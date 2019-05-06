TransMedics Group: Promising IPO For This Organ Transplant Company

I like the rapid growth, although much more growth, and profitable growth, is required to create an appeal from here.

TransMedics Group (TMDX) has gone public in an IPO which has been quite a success, with shares trading more than 50% higher than its offer price as investors like the accelerating growth, albeit from a small revenue base.

The company has developed a promising technique for organ transplantation, which has real benefits for the system and patients and could become a boom for shareholders as well, although TransMedics has lots to prove at this valuation, a bit too much in my eyes.

The Business

TransMedics is a medical technology company which is transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure across multiple diseases. The company has developed the Organ Care System, also called OCS, replacing the old standard of care in organ transport. The OCS technology replicates natural living and functioning of the organ outside of the body.

This is a paradigm shift preserving organs from a static state to a dynamic environment, allowing for optimisation and assessment. The company believes that OCS, therefore, has far greater positive outcomes compared to traditional organ transplants.

Demand for organ transplant has been rising amidst increase organ failure, due to demographic trends adding to chronic diseases. Transplant volumes have been limited due to restriction on cold storage, the current standard care as lack of oxygen and blood supply is detrimental to the quality of the organ and, thus, the donor as well. OCS addresses the shortages and limitations of cold storage.

The OCS is a portable organ fusion which optimises and monitors the organs while replicating the physiologic conditions in the body, therefore creating demonstrable better outcomes for patients. To date, OCS has been developed for lung, heart, and liver transportation, with 1,200 procedures being performed to date.

The company believes that the potential pool involves 67,000 transplantations per annum in key geographic regions, representing an $8 billion market opportunity.

The Offering & Valuation

TransMedics aimed to sell 4.7 million shares in a $15-17 range as the final offering involved the sale of 5.7 million shares at $16 apiece, thereby generating gross proceeds of $91 million. With 20.2 million shares outstanding, the company is awarded a $323 million valuation at that level. Shares rose to $25 on the second day as a publicly traded stock, boosting the equity valuation to $500 million.

Operating with a net debt load of $13 million ahead of the offering, I peg the pro forma net cash position at around $70 million, valuing operating assets at roughly $430 million.

The actual revenue base of the business is very modest in relation to this valuation. The company generated $6.2 million in sales in 2016 on which it reported an operating loss of $23 million. In 2017, the company saw sales increase by 24% to $7.7 million as operating losses narrowed a bit to $20.4 million. Impressive was the 69% increase in sales in 2018, although a revenue base of $13 million remains very modest in relation to the valuation, as operating losses were stable at $20.2 million.

Strong growth in 2018 was driven by the Lung segment in which sales rose from less than a million to $5 million. Heart revenues grew very modestly to $6 million as liver revenues nearly doubled to $2 million. While total revenues growth was impressive in 2018, fourth quarter revenues of $3.5 million were down quite a bit on a sequential basis from the $4.0 million revenue number reported in the third quarter.

For the current first quarter of 2019, the company guided for preliminary first quarter sales of $4.6-4.7 million. At the midpoint of the guidance, that suggests that revenues are growing by roughly 85% from last year's $2.5 million, although operating losses are increasing to roughly $6 million. Based on the annualised revenue number for Q1, shares trade at 23 times annualised sales. That being said, growth is rather spectacular although multiples remain sky high, and the company loses quite some money, of course.

What Now?

Do not get me wrong, there is a lot to like about the company, and for the benefit of society, we should hope that the company thrives and its solutions benefit many patients in the years to come. Key risks include, of course, the valuation, losses (although gross proceeds can fund this pace of losses for another 3-4 years), reliance on a small number of suppliers and users (hospitals), reliance on key staff, among others.

Note that the company is not alone in targeting this multi-billion market as other noteworthy competitors include OrganOx and Xvivo Perfusion. Besides this competition, there are risks that other methods will be used for donor transportation/transplantation, including "manufactured" organs and better healthcare options, among others.

For now, it is very clear to me that this is a "show me first" story as the company has to deliver on a long tail of continued revenue growth and operating leverage to justify this current valuation. For now, I continue to look forward to more approvals in the coming quarters, continued revenue growth, and at least, stabilisation of operating losses. These trends, combined with some pullback in the shares, might provide for a nice opportunity, but for now, I remain cautious. That means that I have no interest to buy the shares at this point in time at this price.

