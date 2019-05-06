The End Of An Era For Etsy

Overview

Arts and crafts e-commerce website Etsy (ETSY) has crushed expectations in three of the past four quarters and narrowly missed in one of these quarters. Indeed, ever since former eBay (EBAY) and Microsoft (MSFT) executive Josh Silverman was appointed as President and CEO, share prices have risen tremendously. Silverman's strategic realignment that stressed the significance of focusing the company's efforts on effective marketing, product search and discovery, consumer trust and seller tools successfully grew the e-commerce platform to 39.4 million active buyers, 2.1 million active sellers, and gross merchandise sales of $3.93 billion by the end of 2018. The chart below illustrates Etsy's outstanding performance with its most recent EPS of $0.32, 60% above a consensus EPS of $0.20. Is Etsy poised for another outbreak? Unfortunately, at just under $70 per share, Etsy is overvalued and due for a price correction. EPS estimate revisions over the past 30 days have been revised 0.86% lower to a current level of $0.14 per share as analysts come to the realization of the end of an impressive run for Etsy. Earnings are expected to be announced on May 8, 2019, this represents an opportunity to short the stock as performance underperforms and sends Etsy shares back to the $50-55 range over the next 6 months as further revisions are announced.

A Relevant Business Model Preparing Itself for Turbulence

In a rapidly growing e-commerce market, Etsy has positioned itself nicely as an online market for buyers and sellers of arts, crafts, and other goods similar to offerings seen on websites such as eBay. Etsy's main markets included the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia where sellers have jumped at the opportunity of selling their craft goods to the general public. The business model is quite remarkable and actually complements the changing nature of an economy shifting towards freelance and individual contracting rather than full employment. Additionally, Etsy offers individuals with an additional source of supplemental income that is increasingly becoming more prominent in sustaining individuals' livelihoods amidst rising house prices. The long-term potential is definitely bountiful and present; however, at this point in time, share prices are overvalued and need to correct themselves back towards the $50-55 level before investors who believe in Etsy's business model jump back on board.

The online retailer's move to increase seller transaction fees in July 2018 was heavily denounced by its users who threatened to look for new platforms after the announcement. Etsy announced seller transaction fees would be increasing from 3.5% to 5%, along with a new 5% fee on shipping costs. Of course, as businesses grow, pricing and business models must accordingly change. However, with heavy pressure from other platforms including Shopify (SHOP) and eBay that other sellers and buyers can utilize, Etsy must carefully evaluate the cost-benefit to raising prices versus lost users in the process. The short-term payoff of the move has so far been great; however, just as central banks have less leverage in using interest rates to combat a future recession, Etsy will have trouble using an additional fee hike as a corrective tool when faced with pressure from shareholders in the coming months.

P/E Ratio Etsy 115.9 Amazon 81.92 ebay 13.91 Nasdaq 29.32

There's no doubt Etsy is growing and delivering outstanding volumes of sales; however, there comes a point where rational investors must question whether current prices of shares are reflecting the true value and potential of a company. As seen in the chart below, the price/sales ratio stands at over 14 versus the S&P 500 average of 2. Additionally, Etsy's P/E ratio is valued at a staggering 115.87, much higher than similar counterparts such as Amazon (AMZN), eBay, and the Nasdaq exchange as a whole. Although Etsy's sales growth is projected to rise about 40% this coming year, current share prices do not justify this value.

Risks

Risks investors face include a stronger-than expected performance as a result of the newly administered higher fees for individuals listing products on the Etsy platform. Another challenge is the previously mentioned emerging "gig" economy that is shaped by individuals employed on a more contractual basis and using their leftover time to make money using platforms such as Etsy to supplement their base income. Etsy is expected to once again deliver an increase in users, and a "gig" economy may fuel a higher-than-anticipated increase in users which will complement higher fees and, subsequently, result in higher revenues. This may provide some relief for investors holding the stock going forward and influence demand for investors looking in on the outside.

Opportunity To Short

Etsy represents the emerging "gig" economy quite well and will continue to perform strongly in terms of sales and revenue growth. However, the plethora of revisions in the last 30 days illustrates that analysts are beginning to realize that the company's impressive run of continually beating earnings is over. Along with negative EPS estimate revisions for the current and next fiscal period, Etsy's forward P/E ratio of 69.44 and higher than industry-average D/E ratio of 0.86 simply points to the fact that share prices are overvalued. Even as the economy seems to be moving past recent recession fears, consumers will not be able to sufficiently deliver unexpected levels of growth on the Etsy platform. Overall, the company has a smaller arsenal of tools and not enough differentiating factors to convincingly persuade Wall Street that it's worth buying before prices correct themselves.

Short interests have been volatile the past 60 days but overall have remained at around 10% following the company's Q4 earnings release. Etsy's higher level of liquidity and reasonable short interest constitute a great shorting opportunity with most brokerages charging a stock loan fee of less than 5%. For simplicity, with the factoring of other associated fees, we can round out the final borrowing calculation to be around 5%, indicating a return on investment of 10-15%. Shorting the stock before Etsy's earnings announcement at current prices between $65 and $70 range is ideal as shares prepare themselves for a downtrend to the $50-55 level over the next 6 months with further revisions arriving after earnings.

