Tin: Be Cautious In The Near Term

As a retest of the last year low cannot be ruled out, we envisage a better entry opportunity later in Q2.

Although supply has been tight so far this year, demand from the solder sector has weakened markedly.

Investment case

While we retain our constructive view on tin prices over the long term (see: Tin: Deep Tightness On The Horizon, November 15, 2018), we believe that tin prices are likely to come under further downward pressure in the coming weeks and eventually retest their last year low due to a weak demand environment and a too bullish speculative positioning.

Tin's sell-off since April has intensified

While LME tin prices enjoyed robust gains in January (+7%) and February (+4%), they have started to come under increasing downward pressure since then. Last month, LME tin prices sold off 8%, marking the deepest monthly fall since August 2015 (-13%). In this note, we reassess my near-term expectations for tin prices.

Source: LME

Supply is tight

Supply conditions have been tight since the start of the year due to constrained exports from Indonesia (accounting for ~15% of global refined tin production). This is due to the Indonesian government’s decision in October 2018 to suspend the trading of tin ingots and tin ore with origin verified by PT Surveyor, one of the two key smelter inspectors (with PT Secondo). This decision prevented 33 private smelters from exporting refined tin, representing around 2/3 of Indonesian supply. The supply disruption in the refined tin market resulted in a 55% spike in European premiums between October 2018 and January 2019.

Although the Indonesian government ended the suspension of PT Surveyor on March 4, Indonesian exports have failed to rebound markedly. According to official data, Indonesian refined tin exports grew only by 5% YoY in March and were down 10% YoY in Q1.

Source: Trade Ministry

Demand is weak

In sharp contrast to last year when demand for tin grew at a robust pace (+2%, according to our estimates), demand has disappointed so far this year, principally due to a contraction in the solder sector, corresponding to a little bit more than 50% of global refined tin demand.

This is visible in the marked drop in global semiconductor sales, which can be used as a proxy for solder demand. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) estimates that worldwide sales of semiconductors dropped by 13% YoY in March and 10% YoY in Q1 after growing by 16% YoY in 2018. The Q1 weakness in semiconductor sales was broad-based, including China (accounting for 50% of total refined tin consumption) where sales dropped 9% YoY in March.

Source: SIA

Although some ex-price indicators in the LME tin market are bullish – LME exchange inventories are at an all-time low and nearby spreads are backwardated, refined tin market conditions in the global refined tin market have weakened so far this year, thereby resulting in lower tin prices.

How low tin can go?

To assess the magnitude of further selling pressure in LME tin prices, we look at LME tin’s spec positioning. A bullish spec positioning (ie, an elevated net spec length) would suggest that the room for additional selling is large whereas a bearish spec positioning (ie, a low or even negative net spec length) would suggest that most of the selling has been done.

As the chart above shows, speculators have left their net long positioning in LME tin elevated since the start of the year, suggesting that the sell-off in April was not driven by this speculative community.

This therefore leaves LME tin prices vulnerable to further downward pressure from current price levels. In fact, we form the view that LME tin prices could retest their last year low of $18,145 per tonne, corresponding to a 5% downside from here.

Last November, we proposed the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB), to asset exposure to tin prices. While we remain constructive on JJTB over the long term (>1year), we would wait a little before buying the dips. We think that a better entry opportunity will emerge in the course of Q2. We will closely monitor LME tin’s spec positioning to assess when the low of the year is in.

For investors curious about JJTB

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

What does “rolling” mean?

Let’s take an example.

Assume we purchase a futures contract in May 2019, which is due to expire in July 2019. As time passes, the contract expiring in January 2019 may be replaced by a contract for delivery in September 2019. This process is referred to as "rolling."

The shape of the forward curve will impact the return of our position. The market can either be in contango (spot < forward) or backwardation (spot < forward).

If the tin market is in contango (spot < forward), the purchase of the July 2019 contract would take place at a price that is higher than the sale price of the May 2019 contract, thereby resulting in a negative roll and affecting the value of the Tin Sub-Index negatively.

If the tin market is in backwardation (spot > forward), the purchase of the July 2019 contract would take place at a price that is lower than the sale price of the May 2019 contract, thereby resulting in a positive roll and affecting the value of the Tin Sub-Index positively.

Interestingly, the forward curve of the tin market is in structural backwardation, resulting in a positive roll yield on top of the appreciation in forward tin prices.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary security and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJTB is linked to the performance of Tin Sub-Index, but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Tin Sub-Index due to a number of factors that influences the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Tin Sub-Index.

As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include “the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank plc, the issuer”. However, I believe that JJTB will be able to replicate the value of the Tin Sub-Index relatively well, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below.

Source: iPath

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.