Cara Therapeutics' Korsuva Is Likely To Fail In Itch, Stock To Trade To Cash ($2.50/Share, 87% Downside)

A failure of the i.v. formulation will make the oral version unlikely to succeed as well - therefore, the stock should trade down to cash ($2.50).

We believe it is highly likely that Korsuva will also likely fail once it is studied in a large, well-controlled trial.

Tolvay was previously trying to develop another kappa agonist, Nalfurafine in itch. Phase 2 data looked promising, but the drug totally failed in a larger Phase 3.

Korsuva's Phase 2 data in itch looked promising. Investors believe there's a high likelihood the Phase 3 trial in itch will work. Therefore, CARA is valued at almost $800M.

Cara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CARA) Phase 2 data looks convincing at first glance - which is contributing to the company's valuation of $800M. We think that this is an extraordinarily high valuation for a company that's trying to treat itch. Clearly, investors must perceive the program as relatively de-risked.

We initially thought so too - until we found the EMA's withdrawal assessment report for Nalfurafine, which is a kappa agonist similar to Cara Therapeutics' Korsuva. Like Korsuva, it was highly selective and had great looking animal and Phase 2 data. Both were administered i.v.

But what happened once the company tested the drug in a large, well-controlled Phase 3 trial?

Phase 3 - where drugs go to die

Tolvay randomized 339 patients 1:1 to Nalfurafine (TRK-820) or Placebo. Patients were treated for 8 weeks.

How did the results look like?

The drug totally missed its primary endpoint, worst itch at Week 4.

Source: EMA Withdrawal Assessment report

Worse, even when followed for up to 8 weeks, the curves didn't separate at any point in time.

Source: EMA Withdrawal Assessment report

The EMA's conclusion on the drug's efficacy was very clear:

Source: EMA Withdrawal Assessment report

As a result, the EMA refused to approve the drug. We recommend everybody a lecture of the extremely insightful review.

To our knowledge, the drug continues to be marketed in Japan but never got approved in Europe or the US.

Read through to Cara Therapeutics

We believe Cara's Pruritus program is very risky. It is hard to explain why Cara Therapeutics' drug should be successful in Phase 3 when a competitor's drug totally failed in Phase 3. Same target, same route of administration, same indication, same patient population, but different outcome? Maybe not...

The only difference we could find is a slightly longer duration (12 weeks versus 8 weeks) and a slightly different primary endpoint (Responder analysis versus change in worst itch intensity).

If one of our readers finds a reason for Nalfurafine's failed Phase 3 and (more importantly) a reason for why things should play out differently with Korsuva, we are the first ones that would love to hear about it.

But if we're right and the program fails - where does the stock go? We believe that it will probably go to cash, as the probability of success of the oral program will decline dramatically as well.

According to the company's most recent 10-K, they ended 2018 with approximately $140M in net cash and marketable securities. With a cash burn of roughly $20M/quarter, we believe the company will end the current quarter with about $100M in net cash and marketable securities. On a per share basis, with 39.5M shares outstanding, that would correspond to roughly $2.50/share (87.5% downside).

Be cautious.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CARA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.