Grain Markets Finish Mixed Monday With Tariffs, Weather, And Export Inspections In Focus

Investment Thesis

Selling pressure looks to continue in the grain markets with trade tensions between the two largest economies increasing, the weather pattern becoming more favorable in the 6-14 day for planting, and a lackluster demand combined with large old supply of corn and wheat.

Bears remain in full control as trade leads markets lower Monday, followed by favorable weather conditions next week, and in-line export inspections

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending May 2 at 977k metric tonnes. This came short of last week's mark of 1,366k metric tonnes but in line with trader expectations of 700k-1,200k metric tonnes. Mexico and Japan were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 478k metric tonnes, below last week's 646k metric tonnes but in line with trader expectations of 400k-800k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 139k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 151k of Hard Red Spring (HRS).

Soybeans came in at 600k metric tonnes, better than last week's 507k tonnes and in line with traders' range of 400k-600k tonnes. Netherlands (142k) and China (135k) were the main destinations.

The front-month July U.S. corn futures finished Monday down 1.52% to $3.6438. U.S. May soybean futures finished down 1.19% to $8.3100, while U.S. wheat was seen up 0.20% to 4.3788. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.69% ($0.26) to $15.09, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 0.87% ($0.13) to $14.77, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was seen up 0.20% ($0.01) to $5.02. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures finished lower 0.2 cents to $4.376, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures finishing up by 1.2 cents to $4.026, resulting in a bearish 35-cent spread of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.006 to $5.142.

The weather pattern over the next week will continue wet and stormy across the central and southern U.S. This will continue to impact corn and soybean farmer and producers. Week 2 looks to provide more favorable weather with drier conditions across a good portion of the corn and soybean belts. The weather pattern over the next two weeks will be favorable for spring wheat planting with drier-than-normal conditions expected. Figure 3 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 4 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers over the next seven days.

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Figure 5 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting drier-than-normal (in yellow) precipitation over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers in the 6-12 day outlook.

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Seeking to ramp up pressure on China, Trump on Sunday threatened in two tweets to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and impose a fresh round of duties on top of that.

Trump said tariffs on $200 billion of goods would increase on Friday to 25 percent from 10 percent. The president also said he would target an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods with 25 percent tariffs "shortly," basically covering all products imported to the United States from China. This was a shock to the global markets after it appeared that talks were going along well. On Monday, the commodity sector was roiled, with corn slumping over 1% and soybeans falling to a nine-month low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.