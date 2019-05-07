ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Rooke - Chairman and CEO

Missi How - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital Partners

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

George Melas - MKH Management

Good day, and welcome to the ASV Holdings Incorporated First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke, Chairman and CEO.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Jessica. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV, and welcome to our First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Missi How, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take us with the financial results for the quarter after the overview, market and strategy update from me. Today's call is supplemented by the press release issued earlier this afternoon and is also accompanied by a slide presentation, both of which are available on our website. Also available on the website and in the release are replay instructions for a recording of the call, which will be available until May 9.

Please refer to the first slide regarding today's discussion that will include forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. We ask that you review this statement and refer to our Form 10-K for 2018 filed with the SEC for further guidance on the many risk factors associated with our company.

So I'll begin with Slide number 3 of the presentation and an overview of the business. Today, we reported $27.3 million in sales, $1.1 million of adjusted EBITDA and a net loss per share of $0.07 for the first quarter of 2019.

While we, of course, do not like reporting a loss, our industry experienced slowing demand in the latter portion of 2018, and that sluggishness did persist into the beginning of quarter 1. Thankfully, despite the slow start in the early part of the year, we did see several positive events and factors in the quarter, particularly, evidenced in March that we believe are laying the groundwork for improvement. Construction and rental forecasts remain positive and as the weather improves, we enter the busy season with a strong marketing plan, our dealer network is continuing to grow and become more productive and production schedules are beginning to improve.

On the margin side, we started to see the results from our price increases, which were necessary to respond to the much higher levels of material costs that impacted the industry in 2018. For us, this resulted in the positive price improvement that's offset the 2018 exit rates of material cost inflation and benefited gross margin.

Secondly, we exceeded our cost reduction plan for the quarter by 12.5% and generated a $0.3 million benefit for the projects we implemented, again, helping our gross margin.

Missi will cover this again in a few moments, but these 2 factors helped improve our gross margin to 12.6%, a sequential improvement of 400 basis points.

Not the final resting point by any means, but a positive step in the right direction and indicative of the opportunity we have to move towards our longer-term strategic target of 18%.

So returning to sales for the moment, the quarter's revenue of $27.3 million was down from prior year with the decline coming from machine sales.

I'll discuss the markets later, but some extreme and persistent bad weather certainly contributed to a slow start in North America. And we saw a continuation of the fourth quarter of 2018 softness in Australia continue into the first quarter. The supply constraint for engines persisted during the quarter, impacting our ability to produce and fulfill orders for the RT-25 and RT-65 machines, both of which were newly launched in 2018 and address important sectors of the market such as rental, construction and landscaping.

All these factors interrupted our sequence of 8 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth in machine revenues, which declined in total by 12%, however, with North American machine sales recording a more modest 6% reduction. North American machines sales benefited from the net addition of 7 dealer rental locations as we continue to work on expanding our distribution here and took our total to 293 locations at the end of the quarter.

From our continuing dialogue with the engine OEMs and their projected delivery schedules, we still anticipate a resolution to the engine supply bottleneck by the end of this quarter for those machines that have been most severely impacted.

So now please move to Slide 4, where I'll comment on the market conditions for our products and discuss some of the key indicators for our compact track loader, such as housing starts, general construction and the rental channel. Softness in the U.S. housing market, evidenced toward the end of 2018, has continued into 2019 and housing starts for March were essentially flat with February but down year-over-year by 14.2%. The impact on new construction was particularly strong in the Midwestern states due to severe flooding.

However, the underlying market still has positive tailwinds with a leading indicator for new construction, household formations still at near multiyear highs, and which on a non-seasonally adjusted basis was up 2% year-over-year in March of 2019.

Other North American indicators that drive the sectors we operate in are also still trending positive with construction spending up 1.9% in February and the equipment market forecasting growth of 5% in 2019.

In Australia, a large market for us, we are seeing some softness. Fourth quarter 2018 GDP growth was just positive at 0.2%. And the pace has not picked up in the first part of the year. And with the recent addition of an election, an added level of uncertainty has temporarily entered the market. We're working with our distribution to maximize our opportunities for this area.

Turning to Slide 5, I'd now like to make some comments regarding our strategic initiatives and particularly our focus to increase ASV brand awareness, increased dealer sell-through rates and expand North American distribution.

We continue to invest in improved materials and dealer-support programs targeted at these initiatives.

In the quarter, our new website was launched, and each month we've seen a significant increase in the number of unique visitors to the site, which is also leading to an increase in our lead generation, which we passed through to our leaders for retail opportunities.

Our distribution for aftermarket parts, which we opened in Grand Rapids just a year ago, is consistently achieving its operational goals, and we are planning further improvements to take these to the next level. Our parts revenue in the quarter was up year-over-year, and we have progressively expanded our parts' availability and offering to drive growth. This month, for example, we launched an ASV-branded OEM aftermarket track to our dealer network that provides OEM specification, warranty and performance in contrast to lower performance, generic-branded product.

Our expansion at distribution continued in North America where we added a net 7 dealer and rental locations taking the total to 293. Our attendance at the rental show, ARA, and the Equipment Distributor Summit, AED, has provided a good pipeline of qualified prospects of further additions in the year.

For 2019, our focus remains the expansion of our network in key markets that represent a large part of the North American market, but where we are underrepresented and where the opportunity for sales growth is larger.

Quantity and geographic density, that is the number of dealers in total and in a region, is a key part of the growth strategy but quality, that is dealer performance is also critical. The first step is making sure we choose our regional dealers wisely, followed by providing the support in terms of management, materials and superior product.

In the quarter, the number of dealer locations achieving the targeted rate of sales improved from 25% at December to 27.5% at the target rate. And we expect this to grow further in 2019. This existing network of dealers engaged in the ASV product has a significant opportunity for growth as they penetrate their markets further and gain market share with the markets and performance-leading ASV machines.

And I'd like to turn it over to Missi, who'll discuss the financial results. And then we'll move into Q&A.

Missi How

Thank you, Andrew. And good afternoon, everyone. Please refer to Slide 6, as I walk through key figures for the first quarter with comparatives against first quarter of 2018.

Net revenues for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 decreased $2.6 million or 8.5% year-over-year to $27.3 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, machine sales decreased $2.5 million to $18.7 million, OEM undercarriage sales decreased by $0.6 million, and aftermarket parts and other sales increased by $0.6 million.

Total machine sales revenues declined 12% from the prior period, the combination of lower unit volumes and higher price. The adverse weather conditions across the United States and continued engine supply constraints, which limited production of certain models, impacted our shipments into North America. Sales to Australia, where economic growth has recently slowed, were also down for the period, accounting for approximately 32.8% of the year-over-year reduction in machine sales.

We benefited from favorable pricing and product mix in the period, which partially offset the volume declines. Price increases effective January 1, 2019, combined with the continued steel surcharge pricing implemented in May of 2018, provided a pricing benefit of approximately $1.4 million in the period. Favorable product mix provided a benefit of approximately $1.6 million in the period. We added a net 7 North America dealer and rental locations during the period, bringing the overall number to 293 compared to 248 at the end of the same period in 2018. Same-store sales for the quarter were down 9.6%.

Parts and other sales for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 increased $0.6 million compared to the same period in 2018. Parts as a percentage of total sales was 24.7% compared to 20.3% for the 3 months ended March 13 -- March 31, 2018.

We reported a GAAP net loss of $0.7 million or negative $0.07 per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million or a negative $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2018. There were no adjustments to GAAP net loss, so the adjusted net loss for the quarter was, again, $0.7 million or negative $0.07 per share compared to an adjusted net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2018. The adjustment at March 31, 2018 reflects costs associated with the relocation of the aftermarket parts distribution center. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $1.1 million or 4.2% of sales compared to $2 million or 6.7% of sales in the first quarter of 2018.

Slide 7 is a bridge movement in sales and net income for the first quarter 2018 compared with first quarter excuse me, first quarter of 2019 compared with first quarter of 2018. On the sales reconciliation, the principal items were decreased revenue of $4 million from volume and product mix, offset in part by $1.4 million in pricing recovery. On the net loss reconciliation, under absorption of costs and plant inefficiencies, primarily as a result of lower volume and continued engine supply constraints, combined with favorable benefits realized during the first quarter 2018 negatively impacted gross profit in the period. Favorable machine pricing of $1.4 million, combined with both the positive and negative volume impact of parts, undercarriage and machine sales offset the $1 million in year-over-year increased input costs during the period.

Cost reduction projects implemented in the first quarter of 2019 contributed $0.3 million in margin benefit as well as the 2018 period being adversely impacted by $0.6 million of costs associated with the relocation of our aftermarket parts distribution center. The net loss reconciliation also reflects decreased operating expenses of $0.3 million, $0.1 million of additional interest expense resulting from higher interest rates on a higher amount of debt used to fund working capital and an income tax increase of $0.1 million. Our effective tax rate is now projected at approximately 18.5% for the year.

Slide 8 outlines the progress we've made on our cost-reduction initiatives. During the period, we realized the savings of $0.3 million, which exceeded our target by 12.5%. These improvements to our cost structure, along with continued steel surcharge pricing and price increases of 3% to 3.5% implemented in the first quarter of 2019, are planned to fully offset the impact of 2018 increased material cost.

Slide 9 highlights the key balance sheet and liquidity ratios and debt. Our current ratio of 2.3 was an improvement from 2 at the end of 2018. Our leverage ratio, at 4.6x trailing adjusted EBITDA, increased as a result of our increase in working capital and our lower EBITDA in the past 2 quarters. With regard to our working capital, our days sales outstanding move to 42 days from 44 days at December 31 2018, principally from our mix of customers.

Days inventory on hand increased to 145 from 103 at December 31, 2018 as we realized lower sales than expected in the quarter. We expect inventory to return closer to its year-end level as we move into the busier part of the year and incoming material orders are rebalanced. The increase in inventory and decreased sales for the period increased our net working capital to annualized last quarter sales to 34.6%, which is above our target of 25% and the level where we do expect to return to during the year.

Slide 9 also provides a breakdown of our net debt at March 31, 2019. The increase in borrowings reflect an increase in our revolver for working capital needs and repayment of principal on our term-loan debt. Included in the table for the first time and effective January 1, 2019, we adopted the financial accounting standard, Forward Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases, which requires recognition of leased assets and lease liabilities by lessees for those leases classified as operating leases under previous guidance. We have relatively few operating leases, essentially those for our parts distribution center, R&D facilities, automobiles and certain equipment, which at March 31 were approximately $1 million.

At March 31, our weighted average cost of debt was 6.3% compared to 5.3% in the same period 2018, essentially reflecting the increase in interest rates from the Fed during 2018.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back over to Jessica to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Matt Koranda with Roth Capital Partners.

Matt Koranda

Hey guys, good afternoon. So the aftermarket parts showing a little bit of life here in terms of up year-over-year. Was that just a function of -- or lapping easier comparisons? Do you have levers that you pull during the quarter to drive better sales? I did notice in the prepared remarks you mentioned, sort of, the ASV-branded aftermarket track. I mean, how much did that contribute to aftermarket sales in the quarter? And how do we expect things to play out for the remainder of the year?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. Thanks, Matt. I think what we're seeing with the aftermarket parts is a steady continuation of good service and improved service from what were able to give the customer and historically, before we moved it back into our own control. We had that move completed, as you know, at the end of the first quarter of 2018. And at that time, there was probably a little bit of disruption, so maybe the year-over-year comparison is a little bit easier. But I would look more I think at the operational performance that we're able to give the customer. And that's a function of some investment in inventory that we made during 2018, largely complete. I don't think there's really any significant increases that we need now. In fact, for inventory in general, we know we'll see it coming down.

But with regards to parts, we've taken the number of out-of-stock parts down to a very, very low level and very acceptable level. And I think that is really benefiting the service and, therefore, people are much happier and much quicker to reorder. The other aspect, I think, is we did put a price increase through in the -- during the first quarter for parts as well. Obviously, parts contain steel as much as the actual machines do. So they -- we'd seen increased cost as a result of that. And so some recovery of the steel cost through pricing was important as well.

With regard to the specific question about those aftermarket tracks, they didn't contribute anything in the quarter. It was done right to the end, but it was really just an indication of the type of thing that we can do to start to grow and we are doing, to start to grow more aggressively our parts operation. We think there are a number of, sort of, similar type activities that we can implement during this year and then going forward they help recapture sales. But maybe we've lost our sales, but as machines get older that maybe people have been buying generic product, et cetera, which we would like them to buy from us and get the benefit of having an ASV OEM track with all the performance associated with it. If you buy, sort of, a cheaper off-the-shelf track to put on to our machines, it's not got the tolerances and the specifications or the warranty and life that's associated with the type of product that we've just put out there. So that helps maintain brand recognition and brand performance as well as generating additional parts sales for us as we go forward.

Matt Koranda

All right. One other thing on the aftermarket parts business, I mean, have you done, sort of, a full dissection of what caused the big downdraft through 2018? I mean, obviously, availability is one thing. Do you think that there were some lost customers that just went away? Essentially, maybe some legacy Cat dealers and stuff like that? Or is it just more a function of, do you think it's 100% driven by the ramp-up and the limited availability of certain components?

Andrew Rooke

I think it's fair to say that we haven't got a total answer as to why we saw a little bit of softness. There wasn't a huge decrease year-over-year in '18, it was down, my, if my memory serves me, I think it was $1.5 million year, '18 versus '17 in terms of a revenue decline. Significant, but not necessarily earth shattering, but always important to us as we want to grow. There's certainly a relationship between parts usage and the installed base.

And if you go back to 7, 8 years ago or when machines were being sold at that time, there were lower volumes because of the recession. And so there's a lower population of some of those machines out there that are requiring aftermarket parts.

So one of the things that we're, obviously, very pleased about is, up until this quarter, we had 8 quarters of growth in machine sales. So that's really more than replenishing the installed base of machines out in the market, which is the annuity of parts as they come forward, as they start to need maintenance items, et cetera.

And so our objective of bringing parts back under our control was to make sure that we were in a position to control and influence far better the full lifecycle of revenue from a machine through aftermarket parts in the future. So there's still plenty of work and plenty of opportunity for us. Getting control is the first step and we certainly did that and I think we've done a good, a relatively good job.

We can do more in terms of performance and we're looking to do that, but now we're starting to look at the specific parts that we're offering and to see if we can capture more of that. And that includes where the parts are being sold to, what channels they're going through, how many parts our dealers are carrying and these type of things.

Matt Koranda

Make sense. And then, I guess, on the machine or on the machine revenue, Q1 obviously soft from a selling perspective. But what are you hearing from dealers now that we're, kind of, through April and that period of cold and wet weather is abating from Q1?

Have you seen any notable pickup in activity levels there? Just trying to get a sense for, you've got your finger on the pulse of the dealers better than anyone probably. So I'm just, sort of, what are we thinking for the season there?

Andrew Rooke

Sure. Yes. So to put end into context, January and February were incredibly slow. The weather, real, and guess what? We always have bad weather in the winter. But it's been very, very bad. It was probably a little bit later coming, we didn't get so much in the -- at the end of last year, but January and February was brutal. And it's persisted across a large part of the U.S., I mean, there was snow in parts of the country, even this last week or so. So that's been a long challenge for a lot of people, not just -- they just can't get machines out into the field to operate. We certainly saw activity pick up in March itself and that was very encouraging, and we understand that there are a lot of projects out there. If you look at the basic statistics in terms of construction and I talked about the February numbers. I think I saw the March numbers released yesterday, which said they were essentially flat March to February. So there's still plenty of construction activity going on and housing is a little bit slow. But there's still plenty of activity for people. And we have a benefit that our product is used across a wide variety of sectors. So I think our dealers are looking forward to a very healthy, busy, main season of the year. And that's what we're expecting to see.

Matt Koranda

Okay, so it sounds maybe we can still generate some growth in the coming quarters in machine sales, the Q1?

Andrew Rooke

Oh, we certainly think so. Yes, absolutely. Yes.

Matt Koranda

Okay. All right Good to hear. And then I just wanted to check in on the $3 million that you guys had in backlog as of Q4, that was related to engine constraints. How much of that shipped in Q1? And how much is left to go out by Q2?

Andrew Rooke

I would estimate it's approximately 50% of it shipped, 50% to 60%. Missi, any better idea than that?

Missi How

That's about right, about half.

Andrew Rooke

And so what we saw there, just to -- sorry, just to clarify, Matt, I didn't mention it in the remarks, but we started to get engines later than we thought, but we did get them toward the very last day or so of February and then through March for one of the engines, for the 65. So that was good. The 25s were -- they were delivered, but just at the lower volumes, which we anticipated to, sort of, getting, but hoped that they would free up. As we're moving now I think, we're seeing confirmation that we -- that our thoughts that, that would clear by the end of this quarter are still about right.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. And then, on Slide 8 and the cost reduction activities, I think, manufacturing costs improvements of greater than $3 million is cited [ph] in 2019. Is there something incremental to the last quarter? Because I seem to recall, on the -- maybe I'm speaking out of hand here, off the top of my head here, but similar to, call it, being closer to like $2 million or $2 million and change. Where do we sit there in terms of incremental cost reduction activity?

Andrew Rooke

So I think what we referred to is, if you look at Slide 8, the cumulative impact in 2019, actually coming through is the $2 million that we talked about. So that was the impact in the year. The full year benefit of those projects is the $3 million. So when you annualize it, you get the $3 million benefit. So that's what that's referring to there.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it, that’s helpful. I’ll leave it there and jump back in queue. Thank you.

We'll now take a question with Chris Howe with Barrington Research.

Chris Howe

Yes. Had a few questions here. As far as the 7 dealer rental locations that were added in the quarter, can you provide some more granular detail on what markets these are in? Are they new markets for ASV? Are, do they have access to, perhaps, a dense market that you are targeting?

Andrew Rooke

So of the 7, and that's a net number. Again, we had the 5 agreements, some cancellations in the period as we go through the management. But of that 7, 2 of them were dealers that went into territories that we were highly focused on. And, so, that helped us improve our penetration into the key markets. So that's correct.

Chris Howe

Okay. Okay, and then just following up on some of the comments you made about the decline we saw in the top line as it was impacted by weather as well as engine unavailability. Can you break out the impact from both of those components on sales? And how should I think about this decline? Should I think about it as still being retained in backlog and the conversion or the realization of these sales could occur, given improved weather? Or that they could occur later this year? Or are some of these sales lost?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, breaking it out between, sort of, weather and other factors is a, is not something that we can do. We did refer, moments ago, to the backlog of orders that we'd called out at the end of the year, which was $3 million, which is down to specific orders we couldn't ship from engines availability and about 50% of that still wasn't able to be shipped. So I think that's a number that we can, certainly, reference with some confidence. The weather you get the rest of the, of any sort of shortage back, I think the answer to that is, certainly, quite possibly I think what you find is that projects are just delayed. People can't get out to start the work and do the work, so they have a delay process.

If they can get those projects manned up and get it up and ready to go, I think there's certainly a possibility that, that, that sales for those projects come into play. And then, of course, what you have is the, where we have dealers, particularly, sort of growing, newly added dealers during 2018 and in the first quarter who are looking to start to penetrate into their market areas and start to sell through into the, sell product through into retail, when the activity itself isn't taking place, it's hard for them to do that. So we, you start to get the activity from that specific, sort of, action as things start to build up and work, and can we get the opportunity to go and sell the sales there. So I think in terms of at least the growth opportunity still going forward, I think the answer to that is, yes, there is. Activity has picked up, projects have started. And we certainly started to see that in March and expect that to continue as the busy season has started now.

Chris Howe

That's great. And I loved the gross margins for the quarter coming in at 12.6%. That was a nice positive to see. And...

Andrew Rooke

It was, Chris. Thank you. And I think either one of things that -- we know we've still got plenty of way that we want to go and certainly can go there. The market pricing has certainly moved, many competitors put pricing up to reflect the input costs. And so we, obviously, have done the same thing. And you start to see that come through, which was very positive for us.

And then the cost-reduction activities, I was very pleased we were able to get a little bit ahead of where we hoped we would be. And I hope that we can continue to do that. Certainly, the projects are running pretty much according to plan. And so the quarter two impact, as you can see on that slide, is getting up for $0.5 million. So we certainly are hopeful that we can continue to deliver on along those lines.

Chris Howe

Okay. And as far as cost reductions and cost improvements, you mentioned greater than $3 million in 2019. There is some upside to that number, correct? If you achieve your targets? And just following up on some of your comments, I just assume as time goes on, this will be only of benefit to margins as the market becomes used to the pricing adjustments, the gap between rising costs and surcharge recovery should narrow even further.

Andrew Rooke

Yes. So a couple of comments to that. I just wanted to, sort of, again, clarify the difference between the $3 million and the $2 million. The $3 million refers -- let's assume we implemented one project in the year, and let's say we did it in the -- March for the sake of argument. That product, on an annualized basis, so on a full year basis, has a benefit of $3 million to us. We will actually record a $2 million benefit during the year because of timing and phasing and et cetera. So that's the, sort of, explanation of that again.

The opportunity for those cost reductions to drop through to improve our margin, you're absolutely right. We saw in the quarter, pricing recovered -- more than recovered, fortunately, the impact of cost increases. So we got a little bit of benefit there. And what that means is that the cost reductions can drop through to improve the margin. Now of course, during 2019, there'll be some sort of inflation. We don't anticipate it will be at the more extreme levels that we saw during 2018. But those cost reductions will not only help offset any further inflation but should also drop through to the bottom line.

Chris Howe

Great. And I just recaptured one of my other questions. Out of curiosity, you mentioned Australia and the regulatory environment. What type of decisions would be a benefit for ASV in the Australian markets? Or what are you keeping your eye on there?

Andrew Rooke

I'm not sure about the comment on regulation. What we indicated...

Chris Howe

Call it, environment.

Andrew Rooke

Yes. Yes, okay. So as -- I think pretty much all markets, markets don't seem to like uncertainty. And so where we've got -- where the market of Australia now is, they're going through an election process, I think that got announced right at the end of the quarter and into the second quarter. So there's some uncertainty that takes place there, as people start to focus on the political process and all of those things. And it takes their mind off buying ASV machines and buying other people's machines.

So for us, we would just like that election to be complete, and let's get on and carry on doing the things that all the projects that they want to do. Australia is an important market for us. We have had a good presence there for a number of years, and we're a little bit disappointed with the performance out there last year.

And we've been, introduced a new dealer a couple of years ago. And we're working very hard to, with both of those, with the master distributor and our dealer out there, to make sure that we're capturing every opportunity. And the sectors are very much the same, either it's landscaping, construction.

Machines are used in a very aggressive environment over there. Because of the difference in climates, the machines tend to be used far longer throughout the year. So the number of hours that get put onto a machine can be sort of 50%, 60% more. It's a very aggressive environment. And our machines perform exceedingly well out there. We need to make sure that more and more of the market understands it and that we continue to capture everything that we can out there. And that's what we're working to do.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from George Melas with MKH Management.

George Melas

Quick question on the dealers. You say that there's an increase in the number of dealers that are meeting targets, I think from 25% to 27.5%. But yet at the same time, I think your same-store sales is down 9.6%. So is there some kind of bifurcation in dealers? I mean is there some dealers that are just, a whole group of dealers that are just not performing? And I don't know maybe they're not performing or you're not serving them properly or they are the wrong kind of dealers. Is there some kind of analysis there? Or it's just not quite possible to tell?

Andrew Rooke

From an overall perspective, you're right, George. We have a, I refer to it, as sort of a normal distribution, if you like, of dealers. And you have a top 10, top 20, who really perform very, very well. And then you have a number that don't perform so well. And I don't know what the standard deviations are on that distribution, but we certainly have those. And that's one picture of the dealer network.

The second piece is that you have dealers who, because we've been rapidly growing and adding them, some of them have only been with us for a relatively short period of time. So they are gradually are going into their markets and growing into the target rates that we're getting, that we're asking them and for our targets want them to achieve.

And then you have a subset that for whatever reason aren't performing, whether, as you rightly say, whether we're not managing them well enough or whether they are not making it with the product line or the territory, et cetera. And so as I referenced, the 7 that we had as a net increase, we, I think it was, I'm going to say 4 cancellations in the quarter which we worked through and that's part of our process. We're working with every one of our dealers to help them understand how to achieve their goals, achieve our goals and making sure that those are aligned and to improve everybody up to the target sales rate. So it's a process. And looking at that number that hits the target rates of sales is probably, sort of, the easiest thing for us to point to as a measure. We would like 100% of our dealers to be at and exceeding our target rates of sale. That's where we would like to be. We know that, hey, that's probably unlikely. But that's what we're going to work towards.

George Melas

Okay. Okay, great. On the overall gross margin, you had a nice number. It was partly helped by the fact that a greater percentage of sales were parts as opposed to machines or undercarriage. It's that 12.6% sustainable as your -- as machine sales, hopefully, improve during the rest of the year? Or do you even expect it to go up? What's your expectations there?

Andrew Rooke

So as you know, our margins targets are not 12.6%. Our longer-term goal is -- when I say, longer, our 2022 target is to get it to 18%. And we want to move incrementally towards that. So we are working and driving towards making that happen every day, every week, every month, every quarter. The influence of parts as a percentage of sales, you're absolutely right. I think Missi said it was 24.6%, 24.7% this quarter, again, because of some of the shortfall or the lower volume of machine sales. And in the mixed number that she called out, that's obviously part of that influence on the gross margin percentage. I would say that we were encouraged and believe that the steps that we took with regard to both pricing and cost reduction that we saw the benefits of in the quarter that helped moved the margin ahead that those are ongoing and continuing. And so certainly, the cost reduction, for example, as you can see, grows and grows through the year. So I am hopeful and anticipate that we can improve our margins as we go through the year and continuing out towards our goals.

George Melas

Okay. So the idea there then is that you expect gross margins to progress up sequentially during the year?

Andrew Rooke

Correct.

Missi How

Yes.

George Melas

Okay. Okay, great. And then question on the inventory. It was up a lot. It was up $3.9 million. Can you talk about the components of the increase? Was that -- was some of that as parts? I think you were telling Matt that you had, sort of, increased inventory there to try to reduce out-of-stock aftermarket parts. What accounts for that big increase in the inventory?

Andrew Rooke

Missi, do you want to handle that? Or do you want me to?

Missi How

I think a main driver of that is, with some of the engine constraints, we have raw material here ready to build those units. So we've got the component, which long lead components are coming in for future builds, plus we have the material sitting here waiting for the engine to drop in so that we can convert that. So we're also up, slightly I believe, from the end of the year into March on some finished goods, inventory. Finished goods inventory was down considerably at the end of the year. And now the units are in inventory, ready to be delivered in the second quarter for the backlog delivery schedules.

Andrew Rooke

Actually, George, I was just going to add one thing but, during 2018 and going back to the comment that you referenced that I made to Matt, we did make some selective investments during 2018 as well as the influences that Missi just talked about in terms of long lead items. So we invested a little bit into the distribution center aftermarket parts. And we took a, as we were growing, we wanted to hold a slightly higher level of finished goods inventory than historically had been the case. From a macro perspective, we plan and expect our working capital, our net working capital, which is, as we define it, in the pact to come back to the 25%. I don't believe that we need any more inventory. The third quarter was really a function of those things that Missi mentioned and the fact that we had not anticipated the slower January and February that we saw for machine sales. We were planning for more sales than we achieved. We pushed the inventory a bit.

George Melas

Okay. So you expect the net working capital back to 25% by the end of the year? Or...

Andrew Rooke

I think you will see it progressively go that way, yes. Certainly, if the volume picks up, as we think it will in the busy season, in quarter two and quarter three, you will start to see some of that. And we have to just, of course, then make sure that we've got the incoming materials balanced out with the level of demand that we see. But, yes, certainly, by the end of the year, we'll be back there. And I hope we get there sooner.

George Melas

Okay. And the relationship with the banks are in good shape?

Missi How

Yes.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, they are.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to Andrew Rooke for any additional or closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Jessica. And thank you, everybody, for your attendance this afternoon and your interest in ASV. And we look forward to talking to you again soon. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

This does conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.