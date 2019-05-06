BioVie Seeks $23 Million In Nasdaq IPO

BIVI is extremely early stage and the the IPO may be more relevant for long-term investors.

The firm is advancing a compound for the treatment of ascites, a liver condition.

BioVie has filed to raise $23 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

BioVie (OTCQB:BIVI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $23 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on the development of therapies for chronic liver diseases.

BIVI hasn’t entered Phase 1 safety trials yet so is an ultra-early-stage firm. The IPO is likely more appropriate for long-term institutional holders.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details from management.

Company & Market

Los Angeles, California-based BioVie was founded in 2013 to develop and market new therapies for the treatment of life-threatening chronic liver diseases and associated complications.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Terren Peizer, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was also founder and CEO at Acuitas Group Holdings, Catasys, and NeurMedix.

BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion ‘terlipressin’ therapy that is currently being developed for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis due to hepatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], or alcoholism.

Terlipressin is currently approved for marketing in about 40 countries except for the US.

According to management, ascites affects about 100,000 Americans and carries an estimated 40% mortality rate within two years of diagnosis.

BIV201’s development originally began at LAT Pharma, which BioVie acquired alongside its BIV201 program as well as its development and marketing rights.

The firm has a US patent that covers the use of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to liver cirrhosis, and corresponding patent applications pending in Japan, Europe, China, and Hong Kong.

Below is the current status of the company’s estimated drug development timeline for BIV201:

Source: Company website

Investors in BioVie include Aspire Capital, Cuong Do, the global strategy lead for Samsung, and the founder of Adheron Therapeutics, Hari Kumar. Source: Linkedin

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global liver disease and complications treatment market was projected to reach $19.5 billion in 2022.

From 2016 to 2022, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.72%.

The main factors driving market growth are an increasing consumption of alcohol, rising incidence of liver diseases as well as the growing geriatric population suffering from liver diseases.

Financial Status

BIVI’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug development operations.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $45,800 in cash and $2.1 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

BIVI intends to raise up to $23.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal for prospective IPO investors.

The last reported sale price for its common stock on the OTCQB market was $0.09 per share, recorded on April 26, 2019.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to fund clinical trials of BIV201 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

