Masters Of Cloud, Part 1: The Players

Due to the sheer size and opportunity in thismarket, many of the legacy players have also thrown in their hats in the ring.

What began as a revolution in storage, has now evolved into table stakes for digital transformation projects.

The origin of the phrase ‘cloud computing’ has long been debated. Arguably, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) deserves credit for popularizing cloud as an alternative to tradition storage. The lure of operating efficiencies and a natural extension of their business models have led to many a vendor entering in the space. There are thousands of public cloud vendors, with only a handful of them having a global reach.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Storage Services, Worldwide (2018)

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, Worldwide (2018)

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems

Thus, the key players considered for this analysis are AWS, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Gen 2 Cloud (OGC) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). While Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Cloud and SAP (NYSE:SAP) also are important players, VMware (NYSE:VMW) is a more apt company to be included in this analysis given the breadth of relationships that VMware, as a system integrator (SI), enjoys across all the major players mentioned. Another company that deserves mention due to its technology but is not considered is Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), due to the company’s majority focus on hyper-converged infrastructure and the recent salesforce related issues. Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) is another notable player but gets accounted for along with IBM. Among the six players mentioned, they can be broadly broken out in two cohorts:

The Old Guard: These are vendors who have entered cloud leveraging their existing presence on-premise. These would include Microsoft (leader in operating systems), Oracle (leader in databases), IBM (just the Big Blue!) and VMware (leader in data center virtualization).

The Challengers: These are vendors who have established a cloud presence on the back of another business line and includes AWS and GCP.

Microsoft

The company has been a leader in the licensed software spanning operating systems, games, office productivity tools and servers. Microsoft has the following segment breakup:

Source: Microsoft SEC Filings

The company’s flagship cloud platform, Azure, sits in the Intelligent Cloud division.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Microsoft credits Azure’s architectural advantage as the reason for its sustained growth. Furthermore, the company has positioned Azure as an extensible platform that spans all of Microsoft’s offerings providing an intelligent view of systems are processes not just to Microsoft, but also to customers opting to collaborate with the company. In view of further expanding the company’s reach, Microsoft had also formed a data sharing pact with SAP and Adobe (ADBE) where the data lake would be hosted on Azure.

In March this year, Microsoft introduced the ‘Game Stack’, an umbrella offering for all of the company’s gaming-focused offerings. With the Game Stack, Microsoft has extended Azure’s reach even in the gaming ecosystem. In addition, the company is the only other vendor alongside AWS to still be in the race for the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI contract.

In addition to a slew of other initiatives, recently VMware’s cloud infrastructure will now also be available on Azure. While VMware has a partner program (also called VCPP), through which VMware partners with a multitude of public cloud vendors to facilitate hybrid offerings, VMware’s partnership with AWS has been acknowledged by VMware as its preferred relationship. The current arrangement with Microsoft appears to have been facilitated by VMware’s parent Dell (NYSE:DELL) and thus is notable, as a competitive offering to VMware on AWS.

Over the last few years, Microsoft has been going all out to chase the cloud opportunity. While on one hand, the company has been leveraging its dominant market share in the private data center operating system and office productivity tools, on the other hand, the company has been extending the applicability of Azure through dismantling its traditional philosophy of milking customers through licenses. Microsoft’s push and pull approach seems to have augured well for its cloud business, with Azure driving the growth rates in the Intelligent Cloud division

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Azure still continues to see a scorching pace of growth, despite capex growth for the company cooling off. In addition, Azure margins have seen sustained growth on the back of Microsoft structuring its business in such a fashion where each element of its business ultimately feeds into or feeds off Azure. Considering Microsoft’s pole position across many of its segments, the stock price has been conquering new highs in anticipation of continuing growth.

Data by YCharts

Oracle

The company is best known for its databases and is also a leader in ERP systems. Oracle has the following segment breakup:

Source: Oracle SEC Filings

Until Nov 2017, Oracle was reporting its core cloud revenues separate from license and support. However, the company changed its reporting structure and now reports cloud revenues split between services and licenses.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Whether Oracle’s move to obfuscate cloud revenues was to take investor focus off declining cloud growth or was it to mirror that of Google’s strategy of not disclosing cloud revenues, the company has been able to surely build a more promising narrative around its cloud thesis.

Data by YCharts

During the analyst day in October 2018, the company detailed out its Gen 2 cloud architecture, which separates cloud control and customer data. Coupled with advances in automation driven functionality, Oracle believes that its Gen 2 product is technologically far superior to anything else in the market.

The company also expects to migrate Oracle’s 50% share in the database market to the Oracle cloud. Furthermore, the company believes that even if just the Oracle workloads moved to its cloud, the opportunity would be worth upwards of $100 billion. Given Oracle claims that certain customers have been able to operationalize the Oracle cloud within 15 minutes versus 15 days for lesser products, it is no surprise that the management expects the inflection in growth to come within 2019.

The commentary around traction in Autonomous Databases and Gen 2 cloud has also been nothing short of encouraging. However, the loss of Thomas Kurian, once touted to be the next head of Oracle, over disagreements with Larry Ellison, had been a bit of a disappointment. And the growth in cloud revenues also does not seem to stand out.



Source: Company filings and author calculations

What also has been spooking customer wanting to opt for the company’s products are Oracle’s rumoured tactics of arm-twisting for buying more at the time of renewals. Although, people alleging Oracle’s tactics also think of the company’s products as ‘best of breed’.

IBM

Big Blue has been churning its portfolio at a fairly aggressive pace given the historical perception of a slow-moving IT behemoth. From a cloud perspective, IBM sells its own cloud as well as offers SI services to enable a multi-cloud environment. The company used to be reporting its revenues across the following segments:

Source: IBM SEC Filings

IBM had been trying to expand its own cloud reach through integrations with the likes of VMware.

As part of IBM Cloud Migration Services, IBM Services recently launched JumpStart, a simple solution to enable clients to efficiently migrate their initial workloads on VMware on IBM Cloud. JumpStart includes platform design and deployment of the VMware vCenter Server on the IBM Cloud and the initial migration of client workloads. It also enables existing and future applications and workloads to run in the IBM Cloud without any changes, using clients’ same tooling, skill and processes.

Source: IBM Press Release

However, post the announcement of the Red Hat deal, IBM has been making significant changes aimed at capturing the SI/hybrid – cloud/multi – cloud opportunity. Since the IBM management believes the hybrid cloud is a trillion-dollar opportunity, in order to have Red Hat hit the ground running within IBM’s fold, IBM recently undertook a change in segment reporting.

Source: IBM SEC Filings

In the first quarter this year, IBM clubbed cloud revenues with its Cognitive Solutions business. The reclassification of revenues appears to be based on the company’s expectation of driving synergies across cloud and cognitive solutions and also to prepare for the expected close of the Red Hat deal by the second half of this year.



Source: Company filings and author calculations

IBM’s $34 billion purchase of Red Hat had already started to benefit the company’s messaging proposition, with the company claiming to be winning market share. As of the end of the first quarter of 2019, the management reported that the:

total cloud business had an annualized run rate of $19.5 billion, growing at 12% y/y and,

cloud service business had an annualized run rate of $11.7 billion, growing at 15% y/y

Evidently, IBM is leaning more toward the SI opportunity versus sales of its own cloud and is likely to benefit from Red Hat’s relationship with Microsoft (given Linux has been growing share within Azure).

VMware

The last of the old guard is another SI, focused on the hybrid cloud opportunity.

Source: VMware SEC Filings

A long-time leader in virtualization, VMware has leveraged its dominant share in the data center virtualization market to help hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant Hyper Converged Infrastructure 2018

VMware’s leadership in the hybrid cloud space has been helped by its dominant position in the data center hypervisor space, with hundreds of thousands of customers using compute virtualization.

Data by YCharts

VMware’s relationships across a large base of public cloud vendors and the consequent impact on business have also been reflected in the stock price and business metrics.



Source: Company filings and author calculations

In order to further accelerate growth, VMware had forged a preferred partnership alliance with AWS.

We do see the Amazon relationship as unique, right, as we’ve described that’s a preferred relationship, the number one public with the number one private goal. Our preferred relationship with Amazon is giving us great results and we’ll be continuing to focus on that into the future.

Source: VMware Earnings Call

While AWS' and VMware's leadership positions in complementary spaces allowed for both to prosper, VMware’s parent (DELL) seems to have forced VMware to have a similar arrangement with Azure in a more formal manner. Not to forget Red Hat (MSFT’s existing partner) had been critical of VMware’s approach of locking customers using VMware’s legacy systems.

AWS

AWS is Amazon’s cash cow, contributing to more than half of Amazon’s operating profits.

Source: Amazon SEC Filings

Not only has AWS helped finance Amazon’s ambitious retail plans and other projects, but has been the leader in the public cloud market.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

The way AWS has captured the public cloud market can be gauged from the fact that AWS is the only vendor approved by the US government to host confidential data (even Microsoft is awaiting clearance).

Source: Company filings and author calculations

As mentioned earlier, Amazon has a preferred relationship status with VMware for hybrid cloud offerings. The arrangement grants Amazon access to data centers where VMware is a leader. Furthermore, in the first quarter this year, Amazon announced the availability of new storage products for objects and files that are less often accessed. Whether this is a step towards strengthening AWS’ presence in more database / traditional storage products or towards reducing the effective cloud storage cost for customers, AWS seems to be focused on disrupting the private cloud market.

These steps may also be a precursor towards increasing the outreach of Outposts and may be well in time given that the management mentioned about lumpiness in the AWS business (most likely the public cloud side of things) during the first quarter of 2019.

However, one of the biggest investment names seems to still believe in the overall Amazon story. Considered by many, as the ultimate vote of confidence for the company, Hathaway Berkshire had reportedly invested in Amazon.

One of the big risks for Amazon’s cloud business is that AWS may just be becoming too big to fail, making customers think twice before they funnel in additional dollars to get locked in with a single vendor, with the world moving towards a hybrid setup. Not to forget the fallout that AWS has faced from Amazon becoming a competitor to many of AWS' customers' businesses.

GCP

Google claims that the company has been running cloud for nearly 20 years since the company was built on a cloud platform. Through a series of acquisitions and product refinements, the company has been able to beat its hugely distributed presence in the shape of a saleable public cloud. Currently, GCP sits in the ‘Google other business’ segment.

Source: Google SEC Filings

'Google other business' also includes hardware, apps and digital content from play store revenues. While the company does not break out how large its cloud business is, Google has maintained that GCP is one of the faster-growing businesses across the company.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

In fact, GCP may be one of the fastest growing cloud players among the leading public cloud vendors.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Despite GCP’s single stack technology for hybrid and multi-cloud offering, the reason for GCP coming in as a distant third behind AWS and Azure had been attributed to GCP losing out in competitive situations due to the quality of GCP’s service level agreements (( SLAs )) falling behind those required by many enterprises. The lack of consumer focus in the B2B business for what is purely a B2C company is not hard to guess. However, this cannot take away from Diane Green (the last CEO of GCP and one of the co-founders of VMware) the efforts that she had put in to get GCP in shape. The incoming CEO, Thomas Kurian, is an Oracle veteran and was heading Oracle’s cloud business before moving to Google in the second half of 2018.

While Google had been devoting investment towards CGP for many quarters now, the weakness in the company’s ad business during the first quarter of 2019 is likely to bring into focus the productivity of the cloud folks for a couple of reasons:

Diane Greene is known to be a product prophet, which comes with certain peculiarities that not everyone finds easy to deal with. Although she has been credited with improving GCP over the years to a position where Google gets a seat at the table in large conversations, the company is still known to be putting the horse before the cart – in many cases, Google has been found guilty of selling its own vision of technology to customers versus catering to actual customer requirements. Investors would be hoping that a new enterprise boss can turn the tables and drive sales in a more consultative fashion.

Thomas Kurian’s Google entry also brings into question as to how Googlers will deal with one of the ex-enemy: Google and Oracle have been into a legal dispute around the use of Java programming language (owned by Oracle) to that was used to create Android (Google’s mobile operating system). If Google’s core search business is actually slowing (Q1 was the slowest since 2015), Google’s top brass would need the enterprise side to pick up and the last thing they want are cultural mismatches.

Since Thomas has joined Google, he appears to have been extended all help to increase Google’s enterprise sales push. However, Google’s opacity around disclosing the size of its cloud business on a consistent basis leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

While the cloud market is far more diverse than the set of players highlighted here, they constitute some of the most vibrant companies in terms of technological innovation, salesforce experience and overall reach. The objective of this article was to introduce the readers with the major players and broad contours of their operating dynamics. The next article in this series will look at the evolving dynamics of the cloud market over the last few quarters. In the final part of this series, based on the trends and analysis, we attempt to identify a dark horse with a significant stock price return potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.