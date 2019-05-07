We See Opportunity In Party City

Prepared by Tara in consultation with Chris/John of BAD BEAT Investing

Party City (PRTY) is a name that has been mentioned a number of times by our members in our chat service at BAD BEAT Investing but is not a stock we have covered. A few weeks ago our team universally agreed that sub-$8 was probably a good value to start buying and scaling into a position, but it wasn't a strong buy, yet. Now that shares have rolled over and are in the $6 range, we are taking a look under the hood and recommending a medium-term position in this stock, which has all the makings a deep value play, though it is not without risk, of course. More on that in a moment.

Let us take a look at the charts, which are filthy:

5-day

3-month

1-year

5-year

It would appear that there has been a complete break down in the chart. Two things can happen. Either it will shake out the last of the weak hands and plummet a bit further before rebounding sharply (provided the fundamental data doesn't change much), or the stock will look for a bottom here.

So long as the company does not meaningfully lower expectations or otherwise report disaster next week, then the market is mispricing this stock. Let us be clear. We have fallen from $12.30 to $6.70 from March to April. Keeping score? We are down 46% in 8 weeks.

The play

With this one, we have a trade, and an investment play, at the current price of $6.66

Trade

Target entry: $6.50-$6.65

Stop loss: $6.25

Target exit: $7.30-$7.55

Time frame: Up to a month

Investment

Entry 1: $6.65 (20%)

Entry 2: $6.20 (30%)

Entry 3: $5.50 (50%)

Medium-term target: $10.00

Discussion

Since some of you like us to get right to the recommendation, it is above. For those in our community who want to understand our thoughts, read on. For those who will not play the stock, and want to learn about the company a bit, read on. Surprisingly, many have not heard of this name. It is a small retailer, comparatively, but it is a leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America. As far as we can tell in our review it is the world’s largest vertically integrated supplier of party goods and decorations. It has a lot of competition from big box stores, other specialty outlets, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and more, but it has multiple levers to drive future growth, and is doing some experimenting with pilots.

Source: Company presentation

These are exciting but costly pilots. At the same time, the fun items and brands which it is involved with draw billions in sales. From an operational standpoint, Party City operates over 900 company-owned and franchised stores throughout North America. It also has locations throughout Asia, Europe, and Australia. The company also sells direct to customers through its website. Essentially it houses the design, manufacture and distribution of party goods found in over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide, including the actual Party City stores as well as independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, dollar stores and others. So although there is a lot of competition, many times competitors are selling their products.

Through a series of acquisitions between 2005 and today, the company has built a powerful retail operation that captures the full manufacturing-to-retail margin on a significant portion of the products sold in its stores. It has a really broad and deep product offering for just about any occasion you can think of. For the most part it has a low-cost global sourcing model and a competitive moat allowing significant competitive advantages.

Source: Company presentation (linked above)

The question of course is why is the market pricing this thing as if revenues are about to be cut in half and earnings are going to decline immensely? 46% in 8 weeks on no real news. What gives here?

Source: NTU Magazine

Let us first discuss performance

In Q4, total revenues increased 2.0% on a reported basis and 2.5% on a constant currency basis. Retail sales increased 4.3% on a reported basis, driven primarily by square footage growth from franchise and independent store acquisitions.

Brand comparable sales decreased 2.9% in the quarter. This was a problem. The North American e-commerce sales that are included in the definition of brand comparable sales increased by 11.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2017 and by 32.5% when adjusted for “buy online pickup in store” sales. So that is a plus. Halloween City sales per store (excluding Toy City sales at such locations) increased approximately 14% over the prior year quarter.

Net third-party wholesale revenues decreased 5.9% on a reported basis and increased 0.3% after adjusting for the impacts of currency and store acquisitions. As such, total gross profit margin decreased 160 basis points, to 45.3%, due to increased freight and distribution costs and increased commodity pressures, including higher helium costs. While sourcing is diversified, the helium issue is weighing. More on that in a moment.

Source: Company presentation (linked above)

Operating expenses increased 1.2% to $207.5 million due to the store acquisitions and wage inflation. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 20 basis points lower than during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Reported GAAP net income was $98.4 million, versus $185.0 million during 2017. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.02, versus $1.58 during the prior year. Why the discrepancy? Well, during 2017, reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share included approximately $90 million of non-recurring income tax benefits related to Tax Reform.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $188.9 million, compared to $197.4 million a year ago. Adjusted net income totaled $103.4 million, compared to $94.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $1.08, compared to $0.81 in the prior year quarter.

What about for the entire year 2018? Well it was a good year, but the second half was tough. Overall, total revenues increased 2.4% on a reported basis and 2.2% on a constant currency basis. Brand comparable sales decreased 0.7% for the year. The North American e-commerce sales that are included in our definition of brand comparable sales increased by 0.6% versus 2017 and by 17.5% when adjusted for “buy online pickup in store” sales.

Total gross profit margin decreased 20 basis points, as increased freight and distribution costs and increased commodity pressures, including higher helium costs, were partially offset by the benefit of retail productivity efforts. Operating expenses increased 2.5% to $713.9 million due to the store acquisitions, non-recurring consulting costs and wage inflation. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were consistent with 2017.

Reported GAAP net income was $122.8 million, versus $215.3 million during 2017. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.27, versus $1.79 during the prior year. Again, in 2017, reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share included approximately $90 million of non-recurring income tax benefits related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

So we look at adjusted EBITDA for the year, which was $400.1 million, compared to $409.2 million in 2017. This is a reason the stock came down a bit, flattening EBITDA. Adjusted net income totaled $156.8 million and was $8.2 million higher than during 2017 due to benefits from Tax Reform. Adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $1.61, compared to $1.24 in the prior year.

Source: Company presentation (linked above)

For those keeping score, that is a 30% increase. At the end of the day, EPS is what matters. Before talking about future expectations, we want to go over one prominent risk factor.

The role of helium

In our review of the most recent conference call, helium, which is used to fill balloons so they float, was mentioned 41 times by management and analysts. 41 times. Translation: It matters.

Why does it matter? Although not used in the actual manufacture of its products, helium gas is currently used to inflate the majority of the company's metallic balloons and a portion of its latex balloons. Party City relies upon the exploration and refining of natural gas to ensure adequate supplies of helium as helium is a by-product of the natural gas production process. Helium shortages can adversely impact financial performance.

During the middle of 2018, helium supplies tightened due to various factors. As a result, balloon sales and gross margins were negatively impacted. However, should the shortage continue, it could continue to have a material impact on results. It looks like that shortage is still occurring.

The global helium business is never far from the headlines, and with the market currently crunched, as a backdrop of growing demand is met by an ever-decreasing capacity on the commercial table, the industry strives for more information on the future dynamics in this sector.

Helium Shortage 3.0 is widely accepted be in progress, traced back to two of the world’s major suppliers beginning to ration supply to contracted customers in February 2018. The origins of this latest shortage can be traced even further back, however, to June 2017 and the enforcement of the Qatar embargo – which saw roughly 30% of global supply taken off the market for several weeks and a major disruption to supply logistics.

Though markets temporarily returned to near normal in the weeks that followed, producers never ceased its allocation of crude helium feed gas to the four helium refiners who depend on it, while logistics from Qatar remain challenging to this day. At the same time, helium demand has been growing. Though only at a few percentage points worldwide, against the backdrop of a tight market this growth becomes a significant increment.

China has driven much of this growth, with Asia now the largest market for helium demand at 2.1 bcf, surpassing the US which has an annual demand of 2 bcf. China alone accounts for around 33% of global helium demand and is thought likely to continue to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region, anticipated to show annual average growth of 5-8% over the next five years.

Other risks

Party City operates in a number of foreign countries, including contracting with manufacturers and suppliers located outside of the United States, many of which are located in Asia. The trade disputes have been an issue to watch, as they can increase costs dramatically. Party City has expanded its international operations through numerous acquisitions and plans on continuing to expand them through additional acquisitions, investments in joint ventures and organic growth. Therefore, in the medium-term, operations and financial conditions could be adversely affected if the foreign markets are affected by changes in political, economic or other factors. Here is the global footprint of Party City:

Source: Presentation at William Blair Conference

Debt is another risk that needs to be highlighted which hurts the value case a bit. As of December 31, 2018, Party City had total indebtedness of $1.94 billion, net of deferred financing costs, capitalized call premiums and original issue discounts. Additionally, its has just $210.3 million of borrowing capacity available under our asset-based revolving credit facility. On top of that, as of December 31, 2018, Party City had outstanding approximately $1.10 billion in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness under its Senior Credit Facilities, net of deferred financing costs, capitalized call premiums and original issue discounts. Such indebtedness bears interest at a floating rate.

Source: Company presentation at William Blair Conference (linked above)

When you couple debt payments with significant lease obligations that it will continue to have, one can see why the market gets spooked if it looks like costs will rise and cash flow is hampered. As of December 31, 2018, the company's minimum aggregate rental obligation under operating leases for fiscal 2019 through 2023 totaled $811.7 million. That is huge. This substantial level of indebtedness increases the possibility that the company in the future may be unable to generate cash sufficient to pay, when due, the principal of, interest on or other amounts due as far as debt goes.

So what about cash flows? Party City's subsidiaries own substantially most of its assets and conduct substantially all of its operations. Accordingly, repayment of indebtedness will be dependent on the generation of cash flow by the subsidiaries and their ability to make such cash available by dividend, debt repayment or otherwise. So if something happens down chain, Party City as a holding company will get hit.

Source: Party City Recent 10-K

Valuation

With these realities in place, we need to discuss valuation. That brings us to the valuation calculations, which despite the risks above, we find to be almost unbelievably cheap at today’s price. We have to take into account guidance. Management guided to ~$1.61-$1.72 in EPS for the year 2019. That was a massive strike against the company because as you can see, it means there is no EPS growth. The Street abhors this. However, after the stock has been crushed 50% on no news, unless on the next call EPS is guided downward, shares are cheap. At $6.66, there is a current PE of 4.1 and a forward PE of just 3.85 if EPS hits the high side. These are numbers you’d expect from a company in a death spiral, not one that is growing. Free cash flow remains solid.

Source: Company presentation at William Blair Conference (linked above)

Free cash flow here is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus CAPEX. Last year was $315 million. If we assume $325 million in free cash flow annually this year, shares are trading for just 2.1X free cash flow. Granted, Party City’s ~$2 billion in net debt is a problem, but the company is using its solid free cash flow to reduce leverage over time. Even with this significant leverage, the company announced during the Q3 earnings release that it had authorized the purchase of up to $100 million in stock over the ensuing year, good for ~15% of the float at today’s price. That is well within the company’s grasp financially as it would only represent 30% or so of free cash flow and would provide the company with a much smaller float, which would help boost EPS even further beyond guidance.

The company’s first stated goal when it comes to using cash is to pay down debt, but it is also now committed to returning some of that cash to shareholders when the time is right. At a valuation of 2.1 times free cash flow, this seems like a great value opportunity.

Take home

Party City is not a huge growth story, but it is a value story. The chart is a disaster. We suspect there will be a search for a bottom here provided earnings next week are not a disaster. Helium is a major expense and risk factor, as is the debt. However, the valuation is clear and the big buyback is going to help EPS. The company has a differentiated and attractive model that produces a ton of cash and management is putting that cash to good use. While it is trying its hand in things like Halloween and Toy City and spending a lot of money to boost its online sales and its international presence, we believe this name is once to invest in over the coming weeks. Give it your consideration.

