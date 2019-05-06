Tesla's Solar Business Approaches Terminal Decline

Despite continued claims of eventual growth, Tesla's solar energy segment will likely continue to deteriorate for the foreseeable future, exposing the company to significant penalties in the future.

If not for the prospect of steep penalties and clawbacks in New York, the wind-down of SolarCity and other solar energy assets would probably be faster still.

The company claims to remain committed to its energy segment, signaled by a steep price cut announced in Q2. Already selling at a loss, installation margins will only worsen.

Tesla's solar deployments fell once again to another multi-year low. Employment and investment have both stalled out at its Buffalo manufacturing plant and the long-awaited solar roof remains AWOL.

Elon Musk once contended that Tesla’s (TSLA) energy generation and storage business might one day dwarf its automotive manufacturing business. That prospect has proven increasingly fanciful with each passing quarter.

We have tracked the declining fortunes of Tesla’s solar energy generation division for some time. The company’s Q1 earnings report shows that, despite Musk’s repeated promises of an imminent ramp-up, the solar energy division has only continued to deteriorate.

By and large, investor attention focuses almost exclusively on Tesla’s electric vehicle business. Yet, the slow collapse of the solar division could have serious consequences for the company’s finances and its growth narrative.

Declining Deployment

Tesla’s solar deployment has fallen precipitously from its 2015 heights. In Q1, the pattern of gradual decline in deployments gave way to an outright collapse:

Source: Tesla, @TeslaCharts

This steep drop in solar deployment resulted in a 13% percent revenue decline for Tesla’s energy segment from the previous quarter. A slight uptick in energy storage revenue could only partly offset diminishing solar revenues.

In its Q1 update letter, Tesla said it would introduce a “new pricing and deployment strategy” in Q2. The company unveiled this promised new pricing strategy last week. In essence, it boils down to Tesla selling solar panels below prevailing market rates. But solar panels are essentially commodity products.

Everything Must Go

Tesla has demonstrated no technological advantage in its current offerings over those of the likes of Sunrun (RUN), nor has it disclosed any significant breakthrough in recent months that could justify its new market-beating prices. The solar roof product, which Musk used to justify the 2016 takeover of SolarCity, is still in development three years later. As The New York Times recently pointed out, this pricing scheme could prove self destructive:

“It has started selling solar panels and related equipment for up to 16 percent less than the national average price by standardizing systems and requiring customers to order them online. Tesla executives said these changes should put to rest concerns that the company, better known for its luxury electric cars, has neglected its residential solar business. But it is not clear whether the strategy will work or is even feasible.”

A quick look at Tesla’s financial statements reveal that its solar energy business has experienced a collapse in gross margins, even before the proposed 16% price cut:

Source: Tesla

Tesla appears to be making a last-ditch bid to bolster the narrative that solar energy is a crucial element of Tesla’s business. Fire-sale prices may help juice demand at the margins, and may even produce an uptick in Tesla’s market share for a while. But it's an unsustainable strategy. No amount of hype can overcome the simple fact that commodity pricing is here to stay.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla’s valuation is based on the idea that it is “more than a car company.” Its energy segment has long played a big part in that story. Thus, the collapse of its solar business could have far-reaching consequences for the company.

The government of New York handed Tesla $750 million in subsidies on the understanding that the company would employ thousands of workers and invest billions into Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo. Tesla reported a headcount of just 800 workers at the facility at the end of 2018, meaning it will almost certainly face a $41.2 million penalty for failing to meet employment requirements in April 2020. That is just the first of many clawbacks that New York will impose on Tesla if it fails to meet its obligations.

Ultimately, the decline of Tesla’s solar energy segment is the product both of underinvestment and fierce competition from other commodity players in the industry. The financial lodestone created by the SolarCity acquisition, imminent government penalties in New York, and general operational overhangs will all serve to weigh on Tesla’s valuation as time goes on.

Tesla’s solar business has devolved into a sort of kabuki theater, making lots of noise and promising a bright tomorrow, while systematically gutting its operations. Investors ignore this at their peril.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.