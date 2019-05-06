The Inexorable Rise Of Alteryx

Below market price puts let you either earn income or get cheaper shares than today, its a useful way to deal with the high share price.

The story is still as magnificent as it was a year ago, but rather than jump in, we would sell below market price put options.

Despite that advice, we failed to include the shares in the SHU portfolio, one of our biggest mistakes as the shares have more than tripled.

A little less than a year ago we argued that the shares offered a good entry point at $30 and change.

One of the biggest mistakes we made in the past 12 months was not taking a position in Alteryx (AYX) when according to our own analysis a perfect buying opportunity had arrived at $30 and change a year ago. The rest, as they say, is history:

So the stock more than tripled in less than a year from that "good entry point" as we called it back then. It's difficult for something like that to happen without some improvement in basic metrics, and indeed:

Data by YCharts

But share prices are forward looking so investors are clearly expecting much bigger things from the company, given the rather exorbitant valuation of the shares with a sales multiple well over 20x.

The company's products offer a great value proposition to customers (Q1CC):

I think that the out of the box experience with Alteryx is it's $4000 a year on a three year contract, that seems expensive. We get through that pretty quickly as people start to realize that out of that 16 hours of wasted activity every week in the hands of each analyst that operational efficiency improvement more than pays for itself in a single seat.

There are of course certain barriers to expansion:

Cultural resistance to digital transformation of the business in general.

Educate the sophisticated capabilities to more employees of customers in order to be able to expand seats.

On the latter (Q1CC):

We're seeing the convergence of trained statistician and the citizen scientists happen. We're going to make sure that we provide the guardrails for the citizen scientists, while we provide the acceleration that the Phd wants to get through models quickly. So we see a world in the not too distant future where assisted modeling for the citizen scientist is going to be a requirement and a – on auto modeling function for trained statisticians so they can get back to the edge cases and the hard problems within enterprises.

Parts of Alteryx' solutions cater to the 'citizen scientist' as they are code free or code friendly drag and drop solutions.

Growth

We tackled the companies growth avenues in an earlier article, so we're going to remain brief here, but the amount of avenues is dizzying with an estimated $47B TAM:

Large customers

Expand use cases (both horizontal as well as vertical ones)

Partnerships with accounting firms

International

Acquisitions

The company is focusing on corporate customers and had a notable acceleration in that segment nearly doubling from last year (+82% from global 2000 customers). This isn't a surprise, given the fact that (Q1CC):

there's a focus of enterprises on digital transformation spend more than 50 grand to see success on getting access to the $10 trillion to $15 trillion of value that's locked up and data around the world

This realization leads to big companies taking data management more seriously and often appoint a CDO, chief data officer that Alteryx can then engage with directly in a top-down approach, speeding things up and improving the sales productivity of Alteryx.

What also plays a role is the higher visibility of Alteryx, boosted by the success of the business and the IPO. Potential customers are aware there must be something of value here and management argues that they are now "finally gotten the attention we deserve."

The company is gathering such scale that it starts to build some expand use cases. Indeed, the company (Q1CC):

we use Alteryx ourselves internally to understand how people use our platform looking at everything from job titles to industries to geographies to help inform us what we should be doing next.

Government and healthcare were the first verticals in which the company invested resources. This is now followed by tax and audit cases, which is a horizontal opportunity (as it's a feature of basically every industry) as well as a vertical ones (with the strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters and accounting firms). And there are other opportunities (Q1CC):

But we see opportunities in everything from manufacturing, pharmaceuticals as an adjunct to health care, academics, the student market, university market seems to be doing pretty well. I would be cautious about the expansion capabilities in that because that's not necessarily where the largest TAM is. We're going to be cautious.

Also specializing in verticals brings it more into contact with competitors which are more geared towards point solutions for certain verticals.

The company also grows through acquisitions, recently (April 4) it completed the acquisition of ClearStory Data for $20M which gives it compelling IP and additional capabilities to harnass large scale unstructured data sets. It also provides the company with a long sought after beachhead into Silicon Valley. For the merits of this acquisition see the article from SA contributor Donovan Jones.

International growth was 54% with revenue at $23M. But at just 30% of revenue there is an obviously substantial opportunity here.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

As of May 1, 2019, guidance for the second quarter 2019 and full year 2019 is as follows: Second Quarter 2019 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $74.0 million to $77.0 million, an increase of 44% to 50% year-over-year. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $(4.0) million to $(7.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.04) to $(0.09) based on approximately 62.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2019 Guidance: Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $355.0 million to $360.0 million, an increase of 40% to 42% year-over-year. Non-GAAP income from operations is now expected to be in the range of $30.0 million to $35.0 million. Non-GAAP net income per share is now expected to be in the range of $0.38 to $0.45 based on approximately 68.0 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 20%.



Margins

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP margins are slightly better with gross margin at 90.5% (down from 91.2% a year ago). Mix is a main factor here with greater demand for Connect and Promote taking gross margin down a notch, but at 90% there is no worry for us here.

Management argued that it front-loaded some of the hiring for the year, which led to a significant increase of operating cost, rising from $38.7M in Q1 2018 to $67.3M in Q1 2019 producing a non-GAAP operating margin of 2% (still an improvement from the $1.3M non-GAAP operating loss last year).

The company is expanding internationally and this of course eats resources but even though there is a great deal of operational leverage.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company is already generating meaningful amounts of cash for a couple of years, but with the tremendous growth it's no surprise that share based compensation is also increasing rapidly (although this is pretty modest in relation to revenue, well under 10%):

Data by YCharts

Incentive pay does tick up the share count still. Their cash position keeps improving, now with cash, equivalents and short-term investments at $461.3M up from $426.2M at the end of last year.

The company's convertible senior notes became convertible and is now classified as a short-term liability at $176.3M.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation metrics are in the stratosphere, which is really no surprise. On a forward basis it's a more bearable 16x sales, but that's still pretty hefty.

Conclusion

Alteryx is one of those unique companies offering capabilities to enterprise which really brings them big benefits and for which there are the most obvious solution.

Since we're only in the first innings of extracting value from big data, the company still has a very large runway ahead of it. What investors need to do is check the story from time to time, see whether the competition is increasing, whether there are pricing pressures or whether growth is tapering off or whether there are any management mistakes.

If these boxes can all be ticked, which we think is the case (at least so far), the one thing left is to wait for a good entry point. We think today's $98 (although as we write futures are down heavily on renewed trade trouble) is not one of those (our $30 a year ago certainly qualified, even if we failed to execute on that).

There is of course no guarantee that the stock will come down in any meaningful way, and one way to deal with that could be to sell put options, and keep selling these until they hit (providing there is no fundamental change in the company's prospects).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.