Rite Aid - The Little Engine That Couldn't

The recent Rite Aid (RAD) annual report (let's call it AR19) was like a song from Fiddler on the Roof: "On the one hand, but on the other hand." This has been the case for years due to RAD's acquisitions, store closings and sales, capex, impairments, refinancings, special fees, offsets, and accounting changes. It is difficult to unravel this Gordian Knot to determine whether the company is actually a viable going concern or is simply a cash cow for insiders, but my unraveling attempts point to the latter.

For instance, from AR19 p. 44, SG&A as percentage of revenue decreased slightly, but this was due to a fee from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), partially offset by other costs. Without that fee the SG&A numbers would not have been as favorable. The whole AR19 is replete with such back-and-forth data, so the financial future of the company remains obscure.

Many have written or commented about mismanagement at RAD; I won't go over old ground in that area. The question for investors is whether the company has reached a bottom (or, at least, a really big dip), or whether this is just another step on the downward staircase to further losses and possible dilution - again, I think it's the latter.

In a sane world, the FTC would have approved the merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance several years ago. Any contention that this merger was anti-competitive is ludicrous, given the proliferation of pharmacies in supermarkets and the increasing promotion of mail-order prescriptions. Due to bureaucratic foot-dragging, the price of Rite Aid's stock has plummeted well over 90%. Unfortunately, I don't think it's over.

Insider trades provide no cause for optimism. Although there were some purchases (the share count of 155,844 seems oddly popular), these may have been motivated less by investment ardor for RAD than by a stock ownership guideline for directors.

Reimbursement Rates, Front-End Sales and Capex

The wailing and moaning from RAD management over the past years has focused on reimbursement rates as the main culprit for dismal financial performance. Let's drill down into how these work, because some may not know.

The article here by RxSafe LLC describes reimbursement rates in some detail and is worth a read, although its main purpose is to tout their robotic prescription filler, RapidPakRx, and their patient marketing plan. The robot is alleged by the company to increase profits by 24% and have a one-year ROI. It is supposed to add 100 sq. ft. to the store from reduced inventory. It would be interesting to see a cost-benefit analysis of buying a robot instead of spending money on store remodeling. RxSafe doesn't provide price information on their website or via their online chat, so that topic would require more in-depth research.

The RxSafe article linked above says that Medicaid (1/4) and Medicare (1/2) account for about three-fourths of all prescriptions. While that's good in the short run, because the baby boomers are getting older and sicker, it's bad in the long run, because the boomers will eventually die (sorry for being morbid), and then the demand should wane, absent population growth from immigration of the ill and elderly.

It does not appear that reimbursement rates will improve materially anytime soon; consequently, the status quo has to be managed. This can be done through better operations management, including correct staffing levels at the pharmacy level - yes, I mean mass layoffs, sad to say. Layoffs are more appropriate in pharmacies with large volumes of prescriptions and large staffs, where a one-person reduction is a smaller proportion of the total staff, and therefore has less impact on waiting times than it would in a smaller pharmacy with fewer employees. In my opinion, customers do not come to RAD because of low prescription prices, which are mostly paid by insurance anyway. They come because of geographical convenience, and will wait longer if they must.

Front-end sales represent about a third of total revenues in the Retail Pharmacy segment. This appears to be the only area where genuine improvements can occur, unless pharmacy volumes increase significantly. My perspective is that RAD will never be viewed as the cheapest source in town for groceries and sundries. RAD is a convenience store. Efforts to compete on price with big box stores, except perhaps for certain items on sale, are futile and counterproductive. RAD should increase front-end prices across the board by 5%. This could make a dent in RAD's ongoing losses. I suspect that any previous, relatively negligible, increase in front-end sales came at least partly from normal population increases and not any particular innovation from the company.

I also have concerns about price points and product turn. Some prices for small items, such as tools, iPhone charging cables and other miscellany, are quite high. It might be better to use that shelf space for faster turning items or else reduce those margins to generate more sales. It would be worse if the actual supply source prices were too high, because that would imply that RAD is making poor sourcing decisions. By the way, who is the supplier of these items? Just wondering.

Although remodeled stores are indeed customer-friendly, I have not seen a financial analysis of the performance of remodeled stores relative to the capex investment made. I have long questioned the wisdom of remodeling while the company remains unprofitable.

It would also be of interest to know whether the remodeling is done piecemeal with local contractors or through a single general contractor, how those lucrative contracts are awarded, and who has been getting them. Again, just wondering.

Now there is hype about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lockers (see here for review). Although this gimmick may possibly bring in a few new customers to the store, it is questionable whether the lockers are worth the shelf space they displace. This is not a unique offering, since people can pick up "hold" packages at UPS and FedEX partner locations, or indeed at other Amazon partner locations. It is not clear that this will generate big returns for RAD or will simply save customers the cost of a Post Office box while they do their shopping elsewhere, where prices may be lower. If lockers are a "me, too" competitive move, that's fine, but let's not call it an innovation or money maker until the results are in.

From the recent conference call, I can discern no clear plan for a turnaround. There are the usual platitudes about progress, but there is no real financial progress other than pushing out the time for true financial distress a little longer. RAD no longer has the economies of scale it did in the past with more stores. Although admittedly RAD has a lower debt load than before, a flawed business model usually does not benefit from reduction in scope.

See here for a summary of FY 2019 fourth quarter report. Some tidbits appear that are not encouraging (bullets refer to prior full FY):

Decline in reimbursement rates coming, without being offset by generics.

Increase in rent expense due to new accounting method.

Last year's loss would have been worse except for a merger termination fee from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

EBITDA would have been worse except for a Transition Services Agreement (TSA) fee from WBA.

About 80 stores fewer than last year due to closings, of which 56 were closed in the fourth quarter.

Retail pharmacy revenues were flat.

Front-end sales decreased 1.4%

Given this somber report, I can only assume, as I have in the past, that RAD does not intend to survive as a going concern. The board of directors continues to remunerate executives - and themselves - for their lack of success. I believe the company is simply being groomed for a buyout, whether a la carte (by the store), as before, or in total. Recent modest reductions in staff to save money are too little, too late: a band-aid instead of a tourniquet.

Pharmacy Services Segment

From AR19 p. 76, Pharmacy Services segment revenues have been in a tight range for the past three years. EBITDA is unfavorable. Here's more detail from AR19 p. 34.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was due primarily to an increase of $16.9 million in the Retail Pharmacy segment, partially offset by a decrease of $13.3 million in the Pharmacy Services segment.... The decrease in Pharmacy Services segment Adjusted EBITDA was driven by compression in our commercial business and other operating investments to support current year and future growth.

Given the competitive environment for Pharmacy Services, with Amazon entering the fray with its PillPack acquisition, it is difficult to project explosive growth for this segment. Any synergies expected from increased drug volume purchases by RAD as a consequence of acquiring EnvisionRx have already been baked in, after RAD's long-term supply contract with McKesson (MCK). Presumably, there were better terms in this agreement than could have been obtained from the RAD's foregone option to buy through the Walgreens Boots Alliance supplier, although that surprises me.

The Solution is Dilution

In the fine print on AR19 p. 51 is the following warning sign [emphasis mine]:

From time to time, we may seek additional deleveraging or refinancing transactions, including entering into transactions to exchange debt for shares of common stock, issuance of equity (including preferred stock and convertible securities), repurchase or redemption of outstanding indebtedness, or seek to refinance our outstanding debt (including our Facilities) or may otherwise seek transactions to reduce interest expense and extend debt maturities, particularly following the Sale and implementation of our strategies following the termination of the Merger

RAD's "New" credit facilities limit the company in terms of accumulating cash. AR19 p. 46 says:

The New Facilities restrict us and all of our subsidiaries that guarantee our obligations under the New Facilities and unsecured guaranteed notes (the "Subsidiary Guarantors") from accumulating cash on hand in excess of $200.0 million at any time when revolving loans are outstanding (not including cash located in our store and lockbox deposit accounts and cash necessary to cover our current liabilities).

This reduces RAD's financial agility in terms of expansion, appearing to prohibit the company from expansion beyond its line of credit, such as using any windfall cash for acquisitions, without first paying down its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it may encourage non-cash shenanigans, such as the issuance of stock rights, warrants, or other dilutive cash substitutes, printed by the company out of thin air.

I have written in the past about the possibility of significant dilution, comparing it to "death spiral financing," but have been criticized for that terminology in the RAD context, so I will avoid it here. However, I have seen other companies setting themselves up in a similar manner to what RAD is currently doing. The company has no loyalty to its existing shareholders. It can recapitalize and move on, as others have done. This is the major risk facing investors, and it isn't mitigated by the company's lowered leverage from its sales of stores to WBA.

RAD has a little under 2,500 stores. It's a moving target, since they continue to close certain stores. RAD has a debt of about $3.5 billion, give or take. WBA bought 2,186 stores and three distribution centers for $5.1 billion, according to USA Today. Or, if you believe a Forbes contributor, the numbers were a different: 1,932 stores for $4.4 billion. The transaction was a little complicated, so take your pick or peruse the SEC filings. Either way, it comes out to about $2.3 million per store (rounding up), disregarding the value of the distribution centers that WBA got as a bonus. So let's say that in the best case, where RAD could get the same value today for each store, then about 2,500 times $2.3 million equals about $5.75 billion.

Subtract the approximately $3.5 billion debt and we get net $2.25 billion. Divide by the number of outstanding shares (from Yahoo Finance), 52.89 million, equals $42.54, disregarding the Pharmacy Services segment and other assets that might push the price up more. This is the broad brush value per share if the stores are still worth that much. So why is the stock currently trading under $10? An inexplicably low stock price has been an issue ever since the Albertsons merger failed.

One factor may be diminishing company intrinsic value. According to one source, RAD has been selling corporate owned sites and leasing them back, often at market rates rather than more favorable terms. From AR19 p. 28:

We lease 2,338 of our operating drugstore facilities under non-cancelable leases, many of which have original terms of 10 to 22 years. In addition to minimum rental payments, which are set at competitive market rates, certain leases require additional payments based on sales volume, as well as reimbursement for taxes, maintenance and insurance. Most of our leases contain renewal options, some of which involve rent increases. The remaining 131 drugstore facilities are owned.

So there we have it. There is real estate value in 131 stores, a small fraction of the total. The only value for the vast majority of RAD stores at this point is their location and inventory. Since RAD isn't profitable, let's look at what a better managed company, say WBA, could expect to earn per store. From the WBA 2018 annual report p. 50, we see operating income for 9,569 U.S. stores at about $5 billion, or about $500k per store. While it is not unreasonable for a successful (meaning profitable) pharmacy chain to pay five times operating income for a good location, their alternative is to pay nothing and just obtain a newly available lease from new buildings in expanding suburban locations. Therefore, it is difficult to know how much RAD would get for their leasehold locations if they attempted to sell the company now. I would certainly expect an eventual buyout offer for RAD's city center locations, but I wonder whether locations without a captive audience will have much appeal.

The market is forward-looking. Even at $1 million per store upon buyout, the stock price should be over $20. Therefore, the market may know something we don't. What could be a reason why a company's stock price reflects only a fraction of its putative liquidation value? One possibility is anticipation of eventual dilution. If someone has another answer, please post it.

Meanwhile, the executives and board of directors get rich. The company lurches along, its value gradually diminishing, and the opportunists may await an anticipated dilution so they can scoop up the company for pennies on the dollar and make a tidy profit as the old shareholders, like old soldiers, just fade away.

Conclusion

RAD remains a sell, in my view. It may trade up or down 20% due to the usual bear or bull raids, but I see no short-term catalysts for huge price spikes or dips. Those who choose to hold are betting on the arbitrage from a future buyout, not organic growth, and I don't attach much premium to such a buyout, given the dubious Albertsons offer and the absence of other offers subsequently. Consolidation in the brick and mortar pharmacy sector is inevitable, so a buyout should eventually take place, but the longer it takes, the more RAD's stock price may continue to erode, absent management improvement. Unless RAD can recruit a strong and effective leader, like Bausch Health (BHC) - formerly Valeant - did by hiring Joseph Papa, I don't see a turnaround coming, because existing management has had plenty of time and hasn't executed.

The major downside risk continues to be dilution, and I believe that risk is substantial over the long term. Do your own due diligence.

