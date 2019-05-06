British American Tobacco: Second Chance For Investors Looking To Get Long

We have been long British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) since around the $33.70 level. 2018 was a disastrous year with respect to how the share price performed. Although we didn't catch the exact bottom, we got close enough and are now well up on the trade.

In saying this, investors who came to the party late with respect to their longs may be doubting their positions due to the recent pullback in the share price. Shares actually took out $42 a share back in March, so we have had almost a 10% drop in the share price in recent months.

Pullbacks, in our opinion, usually mean buying opportunities as long as the fundamentals have not changed. We have consistently stated that lower initial prices in quality dividend growth stocks should be exactly what the long-term investor should be looking for. Why? Because compounding can take place at a much faster clip when the respective investor can get his hands on more shares of the company. Yes, one's portfolio won't reflect in dollars what is happening, but being able to buy more shares means more income-producing assets for the portfolio, which ultimately benefits the numbers over the long term.

Therefore, if British American Tobacco is underwater, we believe it is important to continue to study the numbers as well as the technical chart. Being chartists, we believe all possible fundamentals that could potentially affect the share price have already been reflected in the share price action on the technical chart. Therefore, from that standpoint, here is how the numbers and charts look at present.

BTI is currently trading at 11 times earnings. This number is well below what the industry trades at (17) and BTI's 5-year average (16.3). Even bigger discounts can be seen in the company's current sales multiple (2.7). In other articles, we have discussed the balance sheet and dividend in depth.

However, despite the firm's attractive valuation, margins, sales, and profit, all continue to increase at the firm. Furthermore, the sales and earnings trends are expected to continue going forward with over 3% bottom line growth expected this year followed by a further 6% next year.

Suffice it to say the time to buy stocks is when the share price is trading well below its average historical valuation, but yet sales and earnings continue to increase. This is the setup we continue to have in British American Tobacco p.l.c.

If we go to the long-term technical chart, we can see that we have a few pointers on the technical chart which illustrate that the 2018 bottom may end up being hard lows for this stock.

As shown above, the 200-month average acted as support late last year

The histogram, along with price, has been moving upward since the December lows of last year. The trend has not changed. This informed us that the down-move had lost its momentum which was one of the reasons we went long in the first place.

Just look how low (beneath the zero line) the monthly MACD lines are, and the fact that they are converging and not diverging. They have not been this low for decades. Remember, the lower these lines go (below the zero line), the more oversold the stock is. Investors who missed the lows back in December may be getting another opportunity here. Technical traders use a crossover of these moving averages as an initial buying signal. Then, a cross-over of the zero line (which we are absolutely nowhere near at present) would be a second buying signal.

Therefore, to sum up, we do not see any reason to alter our long position in British American Tobacco at present. Its numbers continue to impress, which is why we believe the latest downturn in the share price will end up being a mere profit-taking event. The technical charts continue to show a highly oversold stock. We continue to believe BTI will take out $50 a share sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.