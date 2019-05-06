Bristol-Myers Squibb And BMS-986036 In NASH: An Update

Overall, this weekly newsletter provide news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

With the merger expected to close in Q3 2019, I review the lead investigative NASH drug candidate, BMS-986036, currently in mid-stage clinical trials for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis.

In Q1 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced the acquisition of Celgene in a $74B proposed merger that was not well received by institutional and retail investors.

Liver Therapy Forum digest provide an overview of what's happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Market Assessment

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), a large cap ($79B) commercial stage biopharma, started the new year with a belated Christmas gift to shareholders. It announced the acquisition of Celgene (CELG) for $50/share in cash plus one BMY common share for each CELG share, valued at $74B. Initially, some Institutional and retail shareholders were not pleased with proposed merger. Notwithstanding, shareholders from BMY and Celgene ultimately approved the merger in Q2 2019. The planned merger is expected to close in Q3 2019, with BMY shareholders owning ~69% of the combined company and CELG shareholders retaining ~31%.

I provide a brief overview of BMS-986036, the lead investigative drug candidate, in Phase 2 clinical trials for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis. The clinical success of BMS-986036 in NASH is of utmost importance since Celgene does not have a NASH clinical program. NASH addressable market is estimated at >$30B, potentially making BMS-986036, a likely source for new organic growth that could make shareholders happy.

As a pegylated human FGF21 (PEG-FGF21) analogue, BMS-986036 is expected to positively regulate glucose and lipid metabolism in line with the prevalence of FGF21 in metabolically active tissues, liver, pancreas, and adipose tissue.

The FGF19 subfamily is one of the 7 subfamilies of the 22 member FGF family. FGF family are grouped based on their structural similarities and mechanistic actions. FGF19 subfamily is composed of FGF19, FGF21, and FGF23. FGF19 mediate effector responses predominantly via activation of FGFR4. Both FGF21 and FGF23 signal predominantly through FGFR1c and FGFR2c (Fukumoto et al. Endocr. J. 2008). Significantly, NGM282 exhibited a plethora of clinical benefits including liver fat reduction, resolution of NASH and regression of liver fibrosis all at 12 weeks.

A prior 16-week Phase 2a study of BMS-986036 in biopsied patients with NASH revealed its clinically meaningful benefit on liver fat reduction, the primary clinical endpoint. The 10 and 20 mg doses of BMS-986036 were both associated with ≥30% relative liver fat reduction. Importantly, relative liver fat reduction of ≥30% has been shown to correlate with histological NASH resolution. This preliminary finding of reduced liver steatosis should bode well for the ongoing 24-week Phase 2b proof-of-concept NASH fibrosis trial. The top-line data readout is anticipated Q4 2021.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

The company's latest 13F filings revealed institutional ownership at 73.89%, with 1,898 institutional holders accounting for 1,208,635,975 total shares. The top 3 shareholders are Wellington Management Group, Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. Analysts from 13 firms recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $58.8.

The planned Bristol-Myers Squibb-Celgene merger is expected to close in Q3 2019 following regulatory approval. To finance the transaction, Bristol-Myers Squibb recently announced a private offering of senior unsecured notes:

The Offering is being conducted in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition (the “Merger”) of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene”). Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the aggregate cash portion of the merger consideration to be paid to Celgene shareholders in connection with the Merger and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remaining proceeds being used for general corporate purposes.

At the end of Q1 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a 14% increase in total sales revenue amounting to $5.9B. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $10B, with a net cash position of $4B, as of March 31, 2019. Bristol-Myers Squibb is expected to fund the merger with Celgene with the recently announced private offering and cash on hand.

Giving CEO Giovanni Caforio the last word to justify the merger:

By combining with Celgene, we've taken the right actions to ensure that we continue to have a robust pipeline for future growth. The combined company positions us well to do this from day one. We will have nine marketed products each with over $1 billion in annual sales, six product launch opportunities, and over 50 Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical programs. With a broader and deeper pipeline, we will have more registrational opportunities across our key therapeutics areas. And importantly, the acquisition of Celgene provides us with a more diversified portfolio of marketed products that has a more balanced payer mix, expanded treatment modalities and earlier life cycle. We believe this breadth will be important as we navigate an evolving and an increasingly complex reimbursement environment.

Market Outlook

Bristol-Myers Squibb perceives that the merger is important to staying ahead of the curve and strengthening future position. The combined company is expected to have sales and earnings growth every year through 2025 with cash generation >$45B of free cash flow projected in the first three years.

Repaying the debt is a priority for the company together with share repurchases and improving the credit metrics. Celgene may not be the last acquisition since smaller and earlier deals are planned in the near future.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum.

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target(s)

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.