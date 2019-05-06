History Is Repeating Itself, Cree Is Significantly Overvalued

Thesis

Shares of semiconductor company Cree (CREE) are significantly overvalued after doubling off October lows. As a GARP investor, I believe in investing stocks that take advantage of emerging trends with favorable valuations will outperform over the long term. This is certainly not the case with Cree despite the growth expectations for silicon carbide semiconductors. Cree's most innovative days are behind it, and it could not capture profits even following such innovation. Cree is a materials business disguised as a growth stock. Those holding Cree should sell out now.

Overview

Cree's specialty is in high band semiconductors. While most semiconductors are manufactured using silicon, Cree mostly uses silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride. The opportunity in SiC is for the taking, but don't expect Cree to be the beneficiary. These compounds require more energy to transfer electrons into the conduction band thus perform better for applications that require higher temperatures such as LED lighting. There is nothing proprietary about manufacturing these materials that would make Cree deserving of such a lofty valuation. This segment is largely responsible for growth, yet there is no plausible way to scale it.

Data by YCharts

Wolfspeed

Within the Wolfspeed segment, the company sells silicon carbide material to other manufacturers of both power and radio-frequency devices. It also sells its own devices. The market for SiC semiconductors is expected to grow by an impressive 18.1% through 2025. The ability of SiC to function in harsher environments provide an inherent usefulness in applications such as electric vehicles.

SiC chips' properties are more favorable than regular silicon chips. The issue is cost. There are fewer players in the SiC arena than there is for regular silicon wafers. Large scale use of SiC chips would require prices to come down which would completely erode the margins for Cree. Cree's 48% gross margin of its Wolfspeed segment are quite good for providing materials. This shows Cree does have pricing power at the moment, but don't be surprise if new competition enters the fight.

Scaling out Cree's production of SiC might not have the intended effect. If greater capacity is produced, it may very well eat into Wolfspeed's margins. SiC's potential may make it an investable trend, but a bet on a materials provider would be the wrong one. Cree could very easily watch its bell cow segment become commoditized. The technology does not seem to be the great barrier to entry, which means Cree's competitive moat may be threatened should other suppliers join the party.

Without a breakdown of what specific applications of the Wolfspeed segment are generating growth, it's difficult to place a value on Cree's actual devices. If Cree had more proprietary power or radio frequency semiconductors, the value proposition might be more interesting. But, with an emphasis placed on expanding capacity, we can infer this largely represents Cree's SiC production. It would appear that Cree is largely a materials supplier.

The most interesting nugget regarding Cree's Wolfspeed segment is the failed divestiture of it in 2015. A deal with Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) fell through due to national security concerns. Had that deal gone through, Cree would likely be completely worthless. Cree has taken a complete flip flop from an LED company to an SiC company. While this is undoubtedly the correct decision, it calls into question the long term vision of the company. The company was quite lucky that the deal did not go through. It's not reassuring to investors that the company has stumbled its way into the SiC business.

Data by YCharts

LED

Looking at the chart, we can easily see shares climbed drastically during the tech bubble and optimism on Cree's LED future. Neither resulted in significant shareholder value over the long term. Cree's latest "transformation" of divesting its lighting division is no different. The share price has yet again climbed without the underlying fundamentals improving.

I expect this euphoria to fade and the stock to crater to previous levels. LED prices have tumbled, and will only fall further. The lifespan of LEDs is already very impressive, further innovation will only aid in the destruction of Cree's value. Cree's LED segment adds very little value to the company, the share price is currently a reflection of hope in the Wolfspeed division.

Source: U.S Energy Information Administration

Lighting

Cree has recently divested its lighting products segment to Ideal Industries. Cree has shifted its focus from lighting and LED into its Wolfspeed division. The market has reacted positively to this revelation. As shown below, gross margins for the lighting division has shrunk to a horrid 19% in fiscal 2018. The divestiture is positive but does not begin to make Cree an attractive investment.

Source: Cree 10-K

Valuation

Cree does not make much money. The price to sales ratio of 4.1 seems reasonable, but I believe that price to sales ratios are mostly useless in valuing companies. This is especially true for Cree. The sale of the lighting division would eliminate 38% of revenue based on the past fiscal year. If we were to merely value the company based on sales, wouldn't this logically decrease the value of the company?

It's difficult to put a price tag on Cree shares, but it's undoubtedly much less than where it is currently trading. Based on previous busts, the stock could trade south of $30. The fundamentals would be consistent with a move like this. Being that Cree is essentially a materials business, it does not deserve a premium valuation. The industry could change so rapidly to render Cree uncompetitive.

At first glance, Cree appears like a growth stock taking advantage of a bright future for SiC based semiconductors. By taking a deeper look, it appears Cree has very little competitive advantage and is simply a material business.

Data by YCharts

The problem is the nature of Cree's business. Their margins are uninspiring. Their business may become commoditized, and is not innovative.

Semiconductor companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Xilinx (XLNX) are considered expensive by some despite the bright future prospects in emerging technologies. If you believe this to be true, Cree trading at 91 times forward earnings appears to be a train wreck waiting to happen.

Nvidia and Xilinx have seen tangible boosts to the bottom line for their roles in emerging technologies. The moats of these two businesses are massive due to the technology behind their semiconductors. That doesn't appear to be the case with Cree. The company has seen minimal improvement to the bottom line and trades at a stratospheric valuation. I believe the company is seeing a similar blip in profit growth like it did in the beginning of the popularity of LED in 2010.

Conclusion

Cree was founded on the principle of the usefulness of SiC chips, especially for LED applications. Cree was a pioneer of this technology, but the nature of the business has disallowed Cree from capturing this to the bottom line. LED pricing has fallen through the floor, the same thing could happen to Cree's Wolfspeed division.

Cree appeared to possibly be an intriguing growth stock, but the technology underlining the business is not there. Cree has very little substance that would make it a compelling investment. Even if my analysis of Wolfspeed proves to be incorrect, where does the stock go from here? There's very little place for shares to go. Shares need to be significantly discounted for the risks investors must take. Cree is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.