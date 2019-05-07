Ocean Yield's 10% Yield - To Wait Or Not To Wait

I show you whether you should lock in profits and dividends now, or if there are reasons to hold for a while.

Its connection to Norwegian giant Aker BP and partial ownership by the same company provides a degree of safety usually rare in such a business segment.

In this article, I'll guide you towards a company housed in one of Sweden's neighboring nations, Norway. Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) is a shipping/charter company with an extremely high dividend yield of 10.6% (currently, may change at the time of publishing) and impressive history. I do not yet own the company, but it's been on my radar for some time.

Following a number of comments and private messages from some of my awesome readers, I figured it was time to pop the hood and take a look at this company to show you how I made up my mind regarding this company. It's not that complex a thesis, honestly, and I hope to show you why that is.

Let's get going!

(Source: SteelGuru)

Ocean Yield - Shipping, Oil and other things

(Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

Ocean Yield purchases and manages ships/vessels, which it then charters to companies for use in the transport of bulk, containers, cars, chemicals, refined products, oils, the activity of Floating Production and Storage Offshore (FPSO) as well as cars. The company fleet is modern, with an average age of fewer than 4 years and with a backlog of charters/EBITDA of $3.6 billion, or 11.1Y (Source: Investor Presentation).

(Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

Market dynamics in this sector are favorable for Ocean Yield, which to a 60%+ is owned by Norwegian oil exploration giant Aker ASA (OTCPK:DETNF).

Aker’s main ownership priorities for Ocean Yield are portfolio growth and diversification, focus on counterparty risk, a new contract for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, optimising capital structure, reducing capital costs and maintaining an attractive dividend.



(Source: Aker ASA)

The dynamics between owner and company here are interesting, with Aker supporting Ocean Yield's strategy of growth through value-generating transactions involving new tankers, dry-bulk carriers, car carriers and oil service vessels.

Impressive Growth in less than 10 years

The company has invested heavily in growing its fleet of charter vessels, shown below. Worth noting is the single existing, and remaining, FPSO vessel since 2011. We'll get more into that later.

(Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

The company continues to invest in new ships, and is currently in the process of acquiring 4 new VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), and has also invested in a new Suezmax tanker, 2 chemical tankers, 4 container Vessels (Ice-classed) and 2 bulk carriers. Ships like this are not cheap, and the investments for these total $722 million. (Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

We have not only seen growth in the size of the company's fleet, but also the company dividend.

(Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

Long backlog - Large safeties

(Source: Investor Presentation February 2019)

As previously stated, Ocean Yield has a very expansive backlog of excellently diversified (for the most part) contracts with most all of its vessels. This backlog also doesn't include provisions for potential charter/contract renewals, making it somewhat skewed (in a positive way). In short, the company has some excellent safeties with current customers, and is diversified enough that no company represents too high a portion of the complete picture, with the possible exception of MSC.

Finances

The company has been capable of increasing revenues on a more or less constant basis since its inception. The FY18 numbers were at $343.4 million in revenues (Source: Ocean Yield FY18 Report) and an equity ratio of 31.0% (down from 34% in 2017).

Ocean Yield continues to raise further equity through bonds and other means. In 2018, the company completed a private placement of 11 million new shares at a value of 759 million NOK. This placement was, like most of the company's financing, oversubscribed, and it was what brought Aker's ownership of the company down below 62%. The company also entered into loan agreements for three Suezmax tankers with bareboat charters and issued 5-year bonds at 750 million NOK (during May 2018). The aforementioned VLCCs are financed through loan agreements with banks, and 15-year bareboat charters have already been signed, with additional sub-charters of 5 years being signed as well.

Company operations are segmented into the following areas:

FPSO

Other Oil Services

Car Carriers

Container Vessels

Tankers

Other Shipping

Other

FPSO Trouble

In terms of segment results, the FPSO segment was the culprit for FY18 and going forward, recording a negative result of -$10.1 million after tax, down from $36.0 million during 2018 and accounting for much of the uncertainty in the company today. The segment consists solely of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, which recently ended a 10-year charter outside of India. No new charter for this vessel has of yet been signed, and the vessel accounted for 37.7% of total company EBITDA during 2017. (Source: FY18 Report)

When ~38% of the business depends on a single segment, and more yet, a single ship, you want that ship out there providing money. Currently, it's not doing that (beyond the $3 million option income from Aker BP while they decide whether to charter the FPSO). The Dhirubhai is an FPSO vessel, which means that it provides a hub for the storage and transport of crude oil/gas, attractively eliminating the need for pipelines altogether in a geographic area. It's also the company's oldest vessel - though it was retrofitted/converted from an oil tanker in 2008, the vessel itself was built in 1979 (Source: MarineTraffic)

(Source: Offshore Engineer)

Worth noting is that in less than 2 years, Ocean Yield has reduced the impact of FPSO Dhirubhai-1 upon its EBITDA and profit from 43% (2016) to 37.7%. If things continue to go this way, which is no doubt the company's plan going forward, it won't be long until this segment becomes a more manageable part of EBITDA/Profits. The company also only has a smaller, nominal debt left to pay on the vessel.

Other Segments

Income from the company's other segments is relatively stable, with Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers and Other Shipping reporting positive results and growth. Other oil services increased their EBITDA but posted a net profit drop related to an impairment of book value of two AHTS vessels. (Source: FY18 Report) The "Other" segment posts some negative results as well, but the segment is characterized by interest rate expenses and FX fluctuation, and this segment does not record any revenue (at least not of right now, or 2017/2018).

Debt and Other financials

In this investor's view, the troubles in this company's finances, if they can be called such, currently stem only from one source - the FPSO. Ocean Yield's debt is manageable, and the company has $110.0 million of cash/cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of year's end 2018. The company's dividend coverage is still manageable, despite troubles with FPSO, and the EBITDA backlog provides plenty of safety here, provided that we see a turnaround and that current negative segments don't continue bleeding the balance sheet.

In addition, the company's long-term debt doesn't pose as much of a risk to me here, because each shipped financed is an immediate addition to long-term company debt, but cash flow from the chartering of the said vessel only comes in over time. As such, recent numbers may understate future cash flow, as FY cash flow for financed vessels has not yet materialized in the numbers.

Ocean Yield maintains a clear EBITDA/Interest cost ratio of greater than 2.0X, currently at a 3.5X ratio, and an above-25% Book/Equity of 31%. The company's debt and financials appear acceptable for the time being.

Company Risks

While there are several company risks here, let's begin by focusing on what I view to be the most materially significant risk for Ocean Yield and one I've repeatedly mentioned - FPSO.

FPSO Contract - Currently none in sight

The FPSO Dhirubhai - 1 still represents over a third of annual company EBITDA, and this ship is currently without a clear contract after May 30th, 2019. The vessel completed a 10-year charter outside of India in 2018. Previous articles on the company argued that the current oil field is still viable and that a contract extension wouldn't be odd at all. Another possibility was that BP/Reliance had announced an expansion in the area to 3 new fields, with the vessel under consideration here to provide FPSO services. A third possibility was a purchase option for Reliance, outright buying the Dhirubhai-1 from Ocean Yield.

None of these possibilities materialized. Instead (from the 2018 annual report):

Following the expiry of the contract, the parties have agreed on certain outstanding contractual issues related to the 10-year contract. Based on this agreement, Ocean Yield will in sum receive a net cash payment of USD 25.5 million,while a USD 19.5 million impairment was recorded on outstanding receivables in the fourth quarter 2018. In addition, an impairment of USD 9.8 million of goodwill was made. Further, in connection with the decommissioning process in India, where the Company previously has made provisions of USD 30.1 million for field abandonment work, an additional provision of USD 9.1 million was recorded in the fourth quarter 2018. The decommissioning of the subsea infrastructure on the MA field will be completed during 2019/2020.



(Source: Ocean Yield FY18 Report)

This ship has operated for over 99% utilization since it was taken into service. It has significant lifespan left, and there haven't been previous reports of any problems or risks with the vessel apart from risks related to its area of operation.

At first, it looked like the company had found a solution - and an attractive one:

On the 12th of February 2019 Ocean Yield ASA entered into an option agreement with Aker Energy AS ("Aker Energy") for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The initial option period expires on 1st of May 2019 with an extension period of up to 30 days against an additional compensation.



(Source: Ocean Yield)

I had cash ready to invest here once the Dhirubhai was once again chartered, and the company EBITDA/Income profile could be considered significantly less of a risk going forward. However, it was noted on the 1st of May that Aker Energy has exercised the option to extend the option period by 30 days. There could, of course, be a number of reasons for this. I argue that the reasons, however, do not matter. The FPSO is not chartered at this time, making it a risk for any investor looking at the company.

Bareboat charters may be in danger in Norway

Bareboat charters are, in my view, a necessity for truly profitable operation by Ocean Yield and future growth of the company. It's a long-term charter contract where customers are responsible for every expense to the ship, from crew to fuel, port fees, maintenance and insurance, as well as for deciding a route. In addition, customers pay the ship rate regardless of weather, maintenance and so forth. It guarantees Ocean Yield its due income regardless of ship operation, as well as predictable cash flows.

There are discussions for limiting bareboat charters in Norway. While this risk is not material in the same way as the previous one, it would require the company to come up with solutions on how to handle such effects. Possible options include deferring taxes due to the heavy depreciation of a great number of freshly built ships, or even going so far as to set up ownership in nations exempt from Norwegian bareboat charter laws.

Market/Segment and currency risks

There are more general risks related to markets and macro rather than Ocean Yield itself. The company is exposed to oil and the transport of oil/gas. Any trouble in this industry is likely to affect Ocean Yield as well.

Ocean Yield's business means that contract renewals may come at weak points in the market cycle, where the company may have to accept cheaper lease rates/charter rates due to competition with newer vessels. Due to macro concerns, a company may be uninterested in purchasing the ship or renewing a charter at such a time.

Valuation

(Source: Börsdata)

Valuation is interesting, because as far as I can make out, the stock price or company valuation has not been impacted by the risk of the FPSO going forward. Oh, there's some drop to be certain, but no more than where it has gone since 2016 or so.

Company valuations, going by the P/E ratio, are currently inaccurate due to the heavy provisions/losses incurred during 2018. That means the company's usual P/E valuation has gone from an average of about ~10 to a current 21.82 (Source: Börsdata)

(Source: Börsdata)

P/B ratio gives us a bit more accurate pricing development for the stock. The metric, as well as the Price/Sales metric, provide a picture of slowly growing revenues and profits, which also ties into the company's numbers. Ocean Yield, barring certain areas and risk, has been able to deliver consistent growth and profit despite many market uncertainties and macro concerns, such as oil price volatility. Key markets have come and gone and the company has survived without major financial or profit hits. At least until now.

In terms of valuation, my only problem with the stock price is the following: I do not believe that it takes into consideration the risk of the FPSO Dhirubhai - 1 not getting chartered by Aker ASA outside of Ghana. Due to the company's EBITDA/profit dependance on the vessel, any such development would materially change the thesis and, as a result, the fair valuation stock price.

As such, I believe valuation at this price, at this stage, to be unfavorable for investment due to the present risk.

Wrapping Up

Ocean Yield is a great company. It has committed owners, capable operational history, a strong history of dividend growth, and provided that the FPSO troubles get resolved, excellent dividend coverage going forward. The company has knowledgeable management, has a strong backlog providing potential safety for years to come, and Aker ASA/BP is a strong supporter of Ocean Yield, being represented very actively in the Ocean Yield board with two out of five members.

This company has all the signs of an investment I want, and it's been on my radar since mid-2018.

However, the looming risk is the FPSO Dhirubhai - 1. While the company has managed to successively lower its dependence on the vessel, I believe the potential 10-year charter renewal will be material for providing safety going forward. If it is renewed, Ocean Yield is an excellent investment and I will be pounding the table to buy the stock. I myself will, at that point, take a strong position here of at least 0.5% of the portfolio, with an increase to 1% possible in the future. At the end of the next 10-year lease, I believe Ocean Yield, going by current growth, will be free from material dependence on the vessel and will be a much safer company altogether.

The vessel is currently in negotiation with Aker on a contract outside of Ghana. Aker has until May 30th, following an extension, to exercise the option to lease the vessel.

This investor's opinion is that the chances for such an option exercise are strong. Additionally, the FPSO market in general is showing growth tendencies compared to 2015-2016. During 2018, 11 FPSOs' contract awards were already made, and 2019 is looking to be even stronger.

(Source: Fircroft)

According to research by analyst firm Rystad Energy, more than 30 FPSO projects could pass final investment decisions (FID) during 2019-2021. This is linked to global growth in demand for drilling and well services, with a total of more than 72,000 wells set to be drilled and completed in 2019, up 3% on 2018.



(Source: Fircroft)

However, even with this positive spin, my take on this is currently to wait. Why? Because we don't have the full picture on what's causing the decision delay in Aker/Ocean Yield's case. It could be the government, it could be the vessel or Aker, or it could be something else.

Additionally, Ocean Yield is slated to release the 1Q19 in the coming days. Perhaps this will provide some color to this issue going forward.

Further, the current exercise period ends on 30th May, 2019, with no further option of extending that period again, as I understand matters. At that point, we will have an answer, regardless of the outcome, and we will be in a much better position to make a decision as to yay or nay to investment here.

Even if the company fails to renew the charter here, it does not mean the company is a bad investment. The company doesn't live or die by the Dhirubhai (ha - lovely rhyme!).

However, it would, in this investor's opinion, mean that the company is a bad investment at this current price. As such, my recommendation is to wait.

The cost of waiting may be a few percent in share price appreciation if the contract goes off without a hitch. At that point, you'll be locking in at a ~10% well-covered yield in what I consider to be a great company - one that has mastered sector-specific risks in the past.

However, the cost of not waiting may be a drop in share price, should the project go up in flames, and a fundamentally more unsafe company that would have to be re-evaluated. That is not a risk you should take - because there are no real reasons to take it.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Ocean Yield at these levels of ~$7.45/65 NOK/share to be a "Hold." You should wait until more information regarding the FPSO is available. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of writing the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.