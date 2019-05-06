Arista: Warning Signs And What's Next

We'll show you what we saw and what we see next.

We stepped to the sidelines ahead of earnings based a key metric we follow.

There were tells ahead of Arista's report that there was risk.

Here was Arista (NASDAQ:ANET) last week running up into earnings and after earnings. Arista reported earnings last week, saying that some customers, one in particular, slowed orders. We'll show you the warning signs that showed up ahead of time. Going forward, there's a lack of visibility for Arista.

Source

The same reason that got us into the stock was roughly the same reason that got us out of the stock. Let's review.

The Two-Year

We went to Strong Buy in August after the company had a "disappointing" earnings report. The stock was down on earnings, but the one-year revenues slowed simply because they had "tough comps."

Let's review the revenue trends.

2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 (000) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 A E Deferred Revenues 383245 426750 423705 327706 274677 262345 318850 358586 304729 YOY 121.7% 19.9% -28.3% -38.5% -24.7% 9.4% 10.9% 1646186 2151369 Total Revenue 335475 405211 437633 467867 472489 519845 563309 595726 595424 605000 YOY 38.5% 50.8% 50.8% 42.7% 40.8% 28.3% 28.7% 27.3% 26.0% 16.4% 2yr 73.8% 88.2% 84.2% 76.3% 79.4% 79.1% 79.5% 70.0% 66.9% 44.7% QTQ 2.3% 20.8% 8.0% 6.9% 1.0% 10.0% 8.4% 5.8% -0.1% 1.6%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models Sourced From Arista Networks Earnings

The earnings that had us go to Strong Buy were Q2 2018 earnings where revenue growth slowed from 40% to 28%. That disappointed the Street and the stock was down that day.

But look at the year before. They were going against monster 50% revenue growth comparisons. Then they had some Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) patent issues that slowed sales starting in Q4 2017. When we started going against those numbers I thought the revenue growth would start to re-accelerate since they resolved that issue in 2018.

But what I really liked is if you see the two-year revenue trend. It was so so so consistent.

Look at that. 76%, 79%, 79%, 79%. Wow, right?

The two-year means that we add up this year's quarter's growth plus last year's same quarter's growth.

To me, that tells you the underlying trend. That smoothes out one timers like Cisco patent issues, or other one-time benefits or hits. It shows you an underlying trend that helps you model forward quarters.

Holding that 79% two-year trend put our revenue numbers nicely above the Street. The Street was worried about that slowdown from 40% to 28% in Q2 2018, remember. But the two-year showed you nothing was wrong at all.

That's why we went to Strong Buy in July. Our numbers showed big upside.

But The Fourth Quarter...

What's strange is the fourth quarter reported in mid February. The Street was pumped that the company didn't slow despite cloud capex slowdown fears.

Arista revenues kept the one-year growth trend but actually slowed on the two-year, and we didn't get the revenues we were looking for.

The Street was pumped, but we weren't. We stuck with itthrough to March and early April because the Street was pumped and the stock had momentum.

But we stepped off for the same reason we got on board.

The two-year slowed in Q4 and the guide implied a slower two-year. For a high-flying high-multiple momentum story, revenue slowdowns are not fun.

But something else bothered us...

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) One Timers in 2018

A lot of 2018's strength was helped by deferred revenues shifting into 2018 that wasn't going to repeat. Listen to what Arista said on their February call.

"But I think it's fair to say it will moderate with Microsoft given the once in a lifetime unique year we had here in 2018." "...but I think it was a it was a good strong Microsoft year just from an organic business perspective and it would have been well ahead of the 16% in any case. But again a chunk of what the 27 came from the deferred."

The deferred revenues from Microsoft could have driven as much as 10% of 2018. It wasn't going to repeat in 2019 so you had this big natural headwind to the numbers. You have that headwind all year.

Yet Arista was expecting their cloud vertical to keep up its growth rate. But losing its largest customer's huge revenue benefit was a risk.

So when we matched that with the slowing two-year we started to get concerned.

Here's what we told subscribers March 26,

"You see the deferred revenues down in the first three quarters. Down big. That drawing from deferred revenues helped drive the revenue growth each quarter (in 2018). That was Microsoft. Microsoft had an overage in deferred revenues (not current orders) and Arista booked about six quarters of business in four quarters. That boosted 2018 in a one-time way. A portion of the upside in revenues in 2018 was very one time. The company said Microsoft was 27% of revenues in 2018 and will probably drop to teens percent of total Arista revenues in 2019. So that's about 10% coming out of Arista's growth rate. For that reason the implied guide in Q1 of about 66% two-year is a slowdown but not necessarily conservative if their largest customer had some one-time business that's coming out now. Add to that, Microsoft themselves said on the last earnings call that they had a pull-forward bulge of capex in Q4 and capex will come down. So you have visibility to say that the slowing two-year in Arista's revenues in Q4 and Q1 is a trend led by Arista's oversized largest customer, Microsoft."

So you had a slowing two-year trend knowing their largest customer was going to hit revenues negatively by about 10% in 2019. That gave you visibility that revenues could slow further. You had the two-year and the largest customer.

Cloud Capex

Then when we saw Q1 earnings reports from Microsoft, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all show down capex spends we had even more confirmation that cloud capex was in trouble. Arista is probably one of the most levered companies to cloud capex.

This has tech implications with tech capex slowing. The strongest spenders in tech have been cloud companies. Yes, enterprise is starting to pick up but cloud spending slowing meaningfully is not so great and a big impact to overall tech spend.

Here's what Microsoft, Arista's largest customer, said April 24, days before Arista's earnings report. Arista reported May 2.

"Capital expenditures including finance leases were down sequentially to $3.4 billion, and lower than initially planned, primarily due to normal quarterly spend variability in the timing of cloud infrastructure buildout."

To me that was a huge confirmation that their largest customer's capex was down and that could help Arista's two-year slow further.

Here's Google's capex reported on April 29, also days before Arista's quarter.

The right side is this year vs. the left side, last year. Source

Google's capex was way down.

Amazon - same thing.

One question on Amazon's earnings spoke the same story.

"....we saw capex spending and investment in capital leases decelerate to the lowest rate that it's been in several years, maybe even the lowest rate ever."

So you have three of the biggest US cloud spenders all saying (days before Arista's report) that cloud capex spending was slowing big time.

That was a big tell, especially when figuring in the Microsoft one-timer and the slowing 2-year.

February GBOON

We pointed out on the chart above where we "got big." We like to see stocks way down and start peeking higher. We told subscribers that's the time to "get big out of nowhere," which is our internally famous GBOON acronym.

What's Next For Arista?

Many in tech are seeing worse trends now and expecting a magical pickup in the second half. Here's what Arista said.

"We saw less than the normal order strength in late March and in the month of April." "And we experienced a sudden change in mid March and a sudden slow down in order especially from the cloud titans. So while I would love to give you a comfort, we are watching, we're not concluding, one quarter for that matter, six weeks, don't conclude a trend."

That means at the time of their call last week trends were most likely still getting worse.

The trends we saw from cloud titans' capex days before Arista's earnings proved correct.

Arista has a lack of visibility. Even though they called for a second half pickup here's what they said that means more to me. This means they don't have confidence in the second half,

"I think we're forming our conviction for the second half of the year. We don't have a direct answer. As you can tell, we have six weeks of data, six weeks, so even though quarter don't make a trend. We do believe the digestion will complete by the end of Q2. What we don't have clear visibility to the new demand for second half of the year."

I believe their slowdown in their guide. They don't really know. Their slowdown is happening real time so there's really no way to predict timing of a bottom.

The Rest Of Tech

We've been pretty vocal that tech and semis have risk for the back half. While companies are reporting weakness now, they are predicting a second half pickup.

In my career I have not heard of that much. Usually when you see weakness, you predict weakness. When you see bottoming, you predict improvement.

It's not a normal set up that you see things getting worse and you predict for better.

I think this is setting up high expectations for the back half that have a high likelihood to disappoint for tech in general.

Look at Amazon, Google, and Microsoft all slow their spending.

Conclusion

Arista is a great company with huge prospects. We can't know if the slowdown they are seeing is short term or something that can extend for some time. I would guess it can last a quarter or two, but it's something we're going to have to track. Cloud spending is key and Microsoft's spending is key. For now we're staying on the sidelines.

Nail Tech Earnings Catch moves in the biggest tech stocks. We speak to dozens of the largest tech companies each quarter to see who has the biggest potential. See what our subscribers are saying: "The best tech stock-picking site I've found so far." "This is a home run!" "This service has paid for itself many times over via expert and informed guidance." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.