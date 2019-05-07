Arista's Exposure To A Few Giant Firms Could Be A Long-Term Achilles' Heel

It raises the question of the potentially weak underbelly of the company when large customers face spending pressures.

The share price of Arista (ANET) got hammered after it lowered guidance for the quarter in its earnings report, and its revenue only managed to reach in-line estimates.

Management cited the weakness of spending from what it identifies as "cloud titans" as the reason for lowering guidance, with one in particular being the main catalyst.

In this article we'll look primarily at whether or not this poses a significant problem for the company over the long term, especially now the sector appears to be slowing down.

Another key issue is what will happen when the next recession hits and major companies look for ways to cut costs.

The bottom line for me going forward is Arista is likely to trade choppy and will find it harder to return to the momentum it has been enjoying.

Earnings and outlook

Revenue in the reporting period was in line with estimates, coming in at $595.4 million, up 26 percent year over year, and earnings did very well in the quarter, finishing at $2.31 per share, beating expectations by a hefty 24 cents.

On the revenue side, it is a slight concern that it was only able to meet expectations, considering the high valuation of the company and it being a high-growth performer for some time. That, combined with the weak guidance, is what resulted in its share price getting hammered.

With investors buying the rumor before the earnings report, many scrambled to get out once the actual earnings news was released. That was one reason the stock took such a big hit, in my opinion.

As for the outlook, management downwardly revised its estimates for the next quarter to a range of $600 million to $610 million, significantly below the $639.3 million analysts were looking for.

The reason behind the adjustment is the other key reason for punishing the share price, as it cited some of its "cloud titans" as the major catalyst for the revision, with an unnamed big customer as the key reason.

This points to some risk exposure to its larger customers, which could be a negative catalyst if that trend were to continue.

Risk exposure to a few big customers

What's somewhat puzzling about Arista in regard to the change in guidance and the reasons behind it is three months ago, after some of its competitors pointed to sales from large cloud customers slowing down, the company said its business with its "cloud titans" continued to be strong.

While I don't doubt at the time that it was asserted it was the case, it's obvious something happened between that assertion and the earnings report to change the company's narrative. Not only that, but the news had to have been something that happened within a relatively short period of time.

In the earnings report the company essentially repeated what its peers stated, that "massive cloud titan providers fulfilled in 2018 have led to a period of absorption in the first half of 2019."

More important for the thesis of this article is it stated one of its major customers "has placed most orders on hold for Q2 2019."

As a result of that changed guidance, it points to annual revenue growth of 16 percent, down significantly from the 26 percent growth rate in the first quarter.

Exposure to a few big players in this market means the performance of Arista will remain volatile, depending on the various cycles the individual companies are going through, and the resultant change in spend, as happened in the reporting period.

Another challenge is the size of these companies allows them to better terms, which would put some downward pressure on gross margins, which I think is going to be an issue going forward.

That, combined with the obvious need to boost hiring in its marketing unit in order to attempt to maintain its robust growth rate, means it's highly probable its earnings per share will struggle to grow.

Global expansion and the need to target smaller clients in order to continue to grow and reduce risk exposure to larger customers are the major reasons behind this.

Conclusion

I think Arista is going to start to struggle more with revenue and earnings as measured against its past performance, and with presumably higher costs to generate revenue, its EPS will start to decline.

The overall cloud market isn't going to falter anytime soon, but the needs of many of the companies dominating this market have, overall, already been met, and meaningful growth will have to come from outside its existing customer base, as evidenced by its weak guidance.

While I understand this is a one-off situation, it's one I am convinced will happen over the near and long term. For that reason I think the share price, over time, is going to get more choppy, rather than the growth trajectory it has enjoyed over the last three years. This isn't to say the share price of the company is going to collapse, as the catalysts that have driven growth, in general, remain in place. The point is the value of the company already has the large users priced in, and it is observably vulnerable to its major customers changing their spending considerations in any one quarter. If that starts to happen on a consistent basis, it would be a challenge for the company to continue to find support at these prices.

Over the next few quarters I don't anticipate this being an issue, unless more surprises are revealed in its earnings report. What I see shareholders needing to do is to keep their future outlook of the company measured against its hefty exposure to "cloud titans" that can significantly have a strong effect on its performance. To mitigate that exposure it will have to win a lot of overseas business and business from smaller firms. That means its days of heady EPS performance may be over, even if it scores some solid results in some quarters.

Again, I don't see this as a major issue in the near term, but I don't think shareholders should have the same conviction concerning the company as they have had since 2016.

Finally, if the decline in cloud demand becomes a trend, this will be a bigger negative catalyst than risk associated with exposure to large companies.

In the short term, if the drop in share price continues, it could be considered a favorable time to increase your position, but I think we're going to see the narrative concerning Arista weaken some in the months and years ahead.

It should still be a good performer, but I think its pace of growth is going to slow down and be more choppy, even as its EPS comes under pressure. For that reason investors may want to wait to see how the next quarter plays out before making a decision on whether or not to add to their positions in the company, or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.