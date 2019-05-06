SoftBank Group Corp. Invests In Wirecard AG: A Win-Win Situation

Recently news broke that SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY) intends to invest as much as $1 billion (precisely about 900 million euro, which amounts to about $1 billion at current exchange rates) in German fintech Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF; WCAGY). The move comes at a time when Wirecard's stock price has begun to recover yet still is considerably below its highs after a series of negative media coverage sparked concerns among market participants. As readers of my previous work on Seeking Alpha know, I have been critical of some issues at both companies in the past. When it comes to this deal, however, I have to say that I hardly find anything to criticize.

Some information regarding terminology: "SoftBank" refers to SoftBank Group Corp., not the telecom company SoftBank Corp. of which the former is the majority shareholder.

How Is The Deal Structured?

SoftBank will conduct the investment on the holding level, not via its vision fund. Wirecard will issue convertible bonds with a term of five years exclusively to SoftBank. Those will be convertible to 6,923,076 ordinary Wirecard shares at a share price of €130. Currently this would amount to a stake of about 5.6% of Wirecard's share capital. This would make SoftBank the second largest shareholder after Wirecard CEO Dr. Markus Braun who owns slightly more than 7 percent. According to a Bloomberg report a person familiar with the matter said that "SoftBank could buy more Wirecard shares on the market at a later stage".

At the same time, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding under which SoftBank will support Wirecard’s geographic expansion into Japan and South Korea. The companies will also explore collaboration opportunities between Wirecard and SoftBank’s global portfolio companies.

The issuance of convertible bonds has to be approved by Wirecard’s annual shareholders meeting to be held on June 18th. Given the obvious advantages that Wirecard would have with SoftBank as a strategic investor and partner (which I will discuss in detail below), I have little doubt that approval will be gained.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son; source: Softbank Investment Advisers

Wirecard CEO Dr. Markus Braun; source: Wirecard AG

SoftBank's Vast Network

The biggest advantage for Wirecard is not the money (although $1 billion in fresh capital is certainly a good thing to have). It is the access to SoftBank's vast network of partners and portfolio companies across a wide range of (mostly) innovative and technology driven sectors. Especially true its Vision Fund SoftBank has invested in a large and growing number of technology companies across various sectors. You can find an complete portfolio overview here. Via its separate Delta Fund, SoftBank also holds stakes in a variety of ride hailing companies other than Uber (UBER) (in which the Vision Fund owns a significant investment). I explained the reason behind this structure in a previous article.

Given that SoftBank explicitly encourages cooperation between its portfolio companies Wirecard would become an almost natural go to address for those companies once they will need digital payment solutions, which due to the very nature of their business models most of them inevitably will. In this regard I believe it is prudent to keep in mind anti-trust issues, so it will most likely not be an automatism that any company with ties to SoftBank must choose Wirecard's services. Yet, nonetheless, I think it is not too farfetched to assume that Wirecard will profit from this effect.

For Wirecard it is of some importance that SoftBank is especially present across Asia. The Asian market is of crucial importance for Wirecard. At revenues of €950.9 million it accounted for 44.68 percent of total revenue in 2018, thus making the Asia Pacific region the second largest revenue generator for the company after its European home market. It is also the fastest growing market by far (54.47 percent revenue growth in 2018 compared with 36.24 percent overall growth rate). It will therefore most likely already have overtaken the European market in terms of revenue by the end of the present reporting period. It already has in terms of consolidated revenue. One should also keep in mind that Wirecard is not yet present in both Korea and Japan.

Notably, Wirecard is already cooperating with Chinese behemoth Alibaba's (BABA) in order to offer German retailers a solution to accept payments via its Alipay service. SoftBank is Alibaba's largest shareholder, as it was one of the first investors in the company (eventhough it has no voting power). SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is also a member of its board. It is therefore not unlikely that SoftBank as an important investor in both companies could help to facilitate further cooperation in the future.

SoftBank's network might also provide access to what Wirecard does currently lack maybe the most compared with rivals such as Adyen NV (OTCPK:ADYYF): large corporate clients. As of now, Wirecard relies mostly on smaller customers, especially in the important Asia Pacific region; the aforementioned cooperation with Alibaba as well as a similar one with Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s (OTCPK:TCEHY;OTCPK:TCTZF) WeChat Pay being notable exceptions. The backing of SoftBank could both provide contacts for Wirecard and add credibility to the company.

Lastly, one interesting opportunity that I could see potentially arising lies within SoftBanks recent foray into Latin America. SoftBank recently announced the launch of a new venture fund focusing on South American start-ups. The entity which will be named SoftBank Innovation Fund will have a volume of $5 billion, two of which Softbank which will serve as general partner has already committed. According to Rajeev Misra the CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers the Vision Fund "will have the ability to co-invest alongside the innovation Fund". The new fund will be lead by SoftBank's COO, Marcelo Claure a Bolivian native and former entrepreneur. The partnership with SoftBank could put Wirecard into a very good position to establish a strong presence on the Latin American markets.

What's In It For Softbank?

Now that I have laid out the potential advantages that Wirecard could in my view gain from the deal, it is time to have a closer look at what is in it for SoftBank. Other than of course a potentially more valuable stake in Wirecard that is -- being a major shareholder whenever Wirecard profits, SoftBank would naturally profit as well.

SoftBank's main vulnerability is its debt and its cashflows (or the lack thereof). For example the company's holding in Alibaba might have a market value of well above $100 billion (at the current share price actually closer to $150 billion). However, Alibaba does not pay any dividends. Sure, SoftBank can (and does) use the holding as collateral in order to obtain funding via loans. However that adds to the company's once again.

Sprint Corporation (S) in which SoftBank owns a 85.87 percent stake does also not pay a dividend at the moment. This might change if and once the merger with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), after which SoftBank would own 27 percent of the combined entity, is completed. However it is entirely unclear at the moment wether and if it will when that will be the case.

Furthermore, after the IPO of SoftBank Corp. the holding lost access to a third of the profits from the telco business, which has historically been the main source of its cashflows.

At the same time, SoftBank currently has ¥5,918,694 million ($53.44 billion at current exchange rates) in non-current plus ¥1,488,586 million ($13.44 billion at current exchange rates) in current liabilities on the holding level alone. That is a total of nearly $67 billion of interest bearing debt, even without taking into consideration the Vision Fund or the respective telecom subsidiaries. The interest payments amount to well above $2 billion a year. While many of SoftBank's investments certainly are of some considerable value, what they lack is profitability. And companies that are not yet generating profits tend to not distribute capital to their respective owners. On the contrary: those businesses require further capital in order to continue operations and grow.

Wirecard on the other hand is a highly profitable company. Other than for example ARM Holdings Ltd. which paid for its growth by profit decreasing considerably after it had been acquired in its entirety by SoftBank (24.99 percent of ARM have been transferred to the Vision Fund by now), it would most likely have no intentions to change that. On the contrary, Wirecard's profit has been increasing steadily and at a fast pace in recent years. It has also been increasing the dividend every year since 2010 and has never cut or cancelled it ever since it first paid a dividend (which admittedly was as recent as 2008).

One should also not forget that SoftBank will conduct the investment via convertible bonds rather than directly via common stock. In other words: Until a conversion to common stock will be executed, the company will receive coupon payments at a fixed rate.

Of course relative to the size of SoftBank as a whole, the Wirecard stake will not have that much of an impact, dividend or not. Nonetheless, it is a step in the right direction.

Another advantage of the use of convertible bonds is that SoftBank is somewhat protected in the case of new problems at Wirecard. It thus has the whole upside potential at a minimal risk; unless of course Wirecard would be hit so severely the the company goes belly up that is.

Conclusion

For the reasons discussed above, I believe that the deal would be highly advantageous for both parties and thus their shareholders. However, one should not overestimate the importance of the Wirecard investment for SoftBank given the volume relative to the portfolio as a whole. Therefore from a shareholder perspective, I believe that Wirecard's owners profit to a higher degree at least in the short to medium term. Still, one of those shareholders will be SoftBank itself, so this does by no means present itself as a disadvantage for its respective shareholders.

All in all I think that this deal will be a win-win situation.

