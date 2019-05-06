Broadridge Financial Acquires Rockall For Collateral Management

With the acquisition, Broadridge will be able to offer Rockall's solution for its customer base of investors seeking securities-based lines of credit.

Rockall has developed an electronic securities-based lending and collateral management system for wealth managers.

Broadridge has acquired Rockall for an undisclosed sum.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) announced it has acquired Rockall for an undisclosed amount.

Rockall provides securities-based lending [SBL] and collateral management technologies.

With the deal for Rockall, BR will be able to address solid market demand for securities-based lending services.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Rockall was founded in 2000 and currently manages over $3 trillion of collateral daily.

Management is headed by CEO Richard Bryce, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Director at Afanite.

Rockall’s primary offerings include:

FASTNET

COLLATE

Company partners or major customers include:

Wells Fargo (WFC)

US Bank (USB)

Barclays (BCS)

Nordea (OTCPK:NRDBY)

Bank of Ireland

PwC

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by the International Securities Lending Association [ISLA], as of the end of December 2017, the reported value of global lendable assets grew to $17.95 [€16] trillion, a 1% increase since June 2017.

During the second half of 2017, the ISLA Securities Lending Aggregate grew to $2.13 [€1.9] trillion, as can be seen by the graphic below:

During the same period, the reported non-cash balances increased by 8% to $1.46 [€1.3] trillion.

Major competitive vendors that provide securities-based lending and collateral management solutions include:

Lombard Risk

Clearstream

CloudMargin

DTCC

ComplySci

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Broadridge didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and only filed a form 8-K to reference the press release.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, Broadridge had $250 million in cash and equivalents and $2.2 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended December 31, 2018, was $62.1 million.

In the past 12 months, BR’s stock price has risen 3.1% vs. the FINX ETF (FINX) rise of 12.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises over the past 12 quarters have been a mix of positive and negative surprises vs. consensus EPS estimates:

Analyst ratings are largely split between Buy and Hold and the consensus price target of $115.88 represents an implied downside of 1.3% from the stock’s current price of $117.37 at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has turned negative even as the stock has risen, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Broadridge acquired Rockall to expand its offerings to wealth management firms and commercial banks.

As Michael Alexander, head of Broadridge’s North American Wealth and Capital Markets group stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Rockall is the most recent example of Broadridge growing our wealth franchise by expanding our core wealth offering for clients. Securities-based lending and collateral management are key industry areas in need of innovation, and we look forward to leveraging next-generation technology to provide proven solutions to clients while mutualizing key front-, middle- and back-office functions.

SBL has grown in recent years as a way for wealth management firms to offer additional services to larger investors.

Existing solutions are slow or manual-based, so the acquisition of Rockall’s system will enable BR to bring its electronic solution to a wider customer base.

As investors increasingly seek the flexibility of securities-based lines of credit, Broadridge is addressing this market demand with the deal for Rockall.

