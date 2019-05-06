Cortexyme IPO Isn't Cheap

The target market is significant. 5.7 million people in the United States and more than 30 million in the world suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

Targeting a market that could reach $1.1 trillion by 2050, Cortexyme (CRTX) will probably interest institutional investors. Besides, the company appears to have sufficient equity financing to complete its Phase 2-3 clinical trial. In addition, the fact that Pfizer (PFE) is among the shareholders is also very appealing. The only issue is that the company expects to deliver top-line results in 2021. The market will have to wait for more than two years, which is a long time for some investors.

Business

Founded in 2012, Cortexyme is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting treatments for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative illnesses.

The company’s research is based on the presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis ("P. gingivalis") in the body of more than 90% of the 100 Alzheimer’s patients. According to several studies, P. gingivalis infection is responsible for Alzheimer’s disease in animal models.

Using Cortexyme’s lead candidate COR388, the company has shown dose-dependent reductions in infection measures when tested with mice with a P. gingivalis brain infection. Doses of 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg helped reduce the P. gingivalis load in brain tissues as compared to the results obtained in the control group. The images below provide further details on this matter:

The company’s lead candidate, COR388 is a small molecule gingipain inhibitor. In the Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials, this treatment was well-tolerated.

In the Phase 1a trial, which included 34 subjects, there was only one adverse event. Read the lines below for further information on the Phase 1a trial:

In the Phase 1b trial, Cortexyme treated 33 subjects. Adverse events were also infrequent. See the table and the lines below for further details on this matter:

In April 2019, Cortexyme started a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Top-line results are expected by the end of 2021. Investors should remember the date. If the results please the market, the share price should spike up.

Large Market Opportunity

The target market is significant. 5.7 million people in the United States and more than 30 million in the world suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. Besides, the number of people with this condition is expected to grow to 14 million in the US. The direct costs of taking care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease are expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2050. The image below provides further details on these matters

Balance Sheet

The company’s financial situation is excellent. As of December 31, 2018, cash and short-term investments approximated to $71 million. Besides, current assets comprised of 99% of the total amount of assets. As a result, most investors will feel attracted by Cortexyme. Bear in mind that market participants are willing to finance the companies that already have cash. See below more on the list of assets:

On the liabilities front, the company does not report any financial debt. Also, the amount of total liabilities is small as compared to the total amount of assets. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 52x. A list of liabilities is shown below:

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

The amount of R&D was equal to $9 million and $10 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. However, market participants should expect R&D expenses to increase in the future. Note that the company is currently enrolling more than 500 participants, which is more significant number than that of Phase 1 clinical trials:

See below more on the top of the P&L:

With regards to the cash burn rate, in 2017 and 2018, the FCF was equal to -$9.8 million and -$11.9 million respectively. Market participants should not worry about the stock based compensations. They were equal to only $38k and $0.155 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Use Of Proceeds

Cortexyme expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COR388. It is appealing that the company is not expected to acquire shares from existing shareholders. Read the lines below for further details on this matter:

“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund our global Phase 2/3 GAIN clinical trial for COR388, and to support future clinical and preclinical activities, manufacturing and development of our library of compounds, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the costs of operating as a public company.” Source: Prospectus

As shown in the lines below, Cortexyme expects to have cash in hand until 2021:

We estimate that our current capital resources, along with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through 2021, including through the completion and the announcement of the top-line results of our Phase 2/3 GAIN trial. [Source: Prospectus]

It is very relevant that market participants are monitoring the cash in hand. When Cortexyme burns all its cash, the likelihood of the additional sale of equity will increase. Keep in mind that equity transactions create stock dilution, which pushes the share price down.

Stockholders

Most probably, market participants will appreciate seeing Pfizer among the shareholders. The float outstanding is also significant, which means that Cortexyme was successful in selling stakes to institutional investors. The image below provides a list of shareholders:

Competitors And Valuation

Cortexyme competes with large organizations. The following companies, as mentioned in the prospectus, compete with Cortexyme:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF)

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Novartis AG (NVS)

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Market participants should not use these companies to assess the valuation of Cortexyme as they are too large. Owler also provides a list of competitors, which can be seen in the image below:

Among the companies cited by Owler, the following entities are public: Alector, Inc. (ALEC), and Denali Therapeutics (DNLI). As shown in the images below, they have more product candidates than Cortexyme. However, like Cortexyme, they are still at an early stage of development:

These companies target not only Alzheimer’s, but also Neurodegeneration, Parkinson, Dementia, and other illnesses. As a result, their total enterprise value should be larger than that of Cortexyme. As shown in the image below, the enterprise value of ALEC and DNLI is more than $1 billion:

Cortexyme expects to have cash of $139 million after the IPO. With 26 million shares outstanding at $17.00 per share, the expected enterprise value should be $442 million. Deducting $139 million, enterprise value is expected to be $303 million. The image below provides further details on the expected capitalization:

With 14 candidates, ALEC has an enterprise value of more than one billion. Besides, with ten candidates, DNLI reports an enterprise value of $1.8 billion. With one product candidate, Cortexyme is expected to have an enterprise value of $303 million. Taking into account these figures, Cortexyme does not appear to be cheap.

Risks

With that, market participants should understand that investing in biopharmaceutical stocks can be quite speculative. If the results in 2021 are not beneficial, the erosion of value for shareholders could be quite significant. Besides, further financing could be needed to finish the other programs. If the company sells additional equity, the stock dilution could make the share price fall.

Conclusion

Targeting a massive market opportunity, Cortexyme will most likely attract the attention of institutional shareholders. Besides, it is appealing that the company expects to have the cash to complete its Phase 2-3 clinical trial.

With that, it is not ideal that the company expects to release the top-line results in 2021. Investors will have to wait for more than two years to know whether the results are favorable. Until the results are announced, investors should study the cash per share. It is likely that the share price moves will be somewhat correlated to this financial metric.

