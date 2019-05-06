Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Terrance Doyle - President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer

Rod Baker - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Newsome - Vice President, Finance

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Chris Colvin - Breach Inlet Capital

Authi Seevaratnam - Cambridge Global Asset Management

Damir Gunja - TD Securities

This call is being recorded on Monday, May 6, 2019.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Terrance Doyle. Please go ahead.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leoni. And good morning everyone, and welcome to the Great Canadian Gaming conference call to review the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Rod Baker, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and John Russo, the company's General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

I would like to remind listeners that the latter portion of this call is reserved for institutional investors and analysts. Any media-related inquiries can be directed towards Chuck Keeling, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming. He can be reached at 604- 247-4197.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the company's future. These statements, which will be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, except or similar expressions are based on information currently available to the company.

Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are made as of the date of this call and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this call is presented in Canadian dollars and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, except for adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS term defined in the company's MD&A.

I will now pass the call over to Rod to review of Great Canadian's financial results for this quarter. He will then provide commentary on the company's overall operation and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rod Baker

Thank you, Terrance. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Today, I’d like to go over the key highlight of Great Canadian this quarter followed by an overview of the company’s first quarter financial results and future outlook.

I would like to begin the conference call with the recent news that the company has completed agreements with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and the owners of Ajax Downs to extend operations at Casino Ajax beyond the opening of our casino resort property currently under development in Pickering, which will allow this gaming and horse racing facility that was previously expected to close to continue making economic contributions to the community it serves.

Under the agreement, we reached terms with the OLG to establish a new gaming zone for Casino Ajax and to provide typical allowances for the on-going operating costs and capital requirements. No changes were made to the pre-established threshold amounts for the GTA Gaming Bundle, and a prescribed mechanism was established to adjust for potential delays in property development plans and associated growth in gaming revenues.

The agreement also provides for an additional 10 years to be added to the existing extension in the Casino Operating and Services Agreement, based on certain conditions being met. The ability for a new gaming facility to be developed and operated within the GTA remains unchanged.

Subsequent to the first quarter 2019, the company announced an agreement which sells subsidiary Great American Gaming Corporation, Maverick Gaming LLC for proceeds of US $56 million. Great Canadian has evolved over the last few years and has taken actions that will allow the company to focus on our recent acquisitions on Ontario, which offer opportunities for significant organic growth in underservice gaming markets.

The divestiture of Great American is in-line with the company’s strategic goals and demonstrates our commitment to explore opportunities that create shareholder value. As previously mentioned in our fourth quarter earnings call, the first quarter in 2019 experienced challenges from extreme weather conditions, which negatively impacted guest visitation, particularly at our Ontario gaming facilities.

The company also experienced delays in the execution of its development and related operational plans for the West GTA Gaming Bundle, which has negatively impacted revenue and profitability expectations of the bundle. Due to delays at Elements Casino Mohawk and Elements Casino Flamboro related to or required approvals and negotiations with third parties to expand facilities, construction plans commenced later than originally anticipated.

In connection with these delays, the company was unable to fully launch a comprehensive marketing plan to introduce the new gaming and hospitality amenities to their respective markets, which is integral to driving new revenues in the bundle. Based on the revenue uptake at Woodbine for the launch table games in August 2018 also was limited marketing and non-gaming amenities, we remained optimistic that we would see the same traction upon the initial introduction table games at Mohawk and Flamboro in December 2018. Unfortunately, this did not prove to be the case.

Management can confirm that all key approvals for the initial developments have now been received, allowing the company to continue with its construction plans. I want to provide further clarity to a question that was asked in our fourth quarter earnings call regarding the sequential increase in Ontario’s gross gaming revenues in Q4 2018, when compared to Q3 2018.

However, our reported gaming revenues for these periods were relatively consistent. In my response, I reference a difference in PCE between the reporting periods, which was correct and represented approximately one-third of the difference in the ratio between GGR and gaming revenues in those two periods.

Another one-third of the difference was related to a correction of the GGR number previously over reported in Q1 and Q2 2018. The true-up adjustment was done in Q3 2018, which increased the GGR variance between Q4 2018 and Q3 2018. The remaining difference was made up by numerous items, including certain revenues such as poker rate, lottery and pull-tab that are not included in the GGR number.

The technology fee that we received in the East Gaming Bundle, the cost of our loyalty rewards, and any changes in service provider fees comprising PCE, fixed fee, and variable fee. There are quite a few moving pieces that are required to precisely reconcile the changes in GGR to gaming revenues between reporting periods.

I’m now going to comment on the financial highlights for the quarter – first quarter of 2019. Great Canadian’s revenues have increased by 35% or $81.6 million from $230.5 million to 312.1 million during the first quarter of 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2019 when compared to same period in the prior year was attributable to a full quarter of operations from the West GTA Gaming Bundle.

22 additional operating days in the GTA Gaming Bundle and new revenues from the introduction of table games at Woodbine. Revenues also increased from the East Gaming Bundle, due to the additional revenues of Shorelines Casino Peterborough, which opened on October 15 and Shorelines sponsored Kawartha Downs, which reopened under agreed terms on December 19, 2018. These increases were partially offset by the previously mentioned extreme weather conditions experienced in Ontario.

Adjusted EBITDA was $111.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, which included a $20.8 million positive impact from IFRS 16. The new lease accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2019. Adjusted EBTIDA was $88.9 million in the same prior year period. Readers were cautioned that the financial results for the comparative period in 2018 of not being adjusted for IFRS 16.

Shareholders net earnings was $32.6 million or $0.55 per common share for the first quarter of 2019, which had a $2.2 million or $0.04 per common share negative impact from IFRS 16 adoption. Shareholders net earnings was $29.2 million or $0.48 per common share at the same period in 2018. The company remains focused on the execution of its operational and development plans for 2019 and beyond.

Construction is underway at several gaming facilities in the GTA and West GTA Gaming Bundles, despite certain delays as previously mentioned. Development plans for the gaming facilities in these bundles will expand gaming offerings and introduce an exciting mix of hospitality and the entertained features of the properties that will deliver exceptional guest experiences within their respective markets.

Construction at the new world-class casino resort in Durham region located in Pickering is well underway. We’re legally anticipating introduction of this property into the GTA market place, which will represent the next material increase in the slot and table capacity in the GTA gaming bundle.

During the quarter, we expanded capacity at Elements Casino Mohawk and Elements Casino Grand River adding approximately 290 and 190 slot machines respectively. Elements Casino Mohawk is expected to launch further expanded gaming in the second quarter of 2019 and will feature approximately 1,500 slot machines and 60 gaming tables once renovations are complete.

We look forward to transforming these properties into premier gaming and entertainment destinations. Great Canadian maintained a strong financial position at December 31, 2018, which included a cash balance of $304 million available capacity of $397 million on senior secured credit facilities. Available capacity of $907.1 million on One Toronto gaming credit facility and $151 million on Ontario Gaming West GTA revolving credit facility.

Comprehensive development plans for Ontario Gaming Properties will be supported by their respective partnerships on request credit facilities, re-invested cash flow from operation, any partner contributions required. Under the terms of respective Ontario partnership credit agreements, cash generated from the businesses will primarily be used upon capital investments after completion of the initial development plans.

Great Canadian’s enhanced capital structure efforts corporate, refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2019 has given the company additional flexibility to invest in our business and pursue other opportunities to enhance value. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we utilized $40 million of capacity on our revolving credit facility to repurchase shares under the normal course issuer bid, which was fully repaid in the first quarter of 2019 demonstrating our disciplined approach to use of capital that has allowed us to maintain our strong financial position.

Great Canadian continues to make meaningful investments and to explore opportunities that will drive its business forward and provide added value to our shareholders and guests is evidenced by the recent divestiture of Great American. We have a busy year ahead of us with development plans; and we look forward to sharing our progress of our plans in the future.

Terrance, you can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks Rod. And before we begin today’s question-and-answers session, I would like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for institutional investors and analysts. I would like to reiterate the company’s investor relations philosophy, which encourages investors and analyst to utilize this public conference call as a principal medium to speaking with Great Canadian Senior Management.

Leoni, we’ll now go to the Q&A. Thank you.

Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Sabahat, please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Alright. Thanks. Just maybe staring with the Ontario segment, can you maybe give us a little bit more color on the quarter-over cost increase on the labor side? There looks to be a step-up there, can you maybe talk about how much of that is related to the GTA facilities versus some of the other bundles?

Rod Baker

So, I think when you look at material step-ups in cost you should look at as one of the key metrics where gaming tables have been established. So, if you remember, we introduced tables at Mohawk and Flamboro on December 2019. I think it was 18 and 21 now, it’s like 20 and 22, but roughly around 20 tables each. As I think we’ve educated everybody over the years, you know labor has a much more direct correlation to table activity versus slot activity and as you are aware and obviously we’re quite disappointed with building up some of our amenities is coming, but a bunch of that is still to come in the future. That’s another place where obviously labor will increase correlated to non-gaming revenues.

So, if you look at that, you should look at our table’s activity both in terms of the number of tables and then also any growth in table GGR and it would corelate up with that. If we haven’t increased HR materially in any of their business segments.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then when you, I guess when you take into account the weather headwind that you called out, if we are just looking at the margin profile, like did you – was it just some under-utilization that resulted and that impacted margins? How should we think about the margin of the Q1 relative to a normal Q1 if there weren’t some of these headwinds that you called out?

Rod Baker

So, this is going to be very unhelpful. We closed in 2018 both the GTA and the west GTA bundles and as we’re looking for a normal margin in Q1, I don’t think we’re going to have a normal Q1 for many years. And so, if you think about it, we didn’t have a Q1 last year at all for the West GTA, but we had a partial Q1 for the GTA. And next year, I’m excited because we’re anticipating the opening up of Pickering, which is a step function in our Ontario business, in Q1 of next year, which will have start-up cost, ramp up literally in the middle of that Q1 period.

And then if you want to roll forward, the following year, we’re going to have and it is really different operating environment in terms of GGR levels, as well as amenities throughout all of our properties. So, this is a very long non-answer for you and it’s not going to help your modeling, but I really don’t think you should go and figure out a typical Q1 over the next 2, 3, 4 years percentage and apply that to your model. I think you have to be more specific to the actual year on what will look like.

I’ll also – I think re-enforce what I said, I believe last call and in prior calls, as our business continues to grow and evolve going forward with the business plan that we have in place, we are going to be changing the mix of gaming revenues to non-gaming revenues as we go on build out properties that were and still remain very gaming centric, particularly from our perspective right now.

It being very limited non-gaming amenities and also at two of the more substantial properties within the GTA being both Woodbine and Mohawk. Mohawk, where we have a third party providing our food and beverage up until this point in time. That will change going forward when we build our new facility at Woodbine. So, there will be some changes in that respect, but for the time being our direct non-gaming revenues are extremely, extremely modest, and very modest in relation to the ratio of gaming revenues to non-gaming revenues for our Ontario business at this point in time. That will change.

As that changes, as I mentioned, our margins will decrease over time and I sort of apologize for that and I think, but again I’ll repeat it, folks look at and value, I believe, our business based on its operating margin metrics, which I totally – I totally respect and appreciate. That being said, the journey that we’re on is to grow our aggregate profitability and we are interested in pursuing growth that will have the impact of growing aggregate profitability with a very appropriate, healthy, and positive ROI based on capital invested.

But the net result of all of that will actually decrease our margins, our operating margins over time because a lot of these non-gaming levers and amenities will be very helpful in driving the gaming revenues, but they come with much, much lower operating margins than just say our slot business – an incredible slot business and certainly our table business as well. So, I – you know, that’s a very long-winded answer, I apologize for that, but I would really caution you to not just plunk down one operating margin and roll it out over the next two, three, four, five years in your model.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks for that. And then, I guess maybe just wanted to clarify the commentary you gave earlier on the negotiation you had for Ajax on the 10-year. Was that 10 years on the initial 20 or potential for an additional 10 years on the option to extend that? I guess if you could maybe just clarify that.

Rod Baker

Yes. So, there’s very good alignment in the deal and we’re pleased with it And I believe OLG is as well in terms of growing the business going forward. The additional 10-year option is based on the extension, so there remains – and it’s almost the doubling down of the incentive and focus to get our build out completed at Woodbine, which we are very focused and excited about. So, it is attached to that extension and not the original term.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just a question on your share buyback commentary, I guess how do you think about that for the rest of the year? You know are you going to be opportunistic with it? Do you have a plan in mind for how you want to potentially buy back shares?

Rod Baker

So, I think we always have plans in mind, and, you know, the stock price and what the stock does is determined by all of you. You know, we tried very diligently to make the company be worth more every day, and certainly, as you know, we’ve not shied to access returning capital to shareholders when we thought it was value creating for the remaining shareholders. And look, you know, this is clearly a disappointing quarter and we've got a bunch more work to do, which I can confirm for you and everybody else in the call that we are diligently working on continuing to move our business forward.

If there is a short-term view that’s expressed through our share price that the value of the company has maturely gone down, you know, we wouldn’t necessarily subscribe to that view from management’s perspective. And with our very strong balance sheet, we would absolutely look to create value for shareholders by returning some capital at hopefully attractive pricing over the next year. I would make a caveat there that our current NCIB has roughly 525,000 shares remaining as available to be purchased through what would be the earliest renewal at July 2 of this year.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thanks. And just one last one for me, can you maybe provide some commentary on what you’re seeing British Columbia? I think the revenues year-over-year were flat. Just want to understand what you're seeing in that market as you lap the regulatory environment and there’s been some media reports about a peer that's not doing so well. And I just wanted to understand what you’re seeing in the market from both, you know, your own trend, as well as the competitive environment there.

Rod Baker

Certainly. So, you know, we never comment on peers, and we do have – you know we share weekly GGR revenues. So, we know things about our competitors that it would be inappropriate for disclose – to disclose. I think, you know, in terms of the business, it is actually been modestly growing out here generally. If you look back over the last year, you know, this quarter, I think, was more tempered. I don't know if we even at management would read anything into that tempering rather than calling it still a relatively stable environment.

And again, I am very respectful to not comment on peers and their performance. I do think if one were to go and access public information on debt filings and what not, it could become, I think, more obvious that, you know, some peer issues a lot of the time are not operational in nature, they are more balance sheet in nature. I’m not saying that that’s necessary totally the case, but certainly leverage sometimes makes things appear to be in a much worse position than the business is actually operationally doing.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, thank you.

Rod Baker

Okay. Thank you, Sabahat.

Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Yes. Hi, guys. I think on your Q4 call, you tried to quantify what you expected the weather to be in terms of your EBITDA. I think it was $18 million to $19 million on the quarter. Can you give us an update on it what actually was?

Rod Baker

Yes. So, I think we said $17 million to $18 million, and I think we were fairly close in line on that at the point of visibility we had done the work and luckily there was not incremental material weather that followed our communication with you. So, you know, I think that would be a good assessment of the impact on the weather.

Derek Dley

Okay. You mentioned in your MD&A that the VIP play was down in BC, and in River Rock and Hard Rock particular, can you just comment on some of the trends that you've seen there? And then, as well how is the VIP performance at Woodbine been in the early days of having that offering?

Rod Baker

So – yes, so VIP play is still down out here in BC. You know, we don’t give a lot of visibility, but we have mentioned over the last few quarters post our labor disruption at Hard Rock that the table side of the business, which was frankly much less broadly disbursed at the VIP level than our River Rock business, which was obviously much more robust and large and diversified among a larger player base.

So, I think if you look at that number, you know, River Rock, as we cycled through some of the changes from last January, is, you know, order of magnitude a little more stable. We’re still having challenges rebuilding the table side of the business at Hard Rock, and those challenges year-over-year continue to remain. In terms of, you know, Woodbine, I think Woodbine is deserving of a bit of a conversation. It’s obviously continued to do well and grow the table side of the business, which is obviously what’s represented there into growth in that number order of magnitude. It’s a much bigger driver than obviously the size and scope and scale of GBH or Brantford historically. And we’ve mentioned to you the less than satisfying traction that we’ve received in the table business in the early days, both at Flamboro and Mohawk.

So, you can look to Woodbine as a principal driver of the increase in table business at Woodbine, which is great. And certainly, you know, VIPs would be contributing that, but I would tell you that the tables business at Woodbine has been and continues to be much more broadly based. It doesn't have anywhere near as acute of a VIP type weighting as, for instance, our River Rock has had historically here over the years, which sounds a bit muted in the last couple of years, but – you know the balance is different.

I think it is what it is. It’s also a good thing. I think it also speaks to the depth and breadth of the market. I think it also speaks to – and look, if you’ve been there, Derek, you’d see we have – you know, we have – you know I would say decent offerings, but really, we don't have a true VIP experience. We are very amenity light and even the finishing and the overall experience really isn’t VIP in nature there. So, we’ve not – I think our team has done a good job executing, but we’re really not in the VIP business at this point in time from Woodbine’s perspective.

If I can – you didn’t ask a question, but I think we should also, from the slot side of the business, VIP and also more casual play, I think it is important to understand that, you know, this year, we had a very big up last year in terms of bringing the businesses on and exponential and step-function changes in our financial metrics. You know, we’re really excited and looking toward the opening of our new destination resort in Pickering in Q1 of next year.

You know the flip side of that is until then, you know, any gains that we make will be incremental in nature at best versus exponential at a lot of these businesses. So, we continue to move them forward, but because our business has gotten so much bigger, the base is so much bigger and significant, it’s going to actually be much harder to maturely move the needle until we have, you know, a game change in our platform through the opening of our Pickering facility next Q1.

Derek Dley

Yes, okay. That’s great, that’s very helpful. That kind of leads me into my final question just in terms of the revenue threshold, which in Ontario, I understand went up on April 1, I mean I'm assuming that that revenue threshold takes new account exactly where you just said in terms of the roll-out of incremental gaming capacity in development coming online, you know, again more skewed towards the beginning of 2020 versus 2019. How comfortable are you with the new threshold at this stance?

Rod Baker

Yes, so it does take that – it doesn’t take that into account. I just – you know we had an amazingly growing year last year. I – you know, we don't like guidance. I just didn't want anybody to have expectations of the order of magnitude, a very similar plant and equipment and level of amenities.

Obviously, we continue to move things forward and we’ve got some exiting things literally next week in terms of Mohawk, but when you look at the size, scope and scale of your business and the threshold increase of April 1, I think this year is going to be a stable year financially and working toward some interesting improvement post the opening of Pickering next year.

Derek Dley

Okay, thank you very much.

Rod Baker

Okay. Thank you, Derek.

David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. David, please go ahead.

David McFadgen

Yes. Hi, thank you.

Rod Baker

Hi, David.

David McFadgen

Maybe, Rob, just a follow-up on what you comment was right there. You just said 2019 is probably going to be a stable year financially, do you mean like – do you mean in terms of revenue and EBITDA that you expect to report?

Rod Baker

So – you know we’re talking more profitability. Revenues, as you’ve seen, have gone up quite a bit, and obviously we didn’t match that. You know that’s the metric that I was referring to and I think is more relevant as we look at our business. You know, we’re not interest in making the business bigger; we’re interested in making our businesses be more profitable. However, you get there. So, bigger is not necessarily better in terms of revenues.

David McFadgen

Okay. So, when you were talking 10-year financing, I mean like, I guess the EBITDA, would that be something to look at?

Rod Baker

Look, I think there’s various metrics for, you know, after expenses, I think you’ll look at, you know, any of those if you’d like to.

David McFadgen

Okay. But I’m just wondering what that comment refers to if it refers to net income, or earnings before tax, EBITDA? Any sort of color would be helpful.

Rod Baker

So, it looks at all of those. And it’s just a rough comment; it’s not specific to any. It’s a general trend. I think you just have to be careful about IFRS 16, which clearly goes and is a biggest cyst in our reported EBITDA and it actually – when you – when we’ve gone through and you have the amortization and the implied interest costs, actually those – it actually hurts our net earnings. So, I think it’s a general statement, but if you look at those two levers, it’s going to torque them each a little bit in a different direction.

David McFadgen

Okay. So, I guess – I'm not trying to put words in your mouth, but excluding any IFRS change then it would probably be stable. Is that correct?

Rod Baker

So, order of magnitude, yes, it’s correct. All I’m doing is, you know, if people are modeling material increases that we had last year, I don't think that out of the current base of business that something that is going to occur.

David McFadgen

Okay.

Rod Baker

You know particularly with the delays that we are experiencing here in the West GTA. You know that's going to hurt our math here for some amount of time, as it has in this quarter.

David McFadgen

Well just on the IFRS 16, should we think what happened in Q1 and annualize that? Is that the right way to approach it?

Rod Baker

Yes, so, you know, I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest expert in IFRS 16, but I probably know enough to be dangerous. So, what you will see over a prolonged period of time is the reversal of some of the metrics that you would have seen in this first quarter. And so – and I don’t want to get into too many details, but just to frame that for you, the short answer is yes, you can annualize it. The longer answer is, the positive impact on reported EBITDA of $20.8 million in the quarter, will revert itself down to no positive implication in 2029 according to our current assumptions.

Now the others – and then it’s all flip the other way through the remaining term of the leases. But there’s one caveat to that, we have to – on a regular basis, if you -- if the definition of you leases change or if you exercise lease extension or if you change your discount rate, so there is a bunch of items that are utilized to regularly compute these amounts, and if you’ve made changes in your lease arrangements then that will result in an adjustment of these amounts. So – but I don't foresee anything along those lines in a material fashion, you know, for this year. So, I think you can safely just go, and you know, multiply that by four for this year and not go too far long.

David McFadgen

Okay. Can you give us the PCE revenue that was in Q3 and Q4 and this quarter? It would just really help us out a lot to be able to understand what's happening with the revenue versus GGR.

Rod Baker

So, I think I just mentioned in Q3, that a third of that delta was PCE-related, and then, Q4, I believe, it was a very modest, almost immaterial number like a few hundred thousand dollars, and I don't believe there was any PCE whatsoever in this quarter. And just to have refresh, I’m sure you're well aware remembering because you’re very diligent. But if there’s others on call that maybe you’re not a [renewer], PCE is a Q2 recognition period. Once we’ve got through these early day where – you know where we closed in May 1, so West GTA, didn’t obviously all get recognized in that quarter, so there was some recognition in Q2, Q3, and Q4. So, none in Q1, and I believe, if not all of it because I’m not 1000% certain, but I'm almost certain that all of it should be recognized for all three bundles in Q2 for 2019.

David McFadgen

Okay. Do you have an idea on the magnitude as you would recognize?

Rod Baker

You know, I can't remember, but it's publicly disclosed already. What the – what it’s not public disclosed? I’m getting nodded at here. So, I’m going to say low 20s million and hopefully I can disclose and not get in trouble because it’s sort of a grouping of all three, so I’m not actually saying something I shouldn’t. But order of magnitude should be low 20s of millions.

David McFadgen

Okay, and Q2 2019?

Rod Baker

Correct.

David McFadgen

Okay. And so, it’s been over two years now that you guys have not had a CFO. Are there any plans to get a CFO?

Rod Baker

There are plans. We have a search ongoing right now. Are you asking us because my IFRS 16 number answer was not very thoughtful and comprehensive? Look I apologize, I don’t mean to be joking now, it’s a serious point and we absolutely want to continue fill out the team. The nod that I got was from Matt Newsome, who’s is in the room as well with us right now, one of our VPs in the finance area. And so, you know, hopefully one day we’ll have an announcement of a new senior team member to join the leadership.

And again, if I can, you know, repeat it, if it’s a concern for somebody, I do believe we are very well served from a finance perspective and a leadership in terms of finance and accounting. Hopefully, you know, what people have seen us do in terms of acquisitions in financing and refinancing and disclosures and all of that is more than acceptable. I think it’s a high-caliber piece of work that our team puts together. But, you know, it’s – I would love to not have to have one and a half jobs absolutely. And so, hopefully we can find the right person, but it’s about fit as opposed to throwing somebody in the box prematurely. So – but we’re definitely working on it and we have an active search ongoing right now.

David McFadgen

Okay. And can you tell us what you’re expecting after-tax proceeds to be on the Great American sale and when you expect it to close?

Rod Baker

So, the Great American between basically transaction costs and the tax cost, cash tax cost will be roughly US $5 million. So, less than 10% leakage on the gross purchase price.

David McFadgen

Okay, okay. And then, the closing game, sorry?

Rod Baker

So, the closing, we’ve said everything is fully financed and it’s agreed too. It basically requires Washington State Gaming Regulatory approval, which is – timing is uncertain. Our best expectation right now is Q3 of this year.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then, you know, you gave us a bunch of details on the, you know, the – your expectations of expanding the slots and the tables at some of the properties. I mean it would really be helpful if you could give us your best guess right now on what you think the ultimate tables and spots would be at all the properties or at least on a consolidated basis for the GTA and West GTA? Could you do that?

Rod Baker

So, I’m going to look at Matt again. Is publicly disclosed? The maximum caps on slots and tables and what not?

David McFadgen

Yes. We have them. We have the max on slot. We have the max, but we don't know exactly what your expectations are? Are they to hit the max in all of them? Or…

Rod Baker

So, I would – you know, as – I wouldn’t want to be held to all 11 properties on the phone here. My recollections from all of our work is that we anticipate to use, in a productive fashion, virtually all of the slot allocations in all of the bundles, and I think that the tables as well. That being said, you know, we have, I believe, 400 tables allocated for Woodbine and 200 tables for our Pickering facility, and I do believe we will get to a point where we will have those fully allocated. It may occur on a phased basis in terms of those tables as we launch our two new resort properties.

Obviously, Pickering Q1 of next year, which is much more real time, Woodbine, you know, a couple of year at follow after that. I think it’s premature in terms of our programming picture today to give you a graduated timeline of the opening and roll-out of those table capacities. I don't believe, although, it hasn’t been finalized, and this is, you know, almost a year from now, and a few years from now, we haven’t done the work, but I would be surprised if we were going to open up on the very first date with every single table opened and staffed.

I just don't think that that's a thoughtful business approach to what will be a very exciting and robust ramp up, but there will still be, you know, a ramp up from where we’re sitting today. So, you know, where we actually get to – I think over the phone itself are obviously our operating agreements, which last for decades and decades. And hopefully, now 42 years in the GTA versus even 32 years, we expect to absolutely use all of those capacities.

David McFadgen

Well, if you could just us when you expect, you know, on the opening of the new development that would be really helpful if you could do that.

Terrance Doyle

So, David it’s just – Terrance here, and obviously I mean opening of the redevelopment at Pickering, we will be reaching the maximum number of slot machines, and probably very close to the maximum number of table games, you know, at that facility within six months of opening. For our Woodbine facility, when that opens, we will be reaching the maximum number of slot machines, probably, you know, three quarters of the maximum number of tables.

GBH will be at the maximum number of both and our West GTA Bundle, we will probably be about 75% capacity on are slot machine maximum counts when those Phase 1 developments open, and the table games count will probably be 70% to 80% maximum. But as Rod said, those numbers will climb over the two to three years as those facilities continue to build out. In our East Bundle, we’re already at maximum number of slot machines in those bundles and we’re near maximum capacity on our table capacity.

David McFadgen

Okay. Alright, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Rod Baker

Yes. I would ask Terrance the questions from now on, not me.

Operator

George Doumet

George Doumet

Rod Baker

Rod Baker

George Doumet

I don’t know if it’s one hour, but it’s – a little bit time there before. Yes, I just wanted to talk a little about the – I think in your prepared remarks you had mentioned the ways and execution in the West GTA, and you had also mentioned the level of table gaming not really materializing. Are those two tied? Or I’m – just kind of maybe some color around there and how long should we take – how long and should we think of those delays kind of going for?

Rod Baker

So, yes, they are tied and lots of detail and I don't really want to get into a lot of the specifics. I think our team has done a very, very good job. As everyone knows, you know, there’s third-party approvals and we’re dealing with third parties in many respects between, you know, municipality, or the government, you know, landlord as in the case at Mohawk or own landlord, Flamboro.

You know a combination of factors, again it all falls on us because we need to execute, but we have not been able to move things along on the timeframe that we wanted. You know when you look at it, and it’s materially impacted our table game business plan and approach. And so, a couple of the key things that have occurred here, and again, you know, we were – we’re not naive and we don’t like to be hopeful, but as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, you know, build and enable [comment] at Woodbine, we really had amazing immediate and deep traction when we introduced tables there, and we thought that that was still in the art of the possible at both Mohawk and Flamboro and it turned out to be.

And so, one of the challenges that we had there was, obviously we don’t have the – we haven't had got the amenities to where we want them to be through – various reasons delays that I don't want to get into at both properties because then it – you know it individualizes conversations with key stakeholders that frankly we need to continue to deal with. So, it’s not [indiscernible] to do that, but we did and we are delayed in our amenities, which is very difficult.

We also opened up tables very quickly without short notice as we were ready to go, but we were authorized to proceed, which meant there was no pre-marketing or whatnot both at Flamboro and Mohawk. We also planned on having our first launch of tables earlier, but frankly weather is way better as opposed to December 19, when the days are very short and dark and the weather is very bad and obviously you saw Q1.

So, you know, these properties are a little bit different than – time wise, they are very proximate to dense population, but people still need to go drive on highways to get there as opposed to drive down the street to get to Woodbine. So, I think we – I would we underappreciated, maybe we’re overly hopeful that launching these tables without any of the preparation and was very, very few amenities that we were hoping to be there that they would still come in droves because not only we had tables that were much, you know, more proximate to where they live or work versus their other gaming options before.

And frankly we were disappointed that the traction was much less robust than we were hoping for and expecting. You know that being said, we’re very focused on fixing everything that didn't delayed here and setting ourselves up for maximum success going forward, and you know, getting our buffet organized in some of our food experiences at Flamboro, which has been delayed for permit reasons is coming in Labor Day, so we’re going to have the buffet up and running, so, you know, that’s good there. We’re working on a much better food and beverage offering and experience in Mohawk, which is critically important as well.

So, that’s work in progress. I did mention the opening of Level II at Mohawk, which we think will be an important component to growing the business. Our time and options approach frankly we jammed originally 18 and 22 tables open at Mohawk in a very low ceiling repurpose part of the main gaming floor and got decent traction, but not a robust traction. We are migrating those tables upstairs to a real table game experience with 61 gaming tables in total versus the 22 downstairs at incremental 39, which I think will set us up for once we add our property – proper amenities and S&B experience with that.

I think that sets us up for a much more success to get traction and grow this business in the quarters and years ahead. So, I mean that’s a little bit off, maybe that’s too long winded for you, but I wanted to make sure that you understood where we are today and how we started here and our continued plan for moving the business forward in the quarters ahead.

George Doumet

No. That's helpful. I was wondering about the Terrence commentary. I was just wondering why the capacity would be – for the West GTA on the table side would be 70% to 80% and not 100% of the total at the tables?

Rod Baker

So, we – I think we have done a good job getting in business in the early days, part of that, part of the secret to that has been in securing existing real estate i.e. stuff that’s already built and so this first stage, this phase of both Woodbine – sorry Flamboro and Mohawk expansions, not similar to Woodbine actually. We've gone and leased more space from the third-party landlords, but frankly gave ourselves the space that’s been repurposed to Flamboro for these purposes, but the flip side of that is, we didn’t get all the space we needed and so we actually have a space issue to adding that last incremental bit of capacity in the foreseeable future here.

So, it’s really a space issue at this point in time and obviously if we can gain approvals and additional, you know either land or approvals at Mohawk as we have a third-party landlord there or if we get permit approvals to expand outside the walls at Flamboro through the permit process and a business there to warrant that then obviously we’ll figure out ways to increase the capacity up to the maximum levels to take advantage of the GTR opportunities.

George Doumet

Okay. No. That's helpful. Maybe just back to Woodbine as it relates to VIP offering. I know you've been kind of busy making investments there. Just wondering, what your view would be? When you would anticipate kind of the eye level VIP play to kind of payback for some of those investments?

Rod Baker

So, Woodbine is a phenomenal facility and it is – I think our greater single opportunity over the medium and longer-term. I don't want to pivot everybody more than you want to be pivoted because, you know I’ll lead the horse to water, but you only if you want. I think if people are focused on the VIP opportunity within the GTA over the near to medium-term it’s certainly management's business plan expectations that our incredible facility out in Pickering that we're going to be opening up in Q1 of next year will afford us the best opportunity to start to mine a true VIP business and deliver our true VIP experience to our most valued guests within the GTA.

So, you mentioned it to be about Woodbine and Woodbine centric. I think the team is doing a good job and his growing that business, but really doing it with at least our hand tied behind their back where in Pickering will force an opportunity and we’re creating an environment, an operating environment for us, but also an experiential environment that will afford VIP’s a really fantastic gaming and non-gaming experience, as well as what casual play. So, I think if you guys are looking for good VIP traction out of the GTA over the next 12 months to 24 months, I think your questions should start to orient more around the potential and what our plans are viz-a-viz Pickering as supposed to Woodbine. And again, over the short and medium-term.

George Doumet

Okay. That's great. One last one, if I may. Corporate expenses doubled for the quarter. Maybe provide some color on what happened there. And should we expect that to be the new run rate going forward?

Rod Baker

Look. I’m not exactly happy with that. If you looked at Q1 of last year, which was basically flat corporate number. Once I cleaned it up and reduced it 10 years ago when I first got here, I think we’ve done a very good job growing our business over that period, while maintaining a very stable i.e. flat corporate cost structure. The good and the bad news is we doubled, tripled the size of the business starting in January 23 through the acquisition of the GTA and then the West GTA May 1 of last year. That’s put us in a totally different realm of businesses that we own and operate now. And that has resulted in and more labor, high-value labor in order to do a good job in managing our overall business.

It's also resulted in, you know I shouldn't say this, but I was giving Deloitte figures yesterday. Our business is so much bigger as you are well aware and obviously complexity and diversity and associated costs like our auditing fees have gone up materially. When you have more business, obviously things like, you know you can't just use software, you need to always pay licenses. So, when you double or triple the size of the business things like software licenses, subscriptions, they haven’t gone on a per unit basis. We did not have so many more units now that we’ve got costs going up like that.

So, that’s a very long-winded answer like, I don't like our G&A costs going up by order of magnitude of $4.5 million, $5 million year, but that’s a part of the deal with doubling and tripling the size of our business here. So, yes. I mean that’s the new, new, but we’re very diligent and make sure that we get value from those cost inputs.

George Doumet

Alright. Thanks. Those were my questions. Thanks for letting the cat – the rabbit out of the hat for the Q&A strategy, but those were my questions. Thank you.

Rod Baker

Very true. I had to do that. I thought it was unfair.

George Doumet

Fair enough. Thanks.

Chris Colvin from Breach Inlet Capital. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Colvin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Going back to IFRS 16 did the $20 million effectively move from an expense of reducing EBITDA to the cash flow statement, if we're just looking down like cash basis, and you said that 20 million we can just annualize for 2019, and then went into an explanation of it declining, but just from a cash basis, it’s no longer hitting EBITDA, it’s now on the cash flow statement. Is that going to grow as you add, as you continue to expense so shouldn't lease expense grow, am I thinking about that right?

Rod Baker

So, there was a whole bunch of questions there, and I'm going to probably have to get you to remind me as I start answering them. So, this is a non-cash item. In our cash flow statement because of how we segment different line items out of our cash flow and income statement, it shows up like it’s – our cash flow is higher and then it gets reduced down below out of the interest expense line, but I think you just need to back of those out and not be confused like it actually had changed at all in the cash flow.

So, we still pay that rent, we don't actually own the assets, just IFRS 16 accounting now, wants to make it look like through the significant control that it looks like we now don’t pay rent anymore and we own it, and we pay interest expense instead and we amortize like we own the asset. We have a right to use asset in our balance sheet now, but we don’t actually have the actual REO, real estate owned on our balance sheet. I think there is similar to the U.S. non-IFRS, but there is a non-performing lease, you know I looked at it with another company, I forget the phraseology, I think there’s something similar that’s used in the U.S. market at this point now as well. You got to refresh me on the other questions you were asking there for me to tackle.

Chris Colvin

Yes. I think we’re saying the same thing differently, but basically the lease payments, those should increase as the business grows obviously, right?

Rod Baker

So, the lease payments will change as we go and take on more release or if we go and – so yes that’s the case. We have some lease payments that are participating in nature as well and Matt, I’ll look to you, do those then get adjusted if our GGR goes up and do we have a reset in this IFRS 16 allocation or not?

Matt Newsome

The [fixed plans] will be fixed over the date of release and the variable portion will be in the property management administration.

Rod Baker

Alright. Okay. So, there won’t be any change as our effective rental cost changes over time by the variable component of our rent, which is participating rent component that we have at a couple of our facilities.

Chris Colvin

In that lease payment, part of that is effectively owed by your West GTA and GTA partners, right? The paying part of that.

Rod Baker

Yes, so I mean the partnerships pay all of it and we don’t own all of the partnerships. So, if you want to say indirectly they’re paying it, they are – the partner in totality looks after all of its business and all of its revenues, but yes, if you wanted to allocate it out to true ownership, if you upstairs the ownership then it’s yes, it’s not technically all for our accounts.

Chris Colvin

And then, last question you had said EBITDA, or you didn’t say specifically EBITDA, but I guess I’ll ask more specifically is, if we look at EBITDA less your minority interest so the EBITDA attributable to GC, your kind of fore warning is that, look it’s probably going to be roughly flat this year versus 2018 because of some of the delays in these projects and the weather impact in the first quarter, is that correct?

Rod Baker

I don't like to give guidance. All I was trying to do was, whether it’s flat or up or down, I’m not really commenting on. I just didn’t want anybody to do step function increases like we experienced last year. So, I – and I apologize for saying this much and not following through and like fine tuning down to what we believe internally is the last penny, because honestly, we’re going to be wrong in terms of last penny in any event. So, there’s a lot of years still to do, and a lot of exciting things going on and a lot of moons that need to line-up. I was just trying to level set against order of magnitude expectations. That's all.

Chris Colvin

Got it. Okay. Thanks.

Rod Baker

Thank you, Chris.

Operator

Authi Seevaratnam

Authi Seevaratnam

Rod Baker

Certainly. So, we’ve had those assets since 2004. They’ve been good producers and we did very well with them over the course of time generating cash flow. So, they serve us very well. I would tell you that when our business changed over the last couple of years here, in terms of our short to medium-term focus on Ontario and the opportunities that we have there, Great American became non-core from a management perspective. And I can get into a bunch more detail, which I'm happy to do. These are good businesses, but they are also very different businesses then the rest, virtually the rest of our assets.

Rest of our assets have very long-term operating agreements in oligopolistic type markets where we have very close working relationships with Crown Partners. And so, that's the operating model. The cardroom model in Washington state is very different. You get an annual, but rolling rate to operate from the local municipality and the regulator, which we’ve always had a roll, so it’s not a roll over risk of sort. That being said, the municipality is down there to decide, to let 14 more cardrooms open up on all the quarters so they can decide to take that away from you if they want to as well.

I would also tell you and I’ve been here 10 years now, and I’ve watched the cycle of life in Washington State and it’s in a very good place now, but I watched competitors do things like introduce matchplay coupons, which – so if I bet $100 and then the house give me $100 to play beside that, you know if the player loves it, some of our more for one less sophisticated competitors down there, I think misunderstood, you know hosted advantage of a lot of these games is like of a few percent per hand and then it adds up to nice whole day, people play for long period of time.

The problem is, when you have other participants in the marketplace, and I have witnessed is through two cycles in my 10 years. When competitors are trying to grow business and they don't understand what happens to your math when you offer too many free play coupons and it looked as though like lots of guys has a chance of almost 50-50 either win on a $100 or not. The math when you go and you play that through being to make that back when the house loses not quite half of the time on their hands means, you got to make a lot of lot hands to make it up and frankly, the economics of the business for those of you that watches for a while, we’ve had EBITDA sworn twice in my 10 years.

And so that’s a long winded answer to say, this is a different size, scope, and scale and future growth opportunities in the rest of our business, but also has some particular sensitivities that when times are good it’s great, when times are not so good it’s actually much less good then the rest of our businesses and so now that times we are good, and we were generating, I think very decent cash flow. This opportunity got created to sell that cash flow, like what we think is a pretty decent multiple, and we can redeploy that capital and as I mentioned earlier, the leakage on the cost of the process and the taxes is relatively modest.

So, even on a net after-tax basis, we think it’s – even though, I’ll tell you that we sold this at a, what I think it’s probably a discount to our trading multiple, lot of guys wouldn't sell businesses. They think it’s value distracting to sell something below your multiple. I actually think, we did a phenomenal job for shareholders here of monetizing the business at this amount of US dollars to be repatriated and to be reinvested in our core opportunities out here in BC or Ontario or like Canada or other opportunities that may pursue down the road. So, very long-winded answer, but that’s sort of management and the board's thinking on our Great American journey and process up to this sale initiative.

Authi Seevaratnam

That’s really helpful. And I guess how long was this something you guys were contemplating and if I could ask, are there any other changes or areas of the portfolio you consider non-core?

Rod Baker

No. I think if you look at everything else that we have right now, it fits into our wheelhouse and we like it and now the plan is to continue to move all of our businesses forward and hopefully make them be worth more in the future than they are today because that was the one.

Authi Seevaratnam

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks Rod.

Rod Baker

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Damir Gunja from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Damir Gunja

Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered. I just didn't have a house-keeping one on the [20.8 million] of IFRS 2016 benefit. Just to confirm, how much of that would be allocated to the NCI?

Rod Baker

Sorry, the non-controlling interest, is that what you just said, the NCI?

Damir Gunja

Yes.

Rod Baker

So, what I would say is that virtually all of this is domiciled within our Ontario segment. So, whatever you use as the NCI ratio I would just use a similar ratio relating to the [20.8 million] IFRS amount.

Damir Gunja

Okay. But [18.5 million] [indiscernible] quick rough math here?

Rod Baker

Okay.

Damir Gunja

Okay. Appreciate that. Thanks.

Rod Baker

Sure. No problem. Thanks for calling in.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leoni, and thanks everyone for participating in the call this morning. Before we conclude, I would like to remind listeners that forward-looking statements were made during this call. For those who joined midway, I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the investor relations section of our website at www.gcgaming.com. This now concludes our call. Thank you.

