NICS - April 2019: More Bad Industry Data Likely Won't Affect Ruger And American Outdoor Brands

We take a deep dive into the data and see how it impacts Ruger, American Outdoor Brands, and Vista Outdoor investors.

A deep dive into the most recently released NICS data by the FBI for the month of April 2019.

Source: Ruger PC Carbine With Free Float Rail

Another month and one more opportunity for an interesting discussion.

Just as we saw before, April presented information which would be quite confusing for most firearms investors.

On one hand, the primary data point, the headline number showed a year over year increase. Yet, looking at the detailed data we found that the underlying background checks which are considered the representation of likely sales data were actually down.

In either case however, while this drop is important for the overall health of the firearms market, I don't believe this trend will make much impact over the next few months and perhaps through the end of the year for both Ruger (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) investors. Perhaps the losers here will be Vista Outdoors (VSTO), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) and Olin (OLN) investors.

Why? Let's take a look at the data and discuss this further.

April 2019 NICS Data

For April 2019, the FBI Reported a total of 2,334,249 background checks. This is the HEADLINE number, which is generally reported and discussed. The headline number is up 111,036 checks, or 4.99% from 2,223,213 in April 2018.

Sequentially however, the April headline checks number is down from March as is consistent with regular seasonal trends.

Looking at the adjusted background checks we find the more widely accepted data serving as a proxy for realized gun sales.

The FBI reported 536,754 handgun checks. This is down from 563,601 handgun checks in 2018, a decrease of 26,847 checks or 4.76%.

This makes it the lowest number of handgun checks since 2015 and consistent with the trends we have seen for the previous few months.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (April 2019 vs. prior years)

Long gun checks were once again the weakest data point this month.

For April 2019, long gun checks decreased to 334,097 from 375,946 a year earlier, a decrease of 41,849 or 11.13%. This is the lowest April in over a decade! April 2019 was the lowest since April 2008.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (April 2019 vs. prior years)

We do have to put more weight into the April data than February and March for the simple reason that both were influenced by the Parkland tragedy and other events in previous years. April is the cleaner, more "normalized" month.

Combined, April 2019 saw 931,494 background checks adjusted by my methodology. This is down 73,331 checks, or 7.29% from a year ago from 1,004,825.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (April 2019 vs. prior years)

Another reminder that while the 931,494 is down from last month's 1,237,852, the drop is totally expected and is seasonal.

What Does The Data Tell Us?

In February, investors were semi-hopeful that the firearms market has shown signs of stabilizing after the January adjusted NICS data showed a slight year over year increase. We discussed this in depth in my January NICS article, "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019."

Some of the reasons which I cited for this were the House of Representatives turning to Democrat control, Glock doing a better job of advertising new products prior to Shot Show 2019 and massive rebates, particularly on ammunition.

First, as we know, the House of Representatives has turned to Democrat controlled. Almost immediately, new anti-gun legislation has been introduced. Despite very little chance of any of those bills passing (considering the Senate is not likely to take them up nor is President Trump likely to sign any of them), we can never pass up a chance to buy some more guns. For a first look at "hysteria driving sales," one merely needs to look at the Oregon bill written by school children for a project and the fear it instilled in gun owners. (The bill would limit magazines to 5 rounds and would limit the amount of ammunition to 20 rounds per month.) Secondly, Glock has done a better job timing its product introductions. In fact, after publicly discussing the Glock 43X and Glock 48 models, the gun was available for delivery by the time Shot Show started! To that, we can add the bigger growing trend of AR-15 pistol and we have some extra sales. Lastly, rebates and discounts!

Since then however we have seen continued decreases, even normalizing for the tragic public shootings.

Furthermore, while we continue to see Handgun checks data decline, the really concerning data point is for long gun data. This would include rifle and shotgun sales.

Generally speaking, it is a very concerning time to be a plain vanilla shotgun or AR-15 manufacturer.

Perhaps what is driving the long gun decline is the manufacturers slowly increasing the long gun prices from the very bottom level prices we saw in early 2018. Perhaps after seeing a good quality AR-15 selling for $400 gun buyers are concerned with paying $500?

We have to keep in mind, this is not the first time this year we have seen decade low long gun checks data. We saw the same low numbers for February 2019 and came very close to that in March 2019.

Overall, I continue to see the overall firearms market continue in it's declining trend as we look for that new "normal."

What will certainly not help drive new firearms sales is President Trump pulling out from the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty. For those not familiar with the ATT, it is a UN resolution that would require domestic gun control which would violate the Second Amendment. You can read more about it here. Both President Obama and Hillary Clinton were supportive of this measure and gun owners were purchasing firearms in light of this. Gun owners need to thank President Trump for the first solid move to protect the Second Amendment in his presidency.

Why The Data Does Not Matter for Ruger & AOBC Investors

Every year, I anxiously attend the NSSF Shot Show. It is the firearms and outdoor's industries' largest convention and generally where we see the most meaningful product introductions.

This year, Glock was the big winner; I covered it in the article, "Shot Show 2019: Cautiously Realistic." It seems for both Ruger and American Outdoor Brands, they saved the best - or maybe all - for the NRA 2019 annual meeting instead.

In my Shot Show article on Ruger, I called the company "boring," and boy, has all that changed.

Both companies released a myriad of new and exciting products, which I feel have meaningful potential to move the needle and actively steal market share from their privately held peers.

For those that have not paid attention, Ruger released at least 15 new or improved products, ranging from mass appealing handguns such as the Ruger Wrangler to the high end offering from it's custom shop, the Custom Shop Super GP100.

One of the popular products that totally changed my perception of the company from "boring" to "COOL" is the upgrade to the Ruger PC Carbine with the addition of the new Free Float Rail.

Not to be outdone, American Outdoor Brands released an updated M&P 15-22 with an M&P Optic and launched three new models of the much liked M&P 380 Shield EZ pistol.

Bottom Line

We have continued to discuss the overall tough firearms market. If you needed any more proof of this, you merely need to take a look at the recent bankruptcy of firearms maker Adams Arms, the company noted for their advances in the piston driven AR-15s.

Perhaps more head scratching is the sale of Savage Arms by Vista Outdoor (VSTO) that never seems to come. While it was rumored to be announced at Shot Show in January, on the company's latest conference call it was stated that it was expected by end of Q4, which was March 2019. From the Q3 earnings call in February, CEO Chris Metz was expecting to announce in the upcoming quarter:

And Dave, on the Bell-Giro side, so we've said all along that we are going to sequence our divestitures but with the way we're looking at it now is we’re as we said before we’re optimistic and pretty confident that we're going to announce something here fairly soon in our fourth quarter on Savage.

Nevertheless, the industry is still large and I believe our two publicly traded firearms manufacturers are trying their hardest and will likely succeed in stealing more meaningful sales from their peers. The new product introductions are in many cases market moving and I will cover them in the immediate future individually.

What Does April Mean For Investors?

I believe the April 2019 data continues to be mediocre to bad for the industry at large. I further continue to believe that overall, the entire pie will continue to shrink as the industry tries to stabilize, at the very least until the next elections. This is bad news for commodity investments such as retailers and ammunition suppliers.

For Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shareholders I continue to see more headwinds. Even if you factor new product introductions such as the popular 224 Valkyrie, 6.5 Creedmore, and the new Hornady calibers, the 6.5 PRC and 300 PRC, this simply implies that gun owners will be replacing purchasing existing calibers with new ones. Generally, I don't believe that a new caliber will get people to shoot more. I personally LOVE the new Ruger Precision Rifle chambered in 300 PRC... but it would simply replace me purchasing a Ruger Precision Rifle chambered in 338 Lapua. Ammunition is a commodity and generally, once a caliber is accepted by an organization such as SAAMI, anyone can manufacture it. IF Vista sells Savage firearms and then becomes an "Ammunition + Outdoors" company, this will leave them more vulnerable to the general ebbs and flows of the broader firearms industry. While ammo is largely a commodity, gun owners still purchase firearms based on brand and features.

Product specifically, while Federal Gold Medal Match was THE standard in precision ammunition a number of years ago, today more and more of those sales are going to Hornady with their terrific match ammo. Much of this can be attributed to their class leading projectiles with truly awe inspiring bullet coefficients along with broader meaningful pushes into match sponsorships, influencer marketing and other advertising. All of those things maintain top of mind awareness with gun owners seeking specialty ammunition such as defensive, hunting or competition loads.

In the same boat but far less affected is Olin, which owns and manufactures popular Winchester branded products such as ammunition along with the numerous popular gun powders in their Winchester powder lines. Some of my favorites and go to staples are Winchester Super Field known as WSF and Winchester Super Target known as WST. We do have to keep in mind that Olin is not as tied into the ammunition market and is a more diversified chemicals company.

Lastly, the other company impacted by the broader "gun industry" is Sportsman's Warehouse, which is a regional retail chain heavily dependent upon gun sales. I believe new product introductions are merely going to shift sales from one product or brand to another. They are less likely to grow the overall pie. For that, the company is dependent upon an outside factor such as another gun tragedy or the elections, both of which drive fear based buying.

Finally, we have the two publicly traded firearms manufacturers.

For American Outdoor Brands, shareholders, while I do see some concerns about declining long gun sales for guns such as the M&P 15, i.e. the company's AR-15, Smith & Wesson is doing a terrific job of differentiating their products by introducing upgraded models of very popular firearms such as the M&P Shield and M&P pistols. By spending $50 to $100 more dollars, gun owners are getting a gun that is ready to go with the vast majority of the upgrades they would likely wish for including ported barrels, nicer triggers or better sights. This would be like going to the BMW dealership and getting that "M-Sport" package. While it is not a fully custom model like the BMW M3, M5, etc... it is just a bit more money for the package but it is still a GREAT value. Overall, I believe there is great incremental revenue here and further helps bridge the gap between the company's regular products and the full Performance Center models.

For Sturm, Ruger & Company, investors, I believe there is a lot to be happy about. I believe the company has released a myriad of new products designed to do well in this new normal and can generate profitable sales even at these low prices. One such example is the newly announced Ruger Wrangler pistol that has surpassed my own expectations with many of my friends having already ordered or even picked up their models! It is a firearm with a $249 MSRP that can be picked up for under $200. Most of all, the company is happy to sell them at that price! While I have been on the fence about buying Ruger stock at this point in time, at this point of the economic cycle and at this point in the firearms market... I am re-thinking that position as the new product salvo just launched at the NRA annual meeting. These products have major potential to steal market shares from their peers. All of these, we will cover in the next article.

Bottom line, yes, more declines for the industry and they are continuing to normalize in that 5% range. The situation is worse for long gun sales. Overall, the industry will likely need to wait until the elections to get some sort of a reversal. I would not be surprised however to see a flat May simply due to the new products announced at the NRA event.

Nevertheless, for Ruger and American Outdoor Brands, there is a lot to like. While I am still unsure of going for an outright long investment, I can certainly understand a paired trade through at least the end of the year, going long AOBC and RGR against a short position in VSTO and SPWH.

I hope this was helpful and look forward to your comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RGR, AOBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.