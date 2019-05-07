AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware

With the FDA turning its commitment to a more advance access to lower cost, high-quality generic drugs, we could see a future contraction in AZN's market share.

AstraZeneca's shift in strategy towards oncology could provide significant benefits, but the price today is too expensive relative to the present underlying value.

Recommendation Summary

AstraZeneca (AZN) is a company facing tough competition and struggling with rising debt issues. The company's average CAGR for the last 5 years not including TTM is around (-3.5%), while the industry average CAGR in the global pharmaceutical industry for the last 5 years is around 17%. With additional uncertainties surrounding the outcome of the Brexit deal, lagging growth, and strong competition, I see AZN struggling in bringing future underlying value to its investors.

Recently AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug Tagrisso exceeded expectations and helped fuel a positive earnings growth. The shift in AstraZeneca from big pharma to big biotech could help them regain positions on the market, fuel a positive operating margin growth and take a big chunk of the oncology market, but we should also consider the risks in entering a highly competitive and strictly regulated oncology market.

Considering all this information, I see the company struggling in maintaining growth and margins closer to industry averages. I would closely watch 2019 and 2020 results before considering taking a position in AstraZeneca.

Company Background and Overview

AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. In 2013, it moved its headquarters to Cambridge, UK, and concentrated its R&D in three sites: Cambridge; Gaithersburg, Maryland in USA; and Mölndal in Sweden for research on traditional chemical drugs. AstraZeneca has a portfolio of products for major disease areas including cancer, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, respiratory and inflammation. The company has approximately $22,403 million in annual (TTM) revenue and employs approximately 61,100 people.

As of today, AstraZeneca has returned to revenue growth in the third quarter of 2018 and has recently reported an 8 percent rise in product sales. The CEO of AstraZeneca said:

I see no reason why we could not continue to grow for the next five or six years, simply with what we have, and we will bring new products on top of this. The question is not whether we are going to grow, but at what speed can we grow."

Investment Thesis

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

In 2019 and ahead, I expect AstraZeneca's oncology segment to mainly drive revenue numbers. From the graph above we can clearly see that the company is focusing more and more on oncology as time progresses.

AstraZeneca expects to sustain sales growth through the year and although I expect tough competition in the oncology market since the market is getting bigger and tougher, I also presume that Tagrisso (oncology), Symbicort (asthma treatment) and Crestor (cardiovascular medication) will support sales growth throughout the year.

Despite the expected sales growth, AstraZeneca's sales to capital ratio according to my calculations is 0.77x year to date which puts the company in a tough spot. This low sales to capital ratio usually mean that sales are not adequate to firm's working capital and that AstraZeneca's sales are being generated through the unreasonably excessive use of the accounts receivable and inventories, which might cause bad quality debts.

In the graph below, you can see how the company's operating metrics have performed throughout the last years:

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Pharmaceutical Industry

Most of the macro-factors in the pharma industry like an aging population, governments tightening drug license renewals and consistent price pressures, have been covered in my previous analysis on GSK here. I will not include them here, so to not repeat previous information.

Market Growth

*Source: IQVIA

Since the U.S. has led the pharmaceutical market growth for years a slow-down could signal bad news on a global level. A QuintilesIMS report indicates that market growth in the U.S. will slow to single digits, between 6% and 9%, through 2021. The slowdown is mainly attributed to hepatitis and cancer drugs that are expected to have less of an impact in coming years. Net manufacturer revenue growth in the U.S. market is expected to be 2-3% in 2019, down from a high of 10.3% and 9.1% in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Overall invoice spending growth is expected to rebound in 2023 to 6.0% up from a low of 1.2% in 2017, although net manufacturer revenue growth is expected to be 1-2% lower than invoice growth at this time

Pharmaceutical spending in China reached $137 billion in 2018 driven in part by central government reforms to expand insurance access to both rural and urban residents, as well as expansions and modernizations of the hospital system and primary care services. Spending growth has slowed over the past ten years from double-digit growth rates in 2014 and earlier, to 4.5% in 2018 and is further expected at 3-6% over the next five years.

Medicine spending in Japan totaled $86 billion in 2018, however, spending on medicines is expected to decline by -3 to 0% through 2023, largely due to the effect of exchange rates and the continued uptake of generics.

Since China, Japan, and the U.S. are the largest global pharma markets I have put the most emphasis on them in this analysis.

*Source: IQVIA

New Oncology Technologies

*Source: IQVIA

According to the graph shown above, oncology spending is about to decrease almost by half in the coming years, but that is not the only thing that should concern AstraZeneca. Several new technologies are being introduced and proving to be very promising towards the fight against cancer and, in my opinion, AZN is falling behind.

New Cancer Therapeutic Vaccines

The immuno-oncology company BioNTech is developing therapeutic vaccines that are created for each individual tumor. The vaccines are given in the form of messenger RNA, a molecule that gives cells the instructions to create a particular protein, in this case, a cancer antigen - unlike with gene editing, the vaccines do not directly edit human DNA, but just provide the message. By comparing the DNA sequences of the tumor and of healthy cells, the company can identify multiple cancer mutations and select the ones that are more likely to provoke a strong reaction from the immune system.

CAR-T Cell Therapy

The technology, called CAR-T cell therapy, consists in taking immune T-cells from the patient, engineering them to target a specific antigen, and injecting them back. The first two CAR-T therapies have recently been approved - the first from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and the second from Gilead (GILD) and Kite Pharma. The field is now booming, with over 240 CAR-T clinical trials running. In addition, the technology is so far only available for treating certain rare forms of blood cancer. Several companies like Celyad are developing a new generation of CAR-T treatments that can target a wider range of cancers. The company engineers T-cells to carry a molecule, borrowed from another type of immune cell called natural killer cells, with the capacity to target 80% of cancer cells.

One of the issues with this new technology is the big price tag, reaching six-figures in the U.S, but some companies like Celyad and Cellectis have actually tackled this issue by providing off-the-shelf versions of CAR-T that can be derived from a donor and that use a simplified manufacturing process.

CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technology

The CRISPR-Cas9 system has generated a lot of excitement in the scientific community because it is faster, cheaper, more accurate, and more efficient than other existing genome editing methods. The technology could also change the field of oncology, as it could be used to improve cancer therapies such as CAR-T. It is being explored in research on a wide variety of diseases, including single-gene disorders such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease. It also holds promise for the treatment and prevention of more complex diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, mental illness, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

The technology is still in its early stages. So far, CRISPR/Cas9 has only been used in humans in China, in a similar approach where T cells are edited to better target cancer cells. Europe and the US have been acting more slowly, as there are concerns that the overall effects of using CRISPR in humans are not yet fully understood. But, if these concerns are successfully addressed, the potential for cancer is big.

Respiratory Sector

With the FDA turning its commitment to a more " advance access to lower cost, high-quality generic alternatives" more generic medicines are getting approved. Recently the first generic version of the popular Advair asthma inhaler has been approved by U.S. regulators. The device contains two medicines, inhaled in a precise mixture and is expected to be cheaper than GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus inhaler, which costs about $400 a month.

There are also two other generic asthma inhalers on the market, Teva's Levalbuterol Tartarate Inhalation Aerosol, a Xopenex HFA generic, was the first in 2016. It's a rescue inhaler, meaning it's meant to be used only during an asthma attack. In 2017, Teva launched a dry powder corticosteroid inhaler, similar to Advair, called AirDuo RespiClick, as well as a generic for it. Both inhalers are intended for people ages 12 and older and are made of fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder used for the therapeutic maintenance of asthma.

Right now the two best-selling AZN's respiratory drugs are Symbicort and Pulmicort. With the FDA focusing on approving cheaper alternatives, AstraZeneca's respiratory sector market share could be disrupted and Symbicort's sales could continue to drop and hurt AZN's revenues. Through the years Symbicort's revenues have fallen from $2,989 million in 2016 to $2,561 million in 2018.

Cardio-Vascular Sector

Despite a significantly lower cost than their brand-name counterparts, generic medicines market share does not exceed 50% of the market volume in many developed countries. According to a report on Researchgate, every clinician is repeatedly exposed to anecdotal evidence from patients, colleagues, and of course company representatives, claiming that generic drugs are not as effective and/or safe as their branded counterparts. In the cardiovascular context, such claims are supported by an alleged scarcity of randomized evidence, especially on antiplatelet agents, ACE inhibitors and statins.

Despite the case presented above, since AstraZeneca failed to block generic production of Crestor in 2016 the sales have dropped from $3,401 million in 2016 to $1,433 million in 2018.

Taking into consideration all the facts presented above I could safely conclude that the shift to oncology is a logical one, but I can't see how can AstraZeneca really compete with all the players on the market.

Recent Results

*Source: Company presentation

AZN recorded Q1 19 revenue of $5,491 million, representing a yearly growth of 6% for the quarter and also a growth in operating margin to 20% mainly due to increase in other operating income, due to the impact of divestment of right to synergies for the United States. In the graph below you can see a slight increase in operating margin from 2017 to 2019, mainly due to decreases in COGS. Gross profit has increased from 17% in Q1 17 to around 22-25% in Q4 18 and Q1 19.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Expanding Oncology Portfolio

AstraZeneca has agreed to a$6.9 billion collaboration with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo to bolster its oncology franchise. Rather than a full acquisition, it's agreed to pay for the shared rights for a new cancer drug called DS-8201. This transaction is intended to build specifically on their heritage in breast cancer as well as expand their treatment offering for other mutant tumors.

Recently the company announced its Phase I dose-expansion results in HER2-positive metastatic breast and gastric cancer. The breast cancer trial found a confirmed objective response rate of 59.5% and a disease control rate of 93.7% at a recommended expansion dose of 5.4 or 6.4 mg/kg. The second manuscript also reported a confirmed gastric cancer overall response rate of 43.2% and a disease control rate of 79.5%.

Industry Peers

In the analysis below, I have included some of the top pharma and biotech companies which could disrupt AZN's oncology market share.

Sanofi

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Sanofi S.A. (NASDAQ:SNY) is a French multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France; as of 2019 the world's fourth-largest by sales. The company saw 7.1%% revenue growth within its pharmaceutical sector, which contributes a substantial percentage of the company's total revenue. Over 25% of this revenue came from Sanofi's three best selling drugs; Lantus, an insulin injection for diabetes, Lovenox, an anticoagulant to prevent blood clots, and Aubagio, the once-daily pill to treat a form of multiple sclerosis.

Despite Sanofi's main sales do not come from oncology, the company is looking to accelerate 17 programs, almost half in cancer. Last year the company got an FDA approval for a treatment that is developing with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The immunotherapy known as cemiplimab is for patients with an advanced form of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common type of skin cancer. This is the first agent to be approved by FDA specifically for advanced SCC.

Right now Sanofi's upper hand in the market may come from the investment in BioNTech. There are not many details about the project that BioNTech and Sanofi are about to take into the clinic, except that it involves mRNA encoding a cocktail of unnamed cytokines. The approach is apparently similar to that pursued by the likes of Nektar Therapeutics, but with that group disappointing in the clinic last year, there is still much to prove in the cytokine field. Cytokine-based therapies are all designed to turn "cold" tumours "hot", but BioNTech's chief operating officer, Sean Marett, believes that BioNTech and Sanofi's project could have better efficacy than candidates from other contenders, who also include Lilly, through its acquisition of Armo Biosciences.

Taking this into consideration I see Sanofi as a prime contender in taking a big piece of market share in the oncology sector and could disrupt AstraZeneca's market share.

Below you can find the BioNTech's pharma partnerships.

Source: Evaluate

Gilead Sciences

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Gilead Sciences is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs. The company focuses primarily on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi.

In the graph above you can see operating margin consistently dropping throughout the years, mainly due to Gilead's HCV franchise weighing on results and R&D and COGS increasing as a % of revenue. However, Gilead's operating margins are still above U.S. industry average of 20%.

Gilead has also entered the oncology market with a new CAR-T cell therapy for otherwise untreatable forms of blood cancer. In October 2017, Yescarta became the first chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The treatment represents a brand new approach to fighting cancer since the therapy involves extraction of infection-fighting cells from a patient. These cells are then genetically engineered to recognize cancer cells and infused back. Recently Kite Pharma, a Gilead company announced plans for a new facility in Frederick County, Maryland, which will produce innovative cell therapies for people with cancer.

However, CAR-T cells can induce serious off-target effects. The intracellular signaling that damages the cancer cells also triggers the release of cytokines - cell-signaling molecules that form a normal part of the immune response system. When present in excess, these cytokines can trigger a huge inflammatory response, known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS). The response is also referred to as a 'cytokine storm'. Pere Barba a haematologist says "This is a syndrome that occurs quite early, a few days after infusion, and consists of fever, hypotension, problems breathing, and tachycardia, although it's manageable with medication, in some cases it can be life-threatening."

Gilead also faced some trouble in its endevaours in Europe. Recently the UK rejected Gilead's CAR-T cancer cell therapy as too expensive. The NICE rejection comes one day after the European Commission approved Yescarta for two aggressive forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. That green light cleared the way for each European country to decide on whether to fund the treatment.

Despite the troubles Gilead is facing in the UK, I find the company has positioned itself well in the oncology sector of the market. I will be watching closely the possible roll-out in Europe and would consider a long position in the company in the next year if everything goes smoothly.

Novartis

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Novartis International AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company based in Basel, Switzerland. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies by both market capitalization and sales.

The company focuses on a wide range of disease areas including oncology, immunology/dermatology, neuroscience and respiratory. The company's revenue grew by 5.8% compared with 2017 figures despite a few top selling drugs facing generic competition in major markets, such as oncology success Gleevec, and blood pressure drugs Diovan and Exforge. To combat these losses, Novartis spent 18% of their overall 2017 revenue on research & development in 2018. Currently, Novartis' best selling drugs are Gilenya, for multiple sclerosis, and Lucentis, for patients suffering from eye-degenerative diseases.

In 2018 Novartis announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Kymriah. Kymriah developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) is a ground-breaking one-time treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer, and the first chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy to receive regulatory approval in the EU for these two distinct B-cell malignancies. Novartis announced it "continues to collaborate with national health and reimbursement authorities across Europe on a fair, value-based pricing approach that is sustainable for national healthcare systems."

The recent approval of the first CAR-T-cell therapies in the EU5 has been quite a promising sign for other emerging cell and gene therapies, despite concerns about uncertainty in the data, payers have embraced CAR-T-cells and physicians anticipate prescribing them to a cohort of their patients.

Considering all the information on emerging new therapies targeting cancer, AstraZeneca's oncology market share will be pressured in the future.

Income Statement Breakdown

Revenue

*Source: Company presentation

As we can see from the income statement below, although revenue has increased in the last TTM by 1.4% in the last three years we see a revenue decrease by an average of around (-0.86%) per year. The consecutive decrease in revenues throughout the years is mainly due to Crestor generic medicines in Europe and Japan and Crestor and Seroquel XR losses of exclusivity in the United States in 2017.

For the years ahead I expect the company to grow at a steady rate of around 10% per year supported by the growing revenue from oncology. Please note that the industry average global revenue growth for pharmaceutical companies is 17% and this still puts AstraZeneca below the industry average. This is mainly due to the highly competitive oncology market and the uncertainties surrounding the Brexit deal.

Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Gross Margin

Gross margin ahead has been forecast per the company's Q4 18 earnings call own estimates between 79 and 80%.

Operating Margins

The fall in operating margin is mainly due to the increased investment in core SG&A which is the result of support for new medicine and the company's business in China. For 2019 the company expects only a low single-digit increase in total operating expenses at constant exchange rates.

For the years ahead I have given the company, the benefit of the doubt and have kept operating margins at an average of 20% per year which brings the company in line with the industry average for pharmaceutical companies.

Catalysts

Some of the catalysts for the price to decrease like uncertain market conditions and rising healthcare costs have already been covered in my previous article on GSK, so I will not touch on them in order to not repeat myself.

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months for the price to decrease include:

Increased Competition

In 2017 the FDA began a push to get lower-cost generic drugs out to market faster. Once a new brand name drug is approved, it's granted a 180-day period of exclusivity, during which time generic versions cannot go to market. But, a backlog of generic applications has stretched that 180 days much longer. The FDA's renewed effort to clear that backlog and get generic applications through the approval process faster will flood the market with cheaper versions of high-cost drugs.

Recently, Congress passed GDUFA II, which means that the FDA has 10 months to review 90 percent of standard applications and eight months to review 90 percent of priority applications. Applications for drugs with three or fewer competitors are eligible for priority review if certain requirements are met; prioritized products include sole source drugs as well as drugs with a single manufacturer at risk for drug shortages or price spikes. GDUFA II also created a competitive generic designation program, which extends priority review and pre-application support to applications for drugs with a single manufacturer.

Since generic drugs generate competition and reduce overall drug spending. FDA review time for generic applications is an important indicator of how long it takes new generic drugs to reach the market and how quickly payers and patients may realize savings.

Brexit

Brexit poses a big threat to pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in the UK, the industry has said, potentially driving up manufacturing costs and deterring future investment. AstraZeneca and other companies have frozen all manufacturing investments. Britain's second-biggest drugmaker decided to halt further investments at its Macclesfield site in the summer of 2017. Its chairman, Leif Johansson, has said the UK needs to make sure it "does not become an isolated island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean".

Leaving the EU without a deal for pharmaceuticals would risk a hugely damaging effect on the sector in the UK, as access to markets diminishes, including £11.9 billion of exports and more than 446 million potential patients and consumers in the EU. It would also risk a damaging effect on UK patients. With 73% of pharmaceutical imports coming from the EU, access to pharmaceutical products could be reduced, and as only 2.3% of the global market compared to the EU27's more than 22%, the UK may become a less attractive location to launch new medicines.

Valuation

DCF Analysis

The analysis I have done here is centered on a base-case scenario taking into consideration the analysis presented above.

For the DCF analysis I have used the assumptions listed below, which got me to an equity value of $74,006 million and diluted shares outstanding of 2,536 million, or $29.18/share:

An 8% average discount rate Revenue growth for the next 5 years at an average of 9% per year and then slowly declining when reaching year 10 to the terminal growth rate of 3%

Operating Margin at an average of 20.6% in year 5 and then increasing to 22% from year 6 to 10.

A tax rate of 3% for the first 5 years and then increasing to 10% when reaching year 10. This is taking into consideration tax risks which can arise from unclear laws and regulations as well as differences in interpretation. As is common for many multinationals, AstraZeneca's most significant source of uncertainty arises where two or more governments adopt different interpretations in relation to pricing inter-company cross border transactions.

An ROIC at 9.8% at year 1 and slowly increasing throughout the years until reaching 13% at year 10 (the industry average for the pharma sector).

Risks

Risks surrounding a possible price per share increase include:

Strategy Shift

AstraZeneca, like the broader industry, is in the process of shifting away from a more primary-care focused portfolio to one that is more oncology-focused

AZN announced organizational changes to support continued scientific innovation and commercial success in the main therapy areas as the Company enters a new phase in its strategic development. Therapy area-focused Research and Development units that are responsible for discovery through to late-stage development - one for BioPharmaceuticals (Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory) and one for Oncology - with dynamic resource allocation across the Company's pipeline.

Despite AstraZeneca's outlook depends heavily on its pipeline products and new product launches, the shift is a logical one. Pascal Soriot said in a statement "We believe that trastuzumab deruxtecan could become a transformative new medicine for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and gastric cancers," AstraZeneca said the transaction won't impact earnings this year but will make a "significant contribution" by 2023. Daiichi said the partnership will add to shareholder value over the medium to long term.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I would wait for the company to develop a stronger oncology portfolio and would consider going long Sanofi or Gilead Sciences despite the difficulties these companies are going through. With tough competition, possible troubles with the execution of the new strategy and revenues not improving much, I would like to wait and see some results before jumping into AstraZeneca.

