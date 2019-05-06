ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming?

ING shares remain undervalued and could stay that way for a while until banks come back into favor and/or management shows the mid-to-high end of its targets are viable.

A slowing cycle in Europe is likely, but ING seems well-placed to continue to grow, with its digital initiatives coming to the fore.

The best I can say about ING Groep (ING) and its performance over the past eight months or so is that the shares have at least beaten its European peers … albeit only by a few percentage points and the shares are still down over that time period. For better or worse, the story remains the same – steady execution, but uninspiring growth in a low-rate environment where credit costs probably can’t get much better.

There are certainly areas where ING could look to improve, including fee income, but I think the company’s credit and capital position are healthy, and while I don’t expect ING to be a scintillating growth name, I think its underlying growth potential is still undervalued by the market. I’ve cut back my growth expectations on a weaker overall outlook for Europe and the banking cycle, but if 3% to 4% long-term core growth is still a credible target, these shares should trade in the mid-to-high teens.

First Quarter Results Were Good, But Not Thesis-Changing

Between ING’s March investor day and first quarter earnings, there’s not much here to change minds – if you liked the stock before, you can still support that thesis. If you didn’t like the growth outlook and/or the prospect for meaningfully improved capital returns, I don’t see much that would change your mind.

Revenue rose a little less than 3% yoy in the first quarter, beating expectations slightly on an as-reported basis, but coming in slightly weak on a clean/adjusted basis. Net interest income was inline and up a little less than 3%, with some pressure in the Netherlands and Germany offset by other markets like Belgium and the company’s bucketed “Growth and Challengers”. Fee income was a little light, but spread income is the driver of the business (over 75% of revenue).

Operating expenses were up about 4% yoy and less than 9% qoq, coming in about 2% higher than expected. While seasonality played some role and ING continues to invest in digital initiatives, higher compliance costs (tied largely to AML) are playing a role. Credit costs remain healthy.

Pre-provision profit up slightly as reported, missing by about 3%, and the miss was a little wider on a clean/adjusted basis. Pre-tax profit was down 6% as reported, but slightly beat expectations on both an as-reported and clean/adjusted basis.

Tangible book value rose 5% yoy and almost 4% qoq, while the CET1 ratio came in 40bp better than a year ago and 20bp better than expected at 14.7%. As a remainder, ING manages the business with an increased 200bp buffer as part of its plan, so the underlying CET1 ratio of 12.7% still has some room to improve to reach the 13.5% target level.

An “Okay” Cycle Still Basically Okay … For Now

ING reported a nearly 6% year-over-year increase in net loans, with weakness in the Netherlands (up 1%) offset by strength in Belgium (up 8%) and elsewhere. Deposits rose about 3% year over year, with slightly better growth in the Netherlands, and NIM remains stable in the mid-150’s. Management guided to a NIM in the high 140’s to the low 150’s over the next couple of quarters as the bank reprices loans and rejiggers its funding, so there will be some modest spread pressure, but nothing too bad and particularly relative to recent loan growth trends.

Between this report and the investor day, operating conditions for ING are basically stable across most of its major operating regions. There are still challenges in markets like Turkey, but ING has largely managed that to a point where it won’t have a particularly significant impact on the rest of the business.

Management is running the business with the expectation of a cyclical slowdown in the coming years and a “lower for longer” rate cycle. The good news is that ING’s growth guidance isn’t, and hasn’t been, particularly rate-driven. Instead, ING has been focusing on winning market share and recruiting new customers in its Benelux markets, Germany, and other growth markets like Australia.

ING also continues to push its digital banking initiatives with an eye toward improved monetization in the coming years (transitioning from an investment/building stage to at least an early “harvest” stage). These digital moves do seem to have helped with customer recruitment and retention, and management believes that as these efforts mature, it will improve costs, customer loyalty, and perhaps even fee income.

To Deal Or Not?

As far as M&A goes, management was somewhat guarded in its commentary given the Bloomberg report from back in April that the company had submitted a bid for Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY). ING reportedly offered to relocate corporate headquarters to Germany, but Commerzbank’s CEO was apparently not interested in initiating formal talks.

I can see some reasons why ING would be interested in at least kicking the tires on Commerzbank, and a relocation to Germany would lower ING’s capital costs and perhaps defang some of the tensions between ING management and the Dutch government. On the other hand, buying Commerzbank would be a big step outside of ING’s long-term core strategy and would require a fair bit of fix-up work. What’s more, ING seems to be doing quit well in Germany on an organic basis, picking off customers and share from Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (DB), and may well stand to benefit more from standing pat, letting somebody else buy Commerzbank, and exploiting the ensuing disruption.

If there is to be M&A from ING, I expect it more in fintech. Not only would that be in keeping with ING’s stated emphasis on IT-driven banking, but it could also boost fee income. The “but” is that most quality fintech names are pricey and I don’t think the market would react well to the dilution.

The Outlook

I like what ING has been doing, even if the market hasn’t rewarded it yet. I do have some concerns about a slowing European economy, but I think ING’s exposures are manageable in that regard (not much risk from Italy, some risk from Germany). I also see more scope for efficiency improvements, though I don’t think ING will match ABN Amro’s (OTCPK:ABNRY) per-branch or per-employee efficiency metrics (the models are too different).

I’ve cut back my growth expectations given the rate cycle, where we are in the credit cycle, and a lower/slower outlook for European growth. I’m still looking for 3% to 4% long-term core earnings growth, though, and I think there could be upside as I’ve moved more toward the lower end of management’s guidance over the next few years. Based on core earnings and near-term ROTE, I believe fair value for ING should be in the $16 to $17 range.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue with recommending ING is that it’s hard to see what will suddenly shift market sentiment more toward that $16 to $17 range. The market seems to have largely moved on from bank stocks, which is understandable relative to the credit/rate/economic cycle, but it can be frustrating waiting for undervalued stocks to get their due in sectors that aren’t in favor. With a healthy dividend and a healthy business overall, I’m fine waiting but ING may test investor patience for a while longer yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.