Ford Motor: Brace For Impact

I expect U.S. auto companies with operations in China to do very poorly over the short haul. Ford Motor's earnings guidance for 2019 could even be revised.

The U.S. is poised to raise import taxes on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent, starting this Friday.

Ford Motor's (F) shares are at risk of a major consolidation after U.S. President Trump said on Sunday that tariffs on Chinese goods will increase from 10 percent to 25 percent this week. The announcement rattled Asian markets, and spill-over effects are likely going to cause a major sell-off this week in U.S. stocks, too. As a result, I am withdrawing my buy recommendation for Ford Motor. An investment in Ford Motor at today's price point yields 5.8 percent.

What's Happening?

The trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world is rocketing back into investors' focus with a vengeance. On Sunday, U.S. President Trump tweeted that the U.S. was imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods on short notice, marking a sharp turn in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Citing frustration with slow progress with respect to ongoing trade negotiations, U.S. President Trump said that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will soon be taxed at 25 percent rather than the current 10 percent tax rate. The new tax rates will go into effect this Friday.

The tax hike was originally scheduled for the beginning of the year, but both countries agreed to a truth in order to allow room for negotiations and work out a compromise.

U.S. president Trump also threatened to impose new tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese imports. The aggressive change in policy is set to unravel markets this week since nobody expected such a drastic shift in trade policy. Chinese markets dropped 6 percent in a steep market sell-off on Monday, and U.S. futures are down 450 points at the time of writing this article.

The Change In Policy Is Aggressive And Significant

The biggest issue with the policy change is that few, if any, investors have been prepared for it, which in turn could drive a significant re-pricing of stocks, especially those that are at the center of the trade conflict, like Ford Motor. The brutal market sell-off in December was triggered partially by uncertainty related to the trade conflict between the United States and China.

The unexpected and fast escalation of the trade conflict over the weekend is extremely concerning to me, and investors are likely going to lose, at least over the short haul.

Just a few days ago I penned a bullish article on Ford Motor titled "Ford Motor: Game Changer" in which I cited the company's good first quarter results, strong guidance for 2019 and excellent F-Series performance as reasons to buy the stock. In light of the recent developments with respect to the trade conflict, I no longer recommend buying Ford Motor, and, hence, withdraw my "Buy" recommendation for the time being.

I expect Ford Motor's shares to trade weaker than the stock market due to its large role in international trade as a multinational company. Investors should also keep in mind that Ford Motor and General Motors (GM), two U.S. auto companies at the center of the trade conflict, performed extremely poorly in the second half of 2018, and that both companies pulled their earnings guidance in the summer of last year on the back of the trade stalemate.

Given the developments over the weekend, I see Ford Motor's upbeat 2019 earnings guidance to be at risk, especially if the United States follows through with an additional round of tariffs.

Your Takeaway

Uncertainty is back in the stock market, and it roared back with a vengeance on Sunday. Steep overnight losses in Asia show that investors were not the least bit prepared for the next act in the trade war, which, in my opinion, will trigger a major reset of asset prices in the U.S. Companies that trade with China are especially at risk, and Ford Motor investors need to brace for impact. In light of the distressing news this weekend, I have no choice but to withdraw my "Buy" recommendation for Ford Motor. Going forward, investors with high cash positions could outperform the stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.