the remaining new Dupont (i.e. specialty chemical business) ("DD"), 50% of the lower restructuring and separation charges (some will benefit Corteva), and deducted the net debt (after both DOW, Inc.'s estimated share and Corteva's estimated allocation of existing debt). If the specialty chemical business trades higher than 10x EBITDA, then the stock will be higher. But the bottom line is that DWDP looks to be about 18% undervalued. This does not include any effects from the expected aggressive buybacks that the company will likely conduct over the next year:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary

Based on our analysis of the upcoming Corteva spin-off, and other shareholder value friendly developments at DowDuPont, the stock looks to be worth about $41.37 per share or over 18% more than today. With further share repurchases which are likely to occur on an aggressive basis, as well as dividend increases, DWDP will likely trade well over 20% higher over the next year. There is probably still time to buy the stock before the record date is set for the Corteva spin-off which is set to occur on June 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.