The FDA Might Have Inadvertently Implanted Establishment Labs As The Next Hot Medtech Stock

The breast implant industry is growing, and the growth rate could increase on a new perception of safety from Motiva implants.

The FDA recently sent a warning letter about breast implant safety, which we believe will help ESTA because studies show its implants have a lower number of adverse events.

A recent bearish report on ESTA discussed its related party transactions and an allegedly biased clinical study. But we conclude that these are not a big deal.

The reoperation rate is under 1% with a Motiva implant, no Motiva patient has gotten lymphoma, and the Motiva Ergonomix implants are a game changer.

Establishment Labs Could Become The Next Hot Medtech Growth Stock

Establishment Labs (ESTA) manufactures and sells medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. It primarily offers silicone gel-filled smooth category breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand name. It has exclusive distributors and direct sales in over 60 countries.

Establishment is disrupting the breast implant space with rapid growth, and is helping women all over the world with safer, and better looking, implants. Traditionally, the breast implant space was dominated by J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and Allergan (AGN). They have underinvested in the aesthetic division for two decades, and as a result, they lost the technology edge they had. Today, we believe Establishment has the best in class breast implants.

Establishment did a survey among 36 veteran plastic surgeons who switched to the Motiva Implant. Of those that responded to the survey, the majority, 92.3% of them, switched to Motiva because of its improved technology over the legacy implants. The chart below shows that technology was the main reason physicians transitioned over to Motiva implants.

Source: Expert Consensus on the Use of a New, Bioengineered, Cell-Friendly, Smooth Surface Breast Implant

There’s a significant reoperation rate and increased cancer rates that occur with breast implants. With improved technology and innovation, Establishment appears to have solved this problem. Establishment has a new 6th generation technology of breast implants it put out two years ago, which appears better and more advanced than its competition. We describe Establishment’s product innovations in detail in this report.

A retrospective study at Dolan Park Hospital in the UK of 5,813 women who underwent Motiva Implants over three years, between April 2013 and April 2016, was published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal on 9/14/17. With the large study sample, the results are in the 95% confidence interval. It showed overall rates of complication and reoperation of 0.76% among Motiva patients compared to an 8.4% reoperation rate for competitors. Motiva Implants are far superior from a health and safety perspective, and that has never been more important than now for Establishment Labs patients, physicians, and shareholders.

Source: Establishment Labs S-1 Filing

As shown above, 8.4% of implants resulting in a necessary reoperation within three years is a high number, slightly less than one out of 10 women. That would likely put off many women from having the procedure done in the first place. However, problems are practically non-existent with Motiva, at only a 0.76% reoperation rate. Slightly less than 1 out of 100 women who get Motiva breast implants has a serious enough problem that requires them to redo the procedure.

This study compared Motiva SilkSurface implant results up to three years with Allergan textured implants up to three years. Most capsular contracture happens within one year of the surgery. The study showed that capsular contracture and rupture rates were only 0.76% for Motiva.

The FDA recently put out a warning letter highlighting a study that found health risks in women who had breast implants. In particular, the FDA is concerned about the risk of women getting Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This disease occurs most frequently in patients that have breast implants with textured surfaces. Motiva implants are smooth surface. No woman has ever reportedly gotten BIA-ALCL from a Motiva implant.

This FDA warning has put a spotlight on potential health risks with breast implants, and that could make more doctors and patients choose Motiva implants, making ESTA the next hot medtech stock that investors are talking about.

A colleague of ours went to see their facility in Costa Rica and met the management. He was very impressed. He said the plant where they make the breast implants is very beautiful and meticulous, like walking into a Toyota plant in California. He said Establishment’s CEO, Juan Jose Chacon Quiros, is super talented, innovative, and hardworking - like a Latino Steve Jobs. He said the rest of the management team is incredible as well.

Motiva Implants Study Shows A Capsular Contracture Rate Of Under 1%

Capsular contracture is a big health risk with legacy breast implant manufacturers. We spoke with an expert on breast implants who is unrelated to Establishment, and he said that he doubts that Motiva implants would have a much lower rate of capsular contracture than other implants. However, if they are proven to have a lower rate, he said that Motiva implants would dominate the industry. The Dolan Park study showed a less than 1% rate of capsular contracture.

The way capsular contracture happens is when you put a foreign object in a human body, it forms a capsule around it as a protective measure. The capsule that forms around Motiva implants is very thin, and there’s very little inflammation in the body. But if you look at an implant that causes more inflammation like a rough capsuled implant or a smooth implant, there’s a capsulate that is thicker, a different color and is inflamed. If it tightens and the inflammation gets really bad, it’s called a capsulate contracture and the capsule contracts. It needs to be opened up, cleaned out and new implants put in. Capsulate contracture is a complication that eventually needs to be re-operated on.

Source: Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo Tweet

In the above illustrations, the breast on the far right shows capsular contracture. Notice the capsule around the implant is much larger than the breast to its left, and it’s inflamed. The breast implant is getting crushed.

This article states that 75% of capsular contractures happen within the first two years of surgery. An article from Verywellhealth.com says that capsular contracture occurs more often around silicone than saline implants, and appears to be more common when implants with textured surfaces are used.

Dr. Langer’s, a famous professor at MIT team, has determined that the specific architecture and topography of Motiva’s SmoothSilk surface can have a pronounced effect in reducing the inflammatory response (by ~80%) relative to competitors’ surfaces.

From hearing an expert describe it, Motiva implants are smoother than any other implants. If you look at them under a microscope, it’s a very consistent surface, like a Chinese bed of nails with millions of little contact points. This mimics what the cell structure looks like on tissue, so it matches up well with the inside of a body and doesn’t cause inflammation.

Whereas zooming in with a microscope at Motiva competitors’ smooth or textured implants, there are lots of inconsistent peaks and valleys. These don’t mesh well with the skin cells, and are more likely to cause inflammation and capsular contracture.

Motiva Ergonomix Implants Are A Technological Leap

Motiva’s Ergonomix breast implants could be a game changer. Establishment created this proprietary technology to make the breast implants look more natural than the legacy implants. There is nothing like it on the market today. Every other breast implant company has only anatomical or round type of implants. Anatomical is teardrop shaped, and round is simply round shaped, as illustrated below:

Source: dr-adams.com

The problems that can arise with these shapes is with the round implant, it doesn’t matter if it turns after it has been implanted, because it still looks the same since it’s round. However, perfectly round doesn’t look like a natural breast. Anatomical looks more natural, because it’s tear shaped, more like the shape of a natural breast. However, if it turns after being implanted, then the breast will look odd.

The Motiva Ergonomix implants are gravity-based implants. It’s round if you put it on a table, and when you pick it up, it turns teardrop shaped. Therefore, it solves the problem of each implant type. It’s teardrop shaped so it looks natural. But if it turns, it’s round and gravity-based, so it falls into position.

The physics behind Motiva Ergonomix are illustrated in the picture below:

Source: spiran.care

A Bearish Report On Establishment Labs Does Not Disprove The Most Important Thing – The Study Data

On 4/10/19, hedge fund Cannell Capital (who is short ESTA) published a bearish report titled: Establishment Labs: Troubling Conflicts And Financial Red Flags

The bearish report’s main point is it was critical of a study of the Motiva Implants at the Dolan Park hospital in Bromsgrove, England. This is the study we discussed earlier with the great results for Motiva breast implant patients. It was published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. For some history on Dolan Park, it is one of the largest cosmetic surgery hospitals in Europe. It used to primarily use Allergan’s breast implants, but after this study, it switched to primarily Motiva implants because the complication rates were so much lower.

The bearish report had an issue with this retrospective study that showed an only 0.76% reoperation rate. One can make the argument that the study is setup that it could be biased. This is because it’s a single site study, retrospective, with a non-independent lead investigator. Different from a prospective, multi-site study that the company is currently doing to get FDA approval. However, upon closer look, this study does look solid with trustworthy results.

The report also states that Establishment's claims are based on "post market surveillance data," which uses self-reported information. Therefore, it's not data that can be trusted. The company agrees with this as it says in the S-1:

Post-market surveillance data, which was not generated in connection with an FDA PMA approval study and was self-collected rather than collected at mandatory follow-ups

We agree that while this data is excellent, it is not comparable to FDA studies. We doubt that Establishment's upcoming FDA data would show results that amazing, but we think it still would be worth a bet that it will be significantly better than the competition's data.

The report alleges that the lead investigator, Dr. Marcos Sforza, wasn’t independent and was biased for Establishment because he was compensated by the company. We agree that Dr. Sforza wasn’t entirely independent, and at the time owned stock options in ESTA. He should have disclosed this, but that was a mistake on his part, not the company’s. In the company’s S-1 it says:

This independent study was not commissioned by us, but Dr. Sforza is a member of our medical advisory board and receives compensation from us in such capacity.

The fact that Sforza is paid by Establishment shows that he is not independent. That is disclosed by the company in the S-1. But that doesn’t mean that the study itself can’t be independent. When an FDA conducts a trial, it’s okay for the people running the trial to have a business relationship with the company. They can be investigators, consultants, KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders), etc. If the results from the investigators that have a conflict of interest with the company is inconsistent from the rest of the trial, then the FDA does not allow it to be counted in the study. Establishment works with the physicians that use its products. This is common industry practice, the same is true for competitors Allergan, Mentor, and Sientra.

What investors should ask themselves is how could the data have possibly been manipulated without a serious case of criminal fraud going on at the hospital? The bearish report doesn’t delve into this or provide evidence that the data is fraudulent or somehow manipulated to make the Motiva Implants look better than they really are. All the report has is innuendos and suggests that Dr. Sforza isn’t independent. It shows some pictures of Dr. Sforza with Establishment’s CEO, a YouTube video of Dr. Sforza discussing the Motiva implants, and correctly states that Dr. Sforza gives training courses on the Motiva product. But those things don’t compromise the phenomenal data from the study.

The author didn’t provide evidence on how the data could be manipulated. If we had written a bearish report on Establishment, we would’ve given direct evidence on why the data is likely bad. We did this for our bearish reports on Apyx Medical (APYX) and Helius Medical (HSDT), and our predictions came true, both companies’ medical devices got rejected by the FDA and the stocks crashed.

Based on our research, we believe it’s not possible for Dr. Sforza to have manipulated the data of the study for the following reasons:

There was no exclusion criteria.

Every single patient at the hospital who had a breast implant for the first time, using Motiva, was included in the study results. That rules out any biased handpicking of the types of patients or surgeons.

2. The study was retrospective.

The study was a look at the past, not prepared for the future. The surgeons and patients didn’t know that the results would be included in a study when the procedure was done. Even if Dr. Sforza planned on putting the results in a study, it was not formally planned at the hospital. The study was from the Motiva breast implant surgeries of 5,813 patients at Dolan Park.

3. The data came from the risk and governance department of the hospital.

Every hospital in the UK has to submit the number of complications from surgeries to the UK medical board. Those numbers are reviewed by the medical board to make sure the hospital is safe. Those are not Dr. Sforza’s numbers, those are the hospital’s numbers. If they aren’t right, that would be serious criminal fraud or negligence by the hospital and everyone involved.

4. There were no incentives paid.

There were no incentives paid to the surgeons, patients, or the hospital for the surgeries. The surgeries were done without knowledge that they would be included in a study. They were done and paid for in a normal course of business.

5. 15 of the 16 surgeons have no relationship with Establishment Labs.

All of the other 15 surgeons besides Dr. Sforza that performed the surgeries for the study have no relationship with Establishment, so they have no conflict of interest of any type.

Furthermore, these are not all-star famous plastic surgeons. They are real-world, run-of-the-mill physicians. The only plastic surgeon in the group of 16 who is somewhat renowned is Dr. Sforza. The other 15 aren’t invited to big conferences, don’t write books, and don’t give courses or clinical investigations.

One problem that can happen with prospective clinical trials is the medical company can hand pick the very best physicians to perform the surgeries. That’s not accurate real-world data, because there would naturally be less complications and adverse events if the physician is better than average. The FDA has been very clear that they look at real-world data to be a very important tool to access clinical studies. As this study was retrospective, not prospective, the surgeons weren’t hand-picked. All of the surgeons doing breast implants in the hospital were included in the study data.

We believe Establishment was within their rights to call the study “independent.” They have a reputable law firm, Wilson Sonsini, that looked over every aspect of the study and said it was appropriate to call it independent. Therefore, Establishment investors can be confident that everything was followed in accordance to the law in regards to the study.

In regards to paying for the study, Establishment only paid for the paper to have open access to the public online on the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Nothing else in regards to the study was paid for by the company.

The Traveling CEO – For Expansion

We contacted Establishment regarding the bearish report’s statements. Fortunately, we were able to speak with Establishment’s CEO, Juan Jose Chacon Quiros. He gave us a detailed explanation regarding the accusations in the bearish report.

In regards to Juan Jose’s traveling, he said he often gets invited to speak at plastic surgery conferences around the world. It makes sense that he travels a lot, because Establishment is in over 60 countries, and has their own subsidiaries in 10 countries in addition to their HQ in Costa Rica. The company is still small and growing rapidly, and the CEO ventures out to different countries to promote expansion. He doesn’t need to be in the manufacturing HQ on a daily basis. The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) are there for that. He said he did go to the South Pole for vacation with his wife on Thanksgiving, a trip they’d been planning for years. But all the rest of those countries listed on his Instagram page were for business.

The report also mentions that it’s strange for Establishment’s CFO, Renee Gaeta, to live in Santa Barbara, California, when the company is in Costa Rica. Juan Jose said that Renee is on the road often, as she often needs to go to the company’s Europe and Brazil offices. Santa Barbara also is a historical place for breast implants. Before Allergan acquired Inamed, its breast implants manufacturer, it was based in Santa Barbara. Before J&J acquired Mentor, its breast implants manufacturer, it was located in Santa Barbara. Sientra’s (SIEN) HQ is located in Santa Barbara, but its CEO resides in New York. Also, Establishment is the first Costa Rican company to go public on a U.S. stock exchange. The company needed to find a CFO with public company experience, and had to go outside Costa Rica to find her.

Establishment Labs Acquires Its Distributors So They Keep All The Profits And Have A Direct Relationship With The Client

The bearish report said: “Our back of the envelope estimates suggest at least ~$8 million of revenue (~30% of 2018's revenue growth) was derived from recently purchased distributors and "inside" parties.”

Speaking with management, they said revenues from acquiring distributors for 2018 was only $2.9M, from inventory from Germany and Spain. This revenue will be counted again in 2019, but it will have very little gross margin since the acquisition cost of the inventory will be counted against the sales.

According to Juan Jose, the company wasn’t inflating sales, that statement is false. We believe the company is using the correct U.S. GAAP accounting for it. He said that Establishment actually would’ve sold a lot more product in Q418 if they had kept the pure distributor model. Because while the companies are going through the acquisition process, there are a lot of things they can’t do. Establishment uses Marcum LP, which we know is a reputable public accounting firm.

The report said:

The serial acquisition of distributors is a red flag.

We don’t look at it as a red flag, but good business sense. The distributors first plant the flag and acquire customers in a region. Then Establishment takes over the distribution channel, so the company doesn’t have to split the profits with the distributor anymore. Also, the company then has a direct relationship with the end client so it can service them better without having to go through a middle man.

Motiva Implants Are The New 6th Generation Of Breast Implants

A report titled The Evolution Of Breast Implants, published in 2014 by Allergan, discusses up to the 4th and 5th generation of silicon implants currently on the market in the U.S. Establishment’s implants can be considered the 6th generation, so it’s helpful to compare to what came before. Establishment’s competitors don’t have any silicone innovations at all, but just optimally filled implants using the same smooth shell and gel technology from the 60s. They are really just line extensions.

These are the most recent U.S. product launches that compete with Motiva implants:

IDEAL (saline implant) – launched in the U.S. in 2015, this product is niche only in the US/Canada market as another saline option post-moratorium.

(saline implant) – launched in the U.S. in 2015, this product is niche only in the US/Canada market as another saline option post-moratorium. Style 107 / OPUS (Sientra round implant) – launched in the U.S. in 2015, the PR is titled: “Sientra Launches First-In-Kind 5 th Generation Round Breast Implant” It has the same shell (smooth) and the same gel (HSC+) from their anatomic implant, this is just a different shape option

/ (Sientra round implant) – launched in the U.S. in 2015, the PR is titled: “Sientra Launches First-In-Kind 5 Generation Round Breast Implant” It has the same shell (smooth) and the same gel (HSC+) from their anatomic implant, this is just a different shape option Natrelle INSPIRA (Allergan round implant) - launched in the U.S. in 2016 here (its responsive gel) and 2017 here (its Soft Touch cohesive gel), this is a 100% filled implant (compared to previous generation Style 10, 15 & 20) – same shell and same gel with more gel inside

(Allergan round implant) - launched in the U.S. in 2016 here (its responsive gel) and 2017 here (its Soft Touch cohesive gel), this is a 100% filled implant (compared to previous generation Style 10, 15 & 20) – same shell and same gel with more gel inside MemoryGel Xtra (Mentor round implant) – was launched in the U.S. in 2017 – this is a 100% filled implant (compared to their previous generation MemoryGel) – same shell and same gel with more gel inside; this was in direct response to losing market share to Allergan’s INSPIRA in the OUS markets (where INSPIRA has been available since 2011!)

The Breast Implants Industry Is Big And Rapidly Growing

This report says the breast implants market will have over $2B in sales by 2025. That’s at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

Here’s a short video titled “What They Don’t Tell You About Breast Implants” by WebMD, that makes it seem like breast implants are a positive experience for women, even 10s of years after the surgery. At the end of the video, a woman who had her breast implants 30 years ago said:

What they didn’t tell me, was that they’d be so much fun! Because they’re awesome.

An article from a doctor titled 25 Reasons Not To Get Breast Implants, updated on 12/6/17, showed 25 reasons that were all related to health risks. If health risks weren’t a big issue, many more woman would get breast implants.

A colleague who is knowledgeable about the industry, thinks the $2B market size in 2025 is too small. He thinks that many women are reluctant to get the surgery done because of concerns about health risk. But with the improved technology of implants today, like Motiva, the stigma of breast implants being a health risk could become a thing of the past.

Medical tourism is also a growing industry. As Establishment is in over 60 countries, women have the option to have the procedure done cheaper, or better, in a different country. A recent study ('Global Medical Tourism Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2025') has estimated that the global medical tourism industry will continue to grow at a CAGR of 10% until 2025.

Establishment will launch Motiva in Thailand and Taiwan in 2Q’19. Thailand represents one of the biggest breast implant markets in Asia, and is popular for medical tourism.

Breast implants will remain a big industry because it’s a procedure that visually shows effective results. Much different from a short idea we had on another medical device for women company, Viveve Medical (VIVE). Viveve has a device that treats vaginal laxity. The results for that device are questionable and it’s hard to demonstrate strong efficacy. Today, VIVE is trading at lows and we believe is on its way to bankruptcy.

The FDA’s Warning Letters Are Positive For Establishment Labs

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center did the largest study of long-term safety outcomes for patients with breast implants, published in September 2018. It showed a group of patients with breast implants had a 2 to 8 times higher frequency of certain rare diseases than the general population.

The FDA summarized its ongoing commitment to breast implant safety in a statement published on its web site last fall. It states:

Part of this role is to continuously monitor the safety of devices, like implants, once they are being used in patients, including examining adverse event reports that are submitted to the agency as well as reviewing post-market studies and available scientific literature to enhance our understanding of a device’s benefit-risk profile.

The FDA sent warning letters to J&J’s Mentor and Sientra. Said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD:

We’re issuing these warning letters based on the manufacturers’ low recruitment, poor data, and low follow-up rates in their required post-approval studies.

France’s ANSM (National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products) banned textured and polyurethane-coated breast implants on April 5th. This is from risk of women getting ALCL, as there are estimated to be 500K women in France who got breast implants and, of them, there have been 59 cases of ALCL. Other countries in Europe could follow suit. Establishment's Motiva avoids this scrutiny as a smooth-surfaced implant and should prosper as implant safety data attract increased public and regulatory scrutiny, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Establishment’s implants didn’t receive a ban in any country. They also didn’t receive any warning letter. Establishment is the only breast implant company that wasn’t affected by any of the regulators worldwide. That’s because, as revealed in the clinical studies, Motiva’s implants have the least amount of adverse events compared to other implants.

Since the beginning of the year, the global breast implant market has gone through some changes. Allergan had their textured implants withdrawn from the EU, and the FDA is more actively scrutinizing older implants.

Capsular contracture is at less than 1% for Motiva implants and no patient with Motiva has so far had BIA-ALCL.

Upcoming Catalysts For Established Labs – Positive Results From the FDA Trial Could Be A Huge Inflection Point

Establishment is currently undergoing a large trial for FDA approval with 800 patients. The study has been approved by the FDA. A strong catalyst will be the potential FDA approval of Motiva, an event that will likely happen sometime in 2022. It could happen in 2021 if the positive pivotal trial data is successful in demonstrating such a strong safety profile that it convinces the FDA to grant approval after 2 years instead of the usual 3 year follow up.

If the results from the FDA trial show a very strong safety profile, that would be the strongest value-adding catalyst of all for Establishment. This is an FDA approved, multi-site, prospective study, and if the results are good here, it would confirm that Motiva’s implants are best in class. The U.S. is a litigious society. If Motiva is proven to be a much safer implant, then doctors must choose Motiva or risk getting sued. If a doctor recommends that the patient goes with Allergan or J&J’s implant, and complications arise, the patient can sue the doctor for not at least letting her know that Motiva has a record of being safer in the studies. Over time, Motiva could be the number one breast implant in the U.S. and the world.

The next catalyst will be the announcement that ESTA’s U.S. pivotal trial of Motiva will complete enrollment in 1H2019. The breast augmentation cohorts are completely enrolled and the company is now working on the reconstruction cohorts.

Why Establishment Labs Breast Implants Are Best-In-Class

Establishment Labs is in over 60 countries worldwide. According to a peer-reviewed report: Current Trends In Breast Augmentation: An International Analysis, which interviewed surgeons in 44 countries worldwide, textured implants outside of the U.S. make up more than 75% of the market.

As textured implants bad rap continues to spread outside of the US, it will help Establishment to convince surgeons to convert to their smooth implants. Here are the following advantages that smooth implants have over textured implants:

Smooth implants have a lesser chance of rippling after its placement and give a more natural look. Smooth implants are longer lasting. Smooth implants have a lower risk of the patient suffering from breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Although both Allergan and J&J’s Mentor units have smooth surface implant offerings, both franchises are now more vulnerable to share erosion for a few reasons on top of the textured surface debacle including:

Both competitors have limited portfolios only consisting of smooth round implants Both have old smooth surface technology and haven’t incorporated any incremental innovation in decades As shown in the Natrelle study above, both smooth surface implants have capsular contracture rates that are even higher than the rates experienced in their respective textured implants.

Establishment has been preparing for the day of reckoning for textured implants, and that day is now. The company’s marketing strategy of leading with Motiva’s SmoothSilk surface technology and the significant material science innovation should gain even more traction in the coming months and years. Establishment’s next generation Motiva Ergonomix implant is in the queue for CE Mark approval, which is demonstrative of the company’s mission of continuous innovation.

Establishment has developed the branded Motiva MinimalScar surgery via the implementation of the proprietary MotivaImagine Ultralight LED retractor and insertion sleeve which reduces the incision size of competitors' common anatomical implants by 50%.

The MINT (Motiva Minimally Invasive Natural Technique) procedure will reduce the surgical incision length even further. ESTA indicated that with a Motiva Ergonomix implant, the scar size could potentially be reduced to ~2cm. 2cm is a big deal. Compare that to our report on TransEnterix (TRXC), where the company said it can reduce the surgical incision from 5mm to 3mm. TransEnterix management made a big deal about the 2mm difference, but in reality, people don’t care about that because 2mm is unnoticeable. However, 2 cm is a notable difference if you were to look at it from a few feet away. The breast implant market is hyper-focused on aesthetic details like scarring and we view the MINT procedure as disruptive.

Breast Implant Clinical Studies Show How Establishment’s Motiva Implants Are Superior

Many positive catalysts that will keep coming out for Establishment are continued clinical studies showing that Motive Implants are best-in-class devices.

In 2014, there was a published study called Natrelle Round Silicone Breast Implants: Core Study Results at 10 Years. This was a core study designed and funded by Allergan of 10 year data of breast implants. In this study, 715 subjects were implanted with smooth and textured round silicone implants.

The study results showed the capsular contracture rate was 18.9% for augmentation, 28.7% for revision-augmentation, and 24.6% for reconstruction.

The author, Scott Spear, states in the discussion section: “Regarding implant shell texture, we find that augmentation capsular contracture rates were overall relatively comparable between textured (17.2%) and smooth, (19.9%)”

It’s interesting that capsular contracture rates were actually higher with smooth implants than textured implants in this study. Capsular contracture with Motive implants is very rare, as they are designed in a smoother way to mesh better with skin cells, as explained in an earlier section.

Dr. Robert Langer Study At MIT Gave More Credibility To The Motiva Implants

Dr. Robert Langer did the original study proving the science behind the implants. The implant was designed on the science that was created at the University of Manchester. Langer performed a study to prove that this type of surface architecture could create a low inflammatory interaction with the body. Langer isn’t an ESTA shareholder, but he leads Establishment’s scientific advisory board.

We’ve pointed out previous reports that most public companies that started from Dr. Langer have failed, such as this report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO). But he is still a brilliant scientist, and Establishment isn’t his public company, only his study.

Dr. Robert Langer at MIT has also performed important analyses on Motiva comparing SmoothSilk to other surfaces incorporated into competitive implants. This MIT study lends a lot of credibility to the Motiva implants. His team has determined that the specific architecture and topography of Motiva’s SmoothSilk surface can have a pronounced effect in reducing the inflammatory response (by ~80%) relative to competitors’ surfaces. A lower level of acute and chronic inflammation serves as a surrogate endpoint to explain Motiva’s lowest rate of capsular contracture and zero cases of ALCL. It is our understanding that Dr. Langer’s work will be published in a highly reputable scientific journal later this year.

Establishment Labs Expansion Plans

Establishment’s Motiva is already in or is about to be in most countries where there is a breast implant market. The two left that the company is in the process of entering are the U.S. and China.

China is a tough place to penetrate for any non-Chinese company. That’s true in any industry. You have to have the right partners and the right network in place. Establishment is trying to do it the right way, and it could happen by the end of this year.

Brazil serves as the poster child for a successful execution story after Establishment transitioned to a direct salesforce there. Brazil is the country with the 2nd most breast implants done in the world after the U.S. Establishment has been selling direct there for less than two years and has built out a sales force of 40 reps with a distribution center in San Paulo. They have stationed logistical operators throughout the country and are focused on surgeon education programs. Brazil had been 100% textured implants and Motiva has now taken 15% market share. Establishment plans on training 45 surgeons a month in Brazil in 2019 (500+ for the year), this is good timing as the country is transitioning away from textured implants, and we expect more significant share gains over the next 12-24 months to approach 50% market share.

Establishment Labs Valuation

Establishment’s annual sales grew to $60.2M in 2018, a 76.5% jump over 2017. This was from growth across the board, and especially because 2018 was Establishment’s first full year in Brazil. Gross margin increased to 59% in 2018 from 51% in 2017. Its sales are about the same as its competitor Sientra, and Establishment doesn’t even sell in the U.S. yet, whereas Sientra only sells in the US.

Based on survey data and surgeon checks, sell-side analyst Cowen believes Establishment’s Motiva can have a 25% or more market share in most U.S. practices. It would likely take more time than just 3-4 years to gain that much market share in the US, since it is a huge market. However, in other countries with small markets, about three years after Motiva starts selling there, its market share usually approaches 50%.

If we conservatively assume Establishment will have 25% of the estimated $2B global market by 2025, that would come to $500M in annual sales. At a projected 70% gross margin, that would put gross profit at $350M. Right now, Establishment’s operating expenses is about $80M per year. If we assume that goes up to $200M by 2025, that would put earnings at $150M. At a P/E of 25x, that would put ESTA’s market cap at $3.75B, which is 7x growth from today’s market cap of $520M. If Establishment is on the trajectory to reach a multi-billion dollar valuation by 2025, then there’s a good chance that it will get acquired before then.

Risks To The Bull Case

One risk to the bull case is it might take Establishment a long time to ramp up in the United States. Establishment is taking market share from the competition worldwide, but U.S. physicians might be slower to adopt Motiva. If the Motiva implants are believed to be only slightly better or just as good as its competition, then it could have a hard time gaining market share in the U.S. versus competitors Allergan and J&J's solid footing in the breast implant market, better-known branding and higher marketing budget.

A risk is whether the implants are truly significantly better than the competition. We think they are, as scientifically Motiva does seem to be the superior product, with its smoother surface and ergonomix shape. There have been many studies that show Motiva implants have better safety results.

We've heard the argument from experts that breast implants are a commodity, and one can't be significantly better than the others. They are all balloons with a silicon shell filled with saline or silicon gel being put into a woman's breast.

The upcoming FDA trial is a big test on whether they are better than the competition, because it's an FDA approved, multi-site prospective study. It's more extensive and regulated than Motiva's other studies. If the FDA trial shows that Motiva isn't safer than the other implants, then Establishment's previous studies showing a much better safety profile should be called into question.

A doomsday scenario risk is if the breast implant industry slows significantly. This could happen from some kind of worldwide ban on implants in general. An unlikely scenario but black swan events do happen.

Conclusion

As time goes on, self-improvement, the evolving importance of body image and strong first impressions are getting to be more desired with the direction of today’s internet-based culture. Many women have avoided getting breast implants because it seems like an unhealthy thing to do for their breasts, and the fear of complications. But with Establishment Labs’ Motiva brand, the next generation of breast implants, the viewpoint that breast implants are unhealthy is getting turned on its head. There have never been such stunning data showing a lack of complications than from Motiva clinical studies. Now, with Motiva, women have the opportunity to get breast implants without fear or guilt of long-term health consequences or complications.

Breast implant former industry leaders Allergan and J&J have been lackadaisical when it comes to R&D for new breast implant technology. Establishment Labs founders saw this opportunity open up, and went for it with the Motiva implants, which have the best technology and are changing the game.

With the company approaching 50% market share in smaller countries, with the expectation that it will be selling in the U.S. and China within the next few years, ESTA deserves a higher valuation. Most hot medtech stocks have a valuation of 8x-10x forward sales. With an expected $80M in sales in 2019, at a conservative 10x valuation, that would put its market cap today at $800M. That would give it a share price of $38. We think there’s a good chance that the stock reaches the $30s in the short term, for a 15-40% return from its current $25 share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...