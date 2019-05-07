E-Buses And E-Trucks Could Be The Route To Higher Profitability For BYD Auto

International ramp-up and battery investment in China likely to affect net profit for some time.

BYD Auto (OTC:OTCPK:BYDDF) is a great success story. Warren Buffett's investment some years ago has been a great investment for the Oracle of Omaha.

However, the stock price has flatlined somewhat in recent years on the back of rises in turnover but low profit margins.

My article in October last year gave details of the range of products and opportunities for the company. I will not repeat all that here. Suffice to say, BYD is a market leader in tremendous secular growth areas. The world's largest EV manufacturer is heavily invested in battery manufacture, monorails, energy storage and EVs of all types. Their status as one of the world's -largest battery manufacturers gives them control over battery costs and lesser concerns about lack of battery supply.

Their growth is spreading quite rapidly to overseas markets. The company could be a big beneficiary of China's "Belt and Road" initiative. It has an ambitious target to hit a turnover of US$150 billion by 2025. It may not be coincidental that the Belt and Road initiative has set targets for achievements by 2025.

E-buses and E-trucks may be the company's best hope to improve profitability in the short term and thus boost the stock price for stockholders. The market is less competitive than for standard autos. The vast majority of the investment already has been made by BYD, whether in China or in its overseas plants.

Financials.

In recently-announced Q1 results, the company produced net profit of Yuan 749 billion (US$111.4 million). This was a jump of 632% over Q1 2018. For the first half of the year they predicted net profit of 1.45 billion yuan (US$217 million) to 1.65 billion yuan (US$247 million). This would compare to a net profit of 479 million yuan (US$71 million) in the first half of 2018.

In normal circumstances such an increase would have markets cheering and the stock price rising. However the 2018 figures were artificially depressed by Chinese government changes on EV car subsidies and these are still a matter of some uncertainty.

What many analysts missed was the improvements in margins by the company for this quarter. A comparison shows the following:

Gross margin = 18.61% (five-year average is 15.32%)

Operating proft margin = 8.65% (five-year average is 6.11%)

Nett profit margin = 5.16% (five-year average is 3.16%)

Warren Buffett has done very well from his investment in 2008, but the five-year stock chart illustrated below has been positive but less exciting for stockholders:

charles schwab

Auto companies everywhere have found it hard to make good profits from EVs. BYD is better positioned than most in the Chinese market where EV growth is stellar. Long term, government incentives are likely to benefit the big high-quality players like BYD. Short term the company may have to look elsewhere to boost short-term profit margins.

BYD is not holding back on continuing its policy of investing for the future. For instance in April they announced a new factory and R&D center to be located in Changzhou. This will cost about 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion).

In March the company announced it intended to raise a further 50 billion yuan (US$7.5 billion) in debt financing instruments. Last year the company spent about 17 billion yuan (US$2.55 billion) in investments and had substantial depreciation and amortization charges. Interest charges were high at 3.9 billion yuan (US$585 million) but EBITDA margin at 15.43% was impressive.

E-Buses.

The scale of the business in China dwarfs the rest of the world. In January the company rolled out its 50,000th electric bus from one of its production lines in China, illustrated below:

In fact this was unusual in that it was destined overseas, for Spain. BYD has manufacturing plants in California, France, Hungary and a joint venture in the U.K. This means new orders worldwide can be supplied from a variety of locations, depending upon bus models and costs.

Its plant in Lancaster, California, is the largest e-bus plant in North America. BYD have invested about US$250 million in it. In April it rolled out its 300th e-bus. This though is a tiny number compared to the Chinese market. It's estimated that 99% of e-buses in operation are in China.

In January this year the company received an order for a new model of 200 double-decker buses from the city of Xian. The company has now supplied 3,000 e-buses to the city in the last few years. Previously BYD has supplied 16,000 e-buses to the all electric bus fleet of Shenzhen. It's supplying a requirement of 4,810 e-buses from Guangzhou.

Worldwide the e-bus market is expected to grow rapidly. One recent report predicted a rise from a US$9.6 billion market in 2019 to one worth US$22.9 billion by 2024. Others are predicting even faster growth. Cities around the world are intent on reducing pollution and in many cases bringing in free bus transportation to encourage bus usage.

Another synergistic advantage for BYD is the opportunity to use e-bus batteries for energy storage once their full power for bus operation starts to wane (normally after about eight years). "Second life battery usage" would give the batteries a further 7-10 years of life. This is something that Volvo also is starting to do in its home market. Battery-operated energy storage of course is a huge growth market.

The EV market in China will undoubtedly continue to grow because of the policy of central government, handed down to local government authorities, to take account of public health and improving the environment.

BYD has e-bus factories around the country. Local factories target local authorities. For example, they have a factory in Guangzhou (in partnership with GAC (Guangzhou Auto Company) which has supplied 8,000 e-buses to the local authority in recent years. It's expected that BYD will sell about 13,000 large size e-buses in China this year.

E-Buses Overseas Orders

My article in December last year detailed some of the recent e-bus order successes for the company overseas. These included orders from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, London, Pune and Singapore.

Since then he company has announced a raft of new international e-bus orders. They have overseas orders in hand for about 2,000 e-buses for this year and 4,000 e-buses for 2020. Continuing a doubling of overseas orders each year would not be an unlikely scenario.

* Colombia in South America ordered the longest e-bus in the world, the 27 metre K12 model.

* Guayaquil in Ecuador recently ordered 20 e-buses from BYD.

* Medellin in Colombia ordered 64 e-buses in January.

* Santiago in Chile recently took delivery of 100 e-buses. In a move of great importance to the company, in April the President of Chile Sebastian Pinera visited BYD in Shenzhen. He stated:

"The overall development of BYD coincides with Chile's future development plan.... In every aspect, BYD and Chile have opportunities to work together."

Chile plans to replace all its 5,300 buses in the capital Santiago with e-buses within three years. The Chilean government also cited potential cooperation in areas such as energy storage and rail transit systems.

* Alexandria in Egypt will be taking delivery of 14 e-buses from BYD in May this year.

* In Japan the company has sold 23 units of its J6 e-bus to Okinawa and Kyoto. This model is specially developed for the Japanese market. It aims to sell 1000 units by 2024. Bearing in mind Japan's ageing population the seven-meter long e-bus for senior citizens is pictured below:

nikkei asian review

*Athens, Greece, this year took delivery of an e-bus. This is typical of the company's marketing strategy. They are happy to supply small quantities which tend to blossom into future large orders when the operational and health benefits of non-diesel buses is shown. These include greater safety and lower maintenance costs.

* In March Brussels Airport took delivery of the first of its 30 BYD e-buses on order. Airport buses are a strong niche market for BYD and the company already has 35 in operation at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. Such orders include a service contract for the company which provides ongoing revenue.

* Chattanooga authorities in March commissioned BYD's 35-foot e-buses. This is the start of a long-term program.

* In India, BYD delivered 40 e-buses to the Telangana State Authority in March. This is the single largest delivery of e-buses to any state authority in the country. Its joint venture in India, Olectra-BYD, has now supplied 108 e-buses in the country. These have included deliveries to Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad. The central government has a target of 7,000 e-buses in the next three years.

* California recently announced it intends to have an emissions-free city bus fleet by 2040 statewide. That would amount to approximately 12,000 buses. The authorities there in fact hope the transition could be completed by 2035. All airport buses are set to be e-buses by 2035. Los Angeles has an ambitious target to reach emissions-free buses by 2025.

BYD has supplied 30 e-buses to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority in southern California. A further 70 e-buses will be bought by the authority later this year. This will make it the first such authority in the US to have a complete e-bus fleet.

These developments could make the US a key market for the company in coming years. The current administration's roll-back of previous environmental standards for vehicles and their protectionist stance is a negative for BYD, however.

* In Singapore, BYD has an MOU with government-linked ST Engineering for autonomous e-bus development. BYD supplied 20 of a model last year and has several other e-bus models on trial on Singapore's roads.

E-Trucks.

Trucks may be a rather low profile and unsexy market compared to cars and buses. There is, however, huge potential.

A McKinsey report last year spelled out these opportunities. BYD has a full range but is specializing in certain kinds of trucks. Their recent order for six refuse trucks from Carson City in California is a case in point as was one late last year for 200 refuse trucks from Brazil. It's likely BYD will replace home city Shenzen's 12,000 garbage trucks over the next few years.

It's expected that truck sales worldwide will hit 1.3 million by 2025. The majority of these will be in Asia and a significant portion will be e-trucks. Technological changes are making e-trucks an increasingly viable option to the traditional diesel-spewing ICE vehicles.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has hit a lot of headlines with their semi. The better market though is probably for smaller trucks. There's huge demand as urban delivery for e-commerce takes off. A range of specialist trucks is picking up volume for the company. BYD has the widest range of any manufacturer of garbage trucks, rail trucks, tractor trucks and vehicles for specialized use in ports.

My article in July last year detailed the range of these trucks and some of the substantial orders they have accrued. Their vertical integration means BYD can supply these from the same network of facilities as their buses.

In Singapore the company has an MOU for the development of autonomous forklifts and pallet trucks. Autonomous trucks are something in which BYD has particular expertise and another potential growth driver for the e-truck business.

On a recent results briefing the company stated they expected to deliver 3,500 heavy dump trucks in the second half of this year. These are on a gross profit margin of 47%. This is way above the average profit margins for the company and way above their profit margins for passenger vehicles. This could add 1.76 billion yuan (US$264 million) to profit before tax.

The company began a big roll-out of e-trucks for the European market in February this year. Illustrated below are some of them from a trade event in Spain:

clean technica.

The ones in view comprised a box truck, a yard tractor for use in areas such as sea ports and airports, and a commercial van.

Conclusion

E-buses and e-trucks are ways that BYD can boost its net profit margins in the next few years. Long term one can agree with Warren Buffett that BYD is a strong investment opportunity. An investor needs to have a long-term horizon.

As I detailed in a previous article, the worldwide value of the bus market today is about US$150 billion and that for trucks is about US$218 billion. The e-bus and e-truck sales of BYD today are about in that ratio.

The company's opportunities lie both at home and abroad. E-buses and e-trucks have the big advantage that they do not require building out a charging system as they ply on fixed routes. Additionally there's not the big marketing cost associated with passenger vehicles.

If BYD were to attain their turnover figure by 2025, at present net profit margins, that would represent an annual profit of US$7.74 billion. Just a 2% improvement in net profit margin would realize an annual profit of US$10.74 billion. That would compare with a target of about US$500 million maximum for this year. E-buses and e-trucks are an under-appreciated possible route forward for greatly increased profit for the company

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDF TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.