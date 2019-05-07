Rudolph Technologies' (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sheaffer – Director-Investor Relations

Michael Plisinski – Chief Executive Officer

Steven Roth – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Ho – Stifel

Craig Ellis – B. Riley FBR

Dick Ryan – Dougherty

Mike Sheaffer, Director of Investor Relations

Mike Sheaffer

Thank you, Luke, and good afternoon, everyone. Rudolph issued its 2019 first quarter financial results this afternoon shortly after the market closed. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company’s website at investors.rudolphtech.com, where a copy of the release is posted. Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.

As is always the case, I need to remind you of the safe harbor regulations. Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company’s future plans, objectives, forecast and expected performance, consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such estimates, whether expressed or implied, are being made based on currently available information and the company’s best judgment at this time. Within these is a wide range of assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable. However, it must be recognized that these statements are subject to a range of uncertainties that can cause the actual results to vary materially. Thus, the company cautions that these statements are no guarantees of future performance.

Risk factors that may impact Rudolph’s results are described in the company’s latest Form 10-K as well as other periodic filings with the SEC. Rudolph Technologies does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so. Today’s discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on today’s earnings release.

And now, I will turn the call over to Michael Plisinski. Mike, please go ahead.

Michael Plisinski

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our call today. I’ll start with an overview of the first quarter followed by Steve’s financial highlights. I’ll finish our prepared remarks with our outlook for the second quarter of 2019, and at that point, we will open the lines for your questions.

So let’s begin. As you may have seen from our earnings release, we completed the quarter with $60.9 million in revenue, which was above the midpoint of our guidance of $56 million to $63 million. Earnings came in at $0.31 per share above the high end of guidance and 7% above the fourth quarter despite the slight decline in revenue. Contributing to this was higher gross margins, which improved to 53% on strong software revenues.

Beginning with the highlights in advanced packaging, revenue from inspection systems grew 6% over the fourth quarter. This was primarily from strategic investments in technology versus volume-driven expansions. The largest contribution was from the high end DRAM segment and one customers transition from wire bonding to copper pillar and through-silicon via technology.

This new packaging architecture doubles the bandwidth over prior DRAM stacks and reduce it’s power consumption by 40%. By using our inspection systems with integrated true bump metrology, customers are assured of a more accurate measurement in pillar heights despite variation and process conditions from transparent films, which fool alternative systems. We’ve now shipped about 35 million in systems and software to this customer in the last few quarters and we expect that number to continue to grow in the second quarter.

We believe all memory manufacturers will eventually make a similar transition to advanced packaging for high performance DRAM products required for both GPU’s and data center applications. Strengthening our number one position in macro inspection is our recently released Dragonfly G2, which provides 50% faster inspection than its predecessor, it is faster and more accurate in 3D metrology and incorporates our patented Clearfind technology. Shipments of Dragonfly G2 tools began late in the fourth quarter starting with the top five OSAT to replace their existing supplier for 3D metrology.

This need for replacement was driven by tighter requirements for more stringent next-generation copper pillar fan-out process. In addition, we had multiple customers, which include the automotive and foundry markets, take delivery of the Dragonfly G2 for their most advanced packaging applications in the first quarter. Clearfind technology is proven critical to these more complex packages, not only by detecting potential interconnect reliability issues, but also providing more accurate measurements of critical dimensions. Now that the Dragonfly G2 tool is a single platform for 2D, 3D and Clearfind technologies, customers are adopting the system rapidly and we expect Dragonfly G2 to continue to expand our market leadership and represent over 40% of inspection tools we will ship in the second quarter, which would be up significantly from 10% in the first quarter.

Turning to advanced packaging lithography. In the first quarter, we shipped a JetStep panel tool to a top five OSAT for development of their customers automotive system and package applications. This shipment represents the fifth customer using the JetStep panel tool to fabricate chip to chip and chip to board interconnects for system and package applications. A challenge in ramping these applications is the dye shifts seen in high volume production of reconstituted wafers and panels. We’ve leveraged our Firefly and Discover software to overcome productivity issues associated with this dye shift challenge. This fully integrated solution commercialize a StepFAST technology, has been proven in production with our partners. Together we’ve demonstrated the StepFAST solution accurately predicts and compensates for dye shift inherent in the molding process of the reconstituted panels resulting in higher yield and twice the productivity.

Rudolph’s position in both wafer and panel lithography has been enhanced by the recently announced availability of the JetStep extreme. This tool is demonstrated a throughput improvement of 35% over the prior generation tools and it’s 20% smaller. In addition to improved CoO, the newly announced JetStep extreme will support a field upgradeable lens for more advanced sub-micron applications while maintaining the industry’s widest field of view. The wide field of view is not only a source of better throughput but it’s also critical to avoid yield impacting stitching artifacts for the larger system and package applications such as future AI and data center packages.

Another exciting and rapidly growing product is the newly released NovusEdge. This product is servicing the needs of the wafer manufacturers to meet tighter process control requirements for wafers going to sub 20 nanometer nodes, especially for the growing number of EUV lithography applications. Our investment in this product expands Rudolph’s macro inspection TAM by an estimated $80 million. We are pleased to announce the receipt of $8 million and repeat orders from two of our wafer manufacturing customers each ranked in the top five. The orders reflect confidence in the tool as well as expanding applications for NovusEdge. With these orders, our backlog for NovusEdge has now grown to $20 million with the majority of shipments scheduled for the second half of this year and some manufacturing slots are already beginning to fill for Q1 2020 deliveries.

Our front-end metrology continues to be stable with a very diversified customer and application space. In Q1, we saw repeat sales from three of the top five memory manufacturers to control stack DRAM, bit and word lines and the hard mask layer for 3D NAND. The early ramping of 5G customers resulted in additional MetaPULSE sales to meet the need for more precise metrology able to simultaneously measure the thicknesses of the piezo and metal layers. And rounding out our metrology sales for the quarter, two foundry customers took delivery of the MetaPULSE systems in their fabs for automotive and high power computing applications. In fact, this diversity of customer base helped our MetaPULSE revenue grow over the fourth quarter, despite the slower memory market.

Before I summarize our outlook for the second quarter and beyond, I’ll turn the call over to Steve to go over the financial highlights for the quarter. Steve?

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I’ll provide some details behind our Q1 results and also provide some guidance on operating expenses for the second quarter.

As Mike mentioned, first quarter revenue was $60.9 million, down 3% from $62.8 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, and above the midpoint of our guidance. During the quarter, we saw increased strength in technology buys from our memory customers and an increase in foundry activity that was offset by a decline in our specialty market – specialty device markets.

Our process control sales which include metrology and inspection solutions for frontend and backend applications declined quarter-over-quarter. However, we saw strength in our inspection business primarily tied to advanced packaging of memory devices as well as some quarter-over-quarter increases in metal metrology. That strength was offset by an inspection weakness in our advanced packaging business from OSATs and MEMS customers which declined in the quarter.

The net result of this was our process control group accounted for 82% of revenue in the quarter. Our software group had another strong quarter representing 12% of revenue, and we shipped a panel lithography system, as Mike mentioned, in the quarter, driving that business to 6% of revenue.

Moving to gross margin. Our gross margin increased to 53% in the quarter, up from 52% in the 2018 fourth quarter. Strong software sales and an increase in metal metrology tools in the quarter were the primary driver for the improved gross margin.

Looking at the detail of our operating expenses. First quarter operating expenses was $21.9 million consistent with the $21.8 million, we reported in the fourth quarter of 2018 and below our previous guidance.

R&D for Q1 was $12.1 million, up slightly from $11.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. SG&A for Q1 was $9.8 million, down from $9.9 million the previous quarter. In the first quarter, we initiated a cost reduction program to realign our cost structure with our revenues. Typically, in the first quarter of every year, we see an increase in operating expenses as annual compensation increases begin to go into effect and payroll taxes reset. To counter those increases, we implemented a small workforce adjustment, reprioritized certain R&D projects, however, key initiatives such as our display program were not touched and curtailed spending in non-critical areas.

Looking ahead to Q2, an increased spending on our display and key initiatives will result in operating expenses being in the range of $22 million to $23 million. Net income for the first quarter was $9.6 million or $0.31 per share and well above our previous guidance. That compares to $9.2 million and $0.29 per share in the 2018 fourth quarter. Driving the improved earnings was better gross margins, a small foreign currency gain and a lower tax rate in the quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities totaling $170.8 million, down from $175.1 million in the fourth quarter. The increased spending on our display initiative, payments of our 2018 corporate compensation plans, and purchases under our stock repurchase program were the primary reasons for the decline.

Accounts receivable increased in the quarter to $66.4 million from $64.2 million in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the timing of shipments in the quarter. Inventory increased to $104 million from $96.8 million in the fourth quarter. A significant amount of our inventory build over the last 18 months was related to our display initiative, and we expect that to continue. However, we do believe that improved forecasting techniques that we’ve implemented in our core business will offset future display increases and expect our total inventory to decrease by 10% by the end of the year.

And now, with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Mike for comments on the next quarter. Mike?

Michael Plisinski

Thanks, Steve. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we see markets maintaining a selective technology investment strategy. We see investments driven by early pilot lines for new products, mandates from end customers that want more reliable devices, and smaller interconnects on the die and substrate for next-generation mobile and automotive products. As a result of this emphasis on process control and the advantages of our new inspection platform, we expect our process control systems revenue to increase by approximately 10% to 15% in the second quarter.

Though the panel market remains nascent, Samsung recently underscored its importance when they announced last week that they would focus on migrating logic products to panel-level packaging and Samsung electronics will purchase 100% of the Samsung electromechanical panel line – panel-level packaging line. This is a great testament to the quality and performance of the SEMCO panel line and the benefits they see, not just from their own products, but also as potential advantages to foundry support for 5G and AI products.

This follows Powertech Technology’s announcement last fall of a $1.6 billion panel line for 5G and AI-based system-in-packages. These planned expansions by industry leaders as well as the growing investments in pilot lines for future expansions mark an inflection in the industry that Rudolph is well-positioned for, not only with the JetStep lithography, but also with our integrated StepFAST solution, which as we mentioned earlier, includes lithography inspection and advanced analytics.

In summary, we see the second quarter to be up incrementally at the midpoint and in the range of $60 million to $65 million with earnings per share in the range of $0.23 to $0.30. Though we’re not forecasting shipments of JetStep in the second quarter, we do expect to receive several orders in the quarter, with shipments in the second half of the year making for a breakout year for lithography, and more importantly, setting the business up for an even stronger 2020. We expect the effect of potential orders from JetStep and the strong NovusEdge backlog to create meaningful growth in the second half of the year, in addition to any market recovery, which may also transpire.

Before opening the call to your questions, I’ll provide an update on our progress with our Gen 6 high-resolution display lithography program. After proving our imaging capability in new camera performance on the Gen 4.5 dual platform, we now have two optical systems installed and operating independently on the Gen 6 split axis bridge. During this testing, we will qualify the new software system metrology core, which is the heart of our IP, and verify imaging at planned throughputs. The capability is very exciting as it enables us to demonstrate this critical subsystem, and more importantly, allows customers to see it running in the lab.

The final step is to complete the scan stage work and the assembly of the entire system weighing 48,000 pounds. We remain engaged with potential beta partners for this tool and remain on track to ship in the first half of 2020 once we’ve selected a partner.

And with that, we’ll open the line for your questions. Luke?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming through – we have Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Patrick Ho

[Audio Gap] saw on the advanced packaging side with both memory and foundry customers. As we look at the June quarter, you mentioned that those trends continue. Is it biased, one way or the other in terms of more memory customers adopting some of these advanced packaging? Or are you seeing a pick up on the foundry side of things?

Michael Plisinski

Patrick, you were silent in the beginning. Can – did you guys catch…

Steven Roth

No. Could you repeat that, Patrick? You kind of went out in the beginning and then you kind of came in. I’m sorry.

Patrick Ho

Sure. I apologize. You mentioned the pick up on the advanced packaging side from both memory [Audio Dip] and how that trend continues into the June quarter. Is there a bias on one or the other? Are you seeing both pick up again in the June quarter based on the outlook that you provided?

Michael Plisinski

So from the advanced packaging side, we see the – it’s somewhat of a mix, so a balance, both the expansion from OSATs, the technical capabilities being added by OSATs as well as foundry. And then the memory customer we’ve been talking about, we also, as we mentioned, we’ll continue to ship product through the June quarter in fairly decent amounts. So I think the expansion is broad based there. And then specific to memory, we also have customers in China that are continuing to expand, but that’s more frontend opportunities than advanced packaging.

Patrick Ho

Great. And maybe just my follow-up question in terms of the OLED opportunity in China, it sounds like you’re on plan and on track with a lot of the milestones you detailed in the past. In terms of, I guess, getting the integration of the system for shipment, how are you managing the inventory? Do you need firm commitments before you start procuring the supplies for the whole system? Can you give me a little bit of color of how that integration take place and how it’s going to affect particularly the balance sheet in terms of procuring inventory?

Michael Plisinski

Well, the good news is the balance sheet has the inventory in it, so there will be no significant increases. In fact, you heard Steve talk about our target is to start to work this down through more turns on the core business. Because of the lead times of the parts, especially some of the unique capabilities we’re building in the camera and imaging system, we had to procure these well ahead of time. They’re now starting to be delivered. They had to be designed and then delivered. And we’re taking deliveries on a roughly two – every several months. So I think we’ve gotten most of what we’ve ordered in, so we’re prepared for half of what we’ve expected to bring in. And that will allow us to not only ship the first system, but also support what we would hope to be a relatively quick transition to the first half fab orders.

Patrick Ho

Great. And some question for you, Steve. In terms of the tax rate, it’s gone over a little bit – it’s gone down a little bit over the last few years. How do you look at the tax rate for the rest of 2019?

Steven Roth

Yes. Good question. I would model it at about 16% for the whole year, Patrick.

Patrick Ho

Great. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] I see we have our next question ready, Mr. Craig Ellis with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead sir.

Craig Ellis

Yes. Thanks for taking the question guys. Mike, I wanted to follow up on one of your comments with regard to the panel business. You mentioned that we would have a breakout year this year. So I just wanted to clarify, is that really from a rev rec standpoint? Or would that be from just the further progress that potential customers might have in evaluating the tool? And if it is the former, can you provide any color on what the linearity to the back half of the year would look like?

Michael Plisinski

It would be from a rev rec perspective. And if you look at, I guess, our previous record year, would be around, from an AP lithography perspective, I believe around $14-or-so million, so you could expect us to be somewhere in that range or – somewhere in that range.

Steven Roth

So it will definitely be second half-loaded.

Craig Ellis

I’m sorry Steve.

Steven Roth

I said it will be second half-loaded, as Mike mentioned in his comments.

Craig Ellis

Okay. And I was looking for some further color on just expectations for meaningful second half growth. Was that point regarding the panel business? Or were you speaking to the business overall, Steve? And you’ve had some very nice new product traction across a number of products. It seems like a number of products are really hitting their stride. How much of what you’re seeing is based on some of the new products, whether it be Dragonfly, NovusEdge, et cetera, or are really a recovery in just the industry and the customer base?

Michael Plisinski

So that’s a good question, Craig. If we look at the lithography piece, and we just talked about that could be, if it’s at a record level based on second half, that would be in the $14 million-type range. And then you look at the NovusEdge backlog that we have, and we mentioned most of that, which is now $20 million, most of that would ship in the second half, you add in that portion. And that – so all that doesn’t include any recovery or share gains from the new products in inspection, for instance, the Dragonfly G2, which we mentioned on the earnings release, grew 6% from Q4 to Q1, and we’re expecting process control in general to grow another 10% to 15% in the second quarter. So we’re starting to see the benefits of these new products. And hopefully, we’d see that compounded with any growth in the industry as well.

Craig Ellis

Congratulations on the product traction. Steve, last one for you, just on operating expense. You were clear on the actions taken in the quarter. As we look to the second quarter’s guidance and beyond that, is second quarter a good proxy for what we should expect on a run rate basis from here? Or due to initiatives or other things that are happening in the business, should we expect a change either up or down? Thank you.

Steven Roth

No. I would say that, that range of 22 to 23 that I gave for Q2 is probably a good normalized range for the rest of the year. It will ebb and flow a little bit depending on timing of project completions and things like that. But I think we should be able to stay in the range for the whole year.

Craig Ellis

Thanks, guys.

Steven Roth

Thanks, Craig.

I see we have our next question from Dick Ryan with Dougherty. Please go ahead, sir.

Dick Ryan

Thank you. Say, Mike, on the software side, I missed what you said, the percentage was for Q1. And how do you see that going into Q2? And are you seeing that fabwide or is it tool-centric, the progress being made?

Michael Plisinski

Because of the size of the fabwide deals, it’s somewhat still lumpy there. I think the progress was in both in the case of Q1, both in fabwide and in tool-centric. The split was about 12%, meaning the contribution from software was 12% for the quarter. Going into Q2, depending on some of the fabwide opportunities that, that will be in a range, but I would say probably 9% to 12%, so maybe 10%, something like this.

Dick Ryan

Okay. And what was China revenue in the quarter – China-related?

Steven Roth

About $16 million.

Dick Ryan

Okay.

Michael Plisinski

China’s still a strong market for us. We’ve been averaging about a 30% CAGR, and I think, what was the – 40%, expected to grow? Yes. So we’re still continuing to see strength from our position in China, both on the front-end and back-end side.

Dick Ryan

Okay. And Steve, how much is left on the repurchase, stock repurchase program?

Steven Roth

Well, we reloaded it. Obviously, we finished up the plan last fourth quarter, then reloaded it, so it’s got about, I think, $36 million, I think, somewhere in that range or – somewhere in that range. We just started capping it.

Dick Ryan

Just started. Okay, good. Okay. Thank you.

It appears there are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Michael Sheaffer for any additional or closing remarks.

Mike Sheaffer

Thank you. We’d like to thank everyone for participating in the call today and for your continued interest in Rudolph Technologies. That concludes our remarks. Luke, please wrap up the call.

