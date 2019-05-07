Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched

Pricing remained strong, helping to boost not only sales but also margins. All product and geographic segments seem to have done well.

Mondelēz International (MDLZ) must be doing something right.

On April 30th, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company delivered solid first-quarter results that the headline top line miss did not properly capture. Organic growth of nearly 4% looked impressive for a market-leading company operating in a largely mature industry, thanks in great part to strong performance in emerging markets. Adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat consensus by four cents and could have been much better, if not for about six cents of unfavorable currency impact to per share earnings.

The company credited "a more consumer-centric and agile mindset" for the YOY improvement in volume and pricing, which may sound a bit like a pat on the management team's own back. Still, it is evident that Mondelēz has been executing well across its key product categories, as the revenue growth and market participation table below suggests. The growth numbers could have been even slightly better, if not for the timing impact of Easter having happened three weeks later into the second quarter this year.

The table below summarizes the company's 1Q19 P&L on a non-GAAP basis. The YOY comparison may look unimpressive at first glance, primarily as a result of FX pressure. Once the results are normalized for this particular factor, gross margin improved 30 bps over last year's 39.4%, aided by better pricing across all geographic segments ex-Europe (flat YOY). When I first looked at Mondelēz back in December 2018, I mentioned how pricing power had helped the company stand out in the sector as the only major player succeeding at boosting profitability amid a tough environment in the packaged goods space.

A bit of earnings headwind came in the form of higher SG&A, even after the number is adjusted for one-off restructuring expenses. I am not too concerned about flat op margins, however, as the opex pressures seem to have been caused primarily by indirect tax and legal "noise" in Latin America, in addition to welcome investments in top line growth. Further EPS growth support was provided by below-the-line items that included a substantially lower effective tax rate and reduced share count driven by Mondelēz's trademark aggressive stock buyback program.

Is the stock a buy?

Judging by the narrative above, it is obvious that I was pleasantly surprised to see Mondelēz deliver such a solid quarter. However, when it comes to investing in the stock, valuation is a key factor that needs to be properly accounted for.

As the chart below depicts, MDLZ's current-year earnings ratio has sky-rocketed to 20.7x, the highest reading of the past 12 months by far. Based on this metric, the stock is substantially more aggressively priced than peers General Mills (GIS) and Kellog's (K), both trading at mid-teen multiples. Although declining long-term earnings growth expectations of only 6.6% (red line below) may have been impacted by unfavorable FX movements and some margin pressure driven by growth investments, a PEG of 3.1x looks way too rich of a multiple for a company operating in a low-growth space, even if it is executing well.

For this reason, I would rather give MDLZ some room to pull back from its 52-week highs (the stock is up 33% since May 2018 compared to the broad equities market's +10%) before considering buying this stock. I continue to be welcoming of an investment in more defensive sectors as we appear to undergo the late stages of a long period of economic expansion. However, I continue to favor a position in peer GIS instead at current levels.

