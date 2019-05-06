Sector Study: Communications Vs. Utilities Dividend Dogs

Analyst one-year targets predicted that ten highest-yield communications services stocks could produce 8.9% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. The Utilities prediction showed 58.53% more net-gain for the little dog five than from $5k invested in all ten.

These are the COM VS. UTE Dogs 5/1/2019: communication services gainers, BT, MBT, BCE, TEF, & TELNY averaged 51.00% gains. Utilities top-five, EOCCY; SPH; AY; EIX; TGS gains averaged 38.79%.

The communications services sector includes two industries, telecommunications, and pay TV. The utilities sector has five industries: diversified, independent, regulated electric, regulated gas, and regulated water.

Actionable Conclusions (1-5): Brokers Predicted 34.9% To 76.67% Net Gains From Top Five Communication Services Sector Dogs By May 2020

One of five top dividend-yielding COM dogs was verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (It is tinted gray in the chart below). So, our May 1 yield-based forecast for COM dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 20% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the five highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Top five probable profit-generating trades projected to May 1, 2020 were:

Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNY) netted $766.74 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Telefonica (TEF) was projected to net $687.84, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

BCE Inc (BCE) was projected to net $490.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 110% more than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $362.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

BT Group (BT) was forecast to net $349.00, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 51.00% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five COM stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk equal to the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (6-10): Analysts Estimated 16.35% To 120.98% Net Gains For Top Five Utilities Sector Dogs To May, 2020

Three of the five top Utilities Sector dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Five probable profit-generating energy sector trades projected to May 1, 2020 were:

Transportadora de Gas (TGS) netted $1,209.79 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

Edison International (EIX) was projected to net $218.19, based on the median of target estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% opposite the market as a whole.

Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) was projected to net $175.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) was projected to net $172.49, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Enel Generacion Chile (Enel) was forecast to net $163.46, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.79% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

Source: tropicaldogtraining.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The May 1, 2019 Communication Services & Utilities Sector Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Communication Services Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 6.83% To 10.32%, While 10 Top Utilities Sector Equities Range 5.58% To 10.54% Per YCharts

Top ten communication services dividend dogs as of 5/1/19 by YCharts represented one of two sector industries. All were telecommunications services, and none represented pay tv.

First place was claimed by the first of ten telecom services industry representatives, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) [1].

The others followed in this order:

StarHub Ltd (OTCPK:SRHBY) [2]; PCCW Ltd (OTCPK:PCCWY) [3]; CenturyLink Inc (CTL) [4]; Proximus SA (OTCPK:BGAOY) [5]; Reunert Ltd (OTCPK:RNRTY) [6]; Vodacom Group Ltd (OTCPK:VDMCY) [7]; Rostelecom PJSC (OTCQX:ROSYY) [8]; Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) [9], and Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCPK:SPKKY) [10] to complete the Communication services sector top ten by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): 10 Top Utilities Sector Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector stocks selected 5/1/19 by yield represented four of five industries in the sector. Top yielding UTE stock, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [1] was the first of three regulated gas representatives in the top ten. The other two gas firms placed second and third, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) [2], and Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) [3].

Fourth place went to the first of two regulated electric representatives, Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) [4]. The other electric stock placed sixth, Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) [6].

In fifth place was the first of three independent power producers, Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) [5]. The other two independents placed seventh and eighth, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) [7], and TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) [8].

Finally, two diversified firms placed ninth, and tenth, National Grid PLC (NGG) [9], and EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (OTCPK:EDPFY) [10], to compete the utilties sector top ten by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Communication Services and Utilities sector dogs by yield as of market close 5/1/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends as calculated by YCharts.com.

Source: YCharts.com

Top ten communiciations dogs show none overbought. (All the aggregate single share prices of those ten exceed projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the basic materials sector, all but one of the top thirty stocks by yield meet that goal (SNMMF is overbought).

Furthermore, all but eight of thirty top Utilities sector stocks by yield also meet the dogcatcher standard for dividend economics. The eight are: D, SO, NEP, DUK, EIX, ETR, AVA, & FE being overbought. All but those eight utilities are well-priced more than 10% below the dividend secured from $1,000.00 invested.

Actionable Conclusion (31): Communications Sector Top Ten Stocks Show Less Risk With More Dividend Output Than The Utilities Sector Top Ten

The aggregate single share price for the top ten communication services dogs was 10% per YCharts but 25% for the utilities top ten, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 90% from COM and 75% from UTE.

Two primary differences between communication services and utilities were in risk, as measured by beta, and price per dollar of dividend. Communication services top thirty by yield showed an average beta [risk] factor of 0.60 while the top thirty utilities by yield came in at 0.61, for .01 more risk.

As for price per dollar of dividend, the lower risk communication services dogs top ten averaged $12.24, while the higher risk utilities dogs top ten averaged $13.45, a $1.21 spread. Strangely, in this comparison, lower risk comes at a lower price.

Analysts Forecast A 8.86% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield Lowest Price Communication Dogs To May 1, 2020

Ten top communication services sector dogs were culled by yield for this report. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten communication dogs selected 5/1/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented one of two industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Communication Services Dogs (32) To Deliver 13.77% Vs. (33) 15.10% Net Gains by All Ten As Of May 1, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten communications sector by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.86% LESS gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced communication services top-yield dog, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT), was projected to deliver the best net-gain of 36.2%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced communication services sector top-yield dogs for May 1 were: Proximus SA (OTCPK:BGAOY); PCCW Ltd (OTCPK:PCCWY); Rostelecom PJSC (OTCQX:ROSYY); Vodacom Group Ltd (OTCPK:VDMCY); Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT), with prices ranging from $5.57 to $7.96.

Five higher-priced communication services sector dogs for May 1 were: Reunert Ltd (OTCPK:RNRTY); CenturyLink Inc (CTL); Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV); StarHub Ltd (OTCPK:SRHBY); Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCPK:SPKKY), whose prices ranged from $10.45 to $12.12.

Analysts Forecast A 58.53% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield Lowest Priced Utilities Sector Dividend Stocks To May, 2020

Ten top utilities sector dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten utilities sector dividend dogs selected 5/1/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of five industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utility Sector Dogs (34) Delivering 30.85% Vs. (35) 19.46% Net Gains by All Ten Come May, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend energy sector kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 58.53% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 120.98%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield utilities sector dividend dogs as of May 1 were: Spark Energy Inc (SPKE), Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS); TerraForm Power Inc (TERP); Atlantica Yield PLC (AY); Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI), with prices ranging from $9.31 to $22.98.

Five higher-priced utilities sector dividend dogs as of May 1 were: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH); Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP); AmeriGas Partners LP (APU); EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (OTCPK:EDPFY); National Grid PLC (NGG), whose prices ranged from $23.51 to $53.92.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Sources: Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC with data derived from indexarb.com; YCharts.com; and Yahoo Finance. Analyst mean target prices by Thomson/First Call via Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from tropicaldogtraining.com.

