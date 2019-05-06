Vanguard Growth ETF: A Bet On Continued Momentum

Not long ago, I talked about the dynamic between value and growth investing. The key observation is that the latter has outperformed the former over the past ten years, and by an even wider margin since 2017 (see first chart below) as the global economic expansion went into overdrive. Younger investors may not have ever experienced a market in which the relationship between the two investment styles was any different.

But past performance does not guarantee future results. The question that remains is whether reversion to the mean (e.g. a resetting of stock prices) will lead to value outpacing growth in the future, or if momentum will ensure that growth remains the equity investment strategy of choice.

Credit: IBD

I have traditionally identified myself as a value investor, perhaps influenced earlier in my career by the better results that the strategy produced between the 1970s (at least) and the start of the Great Recession.

But the devil's advocate in me compellingly argues that a secular shift may have occurred with the advent of the Web 2.0, born around the mid-2000s. For as long as the tech sector continues to generate the most productivity gains (think about how much more scalable the business model of a software maker is compared to that of an "old economy" company), growth investing could very well continue to outperform for many more years to come.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from the St. Louis Fed

Those who subscribe to the momentum story might want to overweight their equities portfolio towards growth stocks. For that purpose, I believe that the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) might be one of the best ways to play the strategy without jeopardizing diversification or incurring much in the form of fund management expenses.

A Growth ETF Worth Considering

VUG tracks the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth index. The name alone suggests that the ETF is not exposed to small- and mid-cap stocks, and instead invests in very well-known names like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). These five stocks alone, the famous FAAMG, represent 29% of the total portfolio value, with the remaining 71% spread across nearly 300 other securities in sectors like consumer services (20% allocation) and industrials (14% allocation).

Regarding methodology, the ETF's "smart beta" set of criteria ranks the stocks based on future long- and short-term EPS growth, three-year historical EPS growth, three-year historical sales per share growth, current investment-to-assets ratio, and return on assets. Notice how valuation is not a factor in determining what stocks make it into the fund, which in part explains the ETF's rich average P/E ratio of 25.3x compared to the Vanguard Value ETF's (VTV) much tamer 16.4x.

Source: Vanguard's web page

Very importantly to me, VUG features a highly attractive management fee of only 0.04%. Assuming an investment of $100,000 into this ETF, only $40 per year would be lost to fund expenses. A mere handful of trades needed to assemble a custom-picked portfolio of growth stocks would likely produce higher costs in the form of trading fees and bid-ask spreads.

Lastly, VUG's $86 billion in assets under management and average volume of nearly 800,000 shares traded each day (i.e., about $130 million worth of daily transactions) make this ETF highly liquid. Opening or quickly closing a position, therefore, should be simple and painless.

Last Words

I remain on the fence on whether growth or value investing will perform best in the next few years. Therefore, I do not necessarily see VUG (or VTV, for that matter) as a compelling alpha-producing play. But I believe that Vanguard's ETF is a great choice for passive and cost-conscious investors who believe that growth momentum will carry forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.