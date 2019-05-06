Boingo Wireless: A Growth Stock To Buy On Mobile Data Growth And 5G Adoption

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is a fast-growing company that I am bullish on due to rapid mobile data growth and the deployment of 5G. Boingo is uniquely placed to take advantage of both trends on a microeconomic business level.

Boingo saw its best year yet in 2018, with revenue of $250.8 million. This is a 22.7% increase from 2017. This is from a company that has grown in double digits for the past 4 years, doubling its revenue and its EBITDA margins, as it continued to benefit from economies of scale. This is a trend I can see again in the future as it makes investments in infrastructure that are scalable and provide a consistent amount of revenue. Boingo expects its growth to continue with double-digit growth in 2019. The firm is yet to turn a profit though, even though it almost did in 2018, with a small loss of $1.22 million. This is because the firm continues to invest money in capital expenditure and network expansion opportunities, to grow at a rapid rate. I believe this will lead to substantial earnings in the future.

The company generates its revenue from network services. As highlighted, these services will continue to grow as we increasingly connect to the internet. I believe that this will sustain Boingo's rapid long-term growth rate.

Revenue is currently generated from in the following ways (% of revenue included):

38% - Telecom operators pay Boingo buildout fees and recurring fees so that their cellular customers can use Boingo's DAS and small cell networks.

31% - Military personnel purchase Boingo's WiFi services on military bases. This segment includes multifamily revenue, which is from large property owners purchasing network installation services, with recurring revenue WiFi services. Two different audiences, but with similar technology to provide the network services.

19% - Wholesale customers such as telecom operators pay for usage-based WiFi services to access Boingo's footprint worldwide.

5% - Advertisements on Boingo's global WiFi network.

7% - Retail revenue from consumers purchasing a recurring monthly subscription plan.

The graph below from Boingo's latest 10K report and highlights how subscribers have grown in every segment. The exception to this is the retail area (which isn't a major part or the focus of the business, so I don't believe this to be an issue):

Catalysts

Mobile Data Growth

Cisco projects that mobile data will grow from 7 times between 2017 and 2022. This is due to factors such as increased mobile usage and increased video usage. There's an expected 46% annual growth with 3.6 ‘connected’ devices for every human. This is putting a strain on the networks, and Boingo is poised to benefit. Boingo has their own offload platform. As mobile data grows in usage, so do the costs for network companies. By using Boingo’s platform they use its WiFi, which is less expensive in comparison to licensed spectrum, and that drives down costs for those network companies. Two major carriers, including AT&T (NYSE:T), are using this service at the moment. I project that, with continued mobile data usage, an increasing number of carriers will use Boingo’s offload platform, which will increase revenue. There's clear demand from the networks as their resources and costs are stretched, with Boingo front in line to benefit.

38% of Boingo's revenue, the main segment of the business is from allowing firms' cellular customers to access their DAS and small cell networks. There is a DAS node backlog pipeline from Q4 of 13,800 up 23.2%.

Increased demand for data also means increased data packages, which are charged at a higher price. An example for this would be Boingo’s sizeable provision of internet to the army. There are currently 344,000 military network services offered ('beds'), and 80% of those customers will have their basic plan increase from $29.95 per month to $34.95, while their total megs package will go up from 5 to 10. I see this as an opportunity for Boingo to make more revenue per customer in the future and, therefore, increase top line revenue.

5G

Boingo will also benefit from the deployment of 5G across the world. 5G itself is not a one-size-fits-all, with many different options such as a spectrum license or unlicensed. This benefits Boingo, as they are the only company in the world at the moment that deal with both spectrum license and unlicensed options. Boingo is currently deploying 5G networks across America. I believe that Boingo’s 20 years of experience in neutral hosting ability and both spectrum license/unlicensed will put them front of line for deploying 5G across the country, in comparison to competitors. This will allow the firm to continue to grow at a rapid pace, in my opinion.

This was summed up by the CEO David Hagan:

We believe our ability and experience with both kinds of spectrum make us really unique in the space. We believe there is potential for this vertical on its own to reach the size of Boingo today and we're optimistic for its ability to serve the growth engine going forward.

That would indicate a potential billion-dollar industry in itself, for spectrum license and unlicensed joint development; something which Boingo is the only firm to currently provide. I would expect there to be increased competition as other firms enter the space, as customer demand grows, to naturally take a share of the market. Boingo would be able to show off their 20 years of experience in the field, however, to competitors that have only entered.

Acquisition Target

I believe it would make more sense for a larger firm to acquire Boingo. It makes strategic sense. Huge networks such as AT&T have contracts with the firm for Boingo's offload program. Instead of competing with Boingo to offer both spectrum licensed and unlicensed services, it makes more sense to buy the company instead. Also, a larger firm I believe will look at how it continues to rely on Boingo to provide data for its customers, as their costs are stretched. It makes sense for them to control the company fully, and to benefit from the synergies, than to rely on them as a 3rd party. Boingo has a market cap of around $1 billion, which some of the larger firms in their industry have in cash.

Potential Risks

Reliance on Relationships

Boingo is reliant on its relationships with venues and network partners, the military, telecom firms, and wholesale customers. It has contracts for certain periods of time. An example would be Boingo servicing of key parts of New York, such as 3 major airports (including JFK airport). Boingo recently renewed these contracts, but what if they hadn’t? They would have potentially lost sizeable chunks of revenue.

To put this into perspective: this new contract is being amortized over a longer period in the financial statements. This means that revenue going forward will be $18 million lower yearly than if the change had not made, although the total cash the company makes will be the same. EBITDA also fell from 36% to 30% as a result (it would have gone up if this accounting adjustment hadn’t been made). That shows me how reliant Boingo was on the contract renewable and how it could easily lose revenue if contracts go down. On the other, we could argue that it was a positive that they received this contract renewal, because it shows that they had provided a good service. Boingo also relies on the US government for their military contracts.

In the short term, from quarter to quarter, I believe that a loss of key partners has the opportunity to affect Boingo’s earnings, but in the long term, with the 2 long-term growth catalysts in the form of increased data usage and 5G adoption, it's not a huge risk. Boingo, I believe, will be able to obtain new clients at a rapid pace, to more than offset any partnerships that go wrong. A caveat to that, though, is something like the US government not allowing them to continue their military contracts, for some reason. That would be disastrous for the business, although unlikely to happen.

Slow Demand Wireless Services

Boingo is reliant on increased demand for wireless services. If this doesn’t happen or slows down, then the company will be impacted. I personally cannot see this happening, if you look around you and globally, you can see how we continue to adopt the internet into our everyday lives. I can see Internet of Things becoming a huge topic moving forward, where everything in our homes is connected the internet in some way. We are continuing to adopt wireless services at a rapid rate. This is highlighted by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) as well, as previously mentioned above.

Technological Advancements and Staying Ahead

The technology industry is constantly changing at a rapid rate. Boingo needs to stay on top of new technologies and make sure it doesn’t let competitors get ahead.

Competitive Industry

The industry as a whole is very competitive. They face competition from firms that can offer telephone services as well as internet. They also face competition from larger telecom operators, such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T, although as mentioned, I see these larger firms more interested in purchasing Boingo outright, to benefit from the potential synergies. Boingo states in their 10-Q that they believe that the industry will continue to get more competitive in the future.

Conclusion

Our optimism is shared by the professionals. The firm is very popular with hedge funds, with 18 hedge fund managers placing Boingo in their portfolios. Analysts also have an average price target of $31.22 for the stock from analysts with 7 buys and 2 outperform. This represents 34% price appreciation from current levels. I believe that the firm will continue to increase its stock valuation, due to revenue from its current operations and from the catalysts highlighted.

To conclude, Boingo is rapidly growing company that is well positioned to take advantage of two major growth trends – 5G adoption and increased mobile usage. We believe that Boingo is an acquisition target from a much larger competitor. This is due to competitive advantages that the firm has, in terms of an established brand, deep 20-year experience in licensed and unlicensed spectrum technology (which is expected to become a huge industry in itself) and a high quality product.

Sources used:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.