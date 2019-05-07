Aqua America Is A Quality Company, But Shares Are Too Expensive

The shares could find their way into a well-diversified portfolio, but of course only at the right price.

Aqua America (WTR) has long been a favorite among investors for its exposure to the water industry. The company operates primarily as a water utility but recently has made moves to become a more diversified operation. With exposure to natural gas customers, it should see a bit more earnings power but will ultimately be affected by commodity prices. The long-standing history of stable and slow earnings growth will now change and investors will have to be ready for the ride. The company's shares are no longer an enterprising way to play on the always-steady demand for water as the company looks to change its infrastructure. Because of this, I believe shares should no longer trade at such a premium. The stock could find its way into my portfolio; however, I would only look to do this at an attractive level.

Aqua America recently reported earnings that were less than thrilling.

The company missed bottom-line estimates and reported revenue that was in line with expectations. The earnings, of course, are not expected to have an extraordinary amount of growth as the company is a utility. The revenue and earnings growth primarily comes through rate increase, usage increase, and or acquisitions. The company is still focused on increasing its water connection base as it pursues over 400,000 possible connections it sees as a good fit to the current operation. The company mostly acquires these operations from small town or localities that are looking to outsource the work related to operating such divisions. As generally these divisions are small and don't produce significant revenue for the towns, the investment and maintenance are not worthwhile for them anymore. A company like Aqua America however, benefits from scale and existing operations. Billing and maintenance can all be handled within the existing operation, making the small customer additions a worthwhile venture. This is how the company has grown to the current size.

As we can see below, the company has signed multiple agreements that are just waiting to be closed.

Most of these purchases are small net additions that come at small prices but ultimately add up. The company will spend about $110 million to acquire almost 20,000 more customers. While the benefit of acquiring customers is immediate, the return comes in the form of multi-year rate increases over time. The ability to leverage this on a larger and larger scale should eventually drive continued revenue growth.

So far in 2019 the company has had success in reaching approvals and completed a few of these rate hikes.

The downside is that as the company grows, the rate hikes will become less and less obvious to the top line. The company ultimately realized it can only add so many water connections before it will one day run out of expansion opportunities. It also operates in an industry where large competitors trade at premium valuations. This leaves little return when making a large acquisition. It is for this reason I believe the company wants to diversify its segmented income and have other expansion opportunities beyond water. By becoming a diversified utility, the company can start to focus on expanding the gas division as well.

The acquisition of Peoples will allow the company to see faster earnings growth than it otherwise would have through just the water utility business.

This acquisition will increase its rate base by over 50% and of course help drive earnings growth through annual rate increases. The company will look to ultimately use the increased cash flow to continue to expand its operations. There is plenty of opportunity in the utilities industries in the North East and the company may look to make further acquisitions in the future should it be successful.

The combined company will have an expanded presence that could ultimately drive it to make further acquisitions. With a presence in some new states, the synergy from servicing water connections would be more appropriate.

While I believe this makes the company ultimately more attractive in the long run, it is certainly going to add volatility in earnings. Gas distribution is affected by both market rate prices and weather. A warmer winter could drive less gas use and ultimately drive lower earnings. Shareholders will need time to adjust to this and I believe it could add volatility to the stock.

The earnings growth has been slow and steady but not thrilling.

Similar to the recent quarterly results, earnings do not have an accelerated pace of growth that should lead to a high price-to-earnings multiple. While the earnings stream is steady and reliable, the company does not offer much incentive to own its shares at these levels.

Looking at a historical valuation for the last 5 years, we can see if shares provide an opportunity to their average trading ranges.

Currently, shares trade at a premium to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This suggests the stock is overvalued. However, since the company is transforming, looking at the averages doesn't always provide the best insight. It appears investors are willing to pay a premium for the newly diversified entity. However, I prefer to invest in the shares when they trade at a discount to their historical valuation. It is also fair to argue that the added debt and integration risk should be considered a negative not a positive. However, once integrated, the new earnings should lower some of the valuation metrics. These will have to be revisited once the final share count and debt levels are accounted for.

Looking at historical yield can also provide insight into whether shares are undervalued or overvalued.

For the last 24 years, shares have had an average yield of 2.81%. However, currently the shares yield just 2.3%. If the shares were to return to a level of average yield we could see shares trade back to a level below $31 per share. This is about 30% below current prices.

While the company has a strong history of increasing dividends, the yield is not enough for me to be excited from such a slow-growing company.

It is clear the dividend will probably be raised again in the future, but it should be yielding far more for a utility. Generally, utilities are looked at for their stable income opportunities and not for their growth. However, this could be a mixed case due to the recent acquisition adding growth.

Conclusion

A water utility or water-based investment in my portfolio would add great diversification. But as an investor who looks for either value or income, I see a limited opportunity until shares offer a discount to their averages. If the company were to significantly raise the dividend after the closing of the Peoples acquisition, I would re-evaluate. However, at this time it is clear shares are trading at a premium and should a reversion to the mean happen, losses could be had. I believe the company will be successful in its growth going forward but adding it to my portfolio at the right levels is key in ensuring capital appreciation. At this time I would recommend new investors hold off on adding shares to their portfolio.

