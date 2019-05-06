Stocks Trade As If Employment Is Everything And Manufacturing Is Nothing

What scares us the most is the manufacturing data, which seems to move down, in tandem, across the world.

However, this earning season isn't as strong as many believe it to be, and even the tech giants are experiencing slower growth rates.

The employment situation report came in very strong, with the unemployment rate setting a 5-decade low.

The Good

2019, thus far (Friday, May 3rd), is the best start to a year for stocks since 1987. Not only that the S&P 500 (SPY) index set another new all-time high this week, but we haven't experienced a drawdown greater than 2.48%.

Furthermore, 103 consecutive months of job growth represent the longest streak in history.

At 3.6%, unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 1969.

US hourly earnings are up 3.2% over the past year, outpacing the Y/Y core inflation rate for the 77th consecutive month. The spread of 1.2% (above inflation) is the highest level inside the current expansion cycle.

The Bad

With 71% of companies reported, S&P 500 earnings are up 2% Y/Y - slowest growth in 3 years.

S&P 500 sales are up 5% Y/Y - slowest growth since late 2016.

Y/Y revenue growth of the FAANG gang:

Facebook (FB): +26% >>> Slowest in the history of the company!

Apple (AAPL): -5% >>> Slowest since Q3/2016

Amazon (AMZN): +17% >>> Slowest since Q1/2015

Netflix (NFLX): +22% >>> Slowest since Q2/2013

Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): +17% >>> Slowest since Q3/2015

Although the Global Manufacturing PMI is still above 50, manufacturing outlook for both Emerging ("EM"; VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE, SPEM, DEM, GEM) and Developed ("DM"; VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO, VEU, SCHF, IXUS, VT, VXUS) Markets looks tepid.

EM topped DM for the third consecutive month, and although the EM Manufacturing PMI fell over the past month (in absolute terms), it managed to stay above the 50 (expansion) level.

The Ugly

US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV) PMI dropped to 52.6 vs. the market consensus expectation for a 58.5 reading.

Not only this is the lowest level since 2017, but not even a single forecast for the survey expected such a low print.

Only 2 of the 9 components - order backlogs and production - posted an increase.

Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) Manufacturing PMI remains below the 50 mark for the third straight month, and near the lowest level in 6 years.

In spite of Germany's (EWG) Manufacturing PMI moving up to 44.4 in April (from 44.1 in March), it remains at a remarkably low (contraction) level.

Canada (EWC) Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50, for the first time in over three years, to the lowest level since February 2016.

China (MCHI, FXI) Manufacturing PMI also came in below expectations. At 50.1, it's barely holding above the contraction level.

India (PIN, INDA) Manufacturing PMI moved down to 51.8 - the slowest reading in 8 months.

Bottom Line

Remember the "global coordinated growth" theme from late 2017-early 2018? The exact opposite is now occurring, with Global Manufacturing PMI down to 50.3 - the lowest level since mid-2016.

With the US non-farm payrolls rising by 263K in April, much more than expected, talks about a rate cut coming soon should be put to sleep for at least another month.

Suddenly, last Wednesday's Jerome Powell hawkish press conference doesn't look as out-of-context as many believed it to be.

Yet, the implied market probability of a Fed rate cut by January 2020 is still at 53% - a remarkably high level considering Powell's words and tone.

