TimkenSteel: All This Stock Needs Now Is An Economic Bottom

In February of this year, I wrote my most recent article highlighting TimkenSteel's (TMST) bear case. Back then, the economy showed serious signs of weakness which did cause the stock to drop further. In this article, I am discussing the company's first quarter earnings and what it takes for this stock to finally move higher. Overall, the risk reward ratio looks much better, even though the overall risk level remains elevated. I am, therefore, expecting short covering on the short-term and a sustainable bottom once leading economic indicators start to bottom. Source: PR Newswire

Bottom Fishing Opportunities

In my previous article, I mentioned that the company should be avoided despite its 'cheap' valuation. Like its steel peers like AK Steel (AKS) and United States Steel (X), this company is highly dependent on the business cycle. Companies like TimkenSteel are only a buy at economic turning points where growth slowing turns into growth acceleration or during times when global commodities are in an upswing, which is often triggered by a long-term USD devaluation.

All things considered, I am quite convinced that TimkenSteel is not the right place to be. Even if you are bullish on stocks, one should consider buying an industrial company that is a bit less cyclical. Even the cheap valuation of just 12 times next year's earnings only gets interesting if we get some signs that the economy is about to bottom.

And, speaking of economic growth, the leading ISM manufacturing index just broke its previous lows in April. The index declined to 52.8 in April compared to 55.3 in March. New orders even declined to 51.7, which is just 1.7 points above the 'neutral' line of 50.0.

As a result of this decline, TimkenSteel's stock price has declined from $13.78 to $10.65 since my last article. All while the stock was trading at what one might consider to be an interesting valuation.

It also hit the company's top line as sales declined to $371.00 million, which is below expectations of $379.31 million and 3% lower compared to the prior-year quarter when sales growth hit 23%.

The bigger picture shows the perfect cyclical behavior of the company's sales as the 2016 growth bottom was quickly followed by a sales growth upswing which pushed sales almost up to $1.7 billion on a last twelve-month basis.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that operating income continued to improve in the first quarter. EBITDA increased from $3 million to $8 million, thanks to a very convincing price/mix/volume developments which accounted for a $22 million EBITDA gain, which was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs (planned downtime) and increased raw material costs. EBIT margins improved from 0.7% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 2.3%. EBITDA margins went up to 7.1%.

Source: TimkenSteel Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The two bigger segments, mobile and industrial, both saw increased pressure on shipments as mobile shipments declined from 110.4 thousand tons in Q1 of 2018 to 112.8 thousand tons at an average selling price of $1,278.4 per ton, which is down from $1,290.8 in Q1 of 2018. Industrial shipments declined from 113.7 thousand tons to 102.5 thousand tons with an average net selling price of $1,434.1 compared to $1,299 in Q1/2018. In other words, shipments and prices are mixed, but overall pressure is increasing.

Going forward, the company expects shipments to be similar to Q1 shipments on 12% lower production. The only market segment with negative sentiment is agriculture with an overall softer market outlook. Mining and rail are both expected to deliver positive momentum with all other segments being roughly unchanged.

Source: TimkenSteel Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The company is fully aware of the ongoing headwinds as they frequently use the ISM manufacturing index as a tool to project industrial growth (just like I do). I just wish they had adjusted the y-axis a bit since their graph does not make the jump from 51.3 to 58.8 between 2015 and 2018 look that 'significant'.

Source: TimkenSteel Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, we did see some significant bottom buying among steel stocks with US Steel gaining more than 17%, while AK Steel and TimkenSteel both added more than 8%.

The reason is that earnings are not at all that bad, while all steel stocks got punished probably more than they deserved this year. Also, note that all stocks have a high short float. The TimkenSteel short float is at almost 15% with a forward PE ratio of less than 10.

With that said, the stock is in a very interesting situation. The downtrend could be broken on the short term, which could easily trigger an extended short squeeze to the $12-13 area. The stock has fallen a lot, and a counter rally within the bigger downtrend would be a likely possibility.

Source: FINVIZ

The problem is that the bigger economic trend is still down. This needs to change in order for TimkenSteel to become an interesting mid-term trade. I am, therefore, not participating in the current short squeeze. I added to my oil trades on Friday (05/03/19) and will not increase my cyclical exposure for the time being.

In other words, this short squeeze can easily end over the next few days and turn into an extended downtrend again. However, if we get help from a bottoming ISM manufacturing index, we can easily turn this stock around to at least $15. The question is if you want to be early and start using the current situation to bet on a growth recovery.

All things considered, I am not betting against the stock. I am going to be on the sidelines until we get a bullish signal from leading indicators. One of these signals would be the start of an ISM manufacturing index bottom. At that point, this stock becomes a great investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.