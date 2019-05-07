Youngevity Expands Retail Coffee Footprint - What Investors Need To Know

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) announced today that the company has expanded its retail footprint in its coffee segment. The company expanded its Josie's Java House brand to several retail supermarket chains throughout the southeast of the United States. The coffee is now available at 570 stores, which include 400 Winn-Dixie stores, 96 BI-LO stores, 25 Fresco Y Mas stores, and 50 Harvey stores. This program expansion comes on the heels of a successful promotion of the company's espresso brands Café La Rica and Café Cachita. The espresso brands are now available in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North and South Carolina.

As readers know, Youngevity is a multi-faceted company with direct selling, coffee, and CBD segments which are all anticipated to contribute to bot top line and bottom line growth in 2019.

In 2018, the company reported revenues of $162 million. Earlier this year, the company issued guidance of revenue between $220 million and $240 million. That represents an anticipated growth of about 40% at the mean and includes all segments of the Youngevity business structure. If one backs out the hemp business, the apples to apples guidance would be revenue of $170-195 million.

One interesting note is that the coffee segment revenues anticipated for 2019 are based on historically low coffee prices in the commodities market. This could make revenue guidance conservative. Should coffee prices come up off of the historical lows, the revenue story in the coffee segment could get even better.

Chart Source - Market Insider

The key thing for investors to understand is that Youngevity has some substantial wholesale coffee contracts in hand while also expanding its retail footprint. If coffee prices avoid a further dip, the expansion of the coffee business at retail could be a boon for that segment.

Another key element that investors need to consider is that getting retail shelf space with coffee products could pave the way for a follow-up with hemp and CBD-based products from the sister segment. Youngevity's coffee business is a field-to-finish concept, whereby the company grows its own product, processes it, roasts it, and sells it. The company has made no secret of the fact that it intends to take its vast experience in the coffee segment and translate it into hemp and CBD. Having already built several retail relationships gives the company a leg up on advancing other products such as CBD.

In my opinion, there are a few key elements to watch for as 2019 unfolds. The first is the wholesale price of coffee. The second is expansion of retail paving the way for its hemp and CBD business. The third is how the overall expansion of the hemp and CBD sector goes. If the company can capitalize any one of these points, it is a win. Capitalizing on two could be a big win. Capitalizing on all three could be massive.

At its current price, Youngevity is trading at about 1x revenue. That is undervalued for the direct selling space, the coffee space, as well as the hemp/CBD space. All of these spaces typically trade at multiples of revenue that can range between 2x and 5x, so being at 1x demonstrates the potential value here. Add to this the fact that YGYI is now reporting positive EBITDA growth, and you have something with real potential.

No equity trades without risk, but if you consider that this equity has a 52-week range of between $3.17 and $16.25, it would appear that there is much more upside potential than downside risk. Sure, it was only above $10 for a short while, but it outlines what the potential really is. Youngevity's Q2 call will be very important. If the company is on track, it could see some big players jump in. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.