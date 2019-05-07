Absolute Software Corporation (ALSWF) CEO Christy Wyatt on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Absolute Software Corporation (OTCPK:ALSWF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Christy Wyatt - Chief Executive Officer

Errol Olsen - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

David Kwan - PI Financial

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Absolute Software Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Before beginning its formal remarks, Absolute would like to remind listeners that certain portions of today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in today's conference call are made as of at the date hereof, and Absolute does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable security laws.

For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the appropriate section of its quarterly MD&A and quarterly financial statements, both of which are available on Absolute's website or SEDAR.

I would now like to turn the call over to Christy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Christy Wyatt

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us on Absolute's Q3 Fiscal 2019 Conference Call. Joining me here on the call is Errol Olsen, our Chief Financial Officer.

Q3 was a period of further progress for the company with $24.9 million in total revenue, up 7% over last year. Underlying growth has been driven by new customers as well as within our existing customer base where we're seeing both expansion to new devices, as well as up-sell to our higher price service tiers.

As a result of our continued focus on execution, we saw adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, which grew 139%, representing 23% of Q3 revenue, up from 10% in the same quarter last year. We continue to balance growth focused investment for the future with healthy profitability. During Q3, we saw $1.1 million of new customer ACV and while we saw growth in our government sector, the net ACV across the business remained relatively flat. Errol will cover this in more detail.

Our top three Enterprise verticals remain healthcare, financial services and professional services. In Q3, we closed significant deals across all three, including new business -- new customer business with the leading provider of health insurance in the U.S.; as well as extension deals with one of the world's largest financial services corporations and one of the largest multinational professional services firms.

We were thrilled this quarter to be recognized as a leader in the Gartner G2 Crowd Grid Winter 2019 Report for the Best Overall Endpoint Management, Best Mid-Market Endpoint Management and Best Customer Relationships with an overall customer satisfaction score of 97% stating that 91% would recommend that Absolute as their endpoint security solution.

Looking more broadly as we shared in our recently released 2019 Global Endpoint Security Trends Report, the endpoint security market continues to evolve and we have an exciting growth opportunity in front of us. Gartner estimates that security spending will top $124 billion before the end of 2019. Forrester reports that 24% of security spending is being invested on the endpoint controls, and yet 70% of all breaches still originate on the endpoints as reported by IDC.

Our recent report analyzed data from $1 billion change events to reveal that the average Enterprise has 10 security controls in place and yet struggles to ensure these controls remain installed and effective due to malfunction, misconfiguration or end-user interference, a trend we refer to as the dark endpoint. It is clear that endpoint security tools and agents failed reliably and predictably and that complexity is driving vulnerability.

Absolute's unique opportunity as the only provider of cross platform by its enabled persistence is to leverage our self-healing or resilience capabilities to address this dark endpoint challenge. In my first full quarter as CEO, we've spend much time reviewing this market and our ability to grow our value within it, and I'm incredibly excited about our road ahead.

As we look at the significant market opportunity in front of us, we have identified four key pillars around which we are organizing our efforts. The first of these pillars is our persistence platform. Our ecosystem of partners and OEMs is the foundation of our core capabilities. Our continued investment in our installed base and with our OEM partners is an important part of our strategy to connect or land with new customers.

This quarter, we added a new OEM contractor to our portfolio and continued our support of our OEM partner’s efforts such as the Dell Security Suite and Lenovo ThinkShield. Our resilience pillar represents our Enterprise products and the go-to-market efforts focused on a more than 12,000 Enterprise customers that strengthen Enterprise resilience, and solve the dark endpoint challenge.

Consistent with last quarter, in Q3, we saw strong interest in our higher price point product year with 77% of our Q3 new ACV being in resilience licenses. We believe this represents a strong growth opportunity for us in the coming year, both with new customers as well as in customer expansion. Also within our resilience product, we saw the library of custom reach scripts surpassed 70 custom scripts and have seen over the past year this library invoked over 2 million actions on end devices.

Our intelligence initiatives is focused on enabling our customers to receive valuable insight from their data, such as the efficacy of their endpoint controls and the truth data there devices and software as we shared in our intelligence report. This pillar represents a new opportunities to demonstrate value to our customers and our partners.

And finally, our education pillar is our initiative to support and grow our value in the education sector, which continues to represent 35% of our ACV base. Our education customers have unique product and market requirements which we're responding to with our Student Technology Analytics feature. This quarter we saw a number of new site licenses as we continue to gather customer feedback on the product, and added to our proof points the customers are receptive to Student Technology Analytics.

Execution is key to seeing results within each one of these pillars. Internally, we have organized our product management, development, operations, marketing, sales and support teams around each of these pillars. As we are deep in our fiscal year 2020 planning cycle, these four areas are the focus of our discussions.

And finally, we’ve made number of additions to the senior team, including our new CTO, Dr. Nicko van Someren, an industry thought-leader and innovator in security solutions, formerly the Chief Security Architect for Juniper networks, the CTO for Linux Foundation, CTO of Good Technology and the Co-Founder of nCipher.

As well, Karen Reynolds is our Chief Communications Officer, formerly of HP, BMC Software, Good Technology in Central Phi; and John Robinson is our new Chief Human Resources Officer, a former Marine with the long-standing HR career who’s most recently with Tapestry Solutions.

We remain focused on what absolutely does uniquely well, solving customer problems around the dark endpoint through persistence, resilience and intelligence, and we remain focused on the execution of our strategy.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Errol for a review of this quarter's results.

Errol Olsen

Thanks, Christy, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll now walk through our Q3 financial results, which were highlighted by continued improvements in both of revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins.

Q3 commercial recurring revenue of $24 million was up 8% year-over-year, while total revenue of $24.9 million was up 7% year-over-year. This compares to year-over-year total revenue growth of 5% in the previous quarter, and 1% in Q3 of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $5.8 million or 23% of revenue, up 139% from $2.4 million or 10% of revenue in the prior year period. Q3 operating income was $3.5 million or $14% of revenue, up from $1.1 million or 5% of revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2018.

The improvement in profitability reflects revenue growth, coupled with lower marketing program spending, reduced headcount and a weaker Canadian dollar as compared to the prior year.

Total headcount at March 31 was 466 compared to 495 at June 30 and 501 at March 31, 2018. Our Commercial ACV base at March 31 was $95.2 million, representing an increase of 5% year-over-year and relatively unchanged from December 31.

During Q3, we secured $1.1 million of ACV from new customers, while the net ACV retention rate from existing customers was 99%. The net ACV retention rate in Q3 was influenced by a contract reduction from a large Enterprise customer, which singularly accounted for a roughly 2% reduction in our Enterprise ACV base.

This long-standing customer had purchased a significant number of expansion licenses in Q3 of fiscal 2017, but due to conflicting internal priorities had not yet deployed those expansion licenses. And as a result, during our Q3 renewal this year, the customer opted to delay the renewal of these expansion licenses until they are ready to deploy them.

In spite of this setback, we were pleased by the fact that new customer acquisitions and expansions and upgrades across other Enterprise customer accounts were sufficient to offset the impact of this one renewal. The Enterprise portion of the ACV base, which represented 53% of the base at March 31, increased 9% year-over-year and was flat sequentially.

The government vertical, which includes state, local and federal government customers, represented 12% of the ACV base at March 31, and increased by 19% year-over-year and by 2% sequentially. Together, the Enterprise and government verticals represent 65% of the ACV base and were off to combine 11% year-over-year.

The education vertical represented 35% of the ACV base at March 31, and was down by 3% year-over-year and by 1% sequentially. As Christy mentioned, during Q3, we saw continued adoption of the recently introduced site licensing model for education customers, with a number of smaller site licenses complete in the quarter. We remain encouraged by the opportunity presented by this licensing model where an existing or new customer can have full access to our education solution at a compelling cost per endpoint.

Looking now at performance by geography, our North American ACV base was up 4% year-over-year and down 1% sequentially. Internationally, the ACV base was up 15% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially. North American customers now account for 88% of the ACV base.

Turning now to cash flow, our operating cash flow in Q3 was $900,000 compared to $2.3 million in Q3 of last year. Year-to-date cash from operating activities was $6.8 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating cash flow was attributable to lower total billings in the current year period, related to shorter average prepaid contract terms as well as working capital fluctuations.

Looking now at our expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2019, we're narrowing our expectations for revenue from between $96 million and $99 million to between $97.5 million and $99 million. We're increasing our expectations for adjusted EBITDA from between 16% and 19% of revenue to between 18% and 20% of revenue.

We're decreasing our expectations for cash from operating activities from between 10% and 14% of revenue to between 8% and 12% of revenue, reflecting the impact of greater, ELA and site license activity. And finally, we are decreasing our expectations for capital expenditure from between $3.5 million and $4.5 million to between $3 million and $3.5 million.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, please open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Doug Taylor

Thank you, good evening. I want to center my questions around your desire to drive higher growth versus EBITDA margins. First of all, the out performance of EBITDA margins has been impressive this year. I want to ask first, is -- I mean, to what extent is this conscious effort to either reduce cost or hold the line or is this due to your inability to fill all the headcount requisitions that you have right now, like it has been in the previous quarters?

Christy Wyatt

Hey Doug, it's Christy. I'll start. Thank you for the question. I would say it's a combination of both. I would say, this definitely will be a concerted the effort across around the table to make sure that we stay focused on efficient operations. And at the same time, as we're going through around sort of strategy evaluation, I think, we will let little slower to from some of the existing headcount, if we want to be very careful where we place those investments. So I expect to see us reinvest at least some of that back into the business as we're looking in our 2020 strategy.

Doug Taylor

So further to the second point, Chris, now that you have benefit of full quarter and some in the seat, are you comfortable reducing EBITDA margins to drive a higher topline growth expectation?

Christy Wyatt

I think that we're -- so I think if you look at the average of where we've been over the past four quarters, I think, we're very comfortable operating within that envelope. And I think that right now, our focus is on where we've invest some of the additional efficiency we see over the past quarter, back into the business to accelerate that growth. So as I spoke about in the last call, I think, we have a very balanced view on profitability versus growth, and I think we're very comfortable operating sort of within that envelope.

Doug Taylor

Okay. And then on that internationally, I know it's a small -- relatively small proportion of your ACV base, but you seem to be having a lot of traction there, can you expand a little bit further on where it is you're seeing that traction internationally and whether that's one of the areas you would like to reinvest in building out your international sales organization or go-to-market strategy?

Christy Wyatt

So as I mentioned, we're sort of midway through our 2020 planning discussions, and so I want to be somewhat cautious that we're not yet fully locked in. I think you're seeing good results from the investments were making in international, very specifically. We see that when we go-to-market with a really investor partner. We see very positive return. And so I spoke a little bit about how we land with partners and then sort of expand and accelerate direct. I think you'll continue to see us do that but it will be very selective and very focused on those areas where partners want to go open new markets with us.

Doug Taylor

I appreciate the color. I'll pass the line. Thanks.

Your next question is from the line of Thanos Moschopoulos with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Good afternoon. May be as a follow-up on Doug's question. As we think out towards 2020, and I appreciate might be early to ask this, but when you think about investments that needs to be made? And the key positions you're hiring for? Would they be more weighted on the sales and marketing side versus R&D? Or will it be converse -- or is it both areas that really might need to focus on investment in the coming quarters, relative to current spending levels?

Christy Wyatt

Sure. If I look at where we have open capacity right now, I'd say, it’s a blend across go-to-market specifically sales as well as within R&D. As I mentioned, I think in my comments, we're shifting the focus on execution and to some very narrow spaces. And so this past quarter, we spent a quite a bit vocalizing and looking cat taking cat resources and sort of aligning to align those pillars, and I think our focus in the month or two will be should reinvesting in any gaps we see around any of those critical areas. So I would say it's relatively evenly distributed across R&D and sales as we sit here today.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay. And as we head into the critical education, you talked about some of the traction was analytics, would your sense be that given some of the new functionality you have, you might be able to keep that revenue base or that ACV base stable having the new upcoming season? Or is it kind of maybe a challenging to say until you get further into the process of getting those deals?

Christy Wyatt

I don't want to overstate some of the early success prove point we've seen. I think we've seen a number of customers really resonate with both, the site licensing model as well as technology analytics. And I think that gives us reason to be optimistic about the longer-term effect of what we're doing in the education space.

As you pointed out, this is a very -- the coming quarter is a very big education quarter for us. I think we're going in cautiously optimistic. But I don't want to overstate any sort of optimism. We still have the dynamics occurring at the education space where we see increasing presence of Chromebooks which brings price point of the operating platform down. Our focus, as we mentioned before, is with analytics looking more broadly across education as an Enterprise. And really looking at what we can do to create value, not just in the classroom but across all of the education seats within there. That's what we're getting a lot of great feedback on.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Great. And then one for Errol. Did you expenses' lower than expecting this quarter? Is this a good run rate for G&A kind of been a very short term? Or are there any during the quarter that you call out?

Errol Olsen

No. I would say that's as we saw in Q3, is a good expectation for run rate on G&A. As we talked about in the last call in Q2, G&A was somewhat anomalous we had some CEO transition cost in there. And now, we've normalized in Q3. So I model that number out going forward.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay, great. I’ll pass the line. Thank you.

Errol Olsen

Thanks Thanos

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from David Kwan with PI Financial. Your line is open.

David Kwan

Hi. We saw a nice uptick in again this quarter on the gross margin side. I was wondering to what extent the level that we're seeing this quarter and even last quarter are sustainable?

Errol Olsen

Yes. Gross margin, I would characterize as unusually high in Q3, at about 88%. I think we should expect on a normalized basis is -- somewhere around 85%, 86% mark.

Really what happened in Q3 is, we just had several positive balances on the cost front, which are sort of accumulated to make our growth -- our cost of sales lower than I would've expected for the quarter.

David Kwan

Thanks, Errol. In terms of the customer response, I guess, with Christy now in the seat, can you maybe talk about some of the feedback that you guys have been getting about, not just the platform but also kind of the outlook, in terms of where you guys are likely go?

I think one of the things working to do is, make it kind of more as a compelling solution for Enterprise, which is obviously important given the -- I think, Enterprise ACV a slowdown growth. Can you comment on that, please?

ChristyWyatt

Sure. I have commented I think on the previous call as well as this one I spent a quite a bit of dining with customers, really looking at how they use our technology and where we're adding the most value. And I think this research report we put out most recently about the state of the endpoint, is really a result of that.

It relates are sort of based on what are the hard questions that both Cecil's and CIO customers are trying to answer about their environment. And how difficult it is actually get those answers given the complexity of running these stacked endpoint controls.

I think how that's sort of shaped our thinking is, really crystallized these four key pillars. And very specifically, focusing on our core capabilities and persistence and resilience as our platform, and then building on our intelligence capabilities.

And I know that as a company we've had a history talking about the value of data and what useful insights we can green out of that data. So, I don't want this to be confused with sort of over focus on any specific security area like insider threat. So I think there's a lot of useful data Enterprise customers already have about their environments.

And what we're very closely with them on is how do we surface those insights beck into usable information for them. So, which of their security controls are working at the important senses, have a feeling and then how can be applied resilience and self-healing to actually strengthen the Enterprise resilience across the organization.

That's not just been something we've talked about in our research report. We've actually taken at specific customers, and run some more analytic exercises within their specific environments. And then percent of those reports back to them.

And that becoming sort of replicable learning tool for our Enterprise customers, and so, I think everything we've learned as we sort of stepped through this process for the customers is really kind of captured in these four key pillars I talked about in the comments. And now we intend to go better productize and scale those efforts.

DavidKwan

Thanks, Christy. And one last question, just getting back on to growth side. In terms of, kind of help to accelerate the growth, obviously, you can look at headcount and even that number of come down in recent quarters. So where have you found it? And where do you think gets the most bang for your park, if you wanted to try much faster growth rate in the next few quarters here?

ChristyWyatt

So again, I'll caveat with we're in the middle of 2020 plan so it's probably a little early for me to give you sort of definite outlook. But I see some real interesting opportunity. So I spoke a little bit about the customer's attraction to our resilient software and the intelligence we can build around it.

And I think that represents a significant expansion opportunity for even across our existing customer base. So I spoke in the comments about the mix we're seeing in terms of new ACV we're selling, but I think they still an interesting opportunity to take that back to our customers, who are leveraging our legacy products and our existing products and show them valuable insight to so they too can could began from their environment.

So I think that is both an interesting ACV growth opportunity, as well as our retention exercise in certain markets as well. As we look at 2020 planning, we're absolutely looking at new product lines, in terms of how do we take some of our existing capabilities and turn this into potential new lines of revenue. But I think it's extremely early in the process for us to be talking about this external right now.

David Kwan

Is there much more you can to view, driving business through your OEM partners?

ChristyWyatt

Absolutely.

DavidKwan

Get a part of things done…

ChristyWyatt

So, what's interesting about our focus on marketing and again, we've been a company. We've sort of channel model and an Enterprise model. I think we've at this moment of clarity, where we really understand how effectively we can be introduced, and sort of effectively land and attached with new customers, through these leverage partners.

And I would say, in partnership with our OEM partners. And so there's an area geographic market or customer segment, that's a high-growth area for them. We're very interested in continuing to deepen our investment in the spaces of the partners. We have a number of those examples going on and as we speak today. And we'll continue to look at our marketing spend I selectively as we open those new market.

I think more horizontal play I think the interesting opportunity for us is to really show customers and more horizontal fashion. The valuable insights and the valuable use cases we consult, with some of the other products and our portfolio. And while that may feel a little bit more data, we're still partnering with our OEM partners at every step across that.

So, I think that we're very focused on how we sell and grow our book of business with our OEM partners, even in the cases where we may be leading some of those conversations with customers and then still connecting back with our ecosystem.

DavidKwan

All right, thanks.

This does conclude Q&A portion of the call. I will now turn things back over to Christy Wyatt for any closing remarks.

Christy Wyatt

I want to thank all of you for joining us this afternoon. And we look forward to our next update at the end of Q4.

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.