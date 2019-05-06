Bonavista Energy: It Wasn't A Surprise

The valuation is interesting but there are less risky opportunities at higher free cash flow yields.

The free cash flow isn't important enough to deal with the approaching debt wall in favorable conditions.

Management also warned about the possibility of breaching some debt covenants.

With the release of its Q1 earnings, Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) announced suspending the dividend. Considering the title of my previous article three months ago, "the dividend doesn't make sense", the decision isn't a surprise.

The Q1 MD&A report contains another statement that we could see coming due to the high level of debt. Management announced a potential breach of some debt covenants.

Before getting into the details of these developments, let's have a look at the Q1 results.

Image source: Bonavista Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

As expected, production dropped 8% year-over-year due to the limited capital program. Management's goal is to generate as much free cash flow as possible while limiting the production decline to reduce the debt level.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Compared to last year, Canadian gas prices improved while U.S. gas prices stayed stable and oil prices at the Edmonton hub decreased.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Cash costs stayed stable compared to the previous quarter. And with Q1 oil and gas prices, the company generated positive netbacks of C$2.39/boe and C$2.91/boe before and after hedges, respectively.

Source: Author, based on company reports

About the sustaining costs, I consider the high end of the range of the capital program of C$170 million and the high end of the production forecast of 69,000 boe/d. As 2018 production amounted to 69,154 boe/d, I assume C$170 million corresponds to the capital needed to sustain the production at 69,000 boe/d.

Thus, I estimate the per-unit sustaining costs at C$170 million / ( 69,000 boe/d / 365 days) = C$6.75/boe.

Because of lower liquids prices and lower production, adjusted funds flow decreased 16% year-over-year and reached C$58.2 million. But with a net capital program of C$43.8 million and some other adjustments, the company reduced the net debt by C$24.5 million. The net debt is still high at C$811.4 million, though. The net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio reached 3.5x.

Debt covenants and dividend

For the first time, the MD&A report contains a statement about the potential breach of debt covenants:

Management's forecasts for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 based upon current strip pricing, which is in significant backwardation, indicates a potential breach of its total debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA") and senior debt to EBITDA covenants within the next twelve months."

Long-term debt to EBITDA and senior debt to EBITDA ratios were 2.8x at the end of Q1. The debt covenants require a debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5x.

Besides the threat of breaching covenants, a debt wall is approaching. In November 2020, which is only 1.5 years from now, US$160 million of debt will expire. And one year after an extra US$150 million will expire.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Management plans to reduce the net debt by about C$30 million at the end of this year, thanks to free cash flow. But, even if this level of free cash flow is a good performance in the context of challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, the maturities over the next two years represent about 3.5 years of free cash flow and more than 2 years of annualized adjusted funds flow.

Also, the coupon rates of 4.37% and 4.25% are low, as shown below.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

If the company negotiates the debt in the context of being close to breaching covenants, the risk of much higher interest rates is real. For instance, a 200 bps increase of the coupon rate above the current rate would represent an extra C$8.3 million cash outflow. As a comparison, the dividend represented a cash outflow of C$10.4 million before it was suspended. Also, such an increase of interest rate would penalize the total netback by about C$0.34/boe.

Thus, the decision to suspend the dividend is reasonable. Management indicated reviewing this decision every quarter. But, considering the debt, I can't imagine the company pays a dividend again before dealing with the US$310 debt wall.

Valuation

Besides the suspension of the dividend, the guidance didn't change. Using the high end of the forecasts, the company would generate about C$30 million of free cash flow while holding production flat.

The market values the company at about C$242.3 million (C$0.89/share). The corresponding free cash flow yield of 12.4% is interesting. But the market offers better opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas industry with higher free cash flow yields. For instance, a few days ago, I wrote about the 22%+ free cash flow the market offers for Baytex Energy (BTE) with lower debt ratios.

Conclusion

The decision to suspend the dividend and the threat of breaching covenants aren't surprising considering the high debt ratios. The debt wall of US$310 million over the next two years is an extra challenge. Despite its free cash flow potential, the company won't be in an ideal position to roll over the debt at attractive conditions.

The 12.4% free cash flow yield is interesting, though. But in the context of infrastructure challenges in the Canadian oil and gas industry, the market offers better investment opportunities. Some Canadian producers like Baytex are priced at a higher free cash flow yield while the debt profile is safer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.