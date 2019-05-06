ABN Amro: Solid Earnings On Less Than 10x P/E And 7% Dividend Yield

At €20.53, shares offer 10-20% upside in the next 12 months, and represents a safe way to bet on an Eurozone recovery in the long term.

Shares have fallen a quarter from their peak, and now trade at less than 1x book value with a well-covered 7% dividend yield.

ABN is one of the higher-quality banks in the Eurozone, being a top-3 banking franchise in the relatively strong Dutch economy.

Introduction

ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY) is a Dutch bank with a €29.3bn market capitalisation. At €20.53, its shares have fallen a quarter from their peak of around €28 in early 2018, and are now only 16% higher than their IPO price (€17.75) more than 3 years ago in 2015. ABN’s Price / Book Value ("P/BV") multiple has shrunk from a peak of 1.4x to under 1.0x now.

ABN Share Performance Since IPO Source: Bloomberg Markets (03-May-19). ABN Book Value / Share Source: ABN annual reports.

ABN shares currently trade on Price / Earnings ("P/E") of less than 10x and a dividend yield of more than 7%. The less-than-10x P/E follows from ABN's 1.0x P/B multiple and its Return on Equity ("ROE") target of 10-13%, which it has achieved every year since 2014 (see first chart below). The 7% dividend yield is well-covered with a 62% payout ratio. The payout ratio could potentially be raised, as ABN's Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio is already above its target range (at 18.4%, vs. 17.5-18.5% target) (see second chart).

ABN Return on Equity Source: ABN annual reports. ABN CET1 Ratio & Dividend Payout Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4).

In this review I will demonstrate why ABN will be able to continue to deliver on its 10-13% ROE target. This is the fourth bank on which I have published research on Seeking Alpha this year; others include Barclays (BCS), Lloyds (LYG) and JP Morgan (JPM) - see my profile page for details.

Company Overview

ABN is one of the higher-quality banking franchises in the Eurozone, being a top-3 player in the relatively strong Dutch economy, as outlined below.

ABN is primarily a Dutch bank, with the Netherlands generating 82% of its operating income & 90% of its operating Profit Before Tax ("PBT") in 2018. The Dutch economy has continued to outperform the wider Eurozone in GDP growth, unemployment and government debt, as shown in the table below:

Dutch Economic Indicators vs. Eurozone Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4).

ABN has 4 segments: Retail Banking ("RB"), Commercial Banking ("CB"), Private Banking ("PB") and Corporate & Institutional Banking ("CIB"). ABN's competitive strength lies in its scale and leadership in the Dutch retail market, and a focused approach when it is competing elsewhere. In RB, ABN is a top-3 player in almost all product categories in the Dutch retail market (including savings and mortgages), and the prime bank for about 20% of the population. The PB business is likewise focused on Northwest Europe and builds on the reach of the RB franchise. In CB, ABN is focused on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs") in the Netherlands. In CIB, ABN is focused on Northwest Europe and specific global sectors. Further details on the four segments are shown in the diagram below:

ABN Segment Overview Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

More details of the segments' key financials are shown below. RB is the largest segment by profits (about 50% of group PBT), and also has the highest ROE; CIB has the lowest ROE, but still generates 16% of PBT. ABN is still mostly a lending business, with 73% of its total income from Net Interest Income, which means its earnings remain highly sensitive to interest rate changes.

ABN Revenue & Profit by Segment (2018A) Source: ABN annual report (2018). ABN Return on Equity By Segment (2018A) Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

Net Interest Income & Margin Stability

Despite near-zero interest rates in the Eurozone, ABN has grown its Net Interest Income ("NII") and Net Interest Margin ("NIM") over the last few years, on a mostly flat Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") total (and slightly rising client loans). This has been achieved with a combination of mortgage pricing discipline, corporation lending expansion and funding cost reduction - and two of the these three levers remain mostly in place. We review them in turn below.

ABN Net Revenues & NIM (2014-18A) Source: ABN annual reports. ABN Client Loans & RWAs (2014-18A) Source: ABN annual reports.

Mortgage Pricing Discipline

The Dutch mortgage market is highly competitive, with providers including listed banks like ABN and ING (ING), insurers like Aegon (AEG) and NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF), co-operatives like Rabobank and asset managers like DMFCO (using the MUNT brand). As a result, rates continue to be under pressure. ABN has maintained pricing discipline in this market, shrinking the value of its mortgage portfolio slowly and sacrificing market share, as shown below:

ABN Mortgage Loan Balance Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4). Dutch Mortgage Market Share by Provider Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

Corporate Lending Expansion

While keeping its mortgage book flat, ABN has expanded in higher-margin corporate lending, adding an extra €11bn in corporate loans since 2014, as shown below. Corporate loans rose from 32.7% of client loans to 36.2% in this period. The expansion is based on ABN's strength with SMEs and specific geographies and sectors. Corporate loans have higher NIM - for example, at 250-300 bps in CIB in the last 2 years, vs. just over 200 bps in RB.

ABN Client Loans Breakdown by Product (2014-18A) Source: ABN annual reports.

Corporate loans did have an “elevated” level of impairments in 2018, but ABN still generated a healthy profit groupwide, as shown below.

ABN Impairments by Product (2017-18) Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18). ABN Op. Profits & Impairments (2014-18A) Source: ABN annual reports.

Moreover, the corporate loan impairments in 2018 were specific to particular sectors and clients (files), as shown below; the rest of the loan book was fine.

ABN 2018 Impairments Details (Nov-18) Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

ABN decided in 2018 to “refocus” CIB, reducing both its RWA (by €5bn, 13% of 2017 year-end figure) and costs (by €80m, 6%) (further details below). It also reduced exposure to the higher-risk sectors (e.g. diamonds exposure cut by 20%, offshore drilling by 50%), making further impairments less likely.

ABN CIB Capital & Cost Reduction Plan (Nov-18) Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

The expected revenue impact of these cuts was only €100m, equivalent to 5.5% of the segment and less 2% of the group (on 2017 figures). The limited nature of the impact was also clear in 18Q4 results where, despite CIB loans falling by €1.2bn (3%) during 18Q4, group NII continued to grow, as shown below. We expect corporate lending expansion to continue to be a lever for growing/stabilising net interest income in the future.

ABN Corporate Loans (2017-18A) Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4). ABN Net Interest Income (2017-18A) Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4).

Funding Cost Reduction

Reduction in funding cost had been a lever behind NII and NIM growth, as interest expense fell more than interest income, especially with the reduction in interest “due to customers” (i.e. customer deposits), as shown below. However, this has now run its course - the main savings rate is down to 3 bps, which management has stated cannot be cut further:

ABN Net Interest Income Breakdown (2013-18A) Source: ABN annual reports. ABN Deposit & Savings Rate (Past & Present) NB. FTP = Fund Transfer Pricing. Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

We agree with management's assessment - the reduction in deposit costs was possible with the migration of deposits into lower/no-interest accounts, while keeping the deposit base constant, as shown below. However, 89% of customer deposits are now in time or demand deposits, and the percentages were largely unchanged between 2017 and 2018:

Evolution of ABN Liabilities Since IPO (2015-18A) Source: ABN annual reports.

Further Cost Savings

Further cost savings will provide an offset to any NII declines, given ABN now targets a cost/income ratio of less than 55% by 2022, vs. 58.8% in 2018 (as shown in charts below). On 2018 figures, a reduction in the cost/income ratio from 58.8% to 55.0% would imply €350m in savings, equivalent to 4% of 2018 net revenues and 11% of 2018 PBT.

ABN Cost/Income Ratio Since IPO Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18). ABN OpEx & Cost/Income (2014-18A) Source: ABN annual reports.

We are confident in ABN's ability to reduce costs for several reasons. Firstly, cost reduction is a secular trend we have seen in other banks, and is driven by structural factors such as automation, branch closures, migration to cloud-based IT, etc. Also, helped by the move to digital banking, ABN has demonstrated a track record of cutting costs while improving customer satisfaction, as shown in the charts below:

Selected ABN Key Performance Indicators Source: ABN investor day presentation (Nov-18).

Moreover, ABN's current cost base includes a number of one-off elements such as restructuring and temporary compliance hires, which will disappear by definition: Restructuring was roughly 200 bps of 2018 cost base, as shown above; compliance costs include 400 FTE employees (2% of 2018 year-end group total) who have been hired on a 2-year project, as the CEO explained:

Robin Van Den Broek (Analyst, Mediobanca): “I think you mentioned somewhere that you temporarily take on 400 FTEs, so you can let them go after a two-year period to get things where you want them to be and then you do not need those people anymore?” Kees van Dijkhuizen (CEO, ABN Amro): “Absolutely. Indeed, it is exactly as you say with those programmes both in the world of ICS – credit cards and of course a lot of people – and in Commercial Banking a lot of clients are involved. These programmes often are two years.” ABN Amro 18Q4 earnings call

Majority Government Ownership

ABN remains 56% state-owned, and the government's eventual exit will serve as a catalyst for further improvements in the group's operations and share price. The government's majority ownership may have held ABN back from more aggressive cost cuts or reductions in low-margin lending. And a non-state-controlled bank will likely receive a higher valuation multiple.

ABN Government Ownership – Key Facts Source: ABN results presentation (18Q4).

Valuation

At €20.53, ABN shares are currently on 1.0x P/B (€20.41), 8.7x P/E (€2.35) and 7.1% div. yield (€1.45) (2018 figures).

While the 2018 P&L included some non-recurring elements, they mostly offset each other (€300m more in “other operating income” than management's long-term guidance of €500m, an elevated level of impairments at €655m).

Conclusion

ABN is one of the higher-quality banking franchises in the Eurozone, being a top-3 player in relatively strong Dutch economy. While near-zero interest rates represent a headwind, ABN should be able to limit any net interest decline and offset it with cost savings, meaning earnings should remain stable.

At €20.53, with shares at 1.0x P/B and management targeting an ROE of 10-13% (2018: 11.4%), investor return will be more than >10% a year, including a well-covered 7% dividend yield (which may be raised further), even with no improvements in interest rates.

Interest rate hikes by the ECB and Dutch government exiting their stake in ABN, while not immediately likely, may provide optional upside for the stock. With its sensitivity to interest rates, ABN represents one of the safest ways to bet on an Eurozone recovery in the long term.

Overall, we believe ABN shares offer a 10-20% upside in next 12 months, from a mixture of cash dividends, some earnings growth and upward re-rating. We recommend a Buy on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.