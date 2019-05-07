Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A 'Special Dividend' Payment

Cabot & ConocoPhillips are two such companies and their CEOs need to announce "special cash dividend" payments to help attract investors back to their companies and reward long-term shareholders.

Yet there are companies out there that have figured out how to unleash tremendous free cash flow at relatively low prices.

While I get that (and agree), the fact is that share buybacks alone are not sufficient to regain investor interest in the energy sector.

As all of you know, the shale era of oil & gas production has brought an abundance of supply to the market, as well as many years' worth of proven reserves. The result is that U.S. oil producers are highly dependent on foreign countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production in order to make room for growing U.S. production to elbow into the global export market without cratering the price. In addition, instead of the historical handful of large U.S. companies producing significant volumes of oil & gas, the U.S. now has dozens and dozens of companies producing meaningful quantities of oil & gas. So what we have today in the energy sector is a "no moat" investment proposition (see my Seeking Alpha piece "Energy Companies' Big Problem: There's No Moat").

Indeed, the "no moat" era of shale oil has led to abysmal returns in the S&P energy sector: 2.6% over the past decade. Former bellwether and leader Exxon's (XOM) stock is below where it was 12 years ago. The broader energy sector, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) hasn't done much better over the past decade:

Low oil & gas prices, commodity price volatility, high capital intensity, tone-deaf management, lack of free cash flow generation, and concerns of a lower carbon future are all reasons for the energy sector's under-performance.

However, there are some companies which have figured out how to thrive in the current environment by generating tremendous free cash flow ("FCF") even in a relatively low-price environment. Two of those companies are upstream leaders Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and ConocoPhillips (COP). Yet even these two stocks are arguably significantly under-valued. Why? Because both are upstream (only) producers and neither wants to get locked into a high dividend obligation in case there is another commodity price crash.

While both companies have significant share buyback plans in place, energy investors obviously require more because the history of stock buyback plans shows the outcome is not always rosy. Take Exxon, for instance. XOM management spent tens of billions of shareholder dollars on stock buybacks in a "clockwork" fashion. The management then issued most of the shares back to fund the XTO takeover. That was a disaster. The XTO assets ended up not even being able to fund the dividend obligation on the additional shares that were issued for the transaction due to the price of natural gas plummeting due to an abundance of supply. Since then, note that multiple high volume LNG export terminals have still not been able to move the price of natural gas, which recently went negative in WAHA and NYMEX is testing 3-year lows territory. There is simply an abundance of supply.

The Solution: "Special Dividends"

So if neither upstream company wants to get locked into a high dividend obligation, and previously announced share buyback plans are not positively affecting the stock price, the other alternative is something that companies used to do decades ago on a fairly regular basis: pay a "special dividend."

A special dividend is a cash payment made by a company to its shareholders that is separate from any regular dividend the company may issue. Special dividends are typically the result of an earnings period in which a company received a windfall profit. Special dividends are also usually larger than a company’s regular dividend.

Let's look at the possibilities with two companies that are throwing off huge amounts of FCF and can do so at relatively low prices.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot's CEO Dan Dinges actually mentioned a "special dividend" in response to an analyst question about how COG was planning to allocate its FCF (see last year's Q3 conference call transcript). That was the last I've heard of it. I wonder if Dinges may have gotten a call from other energy companies asking him to tone it down a bit. After all, energy CEOs don't want shareholders to know that "special dividends" are an option they can be questioned about.

Does a special dividend make sense for COG? Absolutely!

Consider that COG generated $308.4 million in FCF in Q1 alone. Using the 423,116,000 outstanding share count at the end of Q1, that equates to $0.73/share. Even after a 29% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.09/share ($0.36/share on an annual basis), COG was able to cover that dividend obligation with a 2x ratio with the FCF generated in Q1 alone, which exceeded the total of 2018 FCF. This is due to two primary reasons:

The Atlantic Sunrise pipeline coming online last year has enabled COG to increase production and get higher realized prices. Please see my earlier articles on COG about transformative effect of the AS pipeline. COG is the lowest cost producer in the Marcellus, so its margins are substantial even in a low-price environment.

Further, as shown in the graphic below, COG expects to generate ~$500 million in FCF this year even at the relatively very low NYMEX price of $2.50.

Source: COG Scotia Howard Weil March Presentation (available here)

That equates to an estimated $1.30/share, and note the company is very likely to come in higher than that considering it generated more than half that estimate in Q1 alone.

In addition, COG's recent long-term supply contracts to the Dominion LNG export terminal and multiple natural gas fired electrical power plants very much add a "utility-like" stability to its future cash flow.

In summary, an estimated $1.30/share in FCF as compared to the current annual dividend obligation of $0.36/share obviously leaves room for COG to announce a substantial "special dividend." I would suggest $0.50/share. A mere $211 million expense. Peanuts in light of COG's massive free cash flow generation and much less than the ~$900 million the company spent on share buybacks in FY2018.

ConocoPhillips

Like COG, ConocoPhillips has become a very low-cost producer, with a break-even point of less than $40/bbl (and that's WTI, not Brent). Last year, COP generated $5.5 billion in FCF (which equated to $4.70/share). Yet COP's current dividend is only $1.22/share on an annual basis. Clearly, COP generated FCF way in excess of its cap-ex and dividend obligations.

Proving that was no fluke, in Q1 COP generated $1.3 billion of FCF. Using the outstanding share count at the end of Q1 (1.147 billion shares) that equates to an estimated $1.13/share of FCF in Q1 alone. Again, that is almost enough to fund the current annual dividend obligation in Q1 alone. Further, the company ended the quarter with an "A" credit rating and $6.7 billion of cash ($5.84/share).

The company is rolling in cash to the point where an analyst questioned CEO Ryan Lance on the Q1 conference call if he was concerned the company may be ripe as a takeover target:

Douglas Leggate (B of A Merrill Lynch) Ryan, I know if taking my time here, but can I just add the comment to just because what I am really getting is you’re setting off an enormous amount of free cash? Is there a risk if you don't do something that someone will see your cash flow as attractive? Ryan Lance Well, I mean… Douglas Leggate In other words, you become an acquisition… Ryan Lance The best defense is a good offense. We're executing our plan and we think it's the right plan to go forward. I can't comment on what others might be thinking of our plan.

Obviously, COP can afford a generous "special dividend." Considering the massive cut in the dividend a few years back (after specifically saying it was safe), management could gain back favor with an "offensive" special dividend announcement (I would suggest $1.25/share). That equates to $1.72 billion ... which is much less than the company spent on share buybacks in FY2018 ($3 billion).

Summary & Conclusion

Two of the lowest cost producers in the upstream space are Cabot Oil & Gas and ConocoPhillips. Yet the stocks of both companies are significantly under-valued despite their ability to generate tremendous free cash flow even at moderate oil and gas prices. If they want to attract investors back to their companies and keep from potentially swallowed by a bigger fish, my suggestion is to announce a significant "special cash dividend" to reward ordinary shareholders. A special dividend is also likely to get more investors to research their companies and discover just how lean and mean they have become. Otherwise, these two outstandingly performing companies will likely languish (along with the rest of the energy sector) with a big target on their backs.

As I pointed out in the piece, the energy sector has been the absolute worst-performing sector during the entire bull market. That's because it is clear that investors view the much ballyhooed share buybacks as more beneficial to executive management than to ordinary shareholders like themselves. They want some cash. Dan Dinges and Ryan Lance should give them some - in a lump-sum special cash dividend payment.

