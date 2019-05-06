The Flight War Begins: Hawaiian Vs. Southwest

The valuation at this time is very attractive, given HA's extremely strong competitive advantage.

My main thesis is that Southwest’s entry into Hawaii won’t cause as much of a material effect on HA’s financials.

In this article, I will break down the key elements to Hawaiian's strong moat and the resources they have to successfully defend against Southwest.

Enterprising Investor Series #7: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines' stock has tumbled over the last few years from its high of $60 in December 2016 to $28, due to Southwest Airlines’ entry into Hawaii this year in March. With by far the biggest elephant in the room being Southwest's expansion into Hawaii, I decided a more prudent use of this article on HA would be to dedicated to performing a competitive analysis in where HA stands against LUV. Comparatively little will be said on the numbers. Against this newly heightened competitive environment, are these risks priced in, making HA undervalued? To address these issues, I have broken this article into three separate sections:

Competitive Advantage: Key Elements to HA's Moat Risk Factors: The Southwest Effect HA's Valuation: The Intrinsic Valuation

Section I: The Hawaiian Moat

This is probably the most important section, if I had to pick one. I wanted to address the elephant in the room first:

What are the key factors that will allow Hawaiian Airlines to successfully hold their current market share against Southwest?

The Major Key Elements to Hawaiian's Competitive Advantage:

Excellent Differentiation & Target Market Strong Pricing Power The Cost Advantage A Structural Geographic Advantage A Powerful Ecosystem Strong Brand and Reputation

Key Element #1: Hawaiian Air's Upscale Differentiation

HA’s focus on luxury and quality services is an excellent strategy for Hawaii’s heavy tourism market.

If you notice the way the CEO talks in the earnings call, he says:

Our near-term focus is particularly on the day-of-travel experience and how we elevate our guests' airport experience..... Our products and services are uniquely designed to serve the specific needs of guests traveling to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands.... They [HA Team] deliver unparalleled hospitality to our guests and are the heart and soul of our business, which translates into outstanding results for our investors... Source: HA's Earnings Call

Growth of Vistor Expenditure & Arrivals From 2002-2018

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development, & Tourism

Hawaiian Airline has no customers - only guests. This tells me that this airline is incredibly focused on guest experience and really values customer satisfaction.

Hawaiian Airline's upscale airline services are very well suited for Hawaii, since Hawaii has a huge tourism market that has been growing every year. The tourism expenditure growth rate has outpaced by 1.2% the growth rate of visitors since 2002, which indicates that tourists do have significant spending power. Catering to people with higher spending power has been a huge factor to why HA has been a success for decades. People with higher spending power, will not be as price-sensitive.

It is very clear Hawaiian Airlines is continuing to grow capacity and expand on the premium and luxury segments.

Even their 11 new planes are not the typical, standard Boeing models most airlines have - their new A321neo Airbus planes have a higher proportion of first class and extra-legroom seats.

Their luxury and premium segments are already a very significant part of their capacity, being 30% of their available ASM capacity.

Premium PRASM has been growing at an excellent rate of 10%.

Both airlines are relatively differentiated services.

Both airlines are relatively differentiated, targeting different demographics and it may not be as much of a "zero-sum" game.

HA offers a whole range of traveling options that extends to luxury, premium, quality, and all the way to the basic economy options that Southwest also serves.

Southwest caters to the basic “no-frills” economic flights.

Key Element #2: Strong Pricing Power

Hawaiian Airline has been competing very well with Southwest's low fare prices.

I conducted a careful price analysis and saw that Hawaiian's prices matched Southwest on virtually all fronts.

Despite the recent fare cuts, Hawaiian will remain sustainable and profitable because of their low operating costs.

Key Element #3: The Cost Advantage: Looking at CASM

Hawaiian airlines has positioned itself as one of the lowest cost carriers in the in the industry.

Source: Airline Economic Analysis 2017-2018

Hawaiian's CASM is very similar to Southwest’s. It's not very surprising to see their CASM so low, with their huge presence and economy of scale.

Southwest won't be able to undercut Hawaiian as easily as they have done in other markets, where other competitors had much higher CASM rates to begin with, as indicated in charts.

Note that Spirit and Frontier's business models doesn't fit with Hawaii and they aren't relevant to the CASM comparison.

Key Element #4: The Structural & Geographic Advantage

Huge Market Presence in Hawaii

HA's has a huge structural advantage within the Hawaiian Islands and global routes established.

Source: Hawaiian Air's Investor Presentation 2018

Hawaiian Airlines has over 270 flights everyday, with 70 traveling outside the state of Hawaii. No other airline has a presence like Hawaiian Air in Hawaii.

Excellent Geographic Flexibility

Secondly, Hawaiian Airlines can tactically reduce capacity in West Coast markets if necessary, redeploying those airplanes on long-haul routes to Asia, Australia, or the U.S. East Coast to boost profitability.

This will allow HA to have reallocation flexibility, and dedicate more time and resources to places that work, without causing a negative effect on their operating leverage.

Key Element #5: Hawaiian Air's Ecosystem

A Huge Network of Partnerships

HawaiianMiles

Hotel Partners

Retail & Restaurant

Airline Codesharing

Though LUV has their own RapidRewards program, a careful look at HA's HawaiianMiles network reveals an ecosystem that cannot be easily matched. HA has been able to retain a very loyal customer base.

The Local Advantage: Bank of Hawaii

Source: Hawaiian Airlines

Bank of Hawaii’s powerful banking infrastructure is an excellent synergy with Hawaiian Airlines’ ecosystem, and together they form an important cornerstone to Hawaii.

HA’s HawaiianMiles rewards program formed from an exclusive partnership with Bank of Hawaii. BOH is the most widely used bank by far, in Hawaii. BOH's competitive advantage lies in the ubiquitous access of their ATMs and bank branches all over the islands. Banks that have the best accessibility infrastructure will have the best competitive advantage.

BOH has the most accounts, customers, branches and ATMs out of any financial institution in Hawaii.

Hawaii is very unique as no major banks like JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citi, or Wells Fargo have a presence there.

The miles collected at with the Hawaiian Miles program can only be used for...yup, you guessed it! Hawaiian Airlines.

As long as people continue to use BOH's "toll-like" services, HA will always have a steady revenue from HawaiianMiles (HawaiianMiles constitutes 6% of HA’s total revenue).

Each of them validate each other’s presence through constant advertisements/publicity; this has created generations of branding and tradition. Together, they ARE Hawaii.

Hotel/Resort Partners

A Strong hotel partnership network is key to a tourist state like Hawai’i and plays an integral part to marketing HA’s Aloha/Tourism image.

HA's rewards program is extremely enticing and their network of 20+ hotels partners is the largest by far.

Southwest doesn't have as many options with Marriott as their only significant hotel partner.

Airline Partnerships

Jetblue has great facilitated HA's ecosystem as both parties can accrue millage points and redeem the rewards and benefits at either carrier.

JBLU has given HA an excellent connecting feed beyond just New England.

They have partnerships with Asian airlines as well.

Key Element #6: Strong Branding & Reputation

Price is not everything. You get what you pay for and Hawaiian Airline is very good on delivering world class services at excellent prices for decades. It is very hard to put a price on better satisfaction, safety, and service.

Delivering excellent services and maintaining a high customer satisfaction rate has fostered a strong brand and reputation.

They are rated as the most punctual airline in North America.

Hawaiian almost always ranks at the top of airline reliability and safety.

Hawaiian Airline has also never had any accident in their airline operating history.

Section II: The Southwest Effect

Southwest, if successful on Hawaii, would only take a small market share away from HA. Most of the major inter-island routes that HA already has, usually make 20-25 trips per day. Not only does HA have the same fare prices, they have economic scale advantage and their frequent flying times will be more favorable than Southwest, who makes 4 trips per route.

A back of the-envelope calculation suggests that Southwest would only be taking away 10-15% of HA's Revenue at most.

Inter-Island State Routes of HA: Source: Hawaiian AirlinesSouthwest only will be on four routes, which would be 20 trips equivalent. (Southwest’s Boeing 737 can hold 50 more people than HA’s 321Neo planes) Assuming HA has 170 daily trips, 20 trips taken away would mean HA would only have 11.7% of their inter-island state flights taken away. Sure, they may expand to the four other major inter-island routes in the future and take away up to 23.4%. This is the worst case scenario, assuming LUV’s plan is executed absolutely flawlessly.

But here lies the exact problem -

On what grounds can we justify that LUV’s execution will surely work? They can’t outprice HA with both airlines at similar CASMs, and IN FACT, there are reasons to believe LUV’s operating CASM might be higher in Hawaii. LUV’s stated CASM is only based on the operating costs of the company as a whole. With cost of living in Hawaii one of the highest in America, LUV’s CASM will be pressured by:

High hotel room rates

High costs of land and slots

Less operating scale advantage

Southwest's business model might not be the best fit for Hawaii.

Southwest’s planes are not built to travel numerous times a day on the inter-island routes; customers may want to see more scheduling flexibility.

Southwest’s flights to Hawaii will be 2.5 times longer (2,500 miles versus 1,000 miles) than their average flight. They cannot store refreshments as their planes have no refrigerators. Customers may be expecting more than just basic services. With no leg room space, limited comfort, and refreshments, long flights will be tough.

Hawaii is a heavily tourist populated area and returning flights are very important. Southwest has been having numerous reports that passengers cannot book a home flight from several cities including, Dallas and Chicago.

What is Southwest’s strength then, if there seems to be so many inherent hurdles?

Southwest’s Competitve Advantage

To be honest, I think that that Southwest is an amazing company. They have a great competitive advantage and structural advantage with their RapidRewards program. I just don’t think LUV’s entry into Hawaii will be as detrimental to HA as everyone thinks.

Southwest’s main advantage lies in their low cost services, which has helped them amass a huge customer base in the West Coast. People like to fly using their RapidRewards program, and as a result, Southwest believes they can leverage their strong customer base to drive enough demand for their Pacific flights from California to Hawaii.

Then from their Pacific flights, they plan on augmenting their inter-island flights to help their passengers interconnect. Again, they hope to drive enough demand from their US West customer base and “trickle down” to the interstate islands where HA’s main stronghold is. A pretty frightening plan if this really works.

A rough estimation shows that LUV would likely take less than 10% of HA’s revenue from the US West Coast, given the vast market size.

Another back of the envelope calculation would show that LUV would only by flying 1,050 seats a day from Oakland and San Jose to Hawaii per day from California to Hawaii, but the entire industry flew over 17,100 seats from all of California, with 6,500 seats coming from the three bay ports. Southwest would only take 15-20% of the market share at most, even if they did expand their operations to other ports in California. Southwest’s 737-800 and MAX are too big to serve inter-island with the necessary frequency for commuters.

HA is likely to lose a smaller percent of their market share/revenue than their peers given its competitive position.

HA doesn’t have a 100% market share. They “only” have 38% of California, so if LUV can take away 20% of the WHOLE california market share, that’s a 7-8% revenue HA would lose to LUV (20% x 38% = 7.6%). Furthermore, LUV doesn’t necessarily have to target the specific routes that HA serves.

The proportional loss market share in market share in many ways is inaccurate as the weakest players are shaken up first; no one ever said that LUV is the only strong player that can take market share NOR did it have to be specifically HA’s market share that LUV goes after. I did a price analysis on fares going to California, and indeed, the cheapest two airlines were HA and LUV. One can speculate that LUV may want to go after the weaker players first.

Section III: HA's Valuation

HA's Valuation Relative to Peers

HA trades at the lowest valuation on every single metric despite a sturdy balance sheet, growth, and above-average profitability.

Source: Finbox.com

Airlines typically trade at 5-7x EBITDA historically - this would imply a 100% upside for HA, with most peers trading above a 7x EBITDA.

for HA, with most peers trading above a 7x EBITDA. A forward EV/EBITDA of 2.8x would mean a 150% upside.

There is still an 85% and a 125% upside approximately assuming LUV takes away 15% of HA's revenue/earnings.

Conclusion:

Summarizing the Six Keys to HA's Moat

HA’s product focus on premium service is an excellent match for a tourism based economy like Hawaii. HA will be able to match Southwest’s low fares. HA’s CASM puts it as one of the industry’s lowest cost providers. Their geographic advantage allows flexibility and economies of scale. HA has an established presence and network with many partners like BOH. HA also has one of the best track records in the aviation history.

I believe that a primary factor why HA is so mispriced relative to the other airlines is due to the overreaction to how much LUV would hurt HA’s financials.

Even if LUV does succeed, there isn't much evidence to support that LUV would take away any more than 10-15% of HA's revenue. But even if I am right on this specific competitive risk HA may face, I can still be wrong on the investment as a whole, if I miss other notable concerns for HA's business. The other risks include:

Jet fuel prices rising

Economic slowdown

Inclement weather

Volcanic Activity

Accidents/Terrorism

I don't have much insights in regards to predicting or preventing these events from happening. Does LUV have anything to do with these risks? Not likely. In fact, LUV is probably worried about these risks too. At the end of the day, there is always something to worry about. If you try and look for an absolute answer for every single risk or concern, you will never feel ready. In many ways, I don't think we will ever really be completely sure or ready. It doesn't matter whether you analyze day in day out. (Warren Buffett wouldn't make any investment mistakes if all he had to do was analyze something for a long time to make his mistakes disappear.)

Each investment choice we make is a leap of faith.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.