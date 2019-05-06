Nihon M&A Center: A Boring Business With Shining Performance

The valuation is hefty so investors may want to be patient and accumulate shares over time.

The company did dazzle with regards to financial performance and total returns and may continue to do so in the foreseeable future.

Background

Finding under-covered stocks and boring stories could be an effective strategy for long-term investors to generate risk-adjusted alpha. My own journey of doing so goes on from time to time and has spread to overseas for long. I came across Nihon M&A Center (OTC:NHMAF) a while back, as the business ranks top among all Asian companies per my quantitative quality model. I decide to take a detailed look at the stock here.

The share is listed primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the ticker 2127. The US-based investors can have access over the OTC market through the ticker NHMAF, but the liquidity is always the concern there. I recommend investors go with primary listings wherever possible.

The stock of Nihon M&A Center should make passive index investing look funny at least in Japan over the past decade with a huge beat against the Nikkei 225 (up 2,205% vs. 134%)

Business Overview

Based in Tokyo, Nihon M&A Center now has a history of over 28 years as Japan's largest independent M&A firm, mainly servicing small- and medium-sized enterprises. Having supported over 4,500 companies through friendly M&A transactions, the company claims to be the only company that is able to provide a high level of support, both in "quality" and "quantity" in cross-border M&As for not only major companies but also medium-sized companies.

Based on the principle of creating win-win situations, Nihon M&A Center serves as a platform offering almost everything necessary for an M&A deal (e.g., evaluation, connection, negotiations).

The company leverages its unique M&A information network to execute deals by over 330 consultants with an efficient matching ability and high-quality process. Along the process, multiple fees are charged at different stages (below) - i.e., before work starts, when a deal is confirmed, and after the deal is closed.

The founder and current chairman Yasuhiro Wakebayashi was a salesman at Olivetti Japan decades back, selling computers to accounting and financial firms across the country, building the network that lays the groundwork for Nihon M&A Center later.

Financials

By now, you may want to ask why we cover such a "boring" intermediary business (compared to those fancy AI or autonomous vehicle companies) in a country whose growth is probably going nowhere (compared to China or other emerging markets). The reason lies in the company's financial performance, which is nothing short of spectacular and may continue to shine for the long run.

The main factors for Nihon M&A Center to top my quality ranking are its consistently high returns on capital, strong free cash flow, and decent growth momentum (see below).

The company did seem to get a hit during the global financial crisis, but has been growing on a double-digit basis across all levels (e.g., sales, operating income, EPS) ever since.

The business does not require much new capital injection to sustain its operations year over year, as the annual CapEx only consumed less than 2.5% of total sales (or less than 10% of operating cash flow) every year for the past decade.

The company also has a strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity and a contained debt level - 2.73x current ratio and 0.08x debt-to-equity as of the latest quarter. Lastly, dividend payments follow the trend of business growth, increasing every year for the past few years with a healthy payout ratio of around 40%.

Growth Prospect

Nihon M&A Center is a good bet on the aging population in Japan. The company has been enjoying this demographic tailwind as aging SME owners are facing aggravated business succession issues due to:

The challenge of hiring younger leaders;

The low desire and/or qualification of their family members to take over; and

An aging workforce putting the business at risk of disruption.

It is true that SME leaders can postpone retirements, but the chart below indicates their retirement age appears to have maxed out.

It seems the demographic tailwind has not seen any sign of losing momentum, as Wakebayashi pointed out, "ultimately none of the small companies will be able to survive by itself; they have to be part of larger firms to grow." Additionally, the succession strategy through M&A has been more widely spread and adopted year over year (as indicated below).

SMEs, which make up a more than 99 percent of all businesses and employ about 70 percent of the workforce in Japan, is truly the backbone of this country's economy, creating a sizeable market opportunity for Nihon M&A Center. The management estimates that more than 120,000 profit-making SMEs are waiting to be served with M&A services. This target base accounts for 20% of the total 600,000 SMEs in Japan or 2/3 of the 180,000 profitable ones.

Other than the external factor, Nihon M&A Center also reinvests internally to drive growth both horizontally and vertically. The company has opened its overseas office in Singapore, expanding its footprint into the Southeast Asia region with the long-term aim to build the world's leading integrated M&A platform.

In addition to its offline network, the company, through its subsidiary, operates Batonz.jp, the online business succession matching service for micro-cap companies, which claims to be the top site in Japan in terms of the numbers of users as well as deals closed. Based on a referral-fee revenue model with asset-light operations, Batonz.jp has been experiencing even greater growth than the traditionally-run offline business, as shown below.

Competitive Advantage

Nihon M&A Center targets the SME niche market, which is often overlooked by larger financial institutions like Nomura (NMR) (OTCPK:NRSCF), Daiwa Securities (OTCPK:DSEEY) (OTC:DSECY) and Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) due to lack of specialties and resources in the area. On the contrary, deals of SMEs are often introduced by those major financial institutions in exchange for referral fees.

The SME M&A market in Japan is not filled with much competition at the moment, with Nihon M&A Center the major player followed by two smaller publicly-listed rivals - Strike Co. (TSE: 6196) and M&A Capital Group (TSE: 6080) (see the comparison below).

Nihon M&A Center Strike Co. M&A Capital Partners Market Cap (JPY) 516 billion 39 billion 74 billion Sales (JPY) 24.63 billion 3.74 billion 8.02 billion Sales YoY Growth 29% 21% -3.82% Operating Margin 47% 36% 39.48% Free Cash Flow 9.74 billion 976 million 1.86 billion ROIC 36.92% 22.27% 17.27% P/E 58.2x 35.61x 26.28x EV/S 17.36x 7.65x 5.97x

Among the three, apparently, Nihon M&A Center wins in terms of not only the size but also the margin, efficiency, and growth momentum as well.

To compete, the company mainly relies on its unparalleled service quality resulting from abundant experience and know-how as well as strong connections with a large M&A ecosystem, both of which are difficult for its competitors to replicate. In my opinion, Nihon M&A Center is a wide-moat stock at the moment.

Risk

Despite the competitive edges in a modestly competitive environment, shareholders of Nihon M&A Center face the following major risks -

Margin pressure: margins at all levels (i.e., gross, operating, FCF, net) are trending down, implying possible scalability and cost-control issues at a high-growth stage.

Recession risk: the business in nature is not bulletproof during economic downturns, and growth may face headwind during the upcoming recession.

Valuations

The current valuation of the share is quite hefty, as displayed below, no matter whether compared to industry levels or own historical levels:

With regards to future growth, the management set over 15 billion yen in ordinary income (operating income) by FY2021 (from the 11.67 billion yen level in FY2017) as the performance target (i.e., high-single-digit CAGR), which I think is a bit conservative in light of the previous records (see below).

The deal pipeline (see below) looks strong and may get even stronger, driven by multiple co-operations recently developed with Mitsubishi UFJ, Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) (OTCPK:RKUNF) through the "Rakuten Business Succession Assistance" program, and Kochi Prefecture. Eventually, an expanding pipeline could lead to the accelerated increases in the numbers of deals closed and sales.

According to SimplyWallStreet (see below), analysts predict on average a 16.3% annual increase in EPS.

Even if I take an optimistic view of 20% growth for the next 3-5 years, the P/E of around 60x still appears quite pricey, especially compared with its competitors in the space.

For long-term buy-and-hold investors, I would recommend accumulating the shares over time at an FCF yield of close to 2.5% and a forward P/E below 45x. Hence, the stock is a "Hold" to me at present.

Summary

Nihon M&A Center is a boring story with shining performance. It possesses a lot of the characteristics of being a wonderful business, such as superior returns on capital, high profitability, strong cash flow, low CapEx, clean balance sheet, decent growth prospects, and durable competitive advantages. Long-term buy-and-hold investors are recommended to keep the stock on their close watch list with patience and accumulate shares whenever the price is right.

