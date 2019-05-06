Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully

That said, though, shares are trading near 52-week highs, are overbought over the short haul and probably fairly valued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) released decent first-quarter results in April. The commercial mortgage real estate investment trust outearned its dividend with core earnings, supported by a strong U.S. economy in the first quarter. That said, though, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has limited NII-upside in today's interest environment, and shares are overbought over the short haul. I see substantial correction risks for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Time to tread carefully.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Portfolio Overview

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust with large investments in senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe and Australia. At the end of the March quarter, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's senior-focused loan portfolio was valued at $16.1 billion.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Investor Presentation

The majority of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loans relate to office properties (47 percent of total portfolio) while loans to the hotel industry come in second (18 percent) and multi-family loans come in third (15 percent).

Here's a loan breakdown by property type.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust 10-Q Filing

Blackstone Mortgage Trust saw record originations in the commercial mortgage sector in 2018 due to strong fundamentals in the commercial real estate market. In 2018, Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated $10.7 billion worth of commercial real estate loans. 2019 is off to a slower start, but the U.S. economy and U.S. real estate markets remained in good shape throughout the first quarter.

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust's origination volumes since Q1-2016.

Source: Achilles Research

Distribution Coverage

In the first quarter of 2019, Blackstone Mortgage Trust outearned its dividend easily with core earnings: The company earned $0.71/share in core earnings which exceeded the dividend payout of $0.62/share.

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust's updated dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has covered its payout with core earnings in the last twelve quarters, but there are other companies in the sector that have more compelling coverage stats, including Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR). I have discussed my stance on Starwood Property Trust here, and my position on Ladder Capital here.

Limited Interest Rate Upside

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a large floating-rate investment portfolio that throws off higher net interest income when interest rates go up. Also, 100 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Q1-2019 originations were floating rate. However, the Fed scaled back its interest rate path in March, which effectively limits BXMT's net interest income upside, despite positive interest rate sensitivity.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's shares are trading near 52-week highs (latest 52-week @$35.98) and are overbought based on the Relative Strength Index, or RSI.

The RSI flashes a value of 71.59, indicating overbought territory, which suggests that BXMT is ripe for a correction.

Source: StockCharts

Besides being overbought, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is probably already fully valued today, if not slightly overvalued. Income investors today pay ~12.7x (elevated) Q1-2019 run-rate core earnings and 1.3x book value for the REIT's 6.9 percent dividend.

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has considerable valuation risk, in my opinion, and could fall back to the $30 price level in case of larger profit-taking in the market. Further, a more dovish Fed effectively limits Blackstone Mortgage Trust's net interest income upside which makes it harder for BXMT to move higher. A U.S. recession, or, worse, a steep downturn in commercial real estate, could even put the dividend into question.

Your Takeaway

It's time to tread carefully. Blackstone Mortgage Trust may have had a good first quarter in 2019, but the REIT's valuation is stretched and the strong rebound in the first four month of 2019 could lead to profit-taking. Further, the Fed has become much less aggressive with respect to interest rates in a very short period of time, and positive interest rate sensitivity tied to the REIT's large floating-rate asset base is no longer enough to grow NII. I will consider buying BXMT for my high-yield income portfolio in the low $30s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD, LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.