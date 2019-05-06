Universal Forest Products: Growth Through Acquisitions

Financials

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has produced strong growth over the last decade with earnings increasing 21% per year and more growth is forecast for 2020. Despite the company's strong earnings growth, it operates with low profit margins. The company's profit margins have improved over the last decade but are still quite low at 3.4%. The company's return on equity has also improved and has reached a reasonable 14.4%.

The company has a history of operating with fairly low debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $318 million representing only 17% of its total asset value. The company's total liabilities represent 38% of its total asset value. The company's debt levels are well contained and it can easily take on more debt if needed to fund any future acquisitions or expansion plans.

The company also has a history of operating with adequate working capital. UFPI's current ratio averages around 3.0 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

UFPI's forward PE multiple is 11.9x with a stock price of $38. The company's trailing PE multiple is 15.8x and its book value multiple is 2.1x. These multiples imply that UFPI is reasonably priced. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.1% and a trailing yield of 1.0%.

UFPI has a strong history of growth. The chart below visually shows UFPI's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

UFPI data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, UFPI has a history of revenue growth and the company's earnings have trended upwards even though its earnings dipped in 2010 and 2011. The analysts are expecting UFPI's revenue and earnings growth to continue through to 2020.

Acquisitions

UFPI has largely generated its growth inorganically through acquisitions. The company has been busy lately having made five acquisitions during 2018.

Pak-Rite was acquired in October 2018. The company manufactures packaging, including foam and plastic components and wood crating systems.

Fontana Wood Products was acquired in May 2018. Fontana is a component maker for the housing industry.

Spinner Wood Products was acquired in May 2018. Spinner manufactures and sells wooden bins and pallets.

Great Northern Lumber was acquired in May 2018. Great Northern is a wholesale distributor and re-manufacturer of lumber, plywood, and engineered wood products.

Expert Packaging acquired in May 2018. Expert manufactures and supplies industrial packaging products.

In 2017, UFPI acquired assets from Quality Hardwood Sales, LLC which manufactures hardwood products. During 2016, UFPI acquired three companies, UBEECO Packaging Solutions, IDX Corp., and Idaho Western.

UFPI expects to make further acquisitions when the opportunity arises, with the company's CEO, Matt Missad, stating in their latest earnings call:

Our capital allocation strategy targets acquisitions at reasonable ROI.

I do like the fact that management has a policy of paying reasonable prices for its acquisitions. This provides UFPI with a reasonable return on capital invested. Some companies can get carried away paying high prices just to acquire a company, but the acquisition then turns out to be a poor investment with low returns.

The success of UFPI's acquisitions is evident in its historical revenue and earnings growth. While the company also releases new products such as the SuperStratum Panels and ProWood which is fire retardant treated, the company largely increases its product offerings through the companies it acquires.

As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't really matter how a company generates its growth, as long as its revenue and earnings increase over time. It's the increase in revenue and earnings that lead to future stock price appreciation - as a smaller company becomes a larger company and is thereby worth more.

The Economic Risk

UFPI manufactures lumber, composite wood, and plastic building products. Around 60% of the company's sales are from products used within the building industry by construction companies, and DIY builders and renovators. The remaining 40% of sales are derived from packaging and crating used within the industrial sector. The company's revenue and earnings are largely dependent on the demand from the building industry.

The housing sector has continued to perform strongly since the last recession in 2008. An economic measure that tracks the strength of this market is the Housing Starts for New Residual Construction. This report is produced by the Census Bureau and shows that the Housing starts for March 2019 were 1,139,000. Shown below is the Housing Starts data over the last decade.

Housing Starts chart by fred.stlouisfed.org

The above chart shows the housing starts over the last decade. The trend is upwards which is expected as this period has seen an economic expansion since the last recession in 2008. The latest data shows that housing starts may have leveled out over the last year, but the trend has not shown a reversal. Should this uptrend reverse, then I would expect UFPI's revenue and earnings growth to decline or at least slow as 60% of the company's sales are tied directly to the housing construction industry.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

UFPI chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, UFPI's stock price initially declined to bottom in 2012 (which coincided with the earnings decline for 2010 and 2011). From there, the stock climbed higher as earnings growth resumed and the stock peaked in 2018 to form a double top. The stock then pulls back as the stock market itself pulls back from its all-time high. The stock then rallied this year as the stock market rallied.

So far this year, the stock has almost rallied back up to its 2018 peak. This is a strong rally that in the short term is probably overbought and due for a pullback. The stock has rallied $12 this year, which was the same amount it rallied during 2017. After a likely pullback, the stock could break through its 2018 peak to trade higher and could possibly reach $51 within a year or two (target obtained by adding a $12 rally to the 2018 peak stock price of $39).

The short-term target could be achieved if UFPI's earnings growth continues. Over the long-term, I think that UFPI will continue trading higher in line with its strong earnings growth. If future earnings growth disappoints, then I would expect that its uptrend would be at risk of a correction.

Conclusion

UFPI has a business model that focuses on acquisitions to generate growth. During 2018, UFPI made five acquisitions. The company has a solid history of growth which is expected to continue heading into 2020. UFPI's revenue and earnings growth are sensitive to the state of the housing construction market which at present is still strong but has been flat over the last year. If the housing market weakens, then UFPI's growth would stop until the housing market recovers.

UFPI is a profitable company that has a history of operating with low debt levels. The stock is reasonably priced and pays a dividend with a modest yield. In the short term, I suspect that UFPI will pullback with the potential to trade past its 2018 peak. Over the longer term, the stock has the potential to trade higher in line with its earnings growth. I think the stock would suit patient investors with a long-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.