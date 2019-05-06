CPSI To Acquire Get Real Health For Patient Engagement Tech

With the acquisition, CPSI will replace its existing patient-facing solutions with Get Real's and expand its offerings.

CPSI has agreed to acquire Get Real Health for up to $25 million.

Quick Take

CPSI (CPSI) announced it has agreed to acquire Get Real Health for up to $25 million.

Get Real Health operates as a patient engagement software company for the U.S. market.

CPSI is gaining a known quantity as it seeks to revamp its patient-facing offerings with modern and more capable solutions.

Target Company

Rockville, Maryland-based Get Real Health was founded in 2001 to help patients and medical practitioners to engage with each other and improve outcomes through its suite of healthcare IT tools.

Management is headed by President, CEO and co-founder Robin Wiener, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Director of Human Resources at US Web.

Below is an overview video of InstantPHR, the company’s patient engagement portal:

Source: Get Real Health

Get Real Health’s primary offerings include:

Ellie

InstantPHR

CHBase

Company partners or major customers include:

TELUS Health (TU)

The University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust

KeyHIE

Investors have invested $2.5 million in the company and include TELUS Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the US patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2025.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 19.5% between 2014 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing awareness of government organizations, such as Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality and the Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, as well as the growing need for mobile healthcare solutions.

Major competitive vendors that provide patient engagement solutions include:

Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX)

Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Phytel

Athenahealth (ATHN)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

MEDecision

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CPSI disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a form 8-K filing as $11 million in upfront cash and up to $14 million in contingent earn-outs based on meeting EBITDA performance milestones.

The firm said it would pay for the deal through drawing from its existing senior secured revolver.

Management expects the acquisition to be ‘accretive to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019’ and belives it will ‘yield approximately $1.0 million in annual cost synergies, primarily from the replacement of CPSI’s existing patient engagement solutions.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, CPSI had $5.7 million in cash and equivalents and $168 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $23.0 million.

In the past 12 months, CPSI’s stock price has fallen 13.5% vs. Allscripts’ (MDRX) fall of 17.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have generally been negative when compared to consensus, with the exception of four of the last five quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are currently centered on ‘Hold’ and the consensus price target of $32.88 implies a potential upside of 17.6% from the stock’s current price at press time of $27.54:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has stabilized after falling in early 2017, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CPSI is acquiring Get Real to replace and broaden its patient-facing offerings to health care providers.

As CPSI president and CEO Boyd Douglas stated in the deal announcement,

The demographics and population make-up of the communities we serve support the growing demand for strategies and tools to address the on-going management of chronic care conditions, which are prevalent in these areas. Helping our customers secure the future of community healthcare is what we focus on each and every day. By acquiring Get Real Health, we can continue this effort as providers evolve to a value-based care delivery model.

More specifically, Get Real’s products will provide CPSI with greater exposure to patient-facing offerings via Get Real’s Instant PHR and CHBase products.

Get Real’s Ellie app ‘will allow CPSI customers to improve their patient’s health outcomes while strengthening their own bottom lines.’

Get Real has also developed international and government collaborations in Europe, Canada, and Australia, providing CPSI with additional market entry points.

The deal appears to make strategic sense as CPSI plans to replace its patient-facing solutions with Get Real’s. By acquiring rather than building from scratch, CPSI gains a known quantity that it can go to market with, rather than waiting months or years to build its own, with the potential for execution risks.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.