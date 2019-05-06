ConocoPhillips: Impressive Cash Flow

COP ought to be a permanent position in your oil assets portfolio.

ConocoPhillips holds a global asset portfolio embracing five different locations of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,361K Boe/d in 1Q'19 (including Libya).

Net income increased $1.83 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is an independent US oil company which is particularly suited for a long-term investment because of its broad assets portfolio and supportive projects pipeline. Production of oil equivalent is spread over five regions indicated below:

While oil prices are more unpredictable due to a continual geopolitical instability worldwide, which exacerbates volatility, one element that remains constant is that ConocoPhillips is producing stable earnings and steady free cash flow.

I have indicated below the earnings breakdown per region:

The investment thesis is simple. COP ought to be a permanent position in your oil assets portfolio. However, I do not believe buying and waiting for the stock to double is a viable strategy in the oil business. I recommend always trading short-term about 30% of your COP holding to be able to profit from the volatility.

Note: ConocoPhillips is not an oil supermajor since the company spun off its downstream assets on April 12, 2012, known as Phillips 66 (PSX), to focus on the upstream business.

Quick Presentation

ConocoPhillips holds a global asset portfolio embracing five different locations of the globe, with world-class assets producing 1,361K Boe/d in 1Q'19 (including Libya).

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips - 1Q'19: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 7.77 8.88 7.20 8.74 8.96 9.24 10.17 10.36 10.06 Net Income in $ Billion 0.59 3.44 0.42 1.58 0.89 1.64 1.86 1.87 1.83 EBITDA $ Billion 2.06 -2.43 2.51 3.18 3.72 4.23 4.59 4.47 4.47 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 7.5% 38.7% 5.8% 18.1% 9.9% 17.7% 18.3% 18.0% 18.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.47 -2.78 0.34 1.28 0.75 1.39 1.59 1.61 1.60 Cash from operations in $ Billion 1.79 1.75 1.06 2.48 2.40 3.34 3.41 3.78 2.89 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 0.97 1.02 1.09 1.52 1.54 2.00 1.60 1.62 1.64 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 824 731 -33 964 864 1,343 1,811 2,166 1.26 Total Cash $ Billion 3.36 11.80 11.69 10.10 7.05 6.01 6.68 7.63 8.27 Total Debt in $ Billion 26.4 23.5 21.0 19.7 17.1 15.0 15.0 15.0 15.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.285 0.285 0.285 0.305 0.305 0.305 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.24 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.18 1.17 1.16 1.15

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income. Total revenues and other were $10.06 billion in 1Q'19.

Net income increased $1.83 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Ryan M. Lance, Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

Earnings and cash flow were strong. We generated significant free cash flow that organically funded shareholder distributions of 37% of our CFO in excess of our target. We met or exceeded operational targets, underlying production grew year-on-year by 5% on an absolute basis, and 13% on a per debt adjusted share basis. The business is running safely and efficiently.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is again positive yearly and represents $6.577 billion ("TTM"). COP recorded first quarter FCF of $1,257 million.

As I have said in my preceding article about the company, free cash flow is a critical indicator of strength when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment.

COP is indicating high numbers here which should warrant a more significant quarterly dividend, which is now $1.22 per share yearly or a yield of 1.97%.

The company also spent $0.8 billion to purchase stocks in 1Q'19.

Ryan Lance said in the conference call:

While prices have been stronger lately, our guidance items are unchanged. As we said last quarter, we expect capital to be front-end loaded this year. Production is expected to be back-end loaded as return on our unconventionals ramp and we come out of our usual 2Q and 3Q turnarounds. As for improving return on capital employed, our ROCE ticked up on a rolling four quarter basis.

COP has passed the FCF test.

3 - Detailed oil production in K Boe/d

Note: The production above includes Libya (43K Boe/d).

Production in Lower 48 represents 30.42% of the total output, including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil equivalent production was 1,357K Boe/d in the fourth quarter, up 8% from a year ago and up 7.6% sequentially.

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 326K Boe/d for 1Q'19 down from 335K Boe/d in 4Q'18. However, ConocoPhillips has indicated that it expects a 19% production growth for the big 3 in H2 2019.

Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (Crude oil, Natural Gas, NGL and others). The global average oil equivalent price increased 0.2% from a year ago. In the first quarter of 2019, ConocoPhillips forecasts production of 1.24 million Boe/d to 1.28 million Boe/d (see guidance below).

4 - Two divestitures in 1Q'19

1 - On April 16, 2019, ConocoPhillips announced the sale of its two E&P U.K. subsidiaries for $2.68 billion to Chrysaor E&P Ltd., plus interest.

ConocoPhillips said it will retain its London-based commercial trading business, and its 40.3% interest of the Teesside oil terminal.

Also, on April 15, the company closed the sale of its 30% interests Greater Sunrise fields for $350 million, to the government of Timor-Leste.

The Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields, collectively known as the Greater Sunrise Fields, are located in the Timor Sea.

Finally, On March 8, 2019, it is worth noting that COP received an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, ICSID, ruling ordering Venezuela to pay $8.7 billion to the company for unlawful expropriation.

5 - Net debt is $6.63 billion in 1Q'19 Net debt is about $6.63 billion (total cash of $8.27 billion) in 1Q'19. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and the net debt has been decreasing in the last three quarters. Debt to Capital is 31% in 1Q'19.

Note: The company's revolving credit facility provides a total commitment of $6.0 billion and expires in May 2023.

6 - ConocoPhillips: guidance 2019

Source: COP Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips has posted an impressive first quarter of 2019 which beat estimate. Free Cash Flow is $1.257 billion this quarter. It demonstrates that exploration and production (E&P) oil companies such as COP are thriving with oil prices well above $60.

Also, ConocoPhillips offers a decent mix of oil and natural gas operations, which provides the company with the right financial balance. Below, I have indicated breakdown production per product.

Items Crude oil Mbd NGL Mbd Bitumen Mbd Natural Gas MMCFD Production in Mbd 715 110 63 2,840 Production in Mbed 715 110 63 473 % 52.5% 8.1% 4.6% 34.8%

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP is showing a descending channel pattern with line resistance (violet) at about $66 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position at this level unless oil prices turn bullish) and line support, which is a parallel of the line resistance, at about $61 (I recommend accumulating at this price).

Descending channel patterns are considered bearish short term, which means technical traders expect a re-test of $61 with a potential breakout to reach $57 (double bottom).

However, the stock is quite cheap now, and if oil prices turn bullish, COP can eventually trend up to $66 and eventually reach its long-term resistance at $70.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.