Oral Ozempic: Finally, An Alpha Catalyst For Novo Nordisk?

Most of this article summarizes the opportunity for its oral Ozempic (semaglutide) to be a mega-blockbuster, leading NVO back to its prior status as an alpha generator.

In view of its secular growth prospects, my base case for NVO is for it to be a market performer.

NVO's P/E has dropped from a premium to that of the SPY.

The company reported a good Q1 Friday but since then has traded down more than 4%, perhaps due to not raising guidance.

Introduction

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is below its peak price set in Q1 2014. Can it resume its prior alpha generation versus the S&P 500 (SPY):

Data by YCharts

The article discusses whether the anticipated September FDA approval of an oral version of NVO's young hit diabetes drug Ozempic can turn NVO's chart up sharply. First, a few comments on Q1 and NVO's sell-off to below $47 in European trading Tuesday morning.

NVO has a good Q1, but fails to raise guidance

From p.2 of the earnings announcement (a detailed 28-page PDF), we see that before "financial items" (basically currency hedges), pre-tax operating profit rose 14% yoy to 14.2 B DKK (Danish kroner).

There was a 2.1 B DKK negative swing in financial items, leading to a 1% decline in per-share profits.

The company left guidance unchanged, even though operationally, after some other puts and takes, the quarter was generally solid, and was notably strong ex-US, where the bulk of future growth is expected to occur.

The exchange rate as of the weekend, when this article was written, was 6.67 DKK per USD.

ETrade is currently showing a consensus of $2.45 USD EPS per NVO ADR for 2019, and $17.9 B revenues.

Please see the CFO's prepared remarks in the conference call for details on the various moving parts of the quarter.

The most important resource I use for NVO, in addition to the 2018 annual report (Form 20-F), is a 122-slide PowerPoint Presentation ("PPP") covering Q1 and much more than that. This makes the case that treating diabetes is a multi-decade growth opportunity, and that as the global leader with about 28% of market share by dollar value, NVO is a growth stock. If one adds in NVO's leadership in treating obesity, which has even greater proportional unmet need than diabetes (together, 'diabesity'), then it has that much more room to grow.

That leads to a tiered approach to the main topic today, first a top-down comment.

NVO - at least a market performer

Given that NVO is the leader in attractive markets, addressing important needs in human health; thus I view price pressures optimistically. Slide 59 (of the PPP) shows NVO's net sales in the US were higher in 2015 than in 2018, despite unit growth. I expect this situation to normalize and for unit growth to track with sales growth over time, though not necessarily on a 1:1 basis.

In addition, NVO's business is largely non-cyclical.

As it is controlled by a charitable trust, NVO has no takeover premium in its valuation. The company has little to no long-term debt, which means its earnings are not pumped up by leverage.

Thus in the general case, I would see NVO as a good performer going forward, but not exciting.

Perhaps oral semaglutide (oral Ozempic) can make a difference, given NVO's relatively small size.

The medical path to oral sema - why it matters

The path begins with the multi-decade rise in obesity and inactivity, leading to an "epidemic" of maturity-onset, or Type 2, diabetes (T2D). The two major oral drugs or drug classes, metformin and the SUs (sulfonylureas), when used together tend to lose efficacy within a few years; and have certain side effects, some serious. Thus, patients with T2D who were felt to need drug treatment often tended to require a third oral agent, before being recommended insulin injections. A breakthrough came in 2006 when Merck (MRK) brought the first FDA-approved gliptin to market (Januvia). GLiptins enhance the action of hormone-like incretins produced by the upper GI tract in response to food and especially sugar. Of the two dominant incretins, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) proved the more important. (The term gliptin takes the gl and pt from "glucagon-like peptide" and the terminal in from "incretin.")

Gliptins have a weakness: only modest glucose lowering.

Enter the GLP-1 agonists as the next generation beyond gliptins, of which the first very successful one was NVO's Victoza, still the global leader in the class. Rather than inhibit the breakdown of GLP-1 as gliptins do, GLP-1 agonists ("GLPa's"), mimic the action of this important incretin. Victoza and other GLPa's also lead to weight loss, unlike gliptins, which are generally weight-neutral. GLPa's have been gaining share. But they have to be injected, which leaves gliptins "in the game."

Next, enter once-weekly GLPa's. By far the most successful of these is Trulicity from Lilly (LLY), an antibody-like biologic not suitable for oral administration. NVO responded with Ozempic, another once-weekly GLPa, just in time to stabilize its market share in this growing class. Chemically, Ozempic so similar to Victoza that NVO considers it more or less a long-acting version of Victoza.

Advantage of Ozempic and Trulicity includes both weight loss and positive cardiovascular outcomes trials (CVOTs); Victoza has a CV benefit claim in its label. Trulicity and Ozempic, and oral Ozempic, expect CV benefits in their labels, as well.

(For brevity, I am focusing only on the US market leaders; there is additional competition in the class.)

In Q1, NVO sold 7.15 B DKK of Victoza plus Ozempic, which annualizes around $4.3 B. Trulicity annualized at $3.5 B. Yoy growth rates were 18% for NVO's drugs and 30% for Trulicity. Ozempic had virtually no sales in Q1 2018, and its global roll-out remain in early days. Out of the many branded diabetes drugs on markets, which NVO estimates at $42 B, just these two companies contributed $7.8 B. Meanwhile, just one of the gliptins, Januvia from Merck (MRK) and combos it anchors, sold at an annualized rate of $5.4 B. That totals $13.2 B for just these three drugs, and there are several other GLPa's and gliptins with good sales.

Thus, commercially, the incretin enhancers represent a very large existing market, which I believe is able to be enhanced.

Next, some comments on how next-generation version of successful products have been consistently underestimated by the Street.

The 1980s-'90s mega-blockbuster paradigm meets specialty pharma

It may be time to think different. We got used to expensive (Humira and other TNFs; single tablet regimens for HIV) or super-expensive (Revlimid, various rare disease drugs) drugs becoming the best-selling drugs on the market. If, making up a number, Humira's peak sales of $18 B came from average sales per patients of $30,000 per year, then "only" 600,000 patients were on it.

Oral Ozempic, which I expect will carry a premium price, has some similarities to this new paradigm. It also has similarities to the prior dominant paradigm. This involved on some specialists and very large numbers of primary care doctors prescribing drugs for large, or very large, numbers of patients. For example...

Lipitor's annual sales reached $12 B (or higher), at a time when drug prices were notably lower than today. If (hypothetically) Pfizer (PFE) realized $2.20/pill globally for each Lipitor dose, and each patient purchased one pill per day for a whole year, then 15 million people on the drug. Then consider the vast number more who were on other statins. The smallish cholesterol-lowering space became huge. Statins played important roles in PFE and MRK (with Mevacor, improved upon by Zocor) surging in the '90s.

Other innovations that took hold in the '80s and '90s involved three generations of drugs, just as oral Ozempic represents a third (or fourth) generation of incretin-enhancing drugs. These included:

Vasotec/Prinivil/Cozaar

Procardia/Procardia XL/Norvasc

Cardizem 3X per day/2X per day/once-daily (Cardizem CD).

All these drugs were offered both to sub-specialists, mostly cardiologists, but they also had to be marketed hard to generalists. That raised selling costs, but what was lost in net margin was made up by recurrent sales.

In general, buying the stock as the next-gen version of the approved drug was reaching the market was a winning strategy.

I think oral sema thus has a road map to follow a beneficial mixture of both paradigms discussed above, perhaps beating expectations via:

intellectual and prescribing support from specialists

robust prescriptions from generalists (where the volume resides), and

high selling price.

Reasons oral sema could beat consensus

Morningstar's December note projects $10 B in 2029 for NVO's GLPa franchise, most of which from oral sema. Injectable sema, i.e. Ozempic, would have a place, both in high dose form for diabetes and for obesity (Phase 3 trial underway), and also for the patients who have GI intolerance to oral sema but tolerate the molecule given subcutaneously. Morningstar kept its $53 fair value estimate unchanged after Q1 results were released, so perhaps it is somewhat above the Street.

I do think that is a realistic peak view, but that much higher peak sales can be considered a realistic possibility as well. Again, the bullish thesis that a much higher inflation-adjusted selling price than the blockbusters of days gone by discussed above is meeting a very large market opportunity with a unique product, giving much larger dollar sales than consensus expects.

Some product-specific reasons to hope for this result include the following:

1. Per Slide 83 in the PPP, oral sema had excellent results in the Phase 3 PIONEER studies. These results were better than expected based on Phase 2 data. The drug was fairly well tolerated and highly efficacious. Note, the doses studied were 3, 7 and 14 mg, all once a day. If the FDA approves these doses, it would normally allow an intermediate dose, such as 10 mg; I would expect this sort of dose to be introduced by NVO, though not at launch.

2. The need is intense. GLPa's are already getting good mention in guidelines; an oral GLPa is a step in a major new direction. Especially if a formal CV indication is granted, I would expect oral sema to be favored by evolving guidelines.

3. Oral sema would be easy to market. The drug companies will know all they need to know about the doctors they are selling to, and they will say within their, say, 45 second allotted time:

If you like (gliptin X) and (GLPa Y), you'll love (brand name of oral sema). Here's why: oral, well-tolerated, similar to Ozempic; titrable

highly effective glucose lowering (HbA1c)

weight loss of 6 and 9 lbs at the 7 and 14 mg doses

mention CV/MACE benefit as allowed by label

guideline-preferred (say, after metformin)

covered by Medicare and most/almost all insurances

who could ask for anything more, doctor?

Then the rep can close by citing injectible Ozempic for greater efficacy, greater weight loss and potentially greater GI tolerability.

4. The market is truly vast. See, Slides 25 and thereafter on diabetes in the PPP.

5. The technology to create an orally-absorbable peptide (or biologic) that is reliable from dose to dose is now unique to NVO. As far as the eye can see, oral sema would be the only oral GLPa.

No guarantees exist, but I find the upside potential intriguing.

Who is hurt, and helped, by oral sema succeeding

Most competitors in the diabetes market would be hurt if oral sema succeeds in a big way. The most obvious loser would be LLY, given Trulicity as a key growth driver for it. Oral sema is one reason I have been trading/renting LLY, rather than committing to it. Now I think the PDUFA date for oral sema is too close even to trade LLY unless it were a good deal cheaper.

The big winner beyond NVO, and which has been soaring, is little Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS). This is the company that has the patents behind the technology allowing semaglutide to be dosed orally, and I believe it is in line for royalties on sales. EMIS has "gone dark" and while I have read the last linked documents and articles related to it on Seeking Alpha, I cannot comment on this company's investment attributes.

Risks

NVO trades at a high price:sales ratio, reflecting its operating margins that are higher than the industry average. That provides one risk. Clearly, the company's concentration in diabetes provides another risk. It has lost share in biologics and remains pressured there.

So far as semaglutide goes, there is no certainty that this drug will be approved, or approved timely. If approved, manufacturing and sales risks are present.

General market and sector risks are also present with NVO ADRs.

Please see NVO's regulatory filings and other documents for a much more complete list of risks.

A word on dividends

NVO is based in Denmark. The company is currently paying dividends twice-yearly. These are subject to Danish withholding tax, which may be recoverable to US residents for NVO ADRs held in a taxable account. In an IRA, one strategy I may begin to use if I wish to buy more NVO could be to sell NVO shortly before the ex-dividend date and buy it back after it goes ex-dividend.

Please consult with a tax adviser if interested in owning NVO ADRs.

Summary - a solid company with a potential upside catalyst

While this article focuses on one key hoped-for near-term launch, there is much more going on at NVO. My simple "don't sell, perhaps buy more" view of NVO is that the basic story is solid; its addressable markets are very large, growing and under-served. Thus I see it as a solid blue chip sort of stock that should "be there" for years even if it just executes in a plodding sort of way. However, I am impressed enough by the Phase 3 data on oral sema and the trends in its drug class to think there is upside potential for oral sema (and/or its next-gen pipeline version) to take NVO's sales and profits to the next level.

If so, society's health status could benefit along with NVO's shareholders.

Here's hoping!

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted pre-market Monday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO,MRK,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.