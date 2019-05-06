Computer Services: Wait Before You Buy This Small-Cap Stock

Computer Services Inc (OTCQX:CSVI) is a relatively small financial technology company started in 1965. It has annual revenues of above $249 million and a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion. The company provides back-end services to thousands of companies, which are mostly small banks and credit unions. Some of these back-end services are core bank processing, manage services, payment solutions, regulatory and compliance, and electronic and print distribution among others. As such, the company helps small companies, accelerate digital growth without the need of having dedicated employees do the work.

The company’s stock can be purchased over-the-counter because it is listed in the OTC Markets.

Investment Thesis

YTD, Computer Services stock has gained by almost 50%, which is above the returns on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The stock’s impressive returns have made the company’s valuation cross the $1 billion mark. This article explains the good sides of the company such as its growing revenues and earnings, long track record of dividend hikes, its strong balance sheet, its strong intangible assets, and the value of the services it delivers to its customers. It also explains a few challenges such as the declining number of banks in the US, falling margins, slowing growth, and its relatively high valuation. In conclusion, I explain why you should wait for a better price before you invest in the company.

Financial Performance

In the past few years, the company has seen its revenues grow from $151 million in 2009 to more than $250 million in 2018. At the same time, the EPS has grown from $1.31 to more than $2.50. Its net income has grown from $25 million in 2009 to more than $48 million in 2018. This has happened in a difficult market for the company. This is because the size of its target market has continued to decline The number of FDIC-insured banks has slowed from 6,813 at the end of 2009 to a low of 4,715 at the end of 2018.

While the target banks have reduced, the company has been protected because of several factors. First, the company works under contracts, with most of them being annual in nature. As such, when a company cancels the contract, it is legally required to pay a divorce fee. In the most recent annual report, the company reported $7.3 million in early-contract termination fees.

Second, there have been a need for its services as more customers increase their transactions through the computer or using mobile apps. Larger banks like Citi (NYSE:C) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) can afford hiring large consulting firms like Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN). They can also afford hiring thousands of IT professionals to handle the backend tasks. Smaller banks and credit unions on the other hand cannot afford this luxury, so they turn to CSVI, which handles these upgrades for them for a reasonable amount. As the demand for remote banking continues to grow, the company has been able to upsell the banks more of its services.

Finally, since the company’s contracts are long-term in nature, the customers have no incentive to look elsewhere for the back-end services. This is because the company has a long history with most of its customers. Also, it would be expensive for these companies to hire an in-house team to provide the back-end services or hire another company.

Looking at its balance sheet, the company has continued to grow its cash and equivalents. These have grown from just $3.5 million in 2011 to more than $40 million at the end of 2018. The total assets have grown from $136 million to $247. The company has done all this while not having a negative impact on the balance sheet. In fact, it has zero debt. While this is a good thing for the company, it also means that it failed to use its clean credit rating to borrow at near zero interest rates.

The company has maintained a clean balance sheet while at the same time raising its returns to shareholders, making acquisitions, and buying back its stock. The company has been giving and raising dividends for more than 45 years. In the past ten years, it has spent more than $20 million on dividends. As of this writing, the company has a forward dividend yield of 1.95%. This dividend is well-funded because it takes just 37% of the cash flow. The leftover cash flow and the increasing cash means that the company’s dividend will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the dividends, it also returns money to investors through repurchases. Presently, the company is in a $10 million buyback process. These repurchases have seen the outstanding shares decrease from 29 million in 2012 to 27 million in 2018.

Another intangible asset the company has continued to improve is its employees. As a labor-intensive company, its employees are the biggest assets. Over the years, it has featured prominently on the best-places-to-work list.

Source: Computer Services

The Weak Side

Therefore, CSVI is a company that is seeing revenue and earnings growth. At the same time, the company has continued to return money to investors as well as boost its balance sheet. While all this is good, the company has a number of challenges that investors should be aware of.

First, as the company continues to hire more people, it will see increased compression of the margins. In the past three years, the EBITDA margin has declined from 27.3% to 25.7%. At the same time, the operating margins declined from 20.7% to 19.6%. Part of the reason for the compressed margins is the increase in labor costs as the number of employees increased from 1094 to 1151. The company is likely to continue the tightening of the margins as the demand for its services necessitate the hiring of more employees.

Second, as a company traded in the open market, it is not followed by any Wall Street firms. While this does not present any threat to investors, it denies them the opportunities that come with investing in other companies. For example, investors don’t have access to any sell-side analysts’ recommendations. Also, they don’t get a chance to listen to the company’s executives because it does not have the earnings calls after its quarterly results.

Third, the company’s growth will likely continue to slow down after years of growth. This is because the consolidation in the regional banks sector will likely deny it the needed revenues. In fact, in 2018, the contract cancellation fees increased to more than $7 million from the previous year’s $3.5 million. Investors believe that this consolidation will continue, which presents a major risk to the company.

Fourth, while the company has been growing its dividend and doing share repurchases, the amount of money you will receive as an investor will be relatively tiny. With a dividend of $0.18, if you owned 1000 shares, you will receive just $180 in dividends, which is not enough.

Finally, the company appears to be slightly overvalued. Using its TTM data, its PE ratio is about 21, which is the highest it has been in the past five years. This is also above the S&P 500 PE ratio of about 15. The EV to EBITDA, is currently at 15, which is the highest it has been in more than five years. While these ratios show that the company is overvalued, it is not a bad thing. Furthermore, companies like Netflix have trailing PEs of more than 130. The problem is that its growth is slowing, which does not justify a premium valuation.

Conclusion

Computer Services is a great company that operates in a niche market. Over the years, it has succeeded in this industry and has maintained the lead in the niche that focuses on small banks. It has continued to reward its investors with dividends and share repurchases without necessarily affecting its balance sheet. Because its contracts are long-term in nature, investors can anticipate the future with peace of mind. However, because of the negative factors like the declining number of banks, slowing revenue, and tightening margins, I would recommend waiting for the price to fall before you initiate a long position.

